Early voting for Presidential primary, LAUSD School Board, state legislative offices, some LA City Council and

County Board of Supervisors seats, and L.A. County District Attorney began in Feb.

New voting centers, replacing polling precincts, will be open until and through Tuesday, March 3,

with additional ones added Feb. 29 through Mar. 3.

On-Going & Continuing Events

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-1:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpfk.org for other meetings, including LSB committees.

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, St. Athanasius at the Cathedral Center, 840 Echo Park Ave., LA 90026, http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Respond to Trump’s zero tolerance policies on Refugees and Asylum and to prepare to receive the Refugee Caravan from Honduras and other immigrants from Central America. Come organize with Central Americans, bring a friend or two, and get ready to roll up your sleeves.

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. See agenda, schedule here: http://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission http://www.stoplapdspying.org

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meets weekly at LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013. https://artsharela.org/events/

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil outside DA Jackie Lacey’s office with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies. DA Lacey has indicted only a single law enforcer for over 445 murders by local police & deputies. 211 W. Temple, DTLA. http://www.blmla.org #JackieLaceyMustGo

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

3rd Wed, 7p, Community Alternatives to 9-1-1 training, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/

Last Wed, 7p “Ditch The Two Parties Of Wall Street” Peace & Freedom Party monthly meeting, 2617 S. Hauser Bl., LA, 90016 (Steps South from Adams Ave.(just East of Fairfax Ave.) ~ Socialism Now! http://www.Peace & Freedom Party.org-LA Chapter.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, Lincoln Memorial Congregational Church, 4126 Arlington Ave, LA. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace breakfast forum, 7-9a, Immanuel Presbyterian, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90010. For donation, bring packaged non-perishable food for the church food pantry. Guest speakers, reflections, coffee and bagels to start your morning! http://www.icujp.org.

Fridays, 5-6p, Vigil for Peace & Justice, sponsored by KPFK LSB Outreach Committee & friends. Join us for a fun time outreaching & making noise at Sunset Blvd & Echo Park Ave. Bring your signs.

1st & 3rd Fri, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights, 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. Free screenings, & conversation about issues that are important to Skid Row and downtown with generous support of Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts. http://www.lapovertydept.org

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. Register on-line, check-in 12:45. Reg doesn’t guarantee consultation of approx. 20 minutes.

1st & Last Fri, Voter registration, 10a-2p, lobby of Zev Yaroslavsky Family Support Center, 7555 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, until the Nov. 2020 election.16 for 2020 volunteers will assist with voter reg and explain LA County’s new Vote Centers which let you vote at any vote center over an 11-day period.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in Crenshaw community. The B Fit program includes weekly Zumba, cardio kick and yoga classes, blood pressure screening and annual health & wellness fair. Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises for info: http://www.seela.org

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd., LA 90018, w. of Arlington Ave. Free street parking. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd Sat. of the month: Welcome Home LA, resources for those returning from jail, prison and juvenile detention, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/ Also, 2nd and 4th Saturdays, free Legal Clinic, 10a-noon.

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Farmers Market. This co-op is unique, because it’s planning to open the 1st-ever organic grocery in Leimert Park community. You can become a member. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/

Every Sat, JVP-Code Pink Vigil for Palestine and Migrant Rights, 2-4p, Third St. Promenade at Arizona Ave., Santa Monica.

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279

Mar 5-11, Power to the People! The Power to the People! festival celebrates the role artists have played and continue to play in advancing social change, civil rights, and humanitarian causes. Musicians of every genre help us to see the world as it is and imagine the world as it could be. They bring injustices to light and inspire people to act. The artists, musicians, and activists who make up the Power to the People! festival have something to say, and we invite you to join the conversation. Also includes free and low-cost humanities activities at Walt Disney Concert Hall and venues across the city. Curated in collaboration with Tyree Boyd-Pates, these events feature some of our country’s leading public intellectuals, provocative conceptual artists, and socially engaged educators who aim to inspire your own sense of creativity and community. https://www.laphil.com/concerts-and-events/power-to-the-people/

Mar 6-21, Image Movers: UCLA Asian American Studies Center 50th Anniversary Film Festival, Billy Wilder Theater at UCLA. this three-weekend film festival features a diverse range of classic and new narrative and documentary films and creative works, and highlights key themes and topics selected by the faculty and staff of the UCLA Asian American Studies Center, in consultation with their collaborators at UCLA Film & Television Archive, UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, and Visual Communications, the presenter of the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. https://www.cinema.ucla.edu/events/2020/image-movers-ucla-asian-american-studies-center

Thru Mar. 3 – UCLA Speaker Series on Labor and Public Higher Education hosted by UCLA Labor Studies! For all event details: https://conta.cc/2SEc64l All events will be held in Luskin 1246 from 2:30-3:50PM. https://www.facebook.com/IRLEUCLA/

Thru Aug. 29 – How to house 7,000 people in Skid Row? Exhibition created by Rosten Woo, Anna Kobara, Henriëtte Brouwers, John Malpede, Opening Reception Mar 7, 6-8p. Exhibition hours Thu, Fri & Sat. 2-5p. Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. A project of Los Angeles Poverty Department, info@lapovertydept.org, lapovertydept.org

MAR 1 – SUN

Anniversary of killing of Charly Africa, killed by LAPD in 2015 on San Pedro Blvd between 5th & 6th, site of the killing, found ‘in policy’ by LA Police Commission.

Comm. for Racial Justice: Elections: Why Measure R Is So Important, 6 -8:30p. Potluck supper at 6p program starts at 6:30. FOR MARCH ONLY, CRJ meeting will take place in the Teen Center which is located at the south west corner of Virginia Avenue Park behind the Park Center Building at 21st Street and Pico. Walk between the Park Center Building and the Annex to access the teen center, due to the Thelma Terry Center being used as a Voting Center. Our voting decisions will help determine whether our society moves farther from or closer to racial equity, especially County Measure R. The Sheriff’s dept is notorious for contributing to the over-incarceration of people of color and for mistreating people of color while they are behind bars. The department clearly needs oversight, and Measure R is the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilians Oversight Commission Ordinance. Our guest speaker will be Ms Jasmyne Cannick, who is an African-American on-air and in-print pop culture critic and race issues commentator who works in politics. She was selected as one of ESSENCE Magazine’s 25 Women Shaping the World.

Livestream Socialist Feminist Panel: China, Russia, Turkey, 10a-12:30p, online. Topics for discussion include struggles against capitalist authoritarianism, and imperialism, the state of women’s struggles (including the Me To movement) and gender relations in each country. The state of political prisoners, and ideas for developing international solidarity against capitalism, sexism, racism and heterosexism. https://www.facebook.com/events/1380125338841743/

Dr. Mutulu Shakur, political prisoner

Free ’em All: Strengthening Our Solidarity, 2-5p, Cielo Galleries, 3201 Maple Ave, LA 90011. Join Us as we celebrate the freedom of the surviving members of the Move 9 and continue to demand the release Of Dr. Mutulu Shakur. Featuring : Mike Africa Jr. of the MOVE Organization https://mikeafricajr.com/, Edxie Betts liberation artist, anti-authoritarian and cultural worker https://linktr.ee/bettsurevolt, Walela Nehanda, a non binary queer community organizer, poet, and leukemia warrior, ttps://www.itswalela.com/, Mopreme Shakur, Family and Friends of Dr. Mutulu Shakur +Members of Mutulu’s legal team, http://mutulushakur.com/site/, https://www.facebook.com/events/124358272319763/

Stop US Wars! Advocacy for the Long Haul, Friends Committee for National Legislation LA Advocacy team launch, 2:30-5:30p, 1924 Euclid St, Santa Monica 90404, teachins1@yahoo.com, Register: http://act.fcnl.org/event/advocacy-teams_attend/1317

MAR 2 – MON

UCLA Urbanism Lecture Series, 6:30–8p, 365 Portola Plaza , 1317 Perloff Hall, LA 90095. Also Mar 30. 2019-20 Lecture Series convenes leaders from the intersecting vectors of design, media, technology and urbanism to share ideas and projects and reflect on the state of contemporary culture. Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-20-lecture-series-tickets-70564382969

MAR 3 – TUE

“Super Tuesday” 7a-8p, Primary Election. Party designation only matters for presidential primary; top two candidates regardless of party in other races will go on to general election in November. Polls open from 7a-8p. Final day of voting at any polling place countywide regardless of where you live in County.

“One Night In Jackson, Mississippi: Discriminatory Permissions and Structural Injustice” Prof Lawrence Sager, 12:15-1:30p, UCLA Law 1314. Part 2: Mar 4. When the government permits discrimination, the permission is state action, even if the discrimination is private. When a permission sends a signal approving of discrimination against the victims of structural injustice, that permission is inconsistent with the equality provisions of the Constitution, and, for over a century, the Court has been willing to invalidate such discriminatory permissions. This means that Mississippi’s H.B. 1523, which gives Mississippi residents explicit permission to act on religious beliefs that are antithetical to the equal treatment of members of the LGBT community — and laws like it — are invalid on Equal Protection grounds. https://law.ucla.edu/news-and-events/5729/2020/3/3/the-law-and-philosophy-program- presents-c–one-night-in-jackson-mississippi-c–discriminatory-permissions-and-structural-injustice-with-professor-lawrence-sager/

In conversation with Inés Durán Matute on their new book, Indigenous Peoples and the Geographies of Power. Mezcala’s narratives of Neoliberal Governance, 1-3p, UCLA Haines Hall 144, free. Tracing key trends of the global-regional-local interface of power, Inés Durán Matute demonstrates how global political economic processes shape the lives, spaces, projects and identities of the most remote communities. People enmeshed in these geographies of power are seeking out survival strategies, and constructing autonomous projects that challenge such forms of governance. https://www.facebook.com/events/1837218899743795/

MAR 4 – WED

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, free at Pacific Resident Theater, 705 1/2 Venice Blvd, Venice, CA 90291 http://laughtears.com/McLuhanWake.html http://laughtears.com/playground-article.html (Our regular location Marina Del Rey Library is being remodeled, postponed from Tue by primary.)

MAR 5 – THU

SoCal Linux Expo, socallinuxexpo.org Thru Sun Mar 8.

MAR 6 – FRI

STEA2M Fair, Fri 9a-3p, Sat 10a-4p, Pomona Fairplex, buildings 4, 6, and 10, free. Parking for this event will be at GATE 9 or Gate 17. Uber/Lyft drop off at Gate 1. an experiential event at Fairplex designed to inspire students from grades K-12 to explore and pursue learning and careers in the areas of STEA 2M. (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math) https://fairplex.com/steam

Fire Drill Friday, 11a-12n, Los Angeles City Hall. After 14 weeks of Fire Drill Fridays in Washington, DC, Jane Fonda and the Fire Drill Friday team have moved to LA! Monthly Fire Drills – on first Fr each month – in different places in California, starting with Los Angeles! https://firedrillfridays.com

Topanga Peace Alliance Film, 7:30p, Topanga County Library, Meeting Room, 2nd floor, 122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd, 90290. Discussion after the film. https://www.facebook.com/groups/53323228710/

Film: Pilgrimage + Asian Americans, 7:30-9p, UCLA Film & Television Archive, Billy Wilder Theater.

Pilgrimage (2006) The inspiring story of how an abandoned WWII concentration camp for Japanese Americans has been transformed into a symbol of retrospection and solidarity for people of all ages, races and nationalities in our post 9/11 world. With a hip music track, never-before-seen archival footage and a story-telling style that features young and old. Digital, color, 22 min. Director: Tadashi Nakamura.

Asian Americans (2020) This opening program centers on Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) activism and documenting the community. It features a sneak preview of an episode from PBS’ upcoming Asian Americans, a groundbreaking public television five-part series, set to premiere in May 2020. Led by a team of Asian American filmmakers, including Academy Award-nominated series producer Renee Tajima-Peña, Asian Americans examines the significant role of Asian Americans in shaping American history and identity, from the first wave of Asian immigrants in the 1850s and identity politics during the social and cultural turmoil of the 20th century to modern refugee crises in a globally connected world. b/w & color, 60 min. Producer: Grace Lee. In person: filmmaker Grace Lee, producer Renee Tajima-Peña. https://www.facebook.com/events/491989088078414/

MAR 7- SAT

International Women Strike, 12n-3p, 800 West Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Hoover, LA 90037. Feminism for the 99% dance party; interactive performance piece, rally, street art, music, healing & action areas. Wear Red. Contact us at IWSM8LosAngeles@gmail.com or call 310-666-5341 to endorse or to join the planning group. To volunteer with the international effort email iwsm8LosAngeles@gmail.com or direct message International Women’s Strike Los Angeles on Facebook/Instagram. More info on the international site: http://parodemujeres.com/ https://www.facebook.com/MarchAndRallyLA/posts/2574855695976120

Inland Region Youth Justice Education Summit, 10a, UC Riverside, 1500 Humanities & Social Sciences Building (HMNSS), 900 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92521, The purpose of this convening is to bring together community and other advocates to learn about the specific ways K-12 students are being criminalized at school and to arm the community with knowledge, research-based tools, and strategies to advocate for truly safe, supportive, and inclusive schools. The Harms of Law Enforcement on Campus, Alternatives to Law Enforcement and Punitive Measures in Schools, The Healing Power of Art in Schools; on the Effects of Fear on Black Students and Their Families, hosted by UCR

https://go.peoplepower.org/event/action/21667

National Organization of Women-OC Chapter, 1p, Museum of Woman, 17905 Sky Park Cr, Ste A, Irvine. Women’s History | Voting Rights Panel Discussion. info: oc-now@outlook.com http://ocprogressiveevents.info/#Mar07now

Día Internacional de la Mujer, 2-4p, Benjamin Franklin Branch, LA Public Library , 2200 E 1st St, LA 90033. ¡Ven a celebrar a las mujeres de Boyle Heights en el Día Internacional de la Mujer! Comida, bebida y entretenimiento estarán disponibles. Nuestro objetivo es honrar y representar a las mujeres rudas que hacen trabajo local en las siguientes áreas: derechos trans, luchando por el socialismo, defensa de la educación pública, contra el terror/brutalidad policial, ¡y la inmigración! Come celebrate the women of Boyle Heights at Centro CSO’s Internatonal Women’s Day! Food, drink, and entertainment will be available. Our aim is to honor and represent badass women who do local work in the following areas: trans rights, fighting for Socialism, defending public education, against police terror/brutality, and immigration! Speakers; Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Padres Contra la Privatización, Centro CSO, Justice for Jose “Peruzzi” Mendez,& other pending. https://www.facebook.com/events/563444411048015/

323-943-2030 CentroCSO@gmail.com

Octavia E. Butler’s Parable Of The Sower Created By Toshi Reagon and Bernice Johnson Reagon

Directed By Eric Ting, 8p. Royce Hall, 310-825-2101, cap.ucla.edu. Based on the novels Parable of the Sower and Parable of the Talents by Octavia E. Butler, this genre-defying work of political theater featuring a powerhouse ensemble of 20 singers, actors and musicians harnesses 200 years of Black music to give musical life to Butler’s acclaimed science fiction novel. Set in 2024 and published in 1993, it presciently grapples with issues we face today—global warming, corporate influence, a destabilized economy, water scarcity, food scarcity, the privatization of social services, homelessness, return of long forgotten diseases and the profit-making machine that runs the medical industry.

MAR 8 – SUN International Women’s Day

Daylight Saving Time starts on the Second Sunday of March

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Women’s_Day

Los Angeles Marathon: https://www.lamarathon.com/ Streets will be closed, water stations set up, Dodger Stadium via Hollywood to Santa Monica.

2020 UC Womxn’s Leadership Conference, 9a-4p, UCLA Ackerman Grand Ballroom, free. The UC Womxn’s Leadership Conference empowers and connects generations of UC womxn through an interactive day-long conference. This conference is open to all gender identities and expressions. https://www.facebook.com/events/580817966082381/

12th Annual Celebration of Nowruz, 12n-5p, Royce Hall and Dickson Court (UCLA) Join Farhang Foundation for the 12th Annual Celebration of Nowruz at UCLA’s Royce Hall and Dickson Courts. The event includes musical performances, children’s activities, dancers, a Haft Sîn display and our annual Persian Costume “Spring Walk” open to children and adults of all ages. https://www.farhang.org/events/nowruz/12th-annual-celebration-of-nowruz-at-ucla

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION:

MARCH & Celebrate International Women’s Day -Break ALL the Chains! Unleash the Fury of Women As a Mighty Force for Revolution! In the name of humanity, we REFUSE to accept a fascist America. 1p, March: Meet at Alvarado between 7th St & Wilshire; 3p Celebration: La Fonda, 2501 Wilshire Blvd (at Carondelet). “What if the world doesn’t have to be this way?… What if women could walk down the street and look every man they encounter straight in the eye and fear nothing and not be made to feel that you’re on display and to be evaluated by how you sexually titillate them? What if no more women were ever again battered, raped, assaulted, denied the right to control their own bodies? What if people who were different in their sexual orientation or just in the way they went through life, instead of being discriminated against and bullied were valued for their difference? If that were seen as part of the great diversity of humanity?… You may say I’m a dreamer, but this is not just a dream. It is something for which there is a definite basis in reality and it is up to us together with people throughout the world to make it a reality.”– Bob Avakian https://revcom.us/a/635/Los-An geles-Call-for-IWD-2020-en.htm l http://www.facebook.com/events/102798 9154253798/

MAR 9 – MON

22nd Annual LA Festival of Film Noir City Council District 13 americancinemathequecalendar.com Tickets: $12-15. https://culturela.org/event/22nd-annual-los-angeles-festival-of-film-noir/2020-03-09/

MAR 10 – TUE

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harriet_Tubman_Day

National Women & Girls HIV Awareness Day, 12n, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N Main St., LA 90012

The Muslim Travel Ban: Policy Responses and Future Impact on Immigration hosted by USCigmi, 9p, also Mar 11 9a-2p, USC Gould School of Law, 699 Exposition Blvd, LA 90089, free. We will discuss the legal, political and social analysis of the creation of the Ban, the public discourse surrounding it, and current impact. https://www.facebook.com/events/2813302955392899/

MAR 11 – WED

CopWatch Santa Ana Meeting/Community Forum, 7-10p, Centro Cultural de México, 837 N. Ross St. Santa Ana (new address) Participate in direct-action based barrio organizing against the police state. 2nd Wed. every month at 7p. Professional childcare provided. Agents of the state including Santa Ana PD and ICE are NOT welcome. http://ocprogressiveevents.info

Laughtears Salon (RSVP 310 306 7330 for location & time) free – politics, art, culture discussion “How about technologies as the collective unconscious and art as the collective unconsciousness?”

MAR 12 – THU

UCLA: Protest Through Storytelling, 4-6p, 2125 Rolfe Hall, UCLA, free. Nā‘ālehu Anthony, Filmmaker, Moananuiākea: One Ocean. One Canoe. One People. Anthony is the Native Hawaiian founder of Palikū Documentary Films, a production company that focuses on documentaries and oral histories with a special emphasis on Hawai‘i and its people. Nā‘ālehu’s other great passion is being a part of the voyaging community. As a crew member since 1996 and more recently as a captain aboard Hōkūle‘a, his voyaging experiences have shaped and defined him as a person and has been a focal point for his films. https://www.facebook.com/events/181782499726612/

Plática: Las Adelitas, 7-9p, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N Main St., LA 90012, free. Las Adelitas were the women soldiers that fought alongside men during the Mexican revolution, these mujeres sacrificed their lives to fight for, and defend their beliefs. Today, the spirit and image of Las Adelitas has come to represent our broader struggles for social justice and equality. Guest speaker: Gloria Arjona PhD, lecturer at Cal Tech. https://www.facebook.com/events/511222949521095/

Change Links monthly planning conference call, 7:30p, email changelinks2@gmail.com for details. Get involved in planning the April issue. Note that we are switching to Thursday evenings for this call because of on-going conflicts for several members on the previous Wednesday night call.

MAR 13 – FRI

Print Pomona Art Book Fair, Fri 11a-9:30p, Sat 11a-7p, Sun 11a-6p. Pomona Fairplex (parking Gate 1), PPABF aims to provide a forum for independent booksellers, distributors and publishers to showcase artist’s books, art catalogs, photography monographs, drawings and other print ephemera. https://fairplex.com/events/viewevent/fairplex-presents-print-pomona-art-book-fair

Jessi Jezewska Stevens discusses her debut novel The Exhibition Of Persephone Q with Amina Cain, 7:30p, Skylight Books, 1818 N Vermont Ave, LA 90027. Capturing perfectly the haunted atmosphere of Manhattan immediately after 9/11—and the simmering insanity of America ever since—Jessi Jezewska Stevens’s The Exhibition of Persephone Q is a darkly witty satire about how easy it is to lose ownership of our own selves. https://www.skylightbooks.com/event/jessi-jezewska-stevens-discusses-her-debut-novel-exhibition-persephone-q-amina-cain

MAR 14 – SAT

L.A. Nature Fest, 9:30a-5p, Two-day festival celebrates L.A.’s wild side! Natural History Museum , Exposition Park. There’s a surprising amount of nature in LA, and the more you know how to look for it, the more you’ll see. You’ll be blown away by the plants, animals, and the people devoted to protecting and studying them. https://nhm.org/calendar/la-nature-fest

ACLU SoCal Signature Gathering for Schools and Communities First, 10a, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Farmers’ Market, 4020 Marlton Ave. For nearly four decades, big corporations have not been paying their share, leaving California at the bottom of US states in quality public education.We will be collecting signatures to put the Schools and Communities First Campaign Act of 2020 on the ballot, an effort which will reprioritize and reinvest in our schools and communities by closing a 40 year old corporate property tax loophole. https://go.peoplepower.org/event/action/21692

Unidas Union de Vecinas de Bell Gardens Monthly Meeting, Know your Renter’s Rights, 2-4p, Bell Gardens Veterans Park , 6662 Loveland St, Bell Gardens, 90201. Info: 323-230-3077 or michelle@clrj.org https://www.facebook.com/events/1508586192638057/

What’s rotting under the 2020 Tokyo “Recovery Olympics?”, 2-4:30p, Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013. Uncover the truths and lies of “The Recovery Olympics” through visual media, live interviews, engaging and interactive panel discussion and Q&A. The keyword of this event is “Direct Reports from Japan” as reported by independent journalists/media who have direct and intimate knowledge of what’s currently happening in and around Fukushima. https://www.facebook.com/events/701775270352733/

RACE RELAY meeting 3-5:30p, Common Peace, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd. Culver City 90230, free Event! 15 years of age or older Welcome! Info: director@commonpeace.org or 310-709-4097

MAR 15 – SUN

KPFK Local Station Board monthly meeting, 10:30a-2p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. http://www.kpfk.org. Open to the public. 30 minutes of public comment allowed, and KPFK listener members can sign up for LSB committees. http://www.kpfk.org. To communicate with LSB: email LSBoard@kpfk.org

Radio Justice LA Community Forum on Homeless Policy and Homeless Criminalization, 2-5p, Harriet Tubman Center, 5278 W Pico Blvd, LA. Featured speakers include Nana Gyamfi of the Black Alliance for Just Immigration and Pete White of LA Community Action Network; with others TBA. Venue is wheelchair accessible and can be reached by MTA bus lines. No entry charge but donations gratefully accepted. radiojustice.org

GEM (Geo Earth Mother) Gaia Goddess, 7p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd Venice 90291, free. 2nd annual Celebration of the Primal Mother of all life: beauty, love, fertility with RIA Live Cinema, dancers, poets and music. In the spirit of Marija Gimbutas and Annabelle Serpentine & Butterfly Dance With Alita Arose & Ria Live Cinema https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0fXZrkxsOU&t=28s

MAR 16 – MON

Rachel Corrie Day: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rachel_Corrie

How many people can we feed in Skid Row?, 10a-6p, Revolutionario North African Tacos, 1436 W Jefferson Blvd, LA 90007. Let’s meet at Revolutionario at 10a and start cooking. Let’s see how many people we can make food for. There are 8,000-12,000 people in Skid Row. Please invite other restaurant owners, chefs, caterers, and food businesses to participate. Let’s if we can get at least 100-200 people to join and do this again. https://www.facebook.com/events/567889013825051/

MAR 17 – TUE

St. Patrick’s Day

Hammer Forum: Family Separation and Detention at the Border, 7:30-10p, Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd, LA 90024. The separation of migrant children and parents in for-profit detention centers on the southern US border is a source of outrage nationally and worldwide. Despite legal challenges and desist rulings by US judges, and the deaths of children in custody, the Trump administration intends to expand the program. Leisy Abrego, UCLA prof of Chicana/o and Central American studies, moderates panel of scholars and activists. https://www.facebook.com/events/542977393093423/ https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2020/family-separation-and-detention-border

MAR 18 – WED

Alternatives to Incarceration Townhall, 6p, Community Action Partnership, 2038 Iowa Ave Suite B-102, Riverside, CA 92507. Join the Justice Table for an evening with Riverside County Justice players and community leaders as we discuss solutions and challenges around our current incarceration problem in the United States. This forum will focus on finding solutions and alternatives to incarceration for our County. Two panels, one with representatives from our Justice System representatives and one with individuals who have been impacted by our local justice system. Justice System Panelists will include: Public Defender Steve Harmon, DA Mike Hestrin, Probation Chief Ron Miller, Sheriff Chad Bianco; free and open to all. Dinner will be provided. https://go.peoplepower.org/event/action/21663

Chris Williams 5, (trumpet), Band (tba), 8-10p. Mr Musichead Gallery, 7420 Sunset Blvd., LA 90046.

Tickets: $15 – $25 .https://www.eventbrite.com/e/just-jazz-live-concert-series-presents-chris-williams-5-tickets-87734344787 Come early for a Wine Reception and Art Gallery tour and stay for the music. Visit http://www.justjazz.tv to check out upcoming shows, artists bios and performance schedules and to buy posters and tickets.

MAR 19 – THU

LA County Sheriff’s Community Oversight Commission, 9a-1p, St. Anne’s Conference Center, 155 Occidental Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026. Public comment welcome. See https://coc.lacounty.gov/Meetings for agenda.

Whittier Peace Film Night, 7p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church (Chase Room), 7056 Washington Ave., Whittier 90602, N/E corner of Wardman St. Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs north south two blocks east of Greenleaf Park (there is additional parking in the back of the church). Walk through the 2nd gate north of Wardman. The Chase Room is just to the left. Film will be chosen from DVDs brought that night. http://whittierpeace.org/

MAR 20 – FRI

Through My Eyes international and Indigenous short film festival that seeks to showcase the stories of Indigenous peoples from all over the world Also 3/21-22. https://filmfreeway.com/ThroughMyEyes

40th year of Gerry Fialka in Venice. Please send me your reactions to this ONE MINUTE BroSide preview https:/ /www.youtube.com/watch?v= kBj0UdpFEWo SUZY & MICHAEL JOST 2019 release BRAVO https:// suzywilliams.bandcamp.com/ releases NEW SUZY WIKI = https://en.wikipedia.org/wik i/Suzy_Williams SUNNY WAR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhxIBgJTOVI RIA LIVE CINEMA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0fXZrkxsOU&t=28s

MAR 21- SAT

Great American Write-In 9:30a-1:30p, Delhi Center, 505 E Central Ave, Santa Ana. Free annual event by Women For: Orange County to provide community members with the means to influence policy decisions by writing letters to their legislators. 60+ groups present information regarding vital issues, including education, health care, human and civil rights and the environment. Attendees visit participants’ tables and voice their opinions by generating letters and postcards to government and corporate decision-makers in the hopes of bringing about constructive change. Last year, over 550 visitors sent more than 4250 pieces of mail! http://ocprogressiveevents.info/#Mar21wf http://www.womenfororangecounty.org info: Felicity Figueroa 949-733-0850 felicitynf@aol.com

Vegan food festival, Chandler Boulevard (from Tujunga to Vineland), North Hollywood. Also Sun 3-22

Buy bite-size portions of vegan foods from restaurants and vendors for $4 or less, with entertainment, activities, and games. No pets. Free. https://www.veganstreetfair.com/vsf

Philip Glass & Jerry Quickley: Whistleblower, 8p, The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 South Broadway. In 2013 Edward Snowden copied and leaked classified information from the National Security Agency (NSA) that revealed numerous global surveillance programs. However shocking the extent and breadth of these government programs were, this act merely punctuated the sweeping change in contemporary society enabled by exponentially more powerful computers and electronic communications networks. Employing an original text set against a score performed live, spoken word artist Jerry Quickley and composer Philip Glass share their personal and visceral musings, reflections and emotions as they struggle to understand this moment in history with their piece, Whistleblower. The evening will be paired with a work entitled Is Infinity Odd or Even? with text by Arturo Bejar and music written and performed by Philip Glass. https://cap.ucla.edu/calendar/details/glass_quickley

MAR 22 – SUN

Exhibition – Betye Saar: Call and Response, 10a, LA County Museum Of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd.,LA, 90036. Thru April 5th. Betye Saar (b. 1926, LA) is one of the most talented artists of her generation, not as well known as her talents deserve, no doubt largely because she’s a black woman who came of age outside NYC. Her work addresses race, gender, and spirituality. Part of the strong assemblage tradition of So Cal, Saar’s work combines symbols along with objects found on her travels across Africa, Mexico, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean, as well as in L.A. itself. http://www.lacma.org https://www.lacma.org/tickets https://local.aarp.org/event/exhibition-betye-saar-call-and- response-2020-03-22-los-angeles- ca.html

Erich Fromm’s Socialist Humanism: An Answer to Rightwing Authoritarianism and Fascism, 6-9p, Poetic Research Bureau, 951 Chung King Rd, Chinatown, LA 90012 (By Chinatown stop on Gold Line, parking on street or paid lot next to the gas station at College and Hill St.) Speaker: Dr. Kieran Durkin, author of The Radical Humanism of Erich Fromm. Sponsored by LA chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization <arise@imhojournal.org> http://www.imhojournal.org https://www.facebook.com/groups/imhorg/ https://www.facebook.com/LAMarxists/

MAR 23 – MON

Sky Full of Fireflies: Time-Domain Astronomy in the 2020s, 7p, Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens,1151 Oxford Rd, San Marino, CA 91108. Sponsor: Carnegie Observatories. Info: 626-405-2100, http://www.huntington.org/events/carnegie-lecture-sky-full-fireflies-time-domain-astronomy-2020s

MAR 24 – TUE

An Evening with Robert Reich, discussing his book, The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It, 6:30-7:30p reception, 8p talk, Aratani Theatre, Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St, Downtown Los Angeles, CA 90012, $20-$95. analysis of how the “rigged” systems of American politics and power operates, how this status quo came to be, and how average citizens can enact change. https://livetalksla.org/events/robert-reich/

MAR 25 – WED

12:00 PM, General Election-Voting Party in Los Angeles, California State University, Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, LA 90032. Place: Main Walkway. Come vote for your next student leaders for the 2019-2020 year and enjoy some refreshments from Baja Cali. Categories: University & Alumni. Contact: Associated Students, Inc. (323) 343-4778. http://www.calstatela.edu/event/general-election-voting-party-0

MAR 26 – THU

Change Links monthly mailing meeting moved to Tues Mar 31

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

2020 Report on the Status of Women and Girls in California™, 10a, Mount Saint Mary’s University, 10 Chester Pl, LA 90007 https://www.facebook.com/events/188229702273468/

MAR 27 – FRI

Mar 27-28 Latin Food Fest, Fri 6:30-10:30p $30, Sat 1-5p, $40, Los Angeles State Historic Park. https://latinfoodfest.com/

International Mariachi Women’s Festival-Community Showcase, 7-10p, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N Main St., LA 90012, free. Celebrate Mariachi women & girls in the community! Kick off for 3‑day International Mariachi Women’s Festival. Performers include: Los Angelitos – Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles; The Mariachi Conservatory – Female Ensemble; Mariachi Rubor – from Phoenix, AZ. https://www.facebook.com/events/774147469742313/

Becoming Peace: A One Woman Rhythmic Dramedy about Power, Culture, Violence and Nonviolence starring Candace Carnicelli, $15, Fundraiser for Common Peace, 8p, Whitefire Theatre, Sherman Oaks, SOLOFEST 2020 (the largest Solo Performance Festival in the U.S.) https://becomingpeace.brownpapertickets.com This one woman play explores the little known Power and Possibility of Nonviolence (Satyagraha/Ahimsa/Peace), the Power of our Words, and how much Life and the World can Transform when we “attack the wrong and not the wrongdoer!”

MAR 28 – SAT

Afrolituation: monthly African Experience party, that celebrates Africa through its music, fashion and food. 10p–2a. Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd., LA 90026. $5! Event is free with RSVP till 11p. email at info@amplifyafrica.org with your name! Age Limit: 21+ As a condition of your attendance at Afrolituation, you agree and irrevocably consent to your image and/or likeness being captured on film and or video, the benefit of which shall vest in Amplify Africa INC., With RSVP and/or ticket purchase, you agree to receive communications from AMPLIFY AFRICA INC. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afrolituation-las-biggest-african- experience-party-tickets-92290833367#map-target Tickets: $0.00 to $15.

The Union of Progressive Iranians presents NOROOZ The Iranian New Year, 6-10p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. Free admission, musical performances and potluck dinner – bring food & drink to share, Iranian style if possible. Norooz is the ancient Persian New Year celebration in harmony with the rebirth of nature, spring equinox, an occasion to mobilize people in So California to celebrate progressive culture and express appreciation for those courageous activists who stand in solidarity with peoples’ struggles. Info: aliceoutreach@gmail.com

MAR 29 – SUN

César Chavez Family Day, 12n-3p, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N Main St., LA 90012. ¡Viva la Causa! ¡Huelga! ¡Lucha! Learn about the fight for farm labor rights through a celebration of activist and labor leader, César Chávez. Aprenda sobre la lucha por los derechos laborales de trabajadores agrícolas con una celebración de activista y líder laboral, César Chávez. ¡Viva la Causa! ¡Huelga! ¡Lucha! Featuring art, garden, culinary and LA Troka workshops, a presentation by the Cesar Chavez Foundation, dancing by Xipe Totec Aztec Dancers, music by Lorenzo y Los Carnales. https://www.facebook.com/events/606593173435223/

MAR 30 – MON

Palestine Land Day https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Land_Day

MAR 31 – TUE

Change Links monthly distribution meeting, 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City 90230, free parking in rear, dial 22 for entry. (Moved from prior Thursday for scheduling reasons).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cesar_Chavez_Day

http://www.transstudent.org/tdov https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Transgender_Day_of_Visibility

Change Links monthly distribution and planning meeting, 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Bl, Culver City 90230.

Equal Pay Day 2020: What Steps Should Women Take to Obtain A Pay Raise, Orange County Women Lawyers Association, 12n–3p, Andrei’s Conscious Cuisine & Cocktails, 2607 Main St, Irvine 92614. Women must work all 2019 til 3/31/20 to earn what a man made by Dec. 31, 2019.