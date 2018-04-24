May 2018 Community Calendar

On-Going or Continuing Events

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (La Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, fruit and vegetable distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA (Boyle Heights) 90033. STPLA has weekly free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc) every Sunday. We distribute food, engage the community in things happening around the neighborhood/city, learn about any grievances they may have and see how we can best address those grievances, invite them to community events, and provide legal services with the help from our friends at the LA Center for Community Law and Action https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/2017/06/13/two-years-serving-the-people-of-los-angeles-in-building-community-power/

Tuesdays, 9:30a, Join Black Lives Matter LA, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 100 W. 1st St (may have to enter from 2nd & main), 9:30a Tuesdays to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Check http://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission for agenda and re-scheduling.

Tuesdays, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting locations and times. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

2nd Tuesday monthly, 12n–2p, free resource event to formerly incarcerated Men/Women/Youth and their families, seeking reunification back to the community to rebuild their lives. Medical HIV-STD Info, Waivers for I.D. & Birth Cert., Clothes-Interview attire, Bus Pass, Hot Meal, Access to other orgs providing services for Housing, Felon-Friendly Employment, Mental health and much more ! Volunteers and donations welcomed. Email: jade@youth4justice.org 424-285-5233 to check on location as YJC/Chuco’s Justice Center is moving.

Wednesdays, LA CAN Legal Clinic, 6-7:30p, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Fridays, Los Angeles Poverty Department’s Movie Nights at the Museum, 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org

1st Friday of the month, LA FOR YOUTH has an assertive campaign, 4- 6p, 1726 N. Spring St, LA 90013. E-mail: action@youth4justice.org Register: 323-235-4243

Starting Mothers Day, May 13, and lasting for 40 days: the Poor Peoples’ Campaign: a national call for nonviolent moral direct action. More info at https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/ twitter: @CaliforniaPPC

Tue 1

May Day – International Workers Day

LA Together We Fight Back May Day March: 12n-3pm, Pershing Square (606 S. Olive St) to Federal Building. Many sponsors and feeder marches

1-5pm, Olympic & Broadway, Los Angeles, CA “Street March on May Day: Immigrant Rights Through People Power!”, Public event, Hosted by People’s Congress of Resistance

LA May Day March hosted by Union del Barrio, 4p-7p, MacArthur Park, 2230 W. 6th Street, LA 90057. https://www.facebook.com/events/1819203695043772/

Long Beach event: 5-7:30p, Cesar E, Chavez Park, 401 Golden Avenue, LB 90802

Orange County March: 4p, Sasscer Park, 500 W. Santa Ana Blvd @ Ross St, Santa Ana. Fight fascism! Stand with immigrants and workers to fight for dignity. http://ocmdc.org

Sacramento Mayday SB562 Rally, Sign up for updates on the CA Medicare for All rally. It’s imperative we keep the heat on the Assembly as the legislative session continues. More information will be coming soon so sign up here to receive rally updates. https://actionnetwork.org/forms/sb-562-may-day-rally-in-sacramento-may-1

UCLA Powwow https://uclapowwow.org/

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, Marina Del Rey Library, 4533 Admiralty Way, MdR. http://www.laughtears.com

The Black Book Vol. V: Hustle & Flow: A Visual Anthology of Black Labor, Work, and Life, 7:30p, Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024, 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu . A cruel irony underlying myths of the American dream and exceptionalism is the failure to fully acknowledge the labor of enslaved Africans and their descendants. Yet the conditions of that labor are often transformed into sites of agency that allow black people to game the system, or create new games entirely, contributing to globally influential black culture, aesthetics, and resistance. Ernest Hardy and Tisa Bryant assemble a post-hip-hop visual anthology of film, TV clips, and diasporic black music examining the singular history of black labor, work, and life. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2018/05/the-black-book-vol-v-hustle-flow-a-visual-anthology-of-black-labor-work-and-life/

Wed 2

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

JACKIE LACEY – INDICT KILLER COPS, 4-5:30p, Hall of (In)Justice, Spring & Temple, downtown L.A. Black Lives Matter, White People for Black Lives, Anti-Racist Action, California for Progress, and others join family members of those murdered by LAPD, LA sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement in the county to demand that District Attorney Jackie Lacey indict and prosecute killer cops, which she has never done in over 5 years as D.A., despite up to 400 deaths at the hands of law enforcement or in custody in the county during her tenure, when either the LAPD or LASD has been the most murderous department in the country every year. Even when the chief and the police commission have (extremely rarely) found a killing “out of policy,” Lacey has done nothing. Join the weekly vigil (day and time vary from week to week) and bring a friend!

What Can The Ancient World Teach Us About Living Sustainably? A Zócalo/Getty Villa Event Moderated by Scott Tong, Sustainability Correspondent, Marketplace, 7:30p, The Getty Villa. Barbara and Lawrence Fleischman Theater, 17985 Pacific Coast Hwy, LA 90272. Parking is $10, and the main gate will open at 6:00 PM to ticketed guests only. From Greek city-states to Maya civilization, ancient societies adopted ecological practices emphasizing individual civic responsibility for the benefit of all. What were the blind spots in ancient orders that sometimes led to ecological catastrophe? Political scientist Melissa Lane, director of UC Santa Barbara MesoAmerican Research Center, and Yale historian of Ptolemaic Egypt Joseph Manning explore what ancient civilizations can teach us about how to live with nature today. http://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/can-ancient-world-teach-us-living-sustainably/

Thu 3

Whittier Peace Free Film Night:, 7-9p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 7056 Washington Av, Whittier 90602. Discussion after film. Park on Washington (additional parking behind church). N/E corner of Wardman St. & Washington Ave. Washington Av (not Blvd) runs north-south 2 short blocks east of Greenleaf. Walk thru 2nd gate n. of Wardman. Whittier Area Peace & Justice Coalition Info 562-587-6270 or 562-233-8579 http://whittierpeace.org

OPEN SCREEN: 8p, Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026. Come share your film with the feisty EPFC audience! We love new work, old work, works in progress, every genre, every style! Sign up for an up-to-10-min. max limit time slot, one film per filmmaker. First come, first screened. DVD, Quicktime, VHS, mini-DV, DV-CAM, Super 8, Standard 8mm, 16mm. 213-484-8846, http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org

Fri 4

Topanga Peace Alliance film: TBD, 7:15 pm, Topanga Library, 122 N Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga, 90290. 7:15p potluck; 7:30 film, $10 donation requested but no one turned away for lack of funds, action oriented discussion after film. https://www.facebook.com/groups/53323228710/ http://topangapeacealliance.org

War Tax Resistance Gathering & Mini-Conference for Activists, LA Workers’ Center, 1251 S. St Andrews Place. LA 90019 (corner Pico Blvd). Continues May 4-6, 2018, 7p, DIVEST Panel with focus on linking our movements together to divest from war, occupation, violence, and exploitative forces. Panelists include Dr. Melina Abdullah, Black Lives Matter LA; Jim Haber, Bay Area activist on Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS); Paula Kahn, Code Pink Divest from the War Machine; Anne Barron, war tax divestment organizer. Register in advance by contacting Cathy Deppe (408-206-7992) or Anne Barron in San Diego, 619-836-2494. Full program available at nwtrcc.org/programs-events. Free, registration recommended for meal planning. All meals provided by Food not Bombs L.A.

Sat 5

War Tax Resistance conference includes reports from activists around the country, sharing campaign strategies and planning concrete action steps. Afternoon focus is on Poor People’s Campaign and confronting racism. Come learn how to resist paying for war, 1:30-3:45p. Register in advance by contacting Cathy Deppe (408-206-7992) or nne Barron in San Diego, 619-836-2494. See Fri May 4 for details. Hosted by members of Southern California War Tax Resistance and Alternative Fund, co-sponsored by Veterans For Peace LA Chapter, LA Catholic Worker, and NWTRCC

Alliance of White Anti-Racists Everywhere Saturday drop-in dialogue on how white people can build community opposing white supremacy and struggling for racial justice. 1-4p, Santa Monica. Contact AWARELA@gmail.com for more information. New participant orientation 12:45p. AWARE-LA is the parent organization of White People 4 Black Lives, LA affiliate of SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice). https://www.facebook.com/awarela/

Author talk: Collusion- How Central Bankers Rigged the World, by Nomi Prins, 7–9:00p, Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3300 Wilshire Blvd, LA 90010. In this searing exposé, former Wall Street insider Nomi Prins shows how the 2007-2008 financial crisis turbo-boosted the influence of central bankers and triggered a massive shift in the world order. Sponsored by KPFK, Truthdig, and Women Occupy Hollywood, and hosted by the irrepressible award winning investigative journalist and author Greg Palast, the night includes an hour-long interview and a live music performance by Danny McGaw and his band showcasing his composition ‘You & Me,’ the companion song to ‘Collusion,’ among other songs. Nomi and Greg will be joined by other luminaries. There are multiple ticket purchasing options (find the link below to get your tickets NOW) from entry only all the way up to a VIP experience with Nomi which includes a signed book, personal photo opportunity, preferred seating, food, wine, and on Cinco de Mayo, a tequila tasting courtesy of Mario Lozano of Señor Artesano Tequila. Tickets $21.50-100 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nomi-prins-book-release-collusion-how-central-bankers-rigged-the-world-tickets-43687750237, https://www.facebook.com/events/348732785641651/

Screening: FATTITUDE, 8p, 1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026, LEFUFF presents an encore of a feature length documentary that examines the representation of the body in media and popular culture. It explores how the term “Fat” is utilized and its negative portrayal through stereotyping. Informed by a post-modern, post-colonial, feminist background, Fattitude is very conscious and attentive to the idea that fat hatred crosses the lines of race, class, sexuality and gender. 213-484-8846, http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org

Sun 6

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

Give Peace a Chance in Korea, 4-6;30p, Orange Grove Friends (Quaker) Meeting, 520 E. Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena 91104. Speakers from ReconciliAsian and AFSC who have traveled to both North and South Korea, about how to reinforce the breakthrough peace accord just signed by the governments of North and South Korea, and how to make sure that Trump’s upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un of North Korea reinforces that process rather than derailing it. Sponsored by ICUJP, PSR, Ban the Bomb LA, Vets for Peace, OOA, and others.

National War Tax Resistance Conference, 8–9a, Breakfast, 9a–12n: NWTRCC Business meeting (open to all), 12n–1p, Lunch, clean up, closing of the gathering program; pm: Visit Arlington West – For those who can stay we’ll be visiting the Veterans for Peace memorial for victims of war on the beach at Santa Monica, See Fri May 4 for details.

Social Good LA: Youth in LA’s Juvenile Justice System and Avenues for Change, 2p, Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., LA 90049, 310-440-4500, info@skirball.org. Learn about socially relevant topics, exchange ideas and opinions, and be inspired to take action. Facilitated by Naomi Ackerman of The Advot Project—which teaches communication skills and art to at-risk girls and young women—the interactive discussion will focus on the struggles and triumphs of formerly-incarcerated youth in LA. Watch a short video on the subject and learn how The Advot Project meets the challenges presented by the juvenile justice system in LA. https://www.skirball.org/programs/words-and-ideas/social-good-la Free, reservations recommended.

Free Red Fawn protest, 3:30p, LA City Hall south steps, 200 N. Spring St, LA 90012 https://www.facebook.com/SovereignWomenNation/photos/a.375502886148923.1073741829.309581659407713/560529644312912/

Committee for Racial Justice presents MLK’s Legacy Lives On: 2018 Poor People’s Campaign, 6-8:30p, (singing group meets at 5:30p); Potluck 6p & program 6:30p, Virginia Avenue Park, Thelma Terry Bldg., 2200 Virginia Ave. Santa Monica 90404, Free. Leaders of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival will share information about the 4 areas of focus (racism, poverty, war economy, and ecological devastation) for the campaign and ways to get involved in the upcoming 40 Days of Moral Action from May 13th to June 23rd. This is the kick off of a multi-year campaign committed to public morality rooted in a critique of greed, racism, and injustice. This has emerged from grassroots community work, leaders, organizations, and movements fighting to end systemic racism, poverty, militarism, and environmental destruction. The campaign aims to build a just, sustainable, and participatory society.

IFNOTNOW presents FORD TRANSIT, 8p, 1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026. Dutch/Palestinian director Hany Abu Assad’s Ford Transit (80 min, 2003) is a look into the day-to-day lives of the Palestinians under Israeli occupation as it is seen, lived and witnessed through the windows, and on the seats of a Ford Transit (the main public transportation in the occupied West Bank). An entertaining film about a people enduring occupation for more than 30 years – introducing the out of the ordinary point of view of ordinary people. Mixing fiction with documentary, the film melds music, humor and anger into a high-spirited critique of an infamous crisis. Part of The IfNotNow Film Series, focused on the nuanced perspectives and complexities of living in Israel and Palestine. Through a personal lens, these films represent the realities of both Palestinians and Israelis whose lives are profoundly affected by the legal, financial and social corollaries of the Israeli occupation. IfNotNow is a movement led by young Jews working to transform the US Jewish community’s support for the Occupation into a call for freedom and dignity for all.

http://www.ifnotnowmovement.org. 213-484-8846, http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org

Mon 7

Suzy Williams & Friends – Jazz, 7p, Surfside, 23 Windward Ave, Venice, CA. Free.

Tue 8

Climate Justice Forum hosted by Environmentalists of Color Collective at UCLA, 5-8p, Carnesale Commons – Palisades Room, 251 Charles E Young Dr West, LA 90095, tickets available http://www.eventbrite.com ECC’s kick-off event: an evening of critical dialogue about environmental racism and justice issues at UCLA and beyond, with a panel, keynote address, and workshop activities. Our panelists, representing various organizations across L.A., will talk about their work and life paths, which we will connect to the larger movement for environmental justice. All-vegetarian meal, vegan options available. Please contact the organizer about dietary preferences/restrictions. This event is free and open to the UCLA community and general public. Please RSVP on the Eventbrite link to secure your spot. Parking is available at the Sunset Village Parking Lot. https://www.facebook.com/events/189997428391233/

Wed 9

Day of the Teacher (schools open, but with related instructions)

World Premiere of “Unstately” at the IFS 2018 Film Festival, as part of the short films block, 5p, Pacific Theatres at The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr L-80, LA 90036 as part of the Festival’s Opening Night festivities. Come and support the filmmakers and Independent Film and Television. Unstately is a comedic short film that explores the cutthroat world of school board politics and familial expectations. Ring Swisher, incumbent school board member, and his campaign manager, Max DeLai, are faced with their greatest challenge in a dozen years – an opponent. Tickets at the IFSfilm.com website, or https://la-ifs-film-fest-2018.eventbrite.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/167656973950787/

Thu 10

Healthcare for All – LA Chapter open monthly meeting second Thursday, 7:30-9:30p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd. Culver City 90230. We will review the status of SB562 and take a look at the opposition strategies, organizations and legislation competing with single payer by promoting piecemeal, fragmented, tinkering rather than advocating for the solutions SB562 offers. Healthy CA SB562 is the systemic change we need to save money for every person in the state and also save the state $37 billion dollars in health care costs. http://www.healthycalifornia.org.The HCA-LA mission is to educate, activate and encourage people to participate in advocating for just, equitable, accessible, comprehensive, affordable, and quality healthcare in a publicly financed universal single-payer system. http://www.healthcareforall.org Join the HCA-LA Mailing list: mcruised@aol.com

The Spaces Between Countries, 7:30p, 1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026, Produced by EXcinema in Seattle, The Spaces Between Countries: Mexico & USA is an exquisite corpse with 20 filmmakers from both countries, and some who live or lived in both. Each addresses life in their surroundings and many include events of the past year. There’s crowds on both US coasts under the path of the eclipse, independent vendors making tortillas and thread from scratch, a beach full of pelicans, the aftermath of earthquakes in Mexico, and hurricanes and forest fires in the US. There’s police in the streets, resistance marches, real estate scammers, and the housing crisis affecting most of us. Filmmakers are: Brenda Avila, Ivan Avila, Rafael Balboa, Anthony Buchanan, Brenda Contreras, Sasha Water Freyer, Ivonne Fuentes, Elijah Hasan, Dalia Huerta, Salise Hughes, Pedro Jimenez, Pam Minty, Artemio Narro, Eric Ostrowski, Elena Pardo, Chloe Reyes, Luke Seiczek, Bruno Varela, Dustin Zemel, Robert Zverina.More info: 213-484-8846, http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org

PFLAG Gender Focus, 7:30-9:3op, Bienestar Human Services, 4955 W Sunset Blvd, LA 90027

Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays monthly gathering, second Thursdays. Enter Bienestar through the rear parking lot off Kenmore Avenue. The front door will be locked. https://www.facebook.com/events/404657129978355/ genderfocus@PFLAGLA.org

Mothers Day in Mexico and Central America

Fri 11

Al-Awda’s 13th annual Palestinian Right to Return Coalition conference. Bazaar booths for non-profit organizations and retailers are available. For more information, please email us at info@al-awda.org or call 805-390-6480. See also Sat 12 for evening dinner and gala.

https://mailchi.mp/fab5f868ce04/save-the-date-for-al-awdas-13th-annual-conference?e=8f1607d178

Sat 12

Al-Awda Palestinian Right To Return Coalition, gala and conference, 70 years of resistance, 6p, dinner, $90 at door ($80 earlybird). Scottish Rite Event Center, 855 Elm Ave, Long Beach. Keynote speakers, Dr. Rima Khalaf, Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi. 4-course Palestinian meal by Chef Ammar. http://www.al-awda.org. Honoring two Palestinian women who defy colonialism.

Gerry Fialka’s Film & Art Salon, 12n, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice CA 90291, Free, https://www.veniceica.org/

MESS (Media Ecology Soul Salon) 3p. Political Activist Harvey Wasserman interview (rsvp 310 306 7330 for location), FREE http://www.laughtears.com/mess.html

Sun 13

Political Prisoner Letter Writing hosted by LA Anarchist Black Cross Federation. 12n-2p, La Conxa, 2628 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, LA 90033, https://www.facebook.com/events/401677540243617/

Subversive Cinema, 7p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd Venice 90291, Free. MOM – Movie Or Manuscript on Mother’s Day – celebrate the publication of Gerry Fialka’s new book “Strange Questions: Experimental Film as Conversation” and his new feature film “The Brother Side of the Wake” (test screening). https://www. facebook.com/events/ 173605590088661/ View Clips https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=NlhspvI86Z8 & htt ps://www.youtube.com/watch?v= Vso1cEAUYRs Listen: LilyCat Radio Show: Gerry talks about book and film https://archive.org/details/ 20180225LilycatGerry

Mothers Day in US, Second Sunday, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mother%27s_Day

Mon 14

Poor People’s Campaign begins 40 days of non-violent civil disobedience actions. More info:https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org on twitter at @californiappc

Tue 15

Palestinian Nakba (Disaster) Day https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nakba_Day 70th anniversary of expulsion of Palestinians from Israel

Conversations: Silk, Slaves, and Stupas: The Many Pasts of China’s Future in Central Asia, 7:30p, Co-presented by The Boethius Initiative at UCLA and the UCLA Confucius Institute, Hammer Museum (See May 1 for details). In her new book, Silk, Slaves and Stupas: Material Culture of the Silk Road, scholar and traveler Susan Whitfield tells the stories of 10 very different objects. She considers their interactions with the peoples and cultures of the Silk Road—those who made, carried, received, sold, worshipped, and, in more recent times, bought, conserved, collected, and exhibited them—thereby revealing the cultural diversity and interaction along these trading routes of Afro-Eurasia. UCLA distinguished professor Peter Sellars joins Whitfield in conversation. Book signing to follow.

Wed 16

MOM – Media Discussion, 6-9p, Beyond Baroque 681 Venice Blvd Venice 90291, free.

Can We Appreciate The Great Art Of Bad People? A Zócalo/Getty Event, Moderated by Amanda Fortini, Contributing Writer, The New Yorker, 7:30p, The Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Dr., LA 90049. Parking is $10 per car or motorcycle after 3p. Eadweard Muybridge, who made the first motion pictures, was a murderer. Ezra Pound and T.S. Eliot were both rabid anti-Semites. Picasso was a brutal misogynist who drove his wife and his mistress to suicide. Great artists have never been angels. What does it mean for arts institutions to reject art on moral grounds? Cultural historian and film critic Neal Gabler, USC pop culture scholar Todd Boyd, and Notre Dame art historian Ingrid Rowland examine how, and whether, we can value the art of rogues. http://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/can-appreciate-great-art-bad-people/

Decarbonizing Transportation: Mobility in LA, 7:30p, Hammer Museum (see May 1 for details). L.A. County’s plan to shift its entire bus fleet to electric by 2030 is leading the way for a decarbonized transportation future. Río-Jill Contreras of Multicultural Communities for Mobility, John Jones III of East Side Riders bike club, Seleta Reynolds of the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, and urban planning professor Brian Taylor of the Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies and the Institute of Transportation Studies at UCLA discuss how to create decarbonized urban pathways and infrastructure that enhance access for pedestrians, drivers, bicyclists, and mass transit riders alike. Moderated by Mark Gold, UCLA associate vice chancellor of environment and sustainability.

Thu 17

The End of Capitalism: My Battle with the European and American Deep Establishment – a lecture by Yanis Varoufakis, 12:30p, Mark Taper Auditorium-Central Library, 5th & Flower, DTLA. What happens when you take on the establishment? Renowned economist and former finance minister of Greece, Yanis Varoufakis gives a blistering account of his momentous clash with the mightiest economic and political forces on earth when he attempted to re-negotiate Greece’s relationship with the EU in 2015, sparking a spectacular battle with global implications. In a special lunchtime talk, Varoufakis offers an inside look at hypocrisy and betrayal that shook the global establishment to its foundations and shares an urgent warning about how policies embraced by the EU and the White House have spawned instability. He is also speaking that evening at 7:30 about talking to his daughter about economics.

http://lfla.org/event/end-capitalism-battle-european-american-deep-establishment/

Film Series: A Very Heavy Agenda— Whittier Peace 3rd Thursday Teach-In, 7p St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 7056 Washington Av, Whittier 90602. Park on Washington (additional parking behind church). N/E corner of Wardman St. & Washington Ave. Washington Av (not Blvd) runs north-south 2 short blocks east of Greenleaf. Walk thru 2nd gate n. of Wardman. We will continue showing the astounding documentary film series with Part 3. Maintaining the World Order Who are the Neo-Cons? How have they influenced the agenda and actions of the American Empire? In this astounding documentary series they tell us exactly who and what they are in their own words. Filmmaker Robbie Martin’s exceptional insight, video editing and music composition talent makes this series not just a documentary but a work of art.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Day_Against_Homophobia,_Transphobia_and_Biphobia

PXL THIS 27 – 8p, EPFC,1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026, 27th annual toy camera film festival features Pixelvision films made with the Fisher-Price PXL-2000 camcorder. PXL THIS, one of the oldest film festivals in LA, celebrates visionary moving image artists from seminal experimental filmmakers to 10-years-olds to homeless to professionals. This year includes entries from France and across the US. More info: http://laughtears.com/PXL-THIS-27.html 213-484-8846, http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org

Fri 18

Forever Rooted hosted by Dignity and Power Now, 10a-3p, Mercado La Paloma, 3655 S Grand Ave, LA 90007. If you are interested in participating in Forever Rooted please contact D&PN Lead James Nelson via DM or at jamesn@dignityandpowernow.org. Forever Rooted is DPN’s leadership development series geared towards people coming home from prison that uses listening, story-telling, and facilitation skills to amplify the leadership and empowerment of formerly incarcerated people. Throughout Forever Rooted participants will imagine new versions of public safety, gain tools and practices to help move through trauma, and expand their capacity to transform themselves and their communities. Forever Rooted generates creative and resilient leaders that are empowered to fight for the dignity of incarcerated people. This series prioritizes the experiences of formerly incarcerated people and their loved ones in Los Angeles who are Black and Brown, members of other communities of color, and people along the LGBTQ spectrum. Forever Rooted consists of seven daylong sessions and takes place at the DPN office. https://www.facebook.com/events/170346330286064/

Sat 19

Shared Birthday of Malcolm X, Ho Chi Minh, Yuri Kochiyama, Augusto Cesar Sandino, Lorraine Hansberry

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Malcolm_X_Day Observed by Berkeley, San Jose, San Francisco

The Young Karl Marx, Film Showing & Discussion, 6p, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd., LA 90018, Freedom Socialist Party. Raoul Peck’s film shows how two young radical activists ignited the modern labor movement. Against the backdrop of exploding class struggle in Manchester, England, the film traces the brutality of capitalism and the path to its overthrow. After, join discussion of the power and potential of Marxism in the 21st century, the 200th anniversary of Marx’s birth. Snacks available at 5:30pm. Val Carlson, 206-819-8047; 323-732-6416, email fspla@earthlink.net, http://www.socialism.com, Facebook.com/fspla

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

immigrant Women: Resisting, Leading, Empowering, 9a-2:30p, Dream Resource Center, 675 S Park View St, Los Angeles, California 90057. Ticket Information http://www.eventbrite.com. The Dream Resource Center is proud to present a conference that celebrates and amplifies the immense leadership of immigrant women. Immigrant Women: Resisting, Leading, and Empowering will engage us in discussions with women breaking barriers and leading change across various fields, from media to politics. Can’t make it? Follow us on Social Media using the hashtags below to stay in the loop: #ImmiWomenLead #WomenLeading https://www.facebook.com/events/589913951344605/

Sun 20

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR:

World Contradictions in the Trump Era and the Tasks of Marxist-Humanists, 6:30-8:30p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd., near Venice Blvd. (free parking in rear) Culver City. This meeting will feature three reports on the 2018 IMHO Convention Call, which covers issues like the global neo-fascist threat and its roots in racism, xenophobia, and sexism; forces of opposition like the West Virginia teachers; skyrocketing economic inequality alongside a declining rate of profit; and the responsibilities of Marxist-Humanists this year, on the 60th anniversary of the publication of Raya Dunayevskaya’s Marxism and Freedom. Speakers: Stephan Hammel, UCI Professor and writer on Marxian economics and value theory; Chris Gardner, Organizer at the International Marxist-Humanist Organization and LA Tenants Union; Kevork Sassouni, student activist. <arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org> http://www.imhojournal.org

OC Racial Justice Collaborative – Anne Braden White Southern Allies, 1-3:30pm, Youth-on-the-Move, Inc. HqQ., 1850 E. 17th. Street #103, Santa Ana. Lynn Burnett will speak about the radical white southerner Anne Braden’s gradual shift in consciousness from supporting segregation towards ultimately becoming a trusted ally and friend of the civil rights movement and leaders iincluding Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., and Ella Baker. Discussion of organizing and movement strategies, reflection on what we personally find most meaningful from Anne’s story. Snacks to share! Free parking behind the building off of 16th St. More info: facebook.com/events/1903770963006805 http://ocprogressiveevents.info/#May20rjc

Black Shoe Polish – avant funk jazz blues music with poetry. 1-5p, John Mooney’s super cool art studio Moonlight Glass, located at Bob Farnham’s Hampton Studios of Functional Art, 705 Hampton Dr, Venice 90291, 310-399-0999, free, http://www.johnmooneyglass.com/contact.htm

Suzy Williams & Friends – Jazz, 7p, PTR’s Music Space, 705 Venice Blvd, Venice CA 92091, 310-822-8392, $15

Mon 21

CANCELED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: Need a new venue

Activist Support Circle, 6-8p, UnUrban Coffee House, 3301 Pico Blvd. Santa Monica. Free; parking available at US Bank lot across st. https://facebook.com/ActivistSupportCircle 310-399-1000. JerryPeaceActivistRubin@earthlink.net

Tue 22

LA Folk Art Festival: The World coming to Hollywood, 6:15-8:15p, 4315 Melrose Ave, LA 90029. Gaston Mantero’s vision is to create the largest international Folk Cultural Art Festival in history, Free Parking at 840 N.Heliotrope Dr. Two evening meetings per month meeting every 1st and 2rd Tuesday each month. Questions send Email or direct mail: LA.FolkArtFest@Gmail.com, PO Box 3306, Hollywood Calif. 90078 Ph. 323 317 3354 Branch Productions International LLC. https://www.facebook.com/events/1963346127327140/

Harvey Milk Day https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harvey_Milk_Day (schools open, but with related instructions)

SM Reads: Life After Manzanar, 7-8:30p, free. Santa Monica Public Library, main library, MLK Jr Auditorium, Santa Monica Bl. & 6th St., SM. Authors Naomi Hirahara and Heather C.Lindquist weave together oral histories of the “Resettlement,” the period following their unjust imprisonment, when Japanese Americans were thrust back into society with little more than twenty-five dollars and a one-way bus ticket. A book sale and signing follows. http://calendar.smgov.net/library/eventcalendar.asp

Wed 23

10th annual Women Speak luncheon to benefit Alexandria House, 11a-2p, The Ebell of Los Angeles, 743 S Lucerne Blvd, LA 90005 Tickets $125, http://www.alexandriahouse.org. The luncheon provides a platform for women of accomplishment and compassion to speak about their work. Dr. Melina Abdullah, Professor and Chair of Pan African Studies at CSULA and a founding member of Black Lives Matter is featured speaker. Kamara Alexander, artist, activist and, a member of the Alexandria House alumna will speak about her journey. The funds raised go to the crucial work of Alexandria House, which provides a safe home and hospitality for women and children experiencing homelessness. In addition, your support goes to programs helping families to move on to permanent housing and promoting advocacy work in changing unjust systems that keep women and children living in poverty. https://www.facebook.com/events/611483072525675/

Thu 24

Returning Home, 8p, 1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026, Returning Home is an animated documentary about a man who escaped North Korea before the Korean War. His childhood to adolescence was affected by Japanese colonialism, the Russian invasion, the rise of communism in North Korea and then the Korean War. He left his troublesome memories in the Korean peninsula and has been living in the US for 60 years. The interview takes him to his childhood home in Pyongyang. We travel back in time to witness the political shift in the Korean peninsula and the changes in the lives of people. 213-484-8846, http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org

Fri 25

7th Annual Garifuna International Indigenous Film Festival, 8p-11p, The Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave, Venice 90291, WORLD PREMIERE Exclusive screening of EXODUS! 7th annual Film Festival for the Preservation of Indigenous Cultures. We are honored to present the documentary Exodus, about the Syrian Refugees, by visionary writer, director, producer and award winning filmmaker, Elias Matar who will be present to share his experiences and a Q & A. Followed by a wine & cheese gathering. Help support our quest to share the plight of our most ancient cultures from around the world, disseminate their wisdom and honor their legacy. http://www.garifunafilmfestival.com https://www.facebook.com/events/1900282146672299/ continues Sat at 12n.

Sat 26

Garifuna Film Festival, 12n, see Fri May 25 for details

Topanga Days, 1440 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., in Topanga, info@topangacommunityclub.com

Welcome Home LA for formerly incarcerated people, 12-2p, Chucho’s Justice Center, serving the Reentry community 4th Sats! Spread word about resources and support we provide for formerly incarcerated men women youth & their families. FREE Law Clinic available to provide Prop 47 & 64 Relief, Expungements, Immigration, Gang Database removal & more. Check about location as Chuco’s is being forced to move. Dwayne Dickson 323.214.5470 dwaynesuccess@youth4justice.org or Jade 424.285.JADE (5233) jade@youth4justice.org www,facebook.com/welcomehomela/ http://www.youth4justice.org/ http://www.facebook.com/YouthJusticeLA/

Sun 27

Garifuna Film Festival, 7-10p, see Fri May 25 for details

Topanga Days, 1440 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., in Topanga, info@topangacommunityclub.com

It’s All Write Ma RobZimME, Seven Dudley Cinema, 7p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd 90291, Free. Rare film clips, live music. https://www.facebook.com/events/1115801771891543/

Mon 28

Topanga Days Parade 100 N Topanga Canyon Bl, to 1440 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., in Topanga, California for more info info@topangacommunityclub.com

Laughtears Salon, 6-9p, 212 Pier, Santa Monica, free – politics, art, culture discussion. laughtears.com

Memorial Day holiday; schools closed. Arlington West installation of crosses at Santa Monica pier will need volunteers for set up and take down that weekend.

Tue 29

OC Racial Justice Collaborative book club discussion New Jim Crow , 7-9p, Youth-on-the-Move, Inc. Hqt., 1850 E. 17th. Street #103, Santa Ana See May 20. In May, we will read Chapter 4 of The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander for our monthly book club discussion, using the Study Guide and Call to Action, which can be downloaded for free here: http:// http://www.newjimcroworganizing.or g/studyguide-free.html You are welcome to bring food for yourself or to share! There is a large free parking lot directly behind the building off of 16th St. http://ocprogressiveevents.info/#May29rjc

Wed 30

Shades of hate — then, now, tomorrow (stories and conversations) hosted by KPCC In Person and ProPublica, 7:30-9p, Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S Spring St, LA 90013. Tickets: http://www.scpr.org There’s nothing new about hate in California. From its earliest days — long before the state’s entry into the union — the territory’s residents have faced prejudice and acts of hate. Throughout history, several communities have experienced heightened levels of this — whether for their race, gender, sexuality, national origin, skin tone, physical capabilities or any other factor. KPCC and ProPublica partner to take a deep and dynamic look at the past and future of hate crimes — and current experiences — in Southern California. Join KPCC’s Adolfo Guzman-Lopez and ProPublica’s A.C. Thompson for moderated conversations with experts, historians and community members. You’ll also hear first-hand from fellow Angelenos as they share their experiences with hate and prejudice. Help KPCC, ProPublica and a coalition of organizations create a hate crime database: http://www.scpr.org/help-track-hate-crimes

Have you experienced hate speech? https://www.scpr.org/network/questions/hatespeech

Thu 31

Pragmatopia and Other Films – 8p, 1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026, Pixie Cram lives and works in the Ottawa-Gatineau region. She creates fiction and stop-animation on themes of nature & technology, and war. She is co-founder of the Windows Collective, a group devoted to the creation and exhibition of experimental works using film. Her new film, Pragmatopia, takes place several years after an atomic bomb has hit an unnamed city and a war has resulted. It follows two young women as they journey from the outskirts of the city to a radioactive area deep in the woods. 213-484-8846, http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org

Change Links June issue distro and mailing, 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda, 90230