New Directions for Socialist Feminist Resistance: An International Dialogue,

You are invited to a panel discussion:

Saturday, March 3, 2018, 3-5p, Southern Californian Library for Social Studies,

6120 S. Vermont Ave, LA 90044 (street parking only).

Why is authoritarianism on the rise globally and how does it affect women?

How can the “#MeToo” movement challenge the capitalist commodification of women’s bodies?

Do socialist feminists have an alternative to capitalism?

What do the struggles of women in the West and the Middle East have in common?

What are the connections between Black Lives Matter and the movement against patriarchy/homophobia?

Speakers:

Arielle Concillio, Latina gender studies activist, member of Left Voice;

Julia Wallace, anti-racist activist, member SEIU and Left Voice;

Ashleigh Camp, gender studies & political theory scholar-activist,

Frieda Afary, producer, Iranian Progressives in Translation, member, Alliance of Middle Eastern Socialists.

Info 310-210-3748.