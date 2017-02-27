No Human Being is Illegal

Aqui Estamos y No Nos Vamos!

As Trump announced his new “priorities” for deportation (millions of undocumented people) and intentions to use local law enforcement to conduct immigration arrests, migrant rights organizers held a press conference to announce a massive march and a national General Strike call for May 1. Endorsers included Union del Barrio, Association of Raza Educators, Hermandad Mexicana, March & Rally LA, Anti-Racist Action, the National Lawyers Guild, Gabriela-LA, the IAC, Workers World, Freedom Socialist Party, East Side Greens, LA4Palestine, Jews for Palestinian Right of Return, Labor for Standing Rock, Frente Indigena de Organizaciones Binacionales, and a host of others.