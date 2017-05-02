May 2017 Calendar

Ongoing Activities:

Thru Sat, May 20 (Thurs-Sat) , 11a-5p. Tanae Denean Eskridge, author and spoken word artist, is hosting an art exhibit entitled “FLASHLIGHT: Celebrating Black America in Children’s Literature” in conjunction with the release of her first children’s book Little Dell, at the Mayme Clayton Library., 4130 Overland Av, Culver City 90230. This fun and educational exhibit is curated by bestselling author Naomi Imatome-Yun.

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (La Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities-LA, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, fruits and vegetables distribution

Tuesdays, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting locations and times.

Thru May 4, LA Asian Pacific Film Festival festival.vconline.org/2017

Thru May 4, Feeding the 5000. Volunteer for Huge Communal Feast. To help chop food at our Disco Chop party hosted by LA Kitchen on May 2, https://www.facebook.com/events/202198583603469/ Cook on May 3; and serve our feast on May 4 in Pershing Sq. We are also looking for people to staff compost bins, help us set up and pack up, and other activities. Sign up: http://feedbackglobal.org/events/feeding-5000-la/ hungeractionla.org http://www.feedingthe5000usa.org/losangeles/

May 5-6, San Diego State U, Mobilization Conference on Social Movements and Protest: Nonviolent Strategies and the State – an informal, friendly gathering to present your current work, discuss it with others, network, and, generally, ponder the new directions in which our field is heading. Organized by Mobilization: An International Quarterly, and sponsored by the Hansen Foundation for Peace. Plenary sessions will emphasize strategies and nonviolent approaches to social change. http://resistancestudies.org/?page_id=308

May 6-7, Kingian Nonviolence Workshop, 10a-5p. Co-Sponsored by SURJ (Showing Up For Racial Justice). Oxnard Perf. Arts Ctr, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard 93030. Free, min. $10 donation encouraged. We will converse, practice role-plays and study current and historical movements. Topics include analysis of conflict, history of the Civil Rights Movement and Dr. King’s philosophies, principles and steps. Learn how to create pressure thru direct actions; how to utilize that leverage to get closer to a goal; understand the difference between tactics, strategies and goals…Training conducted by Kazu Haga of East Point Peace Academy. http://eastpointpeace.org/about/

May 6 – 19, UCLA Celebration of Iranian Cinema – Billy Wilder Theater (Hammer Museum) – The power of the moving image to connect people distanced by cultural, political and national divides has been embodied profoundly over the last several decades in the artistry and courage of Iranian filmmakers. Current series includes films from new voices, current masters and a tribute to one of cinema’s most influential and important artists, Abbas Kiarostami. Some filmmakers will appear in person to discuss their work. Check the website for updates on in-person guests. http://www.cinema.ucla.edu/events/2017/ucla-celebration-iranian-cinema

May 6-7, 32nd Annual Pow-Wow, UCLA, presented by AISA. Begins 10a, May 6, ends 10p, May 7. UCLA North Athletic Field, LA 90095. Parking is $12 per day in lots 4 & 7. Event free, open to public. Gourd Dancing 11a, Grand Entry 1p. UCLA American Indian Student Association https://www.facebook.com/uclaaisa/

May 11-Jun 11, Drama: World premiere of “Species Native to California,” Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Av., LA 90039. Mexican folklore meets Mendocino County in homage to Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard. Performed in English with a liberal sprinkling of Español by IAMA Theatre Co. Reservations and info, call 323-380-8843, http://www.iamatheatre.com

May 12-27, Garifuna International Film Festival, the Electric Lodge in Venice, http://garifunafilmfestival.com

May 1 – Mon

International Workers Day – General Strike – March and Rally for Immigrant Rights. 10a-6p, Olympic/Broadway, Downtown Los Angeles facebook.com/events/233239860460961

May Day March from MacArthur Park, 11a, to City Hall for a rally. weresist.la/ The May Day Coalition seeks to resist threats facing our democracy, civil institutions, and individual and collective rights, and to denounce the lack of compassion towards families and the most vulnerable.

May Day March Pacoima, 9a, Pacoima City Hall, 13520 Van Nuys Blvd, Pacoima facebook.com/1678363479127516

May Day March! Strike! San Fernando Valley, 9a-12n, Plant Shopping Ctr, 7880 Van Nuys Blvd, Panorama City, facebook.com/events/1678363479127516/ facebook.com/larazaunidaparty

Riverside May Day March and Rally: Rising Together to Protect Our Values, 10a, Fairmount Park, 2601 Fairmount Blvd., Riverside 92501, Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, p: 909-313-6925, e: javier@ic4ij.org, https://www.facebook.com/events/1401533963242826/

Annual May Day March and Rally in Santa Ana, 2-5p, Sasscer Park, 500 W. Santa Ana Blvd (at Ross), Santa Ana, 92701 Join us for our yearly march in Santa Ana as we make a stand for immigrant rights, workers rights, and human rights for all! Unete a nuestra marcha anual en Santa Ana. Estamos uniendos para apoyar derechos de inmigrantes, trabajadores, y derechos humanos para todos! ocmdc.org facebook.com/events/330481957353267

May Day in Woodland Hills, meet at Topanga Cyn and Ventura Bl after work in support of May Day walkout. Progressive Democrats of the Santa Monica Mountains. PDSMM.org

May Day March & Rally Long Beach 5-8p, MacArthur Park, 1321 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90813, maydaylongbeach.wordpress.com maydaylongbeach@gmail.com

May 2 – Tue

Stop LAPD Spying, 6p, Community Meeting on Our Data, Our Bodies at LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St., LA 90021. X-St Gladys. stoplapdspying@gmail.com

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, MDR library, 4533 Admirality Way, Marina Del Rey, free. http://laughtears.com/

May 3 – Wed

Clean Money Work Party, 3-9p, 3916 Sepulveda Bl, Ste. 208, Culver City 90230. Fight Dark Money by stopping political ads from deceiving voters about who pays for them. Join other volunteers for CA Disclose Act to work with AB 14 petitions to engage more volunteers. Bring laptop if you have one. Call Field Organizer, Logan 661-644-2012, for details. Phone Training for AB 14 Weekly Phone Volunteers, 4-5p, your home.! Call in to 310-870-1793. We need volunteers who can commit to 1-3 hrs on a specific day. Sign up on website under “FIND MEETING” and your zip code: http://www.yesfairelections.org/

“To Protect and to Serve”: Strategies for Law Enforcement Reform 25 Years After Rodney King, 7:30p, Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024; 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu Co-presented with UCLA Dept of History and UCLA Inter-dept. Prog. in Afro-American Studies. From April 29-May 4, 1992, people took to the streets of South Central LA to protest the acquittal of the LAPD officers who brutally beat Rodney King. 25 years later, police reform remains a hotly debated issue. Civil rights attorney Connie Rice, police officer Anwar Sanders, and UCLA law professors Devon Carbado and Beth Colgan, Arif Alikhan, Director of the LAPD Office of Constitutional Policing and Policy, and Priscilla Ocen, Associate Professor of Law at Loyola Law School, discuss the efficacy of consent decrees and other police reform policies including bias training, body cameras, and community policing.

May 4 – Thu

Film: A Day Without A Mexican, 7-9p, Whittier Area Peace & Justice Coalition @ St. Matthias Episcopal Church,7056 Washington Av, Whittier 90602. One morning California wakes up to find 1/3 of its population has disappeared. As the day goes by we discover that the characteristic that links the 14 million disappeared is their Hispanic background. Join us for this comedy with a point. Park on Washington (additional parking behind church). N/E corner of Wardman St. & Washington Ave. which runs north and south two short blocks east of Greenleaf. Walk through the second gate n. of Wardman. Info 562-587-6270 or 562-233-8579 http://www.whittierpeace.org

Phone Training for AB 14 Weekly Phone Volunteers, 7-8p, your home. Call in to 310-870-1793. See May 3.

SCREENING: Do Not Resist, 7:30p, followed by a discussion with Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, 9p. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024; 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu Co-presented with UCLA Dept of History and UCLA Inter-dept. Prog. in Afro-American Studies. Beginning on the streets of Ferguson, MO, as the community grapples with the death of Michael Brown, Do Not Resist offers a shocking look at the militarization of police forces in America. Viewers experience a ride-along with a SWAT team, a police training seminar about “righteous violence,” and a congressional hearing on the use of military equipment in small-town police departments. (2016, dir. Craig Atkinson, 72 min.)

May 5 – Fri

Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexican victory over French invaders at the Battle of Puebla.

10th Anniversary of the Right to the City Alliance! 6-10p, SAJE, 152 W. 32 St., LA 90007. Tickets: saje.nationbuilder.com. SAJE helped found Right to the City in 2007 as a response to gentrification and the displacement of low-income people, people of color, and marginalized LGBTQ people from their historic homes in urban centers. SAJE is hosting a party for our allies, partners, and community members. http://righttothecity.org/about/mission-history/ http://www.saje.net/events/10th-anniversary-right-city-alliance

Film: “Immigrants for Sale”, 7:30p, Veggie (no alcohol) potluck at 7:15p. Topanga Library, 122 N. Topanga Cyn Blvd, Topanga 90290. Topanga Peace Alliance is a peace and justice grassroots organization. Documentary film night the first Friday of every month, followed by an action oriented discussion. Donations accepted. topangapeacealliance.org

Screening: The Narrow Streets of Bourj Hammoud, 7:30-9:30p, Abril Books, 415 E Broadway, Ste 102, Glendale, 91205, Tickets Available: http://www.itsmyseat.com Presented by the Armenian Film Society – a film by Joanne Nucho and Rosy Kuftedjian, 72 minutes (2016). Followed by Discussion with Filmmakers. http://www.facebook.com/events/1799937776990537/

May 6 – Sat

Global Cannabis March LA: High Noon at Adams & Crenshaw, Sidewalk march and decorated car parade to Leimert Park. http://www.facebook.com/events/768294093328959/ (The march commemorates former Black Panther Peaches Moore, survivor of the 41st & Central shoot-out with the LAPD, AKA Sister Somayah, a tireless advocate for medical marijuana who passed away some years ago.)

Former Black Panther Sister Somayah, late founder of the medical Cannabis march

May 7 – Sun

OC Progressives Picnic Hosted by California 45th and Together We Will OC, 11:30a-2:30p, 1 Irvine Park Rd, Irvine Regional Park, Orange. Park fee $5 per car. (Look for posting at entrance for the closest parking lot.) Potluck picnic. We welcome everyone who supports progressive endeavors in OC. We are also inviting the declared candidates for the OC Congressional Districts. (Bing your own chairs and blankets). Please bring non-perishable food items or new school supplies for Families Forward. eevents.info/cgi-bin/calendar.cgi?T#May07pp

Sen. Bernie Sanders, 12:30p, Saban Theater, 8440 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills 90211, $35 each, no exceptions; a copy of Our Revolution included with each ticket (no book signing). Presented by Writers Bloc.

May 8 – Mon

Feminists Against Capitalism, hosted by Women’s Center for Creative Work, 6:30-8:30p, 2425 Glover Pl, LA 90031. Our feminisms—intersectional, socialist feminism, anarchist feminism, platformist anarcho-communism, and Jineology—reject capitalism as fundamentally patriarchal, racist, classist, ableist, and hierarchical. http://www.facebook.com/events/1340194636059689/

Dialogue with Womxn Environmental Lawyers Of Color, East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice, 6-9p, 5117 Kinsie St, LA 90040-1210, Dialogue with Womxn Environmental Lawyers of Color discussing the challenges and opportunities for people of color in enrolling and getting through Environmental Law School. Additionally, we will dialogue on what role Environmental Layers have in supporting grassroots environmental justice movements. Panel includes: Angela Johnson Meszaros, Staff Attorney with EarthJustice.org, Ramya Sivasubramanian, Staff Attorney with NRDC, Melissa Lin Perella, Attorney with NRDC, free and open to the public. RSVP: 323.263.2113 or info@eycej.org Light refreshments will be provided.

May 9 – Tue

Stop LAPD Spying, 6p, Community Meeting against FBI Guidelines targeting School Students at LA CAN 838 E. 6th St., LA 90021. X-St Gladys. stoplapdspying@gmail.com, 424-209-7450.

Ten Toes In: Sister Support Group Mtg., 7-9p, Church One, 700 E. 70 St., Long Beach 90805. To support, educate and empower women who are intimately involved with incarcerated and formerly incarcerated men. Darlene Burke, 310-612-3977, http://www.tentoesin.org, tentoesin@yahoo.com

May 10 – Wed

Clean Money Work Party, 3-9p, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd, #208, Culver City 90230. See May 3.

From Passion to Action: Young Leaders in Refugee Relief, 6-9pm, Crystal Cove Auditorium, UC Irvine. For Refugee Awareness Week, a screening of the award-winning film, Salam Neighbor, featuring two US filmmakers who document life in a Syrian refugee camp. Panel featuring Chris Temple and Zach Ingrasci, directors and producers, Nada Hashem and Shiyam Galyon who are working to provide emergency aid and higher education respectively for Syrian refugees. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. (Please arrive before 6:15 pm) Film screening: 6:15p. Panel: 7:30p. RSVP: eventbrite.com/o/hearts-of-mercy-at-uci-13501379689 facebook.com/events/184119745418043 Hosted by Fresh Start, The Olive Tree Initiative and Hearts of Mercy at UCI.

CopWatch Santa Ana General Meeting/Community Forum, 7p, El Centro Cultural de México, 313 N Birch St, Santa Ana. Direct-action based barrio organizing against the police state. Every 2nd wed. of the month at 7pm. Professional childcare provided. Agents of the state including the Santa Ana PD and ICE are NOT welcomed.

Health Care for All -LA Meeting, 7:30-9:30p. New legislation for a universal single payer health care system in California. The Healthy California Act SB562 NUTS & BOLTS : WHAT IS IN THIS LEGISLATION? presentation, Q & A and discussion. Please join us to achieve historic health care justice. Every body in. Nobody out. Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City 90232. Free parking behind the building. Light refreshments. No Charge. Everyone is welcome. Info: Maureen@healthcareforall-LA.com or 310-459-9763 http://healthcareforall.org/chapters/los-angeles-county

10th Annual Pan-African Studies Forum Featuring Nikki Giovanni, 7:30-9:30p, free w/ free parking, Luckman Fine Arts Complex, CSULA, 5151 State University Dr, LA 90032. Hosted by CSULA Pan-African Studies Department. Event will fill. Reserve tickets at the Luckman Box Office, 323-343-6600.

Change Links mid-month meeting, 7:30p, Peace Ctr, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd. CC 90230. Dial 22 for entry.

May 11 – Thu

Non Violence 101: What, Why & How, 6:30-8:30pm, St. Joseph Center, 480 S. Batavia, Orange. This practical and interactive workshop will provide an introduction to non-violence. What it is, why it’s effective and how we can use it from the personal level to collective levels. We will explore what we as individuals can do to maintain non violence in our everyday interactions and communication with others. We will explore conflict de-escalation and non-violent strategies. http://ocprogressiveevents.info/cgi-bin/calendar.cgi?T#May11nv

Phone Training for AB 14 Weekly Phone Volunteers, 7-8p, your home.! Call in to 310-870-1793. Sign up on website under “FIND MEETING” and your zip code: http://www.yesfairelections.org/ See May 3.

Intersectional Activism in the Age of Trump: Kimberlé Crenshaw and Eve Ensler, 7:30p, Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024; 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu. Award–winning playwright and activist Eve Ensler and legal scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw lead a revolutionary conversation and offer strategies for surviving the current political climate as antiracist feminists. Using the intersectional, inclusive framework at the heart of campaigns like Say Her Name, Why We Can’t Wait, and One Billion Rising, these two feminist icons address some of the most urgent questions facing our nation.

May 12 – Fri

Garifuna Film Festival Opening Reception, 7p, Film Screening 8p, World Premier of Wayunagu, Written by Angel Valerio and Christopher R. Miles, Directed by Christopher R. Miles. 90min. Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave, Venice 90291, http://garifunafilmfestival.com/speaker/opening-ceremony-event/

Will We Ever Eliminate Ghettos? w/ Mitchell Duneier, Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave. LA, 7:30p. Parking is $9 at the Walt Disney Concert Hall garage. Enter from Second St., just west of Grand Ave. 7th Annual Zócalo Book Prize Lecture. On March 29, 1516, the city council of Venice, Italy issued a decree forcing Jews to live in il ghetto—a closed quarter named for the copper foundry that once occupied the area. The term stuck, and 500 years later the ghetto—both the term and the reality to which it refers—is still with us. Why, despite the heavy social costs that come with segregation, aren’t people in the US better at countering the impulse to ghetto-ize? Princeton Univ sociologist Mitchell Duneier, winner of the seventh annual Zócalo Book Prize for Ghetto: The Invention of a Place, the History of an Idea, examines why the ghetto endures. http://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/will-ever-eliminate-ghettos/

May 13 – Sat

Bring On the Power of a Public Bank for CA, 12n-3p, LOCATION TBA, Bernie Sanders Brigade People’s Forum brings together top Public Bank experts, including Ellen Brown, author of “The Public Bank Solution” and founder of the Public Banking Institute, and engages the community to answer their questions and put together action plans to create a Public Bank in California. Once we understand how a California Public Bank would be a huge engine we can put to work for California taxpayers — for our communities — it will UNITE people from all political stripes behind Public Banks. For info, see http://www.publicbankinginstitute.org/faq facebook.com/events/400416690339139

Gerry Fialka’s My Art Belongs To Venice workshop – JURI KOLL’s, 12:30-2:30p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice. free. http://www.thefineartsfilmfestival.com/

“13th on 13th,” Social Justice Film Event, 1:30p, Frida Cinema, 305 E. 4 St, Santa Ana. Orange County Multi-Racial Collaborative presents award-winning documentary “13th”, followed by a panel discussion with people directly connected with the criminal justice system. Limited seating. Free admission. RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oc-mrc-the-frida-cinema-present-13th-tickets-33538431351. http://ocprogressiveevents.info/cgi-bin/calendar.cgi?T#May13sjf

MESS – Modern Thinker Poiter Huluruk interview, 4-6p, Unurban 3301 Pico Bl, Santa Monica. Free. http://laughtears.com/mess.html

Work in progress Screening: CITIZEN CLARK: A Life of Principle: A Film about Ramsey Clark, Former U.S. Attorney General & Human Rights Activist, 7p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230, special guests Director Joseph Stillman, Blase & Theresa Bonpane of OOA, John Parker & Maggie Vascassenno of IAC, suggested donation $10. http://www.alifeofprinciple.com Info and RSVP: Frank Dorrel, 310-838-8131, fdorrel@addictedtowar.com

May 14 – Sun

Planned Parenthood Rally, 11a-3p, Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive, Downtown Los Angeles. Defend Planned Parenthood against any attempts to defund it! March from Pershing Square. One of three Planned Parenthood patients lives in CA, and $260 million in funding to Planned Parenthood is at risk — which could mean millions of women losing access to preventative health care services like STD/HIV testing and life-saving cancer screenings. facebook.com/events/1835450930055715/Planned Parenthood Rally

May 15 – Mon

International Conscientious Objectors Day 2017 http://www.wri-irg.org/en/node/27037

Activist Support Circle: ‘Releasing Your Trump Funk’ public venting event, 6p, UnUrban Cafe, 3301 Pico Blvd. Santa Monica. With polls showing Donald Trump’s approval rating at all-time low and progressive activists’ frustration at all-time high, the evening’s venting session could hopefully help reduce feelings of despair and build feelings of empowerment. Free parking at US Bank lot across the street from UnUrban. 310-399-1000. JerryPeaceActivistRubin@earthlink.net. facebook.com/ActivistSupportCircle

May 16 – Tue

Stop LAPD Spying, 6p, Coalition General Meeting, UCLA Downtown Labor Center, 675 S. Parkview St., LA 90057. stoplapdspying@gmail.com or call (424) 209-7450.

Irvine: Friends of OC Detainees Volunteer Debrief, 7-8:30p, Irvine United Congregational Church, 4915 Alton Pkwy. Meet other like-minded volunteers, discuss experiences, ask questions, share success stories and challenges, and provide support to one another. We highly recommend volunteers attend. http://www.friendsofocdetainees.org

HAMMER FORUM: What Would a Pence Presidency Look Like? 7:30p, Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024; 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu. As investigations and controversy continue to plague the Trump administration, a Mike Pence presidency lurches into consideration. Political scientist Marjorie Hershey, publisher of Religion Dispatches Diane Winston, and executive director of the Center for Media and Democracy Lisa Graves examine Pence’s political history in Indiana, his deep religious convictions, and his relationship with powerful patrons like the Koch brothers. Moderated by Ian Masters.

Political Education Webinar: White Nationalism/Fascism 101, 8-9p, During this call, researcher and journalist Chip Berlet will overview how white nationalist populism can lead to fascism; how they operate in our times; and how to respond and resist. Register: http://myaccount.maestroconference.com/conference/register/1TPT7VA5CFBPBWMO https://risestronger.org/events/political-education-white-nationalism-fascism-101

May 17 – Wed

Clean Money Work Party, 3-9p, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd, #208, Culver City, 90230. See May 3.

MOM-media discussion, 6-9p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice CA. Free. http://laughtears.com/

Amy Goodman Benefit for KPFK, 7p, American Federation of Musicians Local 47 Union Hall, 817 Vine St, LA 90038. http://www.democracynow.org/events/2017/5/amy_goodman_at_a_benefit_for_kpfk_1394

May 18 – Thu

Phone Training for AB 14 Weekly Phone Volunteers, 7-8p, your home.! Call in to 310-870-1793. Sign up on website under “FIND MEETING” and your zip code: http://www.yesfairelections.org/ See May 3.

Police Truth and Reconciliation Program, 6-9 p, Village Academy HS, 1444 E. Holt Blvd., Pomona 91767. Make our communities safer for everyone by working as a community to address our problems. Nine law enforcement agencies in East San Gabriel Valley are participating in a truth and reconciliation program. Q & A with regional Police Chiefs, City Breakout Segment, Group Debrief, Close. Everyone will have an opportunity to express concerns to their local police officers and have those officers respond to them and discuss positive ways of moving forward. Includes: Azusa PD, CHP, Claremont PD, Covina, Glendora, LA Sheriff, San Dimas Station, La Verne, Pomona, and West Covina. https://www.facebook.com/just.advocacy/ Social Justice Advocacy Project seeks to empower communities.

Long Beach Area Peace Network meeting, 7-9p, Grace United Methodist Church, (3rd & Junipero). 2325 E. 3 St, Long Beach Active since 1989 in coalition building, struggles for peace and justice. Join Us. Facebook.com/LBAPN or http://www.LBAPN.org

PXL THIS: 26 toy camera film fest, 8p, Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026, 213-484-8846, http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org or http://laughtears.com/PXL-THIS-26.html

May 19 – Fri

Commemorating the Revolutionary Internationalist Legacy of Malcolm X, Ho Chi Minh, Agusto Cesar Sandino and Yuri Kochiyama (all born on May 19). 7:00p, Peace Center; dinner plus cultural/political event, open mic. Sponsored by Anti-Racist Action-LA. antiracistaction_la@yahoo.com, 323-636-7388. Free; donation requested to benefit prisoner distribution of “Turning The Tide.”

May 20 – Sat

Socialism Conference: Building a People’s Party, 10a-4:30p, 2936 W. 8 St, LA 90005, Party for Socialism and Liberation. Workshops and panels discuss burning questions facing the people and movement in the era of Trump. We will engage in practical discussions about building a people’s party and the fight for socialism. Limited parking on Westmoreland/8th. Red or Purple line to Wilshire/Vermont stn. Register: la@pslweb.org with your name and phone number. facebook.com/events/1899075593644423

Film:Paying The Price For Peace: The Story of S. Brian Willson & Voices From The Peace Movement, Narrated by Peter Coyote. 7p, free. Unitarian Universalist Community Church, 1260 18 St, Santa Monica. Park at UCLA Hospital Parking Structure, 16th & Arizona. You will need to print out a parking pass from: http://www.uusm.org/for-visitors/directions-parking/parking. Handicap Parking is available behind the church. Q&A after screening with Blase Bonpane & Dir. Bo Boudart, Assoc. Producer Frank Dorrel.

May 21 – Sun

Subversive Cinema, 7p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy: A Tale of Billionaires & Ballot Bandits. Follow gonzo investigative reporter Greg Palast (BBC, Rolling Stone) as he busts the New Klux Klan – the billionaire bandits who purged one million voters of color and stole the White House. with fiery discussion. Free, donations appreciated. http://www.laughtears.com/documental_subversive.html

May 22 – Mon

Laughtears Salon, 6-9p, 212 Piern Santa Monica, free – politics, art culture discussion. http://laughtears.com/

May 23 – Tue

Stop LAPD Spying, 6p, Community Meeting on Predictive Policing at LA CAN – 838 E. 6th St., LA 90021. X-St Gladys. stoplapdspying@gmail.com or call (424) 209-7450.

May 24 – Wed

Clean Money Work Party, 3-9p, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd, #208, Culver City, 90230. See May 3.

Suzy Williams singing in Hollywood, the Gardenia, 7066 Santa Monica Blvd, LA 90038, 9-11p. 323-467-7444, https://www.facebook.com/events/845479228937471/ Tickets avail.

May 25 – Thu

Common Cause WLA meeting, Protect Our Democracy coalition, 5:30–7:30p, Donald Bruce Kaufman-Brentwood Branch Library, 11820 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049 http://act-ca.commoncause.org/site/Calendar?id=105106&view=Detail

Phone Training for AB 14 Weekly Phone Volunteers, 7-8p, your home.! Call in to 310-870-1793. Sign up on website under “FIND MEETING” and your zip code: http://www.yesfairelections.org/ See May 3.

Change Links monthly mailing/distro and planning meeting, 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd. CC 90230. Dial 22 for entry. changelinks2@gmail.com

May 26 – Fri

Conversation On Disability, Neurodiversity, & Chronic Illness, 6:30-8:30p, Women’s Center for Creative Work, 2425 Glover Pl, LA 90031. http://www.facebook.com/events/1039409272859289/

Movie Night at the Center, South Bay LGBT Center, 16610 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance 90504, 7-10p. When a gay NY Asian fashion stylist works with a rising Beijing actor, they both embark on a journey of self-discovery, that turns into romance. Free Admission. Watch a clip from this movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yd200BoZSPQ

May 27 – Sat

Understanding Single Payer Speakers Training, 9a-4p, $25 (includes lunch). venue: IATSE Local 871, 4011 W. Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank. Labor United for Universal Healthcare and Campaign for a Healthy California are hosting a workshop on a speakers training on advocating for single payer universal healthcare. Sign up: aborforhealthcare.org/events/2017-healthcare-at-the-crossroads/

Black Talkies On Parade is back with the documentary: “What Happened, Miss Simone?“, 7p, Mayme Clayton Library & Museum, 4130 Overland Av., Culver City 90230 info@claytonmuseum.org

May 28 – Sun

Veterans for Peace Arlington West Installation on sand at Santa Monica pier, needs volunteers for set-up starting 4:30am.

ANSWER LA Feedback Sundays Open Mic, 3-5p, 2936 W. 8 St., LA 90005, 323-285-6545.

Folk-Rock Films And Live Music, 7p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. FREE. “I’m All Write Ma” Bob Dylan says: “Don’t ever tell anyone everything you know” – “I didn’t create Bob Dylan. Bob Dylan has always been here” – “I am not a poet, I am an escape artist.” http://www.facebook.com/events/994596347350495/

May 29 – Mon

Memorial Day holiday – No More War! War Never Again!

Veterans for Peace Arlington West Installation on sand at Santa Monica pier, needs volunteers for take-down before sunset.

May 30 – Tue

Film: The Fugitive (1947), 1-3p, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Bl, LA 90036, Bing Theater. $2 members, seniors (65+), and children (17 & under); $4 general public. Details: http://bit.ly/2p3lXmw. Tickets can be purchased at LACMA’s on-site Ticket Offices. 104 minutes, 16mm. Directed by John Ford and Emilio Fernández; written by Dudley Nichols based on the novel by Graham Greene; with Henry Fonda, Dolores del Rio, Pedro Armendáriz, J. Carrol Naish, Leo Carrillo, Ward Bond, Robert Armstrong, John Qualen, Fortunio Bonanova, Chris-Pin Martin. Anti-Catholic and anti-cleric policies in the Mexican state of Tabasco lead the revolutionary government to persecute the state’s last remaining priest. In conjunction with the ongoing Tuesday Matinees film series.

May 31 – Wed

Los Angeles Clean Money Work Party, 3-9p, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd, Ste. 208, Culver City, 90230. See May 3.