March 2019 Community Calendar

March 2019 Calendar

Peace vigils: http://change-links.org/ongoing-peace-vigils-and-community-programs/

Other Calendars: http://ocprogressiveevents.info/, http://la.indymedia.org/calendar/, https://www.facebook.com/pg/ieprogressivealliance/events/, http://www.activistsandiego.org/event, https://vcpjn.org/calendar/, https://echoparkfilmcenter.org, https://www.blackculturalevents.com/

On – Going & Continuing Events

Thru Mar 5 – Voting deadline for KPFK Local Station Board listener delegates. Please vote ASAP. This may be extended at additional expense to KPFK, as the voting is still far from a quorum (10% of listener-sponsors, 25% of staff). If you are a member and didn’t get your ballot, search through your email inbox and spam for “simplyvoting.org” and if you still can’t find it, go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdr2uwInmVo5Nd-lplN2IehIwJqShlGcLYtX2mUiORrZ_YXNw/viewform

Weekends, Crenshaw Farmers Market offers farm fresh produce and artisan goods, featuring locally grown favorites. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. The B Fit program includes weekly Zumba, cardio kick and yoga classes, blood pressure screens and annual health & wellness fairs. Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises for more info: http://www.seela.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Respond to Trump’s zero tolerance policies on Refugees and Asylum and to prepare to receive the Refugee Caravan from Honduras and other immigrants from Central America. Come organize with Central Americans, bring a friend or two, and get ready to roll up your sleeves.

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. See agenda, schedule here: http://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission

Tuesday evenings, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meets weekly at LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil outside DA Jackie Lacey’s office with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies. DA Lacey has indicted only a single law enforcer for over 445 murders by local police & deputies. 211 W. Temple, DTLA.

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Every 3rd Thursday of the month, Whittier Peace Film Night, 7p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church (Chase Room), 7056 Washington Ave., Whittier 90602.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace breakfast forum, 7-9a, Immanuel Presbyterian, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90010. For donation, bring packaged non-perishable food for the church food pantry. Guest speakers, reflections, coffee and bagels to start your morning! http://www.icujp.org.

Fridays, 5-6p, a lively Vigil for Peace & Justice, sponsored by KPFK 90.7FM-LSB Outreach Committee & friends. Join us for a fun time outreaching & making noise at Sunset Blvd & Echo Park Ave. Bring your signs…

1st Friday of the month, LA FOR YOUTH, 4-6p, 1726 N. Spring St, LA 90013. action@youth4justice.org

Every 1st and 3rd Friday, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights at the Museum, 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. Free screenings, popcorn, coffee & conversation about issues that are important to Skid Row and downtown community. Made possible with generous support of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Every 1st and 3rd Saturday (March 2 & 16): End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure L.A. City and County public officials to use their vacant properties for large-scale, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd., L.A. 90018, just west of Arlington Ave. Free street parking. endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com, 323-723-6416, https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd Saturday of month: Welcome Home LA, resources for those returning from jail, prison and juvenile detention, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. Location may be changing, contact YJC, PO Box 73688, LA 90003, (323) 235-4243 | fax (323) 846-9472 | or action@youth4justice.org. http://www.youth4justice.org/

Every 2nd & 4th Saturday, SOLA Food Co-Op at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Farmers Market. This Co-op is unique, because it’s planning to open the first-ever Organic Grocery in Leimert Park Community. You can become a member. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/

EPFC – How Does Your Garden Grow? The Spring 2019: Youth Filmmaking Workshop (12 Saturdays Beginning March 2) Students will work on a collaborative film exploring urban gardening, plants as food and as medicine, native plants, and more, within the LA area. Using 16mm film and brewing their own eco-friendly developers from foraged plants, students will go out into the field to meet with gardeners, food activists, artists, and other members of our community. In addition to weekly class meetings, students will go on field trips and out-of-class filming excursions. FREE for youth ages 12 – 19. All instruction, materials and equipment provided free of charge by EPFC. Class limited to 25 participants; students must be able to attend all ten sessions. Sign up at http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org; 1200 Alvarado, LA 90026. HOURS: Fri 3-­7p and Sat/Sun 12n–5p. 213-484-­8846.

March 1-5, OUTFEST Queer People of Color film festival, at the Egyptian and Chinese theaters in Hollywood and Plaza de la Raza. https://www.outfest.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/2019-Outfest-Fusion-Film-Guide.pdf

Thru Mar 9 – Accidental Death Of An Anarchist, Thu, Fri, Sat eves, Sun matinee, Actors Gang Theater, 9070 Venice Blvd, Culver City 90232. (310) 838-4264. Written by Dario Fo, Directed by Will Thomas McFadden, Translated by Jon Laskin and Michael Aquilante. A madman invades a police station interrogation room where an anarchist accused of bombing a bank has recently “accidentally” fallen out of a window. Pay-What-You-Can Thursdays. http://theactorsgang.com/2019/01/accidental-death-of-an-anarchist/

Mar. 7-10, So Cal Linux Expo open source conference in Pasadena https://www.socallinuxexpo.org/

1 – Fri

Day of Mourning vigil for disabled people killed by family members, In the past five years, over 650 people with disabilities have been murdered by their parents, relatives or caregivers. https://autisticadvocacy.org/2019/02/2019-day-of-mourning-vigil-sites/ Locally in Orange Chapman University, sfitzger@chapman.edu, and Claremont: Donnie TC Denome, cdenome@gmail.com

Film: The Mental Health Crisis, 7:30p, Topanga County Library, Meeting Room, 2nd floor, 122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd, 90290. Evening of short videos and discussion focusing the lack of public services, criminalization of people with mental health issues, and some hopeful signs that this may be changing. Discussion after film. https://www.facebook.com/events/248766462717299/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/53323228710/

2 – Sat

SoCal Regional Showing Up for Racial Justice Summit, 9a-5p, The Oaks School, 6817 Franklin Ave, LA 90028. The purpose of this summit is to bring together white people committed to anti-racism to frame our racial justice efforts, build and deepen relationships, share resources, develop skills, and bolster our commitment. Keynote speakers, workshops on a variety of relevant topics, community building and networking opportunities, and a unifying call to action to guide our efforts. http://www.showingupforracialjustice.org/

22nd Annual Pasadena Pow Wow, 10a-6p. https://www.facebook.com/events/2292478007652560/

From the Blood of Savages comes the Mythos of huMAN, 1–3p, Women’s Center for Creative Work

2425 Glover Pl, LA 90031. Tickets: womenscenterforcreativework.com Performance by edxi betts followed by a conversation between edxi and gloria galvez.

Oral History Day, 10:30a-4:30p, LA Public Library Jefferson Branch, 2211 W. Jefferson, LA. Share your stories of living in Jefferson Park neighborhood for the library’s oral history archive. 323-734-8573.

Liberation Lawyering 2019, 9a-5:30p, UCLA Law School, hosted by NLG-LA. Register at https://bit.ly/NLG-LL-2019, Worker-Owned Co-ops, Decriminalizing Sex Work, Affirmative Action, Abolition of Police and Prisons, Puerto Rican Self-Determination, Intersectional Immigrants’ Rights Advocacy, Animal Justice, Human Rights and Legal Observer Training. Keynote speaker: Dr. Melina Abdullah of Black Lives Matter-LA. https://www.law.ucla.edu/news-and-events/5120/2019/3/2/liberation-lawyering-2019/

3 – Sun

KPFK 90.7 FM-LSB Outreach Committee 11:30a. Postponed from February, the last Sunday of the month. 2nd floor, at the Radio Station, 3729 Cahuenga Blvd West, N Hollywood, 91604-3504. Bring a dish to share. Accessible one blk s. From the Red Line Universal Studios station.

The Sultan and the Saint Premier & Reception; hosted by Farrah and Shaista Khan @ The Frida Cinema, 12n-2p, 305 E. 4th. St. Ste. 100, Anaheim. Followed by a reception with producers, directors. Info: https://www.upf.tv/. Unity Productions Foundation (UPF) counters bigotry to create peace through the media. Its films are part of educational campaigns to increase religious and cultural pluralism, especially among Muslims and other faiths. Tickets: $10/adult, $8/senior-students. facebook.com/events/2115014758590005 http://ocprogressiveevents.info/cgi-bin/calendar.cgi?T#Mar03ss

Highlighting Voices Of Women Activists, 6 –8:30p, Virginia Avenue Park, Thelma Terry Bldg. 2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica 90404. Child care provided. Committee For Racial Justice commemorates Women’s Month with female activists in the struggle for equity and justice. Presenters include Margaret Prescod, the host and producer of “Sojourner Truth” and Lily Gonzales, Revolutionary Scholars Co-Founder, pursuing a graduate degree in Chicano/a Studies at California State University, Northridge. Co-sponsored by Church in Ocean Park, Virginia Ave Park, and the African American Parent, Student, Staff Support Group.

4 – Mon

Invisible No More: Resisting Police Violence Against Black Women and Women of Color in the Current Climate, 12:20p – 1:40p, Location: UCLA Law School Room 1420. Co-sponsored with the Critical Race Studies program. Featuring Andrea Ritchie, Researcher in Residence on Race, Gender, Sexuality and Criminalization, Barnard Center for Research on Women. https://www.law.ucla.edu/news-and-events/4970/2019/3/4/invisible-no-more-c–resisting-police-violence-against-black-women-and-women-of-color-in-the-current-climate/

Discussion of Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, under attack in US Congress, with Dalit Baum of AFSC, 12:30, Occidental College, Varelas Lab, 1st floor of Johnson Hall. Info: achase@oxy.edu

Waking Hour premieres at the Outfest Fusion Latinx & Chill shorts program 9:30p at Plaza de la Raza in LA. $12, For tickets, visit https://www.outfest.org/fusion2019/filmguide/latinxshorts/

5 – Tue

Deadline to vote in KPFK Local Station Board election for listener delegates, 9p Pacific time. See http://www.elections.pacifica.org and listing in ongoing activities – if quorum is not reached (10% of listeners) voting may be extended at additional expense to station.

6 – Wed

Challenges and Opportunities: Transitional Justice and the Colombian Peace Accord. Speaker: Eliana Jimeno, 12n-1:30p, Johnson Hall Atrium, Occidental College, 1600 Campus Road, LA, free. https://www.oxy.edu/events/challenges-opportunities-transitional-justice-colombian-peace-accord

In-District Lobbying Training! hosted by Initiate Justice, 6–8p, 4151 S Main St, LA 90037. Make your voice heard on statewide policy, including visiting your legislators in your home district! Initiate Justice will train our members on how to be an effective advocate! How the state legislature works, how to find & contact your state reps, set up an in-district meeting, and be an effective advocate. Training is free; dinner and materials provided. http://www.initiatejustice.org

De Armas Tomar: Women in the Mexican Revolution, presentation by Gloria Arjona at East LA Library, 7–8p, 4837 E 3rd St, East LA, 90022

Are US Presidents Above the Law? Zócalo/UCLA Downtown Event, moderated by Madeleine Brand, Host, KCRW’s “Press Play”, 7:30p, National Center for the Preservation of Democracy, 111 N. Central Ave. LA 90012. The Mueller report promises to clarify what happened in the 2016 election and its aftermath. But that document may only add to the confusion over a broader question: What does it take to fire a President? What methods exist, legally, for removing a president? Constitutional law scholar Jon D. Michaels, Katy Harriger, author of The Special Prosecutor in American Politics, and Joel D. Aberbach, former director of the UCLA Center for American Politics and Public Policy, visit Zócalo to examine the precedents that protect our presidents. http://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/americans-presidents-law/

7 – Thu

Invisible No More: Police Violence Against Black Women and Women of Color, 6–9p, NAVEL, 1611 S Hope St, LA 90015. Sponsored by Critical Resistance. Book talk with author and activist Andrea Ritchie in conversation with Romarilyn Ralston (Program Coordinator for Project Rebound, CSU Fullerton and California Coalition for Women Prisoners). Tickets • $15 – $45 http://www.eventbrite.com, Venue info and accessibility: https://navel.la/visit/

8 – Fri

Critical Perspectives on Race and Human Rights: Transnational Re-Imaginings, UCLA. https://www.law.ucla.edu/news-and-events/4929/2019/3/8/critical-perspectives-on-race-and-human-rights-c–transnational-re-imaginings/

International Women’s Day – Women’s Strike, 4–7p, DTLA Fed Bldg, 300 N. Los Angeles St, LA.

https://www.facebook.com/events/339656466638543/ https://www.facebook.com/womenstrikeus/ For more info, Margaret Prescod, mpkpfk@gmail.com

Thomas Frank: Liberalism Minus Labor: The Democratic Party as an Agent of Professional Interests, 5-7p, UCR Alumni Association, 2203 Alumni & Visitors Center, 900 University Ave., Riverside. Thomas Frank is an American political analyst, historian, and journalist. He co-founded and edited The Baffler magazine. Frank has written several books, most notably What’s the Matter with Kansas? and Listen, Liberal. From 2008 to 2010 he wrote “The Tilting Yard”, a column in The Wall Street Journal. Free and open to the public. https://www.facebook.com/events/364250371076161/

Celebrate Working-Class Women of Boyle Heights! 5–8p, Location, Speakers TBA. 323-943-2030, CentroCSO@gmail.com

9 – Sat

49th Annual CSU Long Beach Puvungna Pow Wow, 11a-10p California State University Long Beach 1250 N Bellflower Blvd. https://www.facebook.com/events/1183553151797153/

XINGONA.X FEST: Weaving our Legacies thru Prayer, Mujeres de Maiz live Art Show & Exhibition Opening 6-9p, Self Help Graphics & Art, 1300 E. 1st St, LA 90033, $10-100 sliding scale All Ages. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/xingonax-fest-mujeres-de-maiz-live-art-show-festival-tickets-56087994702

Stand in support of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar! 2-4p, 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica. JVP-LA demonstration to support for Omar’s accurate and uncontroversial public statements regarding the Israel lobby group AIPAC and its role in influencing Congress. She has been smeared with false accusations of anti-Semitism by leaders of the Democratic Party, President Trump, and pro-Israel organizations who want to silence her. Her status as one of the first two Muslim women in Congress makes her an even bigger target.

Film: Fukushima Speaks, 1-5p, Art Share LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013. Free. Director Toshikuni Doi spent 4 years, interviewing survivors of the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. In the film, 14 extremely intimate stories of loss, despair, anger, indignation, and wills to survive are shared. Donation of any amount is highly appreciated. Harvey Wasserman and Libbe HaLevy will be in attendance!

10 – Sun

Daylight Saving Time starts, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harriet_Tubman_Day

49th Annual CSU Long Beach Puvungna Pow Wow, 11a-7p California State University Long Beach 1250 N Bellflower Blvd. https://www.facebook.com/events/1183553151797153/

Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon, 12n-5p, Co-presented with East of Borneo, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire. hammer.ucla.edu. Art + Feminism is a global do-it-yourself campaign to combat gender bias and improve the coverage of cis and transgender women, feminism, and the arts on Wikipedia. Anyone can edit Wikipedia but not everyone does: only about 15% of Wikipedia editors are female, and this imbalance is reflected in the content. Bring your laptop and learn to create and edit Wikipedia articles at this annual worldwide edit-a-thon to close the gender gap.

11 – Mon

AIDS/LifeCycle partners with Hollywood Boulders, 7–8p, 1107 N Bronson Ave, LA 90038. Tickets: touchstoneclimbing.com https://www.facebook.com/events/296524337704362/

12 – Tue

Hollywood NOW 4th Annual HERstory Awards & Reception, 7–8:30p, W.Hollywood Library Community Mtg Rm, 625 North San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood 90069. The event features toasts & roasts. Space is limited-RSVP today! Information: hollywoodnowchapter@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/events/1799280706843113/

13 – Wed

Change Links monthly conference call planning discussion, 7:30p. changelinks2@gmail.com for info on participating.

14 – Thu

AB617 Steering Committee Meeting (air quality): Wilmington-Carson-West LB, 6-8p, Wilmington Senior Center, 1371 Eubank Ave, Wilmington. Info: http://www.aqmd.gov/ab617 One of a series of meetings for the public to provide input on the development of Community Air Monitoring Plans and Community Emission Reduction Plans. Open to public with opportunity for comment. Spanish interpretation available. https://www.facebook.com/events/627316101044921/

FILM: Power To Heal: Medicare and the Civil Rights Revolution. AGENDA: 7:30 pm Discussion of the current Health Care Bills. 8:15pm FILM.(55 minutes). Film by Dr. Barbara Berney, 8:15p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230, free (film is 55 minutes) followed by discussion, monthly meeting. Parking lot and entrance behind the building. Presented by Health Care for All-LA. Questions: Maureen 310-459-9763

15 – Fri

Dylan Fitzwater on the Zapatistas: Autonomy is in Our Hearts, 7–9, The Public School, 951 Chung King Rd, Chinatown, LA. Fitzwater will discuss his new book “Autonomy Is in Our Hearts: Zapatista Autonomous Government through the Lens of the Tsotsil Language” (PM Press, 2019). The lessons offered by the Zapatistas are more pertinent than ever. As the “pink tide” of left Latin American governments recede and the right resurges, the Zapatistas offer a different way forward. Instead of seeking state power, they have remained committed to building an autonomous government system beyond the logic of capital and the nation state, and continuously resist attacks on their communities by all sides of the Mexican political spectrum, including the current “progressive” Lopez Obrador administration.

16 – Sat

Commemorating Rachel Corrie Day https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rachel_Corrie

CalTech “Science for March” 10-1p, Caltech campus. Event to elevate the community’s understanding of what science is, what scientists do, and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. Visitors can interact with 40+ science activities. Free with many activities for K-12 children! http://scienceformarch.sites.caltech.edu/

Hands off Venezuela rally and march, 11a-1p, MacArthur Park, NE corner (sixth/Alvarado). Join AIM SoCal, Union del Barrio, School of the Americas Watch-LA, CISPES-LA Chapter, Eastside Greens of LA County, Radio Justice, Humanity First Coalition, California for Progress, International League of Peoples Struggles-Southern CA, Peoples Power Assemblies, International Action Center West Coast, Harriet Tubman Center for Social Justice and more. There will be a march in solidarity with Venezuela in Washington D.C. at 2 pm Eastern time.

Hands Off Venezuela rally, 2p, Pershing Square, 5th & Hill. ANSWER Coalition (sponsors of DC rally) and CodePink. NO to the coup — the U.S. does not have the right to select other country’s leaders!

-NO to the sanctions, oil embargo and economic war on Venezuela that is already causing suffering for ordinary people in the country. NO to military intervention and war from the U.S. and their proxies in the region. Endorsers: Alan Minsky, Exec Dir, Progressive Dems of America; Office of the Americas; Veterans for Peace – LA; DSA – LA; Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition; National Lawyers Guild/L.A.; Global Women’s Strike; March and Rally – LA; Abby Martin, journalist, The Empire Files; Al-Awda, Palestine Right of Return Coalition;and others. https://www.facebook.com/events/381336162444540/ answerla@answer-la.org

17 – Sun

Women’s Journey 3rd Annual Making HERstory, 6-9p @ 3400 Michelson Dr, Irvine. Making HERstory celebrates women’s contributions and achievements of the past and today. Features stories shared as told by the women in US history, live performances, awards, activities, food & drink, exhibitors. Tickets WomensJourneyFoundation.org http://ocprogressiveevents.info/cgi-bin/calendar.cgi?T#Mar17wj

Women of Color and Indigeneity: A Revolutionary Subject with Lilia D. Monzo, 2-5p, the Public School, 951 Chung King Road, Chinatown, LA 90012 (near Chinatown stop on Gold Line, parking on street or paid lot next to gas station at College and Hill St.). Feminist, Marxist, and humanist theory serve to connect the need to uproot capitalism with the equally necessary uprooting of racism, sexism, and heterosexism. In this regard, we need to bring in the writings, life experiences, and struggles of Women of Color and Indigenous Women. Sponsored by West Coast Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization: <arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org>

18 – Mon

New Momentum for Saner Nuclear Policy, in-depth discussion about building for a new, saner nuclear policy, featuring: Michael Douglas, actor/producer & UN Messenger for Peace, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), co-sponsor of the Restricting First Use of Nuclear Weapons Act, Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor & co-host of Pod Save the World, Kennette Benedict, Nuclear expert and Yasmeen Silva, lead organizer for Beyond the Bomb’s #NoFirstUse campaign. 6:30-9p, SilverScreen Theater at Pacific Design Center, 8687 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood 90069. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-momentum-for-saner-nuclear-policy-tickets-55385034128.

19 – Tue

Film: “Birthright: A War Story”, 6-8:30p, Educ. Bldg (EDU), 1131, UC Irvine, 401 E. Peltason Dr Irvine. Documentary highlights the array of reproductive healthcare restrictions across the USand how they create barriers for pregnant women. It sheds light on the real healthcare crisis these laws create, as well as the criminalization of pregnant women. Civia Tamarkin, director and exec producer, will join Prof. Goodwin for a talkback discussion. https://calendar.law.uci.edu/event/film_screening_birthright_a_war_story

20 – Wed

UTLA Strike: A teacher’s perspective forum & discussion, 5:50-8p, Music 149, Cal State Univ LA, with Rosa Jimenez, history teacher @ RFK Community Schools, UTLA. LA Students Deserve; Amy Tien, Social studies teacher @ North Hollywood HS, Dr. Anthony Ratcliff, Pan African Studies, CSULA. VP of CFA-LA. RSVP: lhankey@calstatela.edu

Indigenous Peoples History of the US with Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz, 7–10p, CSU Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff St, Northridge 91330. The Richard W. Smith Lecture Series is pleased to present Dr. Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, noted author, activist, and educator as she discusses her book An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States, offering a history of the US told from the perspective of Indigenous peoples. https://www.facebook.com/events/1062797447232515/

21 – Thu

Justice in Plain Sight: Dan Bernstein in Conversation with Jim Ward and Mel Opotowsky, 6-7p, Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside, 92501. Bernstein’s book is the story of a hometown newspaper in Riverside, that set out to do its job: tell readers about shocking crimes in their own backyard. But when judges slammed the courtroom door on the public, including the press, it became impossible to tell the whole story. Pinning its hopes on business lawyer Jim Ward, the newspaper took two cases to the U.S. Supreme Court in the 1980s.The paper won both cases and established First Amendment rights that significantly broadened public access to the judicial system, including the right for the public to witness jury selection and preliminary hearings. Books will be available for purchase. https://www.facebook.com/events/384665429015665/

Whittier Peace 3rd Thursday Film Night, 7p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church (Chase Room), 7056 Washington Ave., Whittier 90602, N/E corner of Wardman St. Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs north south two blocks east of Greenleaf Park (there is additional parking in the back of the church). Walk through the 2nd gate north of Wardman. The Chase Room is just to the left. Film will be chosen from DVDs brought that night. http://whittierpeace.org/

22 – Fri

National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day Testing Event, 11a–3p, United American Indian Involvement, Inc., 1125 W 6th St, Ste 103, LA 90017, 213-202-3970. National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is the first day of Spring every year to bring awareness to Native people about how HIV/AIDS has affected our communities, provide information on ways to prevent transmission, and the importance of taking control of our sexual health. Presentations on HIV 101, PrEP/PEP information, and opportunities to win raffle prizes. Refreshments. jquintana@uaii.org. Hosted by Red Circle Project.

World Water Day 2019 hosted by Lutherans Restoring Creation & Southwest California Synod ELCA, 11a–2p, Lewis MacAdams Riverfront Park, 2944 Gleneden St., LA. Our Green Faith Team of the So Cal Synod ELCA, will hold an Educational and Worshipful event next to the LA River, with Thrivent sponsored handouts and lunch. Educational focus on clean water, waterways, and watersheds in the geographic areas of the Synod.

On The Bride’s Side – A documentary film by Antonio Augugliaro, Gabriele Del Grande and Khaled Soliman Al Nassiry. 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012, free. Sponsored by LA Poverty Dept. Escaping Syria’s conflict has provoked thousands to flee, seeking asylum in Europe. When a poet and journalist meet five Palestinians and Syrians in Milan who entered Europe via the Italian island of Lampedusa after fleeing the war in Syria, they decide to help them complete their journey to Sweden – and hopefully avoid getting themselves arrested as traffickers – by faking a wedding party.

23 – Sat

Women For: OC; Great American Write-In, 9:30a-1:30p, @ Delhi Center, 505 E Central Ave, Santa Ana. The Great American Write-In is a free annual event offered to the public by Women For: Orange County to provide community members with the means to influence policy decisions by writing letters to their legislators. Every year, sixty or more different organizations and advocacy groups present information regarding vital issues. Contact Felicity Figueroa at 949-733-0850 or felicitynf@aol.com. http://www.womenfororangecounty.org http://ocprogressiveevents.info/cgi-bin/calendar.cgi?T#Mar23wf

Baldwin/Leimert/Crenshaw Local of the LA Tenants Union Free Renters Rights Workshop, 10a-12:30p, 3347 West 43 St, LA 90008. Tenants living in South LA Neighborhoods Baldwin Village, Crenshaw, Leimert Park, Jefferson Park, West Adams, View Park-Windsor Hills, Hyde Park, Exposition Park, Vermont Square, & Park Mesa Heights are welcome. The BLC and the South Central Local Outreach team knocking on doors near you!

Breaking the Chains: Women’s Socialism Conference hosted by Party for Socialism and Liberation, 10a–4p, 2936 W 8th St. https://www.facebook.com/events/526321441205590/

Socialist Feminism Class 4: Queer Identities: Theory of Gender Performativity, Reading: Judith Butler. Gender Trouble: Feminism and the Subversion of Identity. Routledge, 2006 pp. 1-45; 2:30-5p, Art Share L.A., 801 E. 4th Pl, LA 90013. For info and syllabus: socialistfeminismclasses@gmail.com or call Frieda Afary at 310-210-3748. $5 donation requested but not mandatory. Free parking available. Art Share L.A. is near the Little Tokyo Metro Train Station (Gold Line)

CAIR-LA 4th Annual Advancing Justice Valley Banquet, with Rep. Ilhan Omar, Hassan Shibly, CAIR-FL Exec. Dir, and Moses the Comic, Champion of Justice Awardee: Jewish Voice for Peace; Estee Chandler will accept for JVP-LA. 5:30p Registration; 6p- Dinner & Program, Hilton Woodland Hills, 6360 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills, 91367. $55 per person, $500 for a table of 10 (Prices increase after March 8) Childcare: $25 per child (For kids from 6 months to 12 years of age.) https://ca.cair.com/losangeles/4th-annual-valley-banquet/

Union of Progressive Iranians presents: Community “NOROOZ” Celebration of the Iranian New Year. Doors 5:30p, Dinner 6:15p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Bl, Culver City 90230 (dial 22 for entry). First of Spring is an occasion to mobilize people in So Cal to celebrate progressive culture and appreciate courageous activists who stand in solidarity with peoples’ struggles. Join us on this unique day in harmony with the rebirth of nature, spring equinox. Dinner and Musical Performances, $10 donation, children free. No one turned away for lack of funds. 310-717-4924

“NOROOZ” Celebration, partly rooted in the Zoroastrian tradition, Norooz is an ancient holiday celebrated for thousands of years. It is celebrated by Iranians of all religions. To learn about this Persian holiday you can visit here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nowruz

24 – Sun

Survival Arts Self Defense training hosted by #METOO March International and AIM SoCal, 1–4p, workshop for womyn and anyone interested in learning self-defense themselves. The Academy of Survival Arts will be conducting the training. Open to all ages. The Academy of Survival Arts Survival Arts Trainings include Edged & Impact Weapon Control Dynamics, movement and body mechanics. Please come prepared with water, appropriate sunblock gear, and comfortable attire. survivalarts.org, youtube.com/survivalartsacademy, facebook.com/survivalartsacademy.

Stacey Abrams: How to Lead from the Outside and Make Real Change, 4–6p, Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W 8th St, LA 90005, Tickets: writersblocpresents.com https://www.facebook.com/events/236004920672926/

25 – Mon

Student Equity Planning Institute 8a–5:30p, also Tue 26; USC Center for Urban Education, 3470 Trousdale Pkwy, Waite Phillips Hall 702, LA 90089. Tickets: usccue.wufoo.com. Learn more about our SEPI: https://bit.ly/2Q3iS3h Register: https://usccue.wufoo.com/forms/k1suty6111mt2lz/

26 – Tue

LA County Sheriff’s Civilian Oversight Commission, New day & location, 9a-1p,: MTA HQ at Cesar Chavez/Vignes, 1 Gateway Plaza, 3rd Floor, Metro Board Room, LA 90012. https://coc.lacounty.gov/

27 – Wed

Neighborhood Sing: Skid Row’s Community Jam! 4–6p, Urban Voices Project, Skid Row, conference room of Wesley Health center at 522 S San Pedro, LA 90013. Find a healthier self through song, make a difference in homelessness with your voice. Neighborhood Sing meets every Wednesday 4:00pm-5:15pm. You are also welcome to join our group dinner from 5:15-5:45. (be sure to RSVP to this to ensure we have enough for all). Our performance choir rehearses after dinner for those interested in joining! http://www.urbanvoicesproject.org

28 – Thu

Change Links monthly mailing, distribution and planning meeting, 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Bl, Culver City 90230. Dial 22 for entry.

Film: Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland, 5p, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire. hammer.ucla.edu. Part of the series Her Dream Deferred. The death of Sandra Bland, a politically active 28-year-old African American, galvanized activists across the country. After being arrested for a traffic violation in a small Texas town in 2015, Bland was found hanging in her cell three days later. This new documentary follows the case, exploring what really happened — and what we may learn from her tragedy. (2018, dir. Kate Davis and David Heilbroner, 103 min.)

29 – Fri

26th Annual MEChA National Conference, UCLA, 10a-5p. Join us for the 26th annual MEChA National Conference, in which we will celebrate the 50th anniversary of MEChA! https://www.facebook.com/MEChANationalConference/ Instagram: @mecha_national_conf https://www.facebook.com/events/341243399761930/

30 – Sat

Palestine Land Day https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Land_Day

MEChA National Conference, see Fri 29

Art Without Walls: Togetherness Café, 2-4p, Felipe De Neve Branch of the LA Public Library, 2820 W. 6 St, LA 90057. What meals bring your family together? Re-create your favorite dish out of clay and other materials, taking inspiration from artist Allen Ruppersberg, then write a recipe for togetherness. Recipes created at the library and at the Hammer Museum on Sun 31 will be combined into a single digital book. Led by artist Teresita De la Torre.

Film: Symbols of Resistance, 7p, Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado, LA 90026. Film on the Chicano/Mexicano liberation struggle, focusing on Colorado and COINTELPRO attacks and deaths of activists. Sponsored by KPFK-LSB Outreach Committee. The documentary explores the struggle for land, the student movement, and community struggles against police repression. Features archival footage and contemporary interviews with Priscilla Falcon, Ricardo Romero, a former leader of the Crusade for Justice who participated in the Poor Peoples’ March on Washington initiated by Martin Luther King Jr,, and Francisco Kiko Martinez, a peoples’ lawyer who was forced underground by state repression. https://freedomarchives.org/projects/symbols-of-resistance-outreach/ Film followed by Q&A with Guillermo Suarez of the Movimiento de Liberacion Nacional and Karla Ortiz, who participates in the Tierra Amarilla (New Mexico) Youth Leadership Training Institute.

31 – Sun

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cesar_Chavez_Day

http://www.transstudent.org/tdov https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Transgender_Day_of_Visibility

Art Without Walls: Togetherness Café, 11a–1p, Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Bl, hammer.ucla.edu. What meals bring your family together? Re-create your favorite dish out of clay and other materials, taking inspiration from artist Allen Ruppersberg, then write a recipe for togetherness. Recipes created at the Hammer and the library on Sat 30 will be combined into a single digital book. Led by artist Teresita De la Torre.