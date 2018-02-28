March 2018 Calendar of Events

On-Going or continuing Events

Peace Vigils http://change-links.org/on-going-peace-vigils/

Three events featuring Reiki Master Jessica Miller

*Friday Night March 2, 2018: Reiki It: An Evening of Energy Healing

*Saturday March 3, 2018: Reiki 1 Class

*Sunday March 4, 2018: Reiki 2 Class

Experience the practical and spiritual benefits of Reiki in ways you never imagined. Find out how Reiki can help you. Experience one of best energy teacher/healers in California. Since 1992, Jessica has trained 3500+ people in Reiki, developed Reiki Explorer™ training, including “Speed Reiki Techniques™” for headaches, fears & phobias and pain reduction. Evening includes Reiki mini-sessions, healing meditation, reiki social time, and weekend class info. New to Reiki, those with health issues, and experienced Reiki people all welcome. Includes Reiki demonstrations, recent Reiki experiences & questions, Reiki Healing Attunement. No RSVP Required. $15 donation. Space may be limited based on venue. https://www.facebook.com/events/134909650661339/

To pre-register: https://site.corsizio.com/c/5a29c48fd163445ee0d58481

Reiki Levels 1&2 With Reiki Master: Jessica Miller

Class details: Class starts 9:15 am, Lunch starts at 1, class goes until sometime between 6:30-7 EACH DAY. Snacks welcome, bring some to share. Bring a pen, and wear comfortable shoes. The night before the Reiki class, there will be Reiki Healing Night at 7pm at the same location. Cost: $399 for both days.

Repeating Student, Partial Class, and Referral Codes, and students taking only Reiki 1 or Reiki 2 Mention DragonflyHill Urban Farm when registering and upon arrival at first day of class. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/136233603736066/ To register for the class: https://site.corsizio.com/c/5a29c5f0d163445ee0d58488

Upcoming Reiki Weekends at DragonflyHill Urban Farm:

July 20-23 Reik It on Friday evening. and Reiki Mastery Classes

October 5-7 Reiki It on Friday evening and Reiki 1 & 2 classes

Jessica Miller has been teaching Reiki since 1993, including 20 years for the Head shot of Jessica Miller International Center for Reiki Training. She is internationally known as one of the leading Reiki teachers internationally, having trained over 4000 students. She is originally from New England, and came to California in 1998. She spent 8 years living in a modern day castle, and now lives in the picturesque coastal community of Cambria. She teaches locally, but also in San Jose, Tarzana/LA and in Indiana.

DragonflyHill Urban Farm & Museum House is wheelchair accessible, DISability & LGBTQIA affirmative, anti-racist, anti-sexist, decolonialist and anti-imperialist, because anything else is just a bandaid. Please let us know if you need specific accommodations. We request that people abstain from using perfumes, essential oils or other fragrances. Parking is limited. Please let us know if you need to reserve an accessible spot.

Through March 31 (extended) To Protect and Serve? 5 Decades of Posters Protesting Police Violence at SPARC (Social Public Art Resource Center) in the old Venice Jail, 685 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291/ http://www.politicalgraphics.org/ http://sparcinla.org/projects/sparc-hosts-center-for-the-study-of-political-graphics-exhibit/ 310-822-9560

Mar 4-6. UC Santa Barbara, the Center for Black Studies Research, MultiCultural Center, and Division of Student Affairs present Free-Dem Foundations: Black Former Prisoners speaking on Wrongful Incarceration and Community Mobilization, featuring Robert Jones, Jerome Morgan, and Daniel Rideau. Mar 4, 4p, Community Dialogue, La Casa de la Raza, 601 E Montecito St., Santa Barbara; 6:30–8:30p, Informal reception, Mosher House Living Room and Library,UCSB

Mar 5, 12n, Panel discussion, UCSB Center for Black Studies Research, 4603 South Hall; 6p | “From Wrongful Incarceration to Community Mobilization”, UCSB MultiCultural Center Theater

Mar 6, Community Building and Accompaniment, 11:30a–1p, Free-Dem Foundations Mentoring Curriculum, UCSB Center for Black Studies Research, 4603 South Hall. Questions? Contact Professor George Lipsitz glipsitz@blackstudies.ucsb.edu or Diane Fujino, CBSR Director, at fujino@ucsb.edu or 805-893-3914

March 8 – 11, Southern California Linux Expo, Pasadena Convention Center, 300 East Green Street, Pasadena, CA 91101. $85 for the full pass, $20 for the Exposition Hall. This is the largest volunteer run Open Source/Linux convention in North America. The Expo’s educational focus includes technical seminars and booths where commercial software and hardware vendors and local non-profit groups (for example, Linux Users Groups), participate in product display and software demonstrations and tutorials. https://socallinuxexpo.org/

Mondays, March 12-April 16, 2018, 6:30p, Public Study Group on “Labor History: A Key to Unlocking Workers’ Power Today.” This 6-week study group will examine the power of workers, underscoring how strikes can win demands. The historic leadership role of radicals, women, people of color, and queer and transgender folks in building the labor movement will be highlighted. The group will also discuss threats to organized labor’s survival today and what’s needed to revive a militant fight-back. Snacks available at 6:30p. Discussion begins at 7p. 2122 W. Jefferson Bl, LA, 90018. (wheelchair accessible) Donations requested for reading materials and snacks. Sponsor: Freedom Socialist Party. 323-732-6416, fspla@earthlink.net, http://www.socialism.com or Facebook.com/fspla

Mar 16-17, Inside Outside – Curated By Suchi Branfman, 8:30-10p, $20-$25, Highways Performance Space, Santa Monica. During the autumn of 2017, a group of choreographers and visual artists shared their work and creative process with incarcerated men inside the California Rehabilitation Center, a medium-security state men’s prison in Norco, CA. Inside Outside is a sharing of the dances performed, and work created, over 8 weeks, and a dialogue about the experiences of moving and making with folks inside prison. Hosted inside the prison by longtime activist choreographer Suchi Branfman, were Alex Almaraz, Lukaza Branfman-Verissimo, Jay Carlon, d. Sabela Grimes and Tom Tsai. In Branfman-Verissimo’s Preserved Stories, the incarcerated participants recalled and preserved the histories and stories of a loved one, family member and/or friend, using a simple zine structure. The constructed paper books, filled with the men’s archived stories, will be re-purposed for this evening. https://highwaysperformance.org/event/inside-outside-curated-by-suchi-branfman/

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (La Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, fruit and vegetable distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA (Boyle Heights) 90033. STPLA has weekly free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, and anything else we can get donated) every Sunday. We distribute food, engage the community in things happening around the neighborhood/city, learn about any grievances they may have and see how we can best address those grievances, invite them to community events, and provide legal services with the help from our friends at the LA Center for Community Law and Action https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/2017/06/13/two-years-serving-the-people-of-los-angeles-in-building-community-power/

Tuesdays, 9:30a, Join Black Lives Matter LA, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 100 W. 1st St (may have to enter from 2nd & main), 9:30a Tuesdays to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Check http://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission for agenda and re-scheduling.

Tuesdays, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting locations and times. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

2nd Tuesday monthly, 12 – 2 PM, a free Resource event to formerly incarcerated Men/Women/Youth and their families, seeking reunification back to the community to rebuild their lives. 1137 E. Redondo Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90302 Resources offered: Medical-HIV-STD Info/Waivers for I.D. & Birth Cert./Clothes-Interview attire/Buss Pass/Hot Catered Meal/ Access to other orgs providing services for Housing/Felon-Friendly Employment/Mental health and much more ! Volunteers and donations welcomed. Email: jade@4youth4justice.org 424-285-5233

Wednesdays, LA CAN Legal Clinic, 6-7:30p, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Fridays, Los Angeles Poverty Department’s Movie Nights at the Museum, 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org

1st Friday of the month, LA FOR YOUTH has an aggressive campaign, 4- 6p, 1726 N. Spring St, LA 90013. E-mail: action@youth4justice.org Register: 323-235-4243

Thur 1

Prof. Santiago Garcia will present the “Queering The Curriculum” Professional Development curriculum at Los Angeles Mission College, 13356 Eldridge Ave, Sylmar 91342. Don’t miss this great, educator led PD opportunity! Register free: http://www.lamission.edu/Learning-/Eagle-s-Nest-(Faculty-Learning).aspx

Film: Now is the Time: Healthcare for Everyone, special guest Dr. Bill Honigman California State Coordinator of Progressive Democrats of America, 7-9p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 7056 Washington Av, Whittier 90602. Park on Washington (additional parking behind church). N/E corner of Wardman St. & Washington Ave. Washington Av (not Blvd) runs north-south 2 short blocks east of Greenleaf. Walk thru 2nd gate n. of Wardman. While the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) has helped some, many are feeling the pinch of rising costs and narrowing networks. Insurance-based healthcare is not effective for keeping costs down and giving everyone access to care. There’s a better way. People need to know that the tide is already turning, change is happening because of them. Whittier Area Peace & Justice Coalition Info 562-587-6270 or 562-233-8579 http://whittierpeace.org

Immigrants Stay #TrumpPenceMustGo! Speak Out & Moment of Silence, 2:30-4:30p, Fullerton College, 321 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton 92832, Refuse Fascism Orange County. https://www.facebook.com/events/180965305741890/

Fri 2

Topanga Peace Alliance film: The UnAmerican Struggle, 7:15 pm, Topanga Library, 122 N Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga, 90290. 7:15p potluck; 7:30 film, $10 donation requested but no one turned away for lack of funds, action oriented discussion after film. A new documentary film, “The UnAmerican Struggle,” written and directed by Ric Osuna, is a primer on how to revitalize the American quest to fulfill a vision of liberty and justice for all and refuse bigotry in the age of Trump. “The UnAmerican Struggle” shows this renewed struggle facing immigrants, Latinos, Muslims, black people, women, and transgender people as represented by frontline activist voices from Southern Poverty Law Center, National Diversity Council, Council on American -Islamic Relations (CAIR) and Black Lives Matter. https://www.facebook.com/groups/53323228710/ http://topangapeacealliance.org Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/184553828810190/

Politics, Prisons, and Policing: Rethinking Power in Postwar America with Heather Ann Thompson, 2:30-4p, USC Social Sciences Building (SOS), SOS Room 250, free, Dr. Heather Ann Thompson is a historian at U of Mich Ann Arbor in Afro-American and African Studies, and History. Her book, Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and its Legacy, won the Pulitzer Prize in History, the Bancroft Prize in American History and Diplomacy, and a book prize from the NYC Bar Association. Thompson has written on the history of policing, mass incarceration and the current criminal justice system for the NY Times, Newsweek, Time, Atlantic, Salon, Dissent, NBC, New Labor Forum, the Daily Beast and Huffington Post.

https://dornsife.usc.edu/events/view/1206986/politics-prisons-and-policing-rethinking-power-in-postwar-americ

Film: Wattstax, 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012, free. Running time: 1h 35m. Wattstax was a benefit concert organized by Stax Records to commemorate the 7th anniversary of the 1965 rebellion in the African-American community of Watts. It took place at the LA Memorial Coliseum on August 20, 1972. Performers included all of Stax’s prominent artists. The genres of the songs performed included soul, gospel, R&B, blues, funk, and jazz. Months after the festival, Stax released a double LP of the concert’s highlights titled Wattstax: The Living Word. The concert was filmed by David Wolper’s crew and made into the ‘73 film titled, Wattstax, directed by Mel Stuart and nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Documentary Film in 1974.

Trump & the Future of White Supremacy, with Tarso Luis Ramos of Political Research Associates, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St, cr. Gladys, LA 90021, stoplapdspying@gmail.com, 424-209-7450.

Sat 3

50th Anniversary, 1968 East La HS Walkouts, 10a-2p, Lincoln Heights Senior Center, 2323 Workman St, LA 90031. The Chicano Movement gained national momentum when 15,000 students participated in an 8-day series of protests known as the East L.A. Walkouts. Student Leaders from Lincoln, Wilson, Roosevelt, Garfield and Belmont High Schools sparked a generation of young Chicanos to protest against academic inequities and inferior educational conditions in Los Angeles public schools. http://www.facebook.com/events/1984827278439867/

International Women’s Day March & Rally 2018 – 11a-3p, DTLA. Organized by AF3IRM https://www.facebook.com/events/150645588921993/ https://www.facebook.com/AF3IRMLA/ losangeles@af3irm.org

AWARE-LA (Alliance of White Anti-Racists Everywhere) drop-in Saturday dialogue. 1-4pm, Santa Monica. awarela@gmail.com for details.

Justice for Anthony Weber! March on D.A. Lacey! 1-4p, Office of CA Attorney General Becerra, Department Of Justice, 300 S Spring St, LA 90013, march on LA DA Jackie Lacey. Sponsored by Coalition for Community Control Over the Police. https://www.facebook.com/events/171664526807973/

ELA Walkouts: 50 Years Later, Benjamin Franklin Branch – LA Public Library, 1-2p, free. 2200 E 1st St, LA 90033. Moderator: Sol Marquez; Panelists: Vicky Castro, Mita Cuaron, John Ortiz, Carlos Montes. The four panelists participated as students and activists in the historic ELA Chicano Walkouts of March 1968. They will share their first hand involvement in the two weeks of student protests.

IfNotNow Film Series at the Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado, LA 90026, 7:30p.The first event will feature 9 Star Hotel, a documentary that follows a group of Palestinians living in secrecy in the hills near an Israeli city. https://www.facebook.com/IfNotNowLA/

Sun 4

Rally Against Rape Culture – #OscarsSoComplicit, 9:30-11:30a, Hollywood Blvd at La Brea. Bring your protest signs and join the Campaign to Abolish Statutes of Limitation on Rape and Sexual Assault for a Rally Against Rape Culture outside the Academy Awards in Hollywood. #OscarsSoComplicit https://www.facebook.com/events/1998347517154019/

California for Progress Platform Summit, 12n-5p. Johnie’s (AKA Bernie’s) Coffee Shop, 6101 Wilshire Blvd, LA 90048. Join California for Progress as we develop our Policy Platform. What does PROGRESS look like in California, and what is the Legislative Agenda that will get us there? Help us build the framework for our vision in the world- a basis for future legislative campaigns, and a tool to help vett and educate potential candidates who want to represent the Progressive Agenda in California politics.

Justicia para Berta Cáceres, by Solidarity House of the South/Casa Solidaria del Sur, 12n-2p, MacArthur Park, 6th St & Alvarado, LA. It will soon have been two years since the crime against our sister Berta Cáceres Flores, bringing up again the memory of that horrible incident that was a blow to the Civic Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras – COPINH, the popular resistance in Honduras and all humanity. http://www.facebook.com/events/222933868271179/

Forensic Science Seminar: Wrongful Convictions, 12n-4p, Hertzberg – Davis Forensic Science Center, Cal State LA, 1800 Paseo Rancho Castilla, LA 90032. LA Visionaries Association, Esotouric’s Secret LA and Prof. Don Johnson invite you to CSULA’s teaching crime lab for an inquiry into the history and practice of forensic science in So Cal, in support of new research coming out of the Criminalistics Department. LAVA‘s Wrongful Conviction Forensic Science Workshop will be hosted by the California Innocence Project, whose purpose is to identify and overturn wrongful convictions. Among exonerees expected to attend are Kimberly Long , Rafael Madrigal, Guy Miles and Luis Vargas. Brian Banks and Uriah Courtney may also be in attendance. http://www.lavatransforms.org/event/crimelabmarch2018/ http://www.facebook.com/events/180711919170050/

Mr. Fish in conversation with journalist Robert Scheer, about the future of art and journalism. Discussion sponsored by Code Pink, 1–3p, Robert Berman Gallery, 2525 Michigan Ave, B7 Santa Monica, CA. http://www.codepink.org/fish_scheer

NOLympicsLA working group, 2-4p, 1545 Wilshire Blvd. (3rd floor). NOlympicsLA.com

Rally and March: Protest U.S. War Threats Against Korea, 3-5p, CNN – 6430 W Sunset Blvd, L.A./March to Hollywood & La Brea. https://www.facebook.com/events/1210159745783453/

DSA Labor Committee: Solidarity with Renaissance Workers! 4-6p, Renaissance Long Beach Hotel, 111 E Ocean Blvd, LB 90802. We will be at a picket line to support workers at the Renaissance Long Beach as they fight to unionize in an atmosphere free from management pressure tactics.

Mon 5

Immigration Forum: Students Speak Out! hosted by Dream Resource Center, 4:30-6:30p, UCLA Northwest Campus Auditorium, 200 De Neve Dr, LA 90095. http://www.facebook.com/events/1917012651946509/

Suzy Williams, Steve Weisberg & Friends – JAZZ 7p at Surfside 23 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291, 424-256-7894 Free http://www.laughtears.com/mess.html

Tue 6

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club at at Marina Del Rey Library, 4533 Admiralty Way, MdR. http://laughtears.com/McLuhanWake.html

Political Conversation: Anthony Scaramucci, 5:30-7p, Tommy’s Place, 3607 Trousdale Pkwy, LA (USC). USC Jesse M. Unruh Institute of Politics, in a discussion with Institute Director Bob Shrum about a topic of particular interest. Former White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci has appeared as a commentator on CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC. In addition to his work in political communications, Scaramucci is the Founder and former Managing Partner of Skybridge Capital, a global investment firm with over $12 billion in assets.

Free food at 5:30p. Conversation will run from 6-7p. https://allevents.in/los%20angeles/political-conversation-anthony-scaramucci/125957328183774

North Korea, Nuclear Weapons & Prospects For Peace, featuring Christine Ahn, founder of Women Cross DMZ, A Global Movement of Women Organizing For Peace in Korea, 6:30-8:30p, Immanuel Presbyterian Church, Westminster Chapel 3300 Wilshire, LA 90010 (enter on Berendo) $10 Suggested Donation. No One Turned Away for Lack of Funds. Sponsored by Physicians For Social Responsibility-LA and Beyond The Bomb-LA

Wed 7

Queenfest 2018: IWD Variety Show, 7-9p, Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd, LA 90057. In honor of International Women’s Day, Bootleg Theater presents QUEENFEST: A Women’s Day Variety Show benefiting charity! https://www.facebook.com/events/1172950589506943/

Performances will include musical comedy by BO$$ Lady, the Sapphire Sisters, LEX the Lexicon Artist, and Nals & Tess. Stand-Up performances by Kari Assad, Rebecca Greenberg, Alysia Brown, Danielle Perez, and Dalia Malek. Slam Poetry by Jaynese Poole, Giovannie Espiritu, and Helena Doub. $15 General Admission

Thu 8

International Women’s Day – Women’s Strike https://www.facebook.com/womenstrikeus/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Women’s_Day (see article http://change-links.org/international-womens-strike-march-8/)

We the Corporations: How American Businesses Gained Their Civil Rights, Adam Winkler In conversation with Rick Wartzman, 12:30p, Mark Taper Auditorium-Central Library, 5th & Flower.

UCLA law prof. Adam Winkler offers a portrait of how US corporations seized political power over time. He traces the 200-year effort of pro-business court decisions that give corporations the same rights as people and details the roots of recent cases like Citizens United and Hobby Lobby. Winkler discusses with Rick Wartzman of the Drucker Institute how businesses have transformed the Constitution and changed the course of US politics.

Conference: Policy Meets Practice-Implementing California’s New Election Laws, 8a-6p, The California Endowment, 1000 N. Alameda St, LA, 90012. Tickets $100 (groups of 5 or more, $75). Future of California Elections (FoCE) brings together election administrators, reform advocates, civic engagement groups and civil rights organizations each year at its annual conference to discuss and share strategies for modernizing elections and expanding voter participation. http://futureofcaelections.org/foce2018 Breakfast, lunch, and reception appetizers are included. Sandra Fluke worked with Voices For Progress members last year to help pass the CA DISCLOSE Act, which combats dark money in politics. To learn more about how the DISCLOSE Act will impact voters, campaigns, and more, go to panel at 11:15 AM. Registration: http://ow.ly/B1Av30idXc0

Health Care for All-LA Chapter screens the brilliant “Pay2Play: Democracy’s High Stakes”, 8p with executive producer Holly Mosher in person for Q&A. This engaging documentary cleverly takes us through our political system as if it were a game of monopoly, where insiders and moneyed interests quell the public voice by “gaming us.” Healthy CA SB-562 has been kidnapped and placed in “solitary confinement” by Assembly Speaker Rendon where it can’t be accessed for review, amendments or discussion. Call your “representatives” to contact their Anthony Rendon to ask that SB562 be released to the normal democratic process. Call Rendon 916-319-2063. Tweet, post and insta your demand @Rendon63rd to free #SB562 now. #HealthyCa #SinglePayer #Medicare4All. Let’s win Health Care Justice for us all. 7p materials preparation. Bring a stapler. 7:30p Reports, Updates, Announcements. 8p “Pay2Play”. 9:30p Q&A with filmmaker and executive producer Holly Mosher. 10p ADJOURN

Fri 9

Small Work Auction supporting Everytown for Gun Safety, 6-9p, The VAST Lab, 5151 Whitsett, LA 91607. http://www.eventbrite.com. Pint-sized, elfin, trim. An army of work graces The Vast Lab for our second show of 2018. 6p snacks, sips, + small talk; 7p Live auction with proceeds supporting Everytown for Gun Safety; 8p performance by Perilune, CTHTR, and Pacoima. http://www.thevastlab.com/small-works-feb-2018/.

Cocktails for Causes: A Watts Community Center Funkraiser, 8p-12m, Filifera, 1550 N El Centro, LA 90028. Tickets by Eventbrite, Presale Donation w/Free Raffle Ticket: $16.62. Join LA’s most purpose-centered, socially vibrant citizens on an immersive experience combining a rich soundscape with breathtaking views from Hollywood’s tallest rooftop bar. Dance your face off while helping save the Watts Community Center and Youth Mentoring Programs from national government defunding. http://www.facebook.com/events/164892067638820/ https://www.generosity.com/emergencies-fundraising/save-the-watts-community-center

Sat 10

MESS – Filmmaker Megan Williams interview 2p at 212 Pier, Santa Monica, free. http://www.laughtears.com/mess.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harriet_Tubman_Day

Screening of “Nuclear Cattle” and Forum on No-Nukes Future, 2p, Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA. We will be showing the 2016 documentary about Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Disaster, “Nuclear Cattle.” Directed by Tamotsu Matsubara. “Nuclear Cattle” is the story of innocent cattle farmers forced from the hills they’ve called home for decades due to the nuclear disaster at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. Not willing to go along with the government’s plan to slaughter their livestock and livelihoods, the farmers decide to keep their cattle alive as a symbol of resistance in the fight to rid Japan of nuclear power. Many farmers have reached breaking point. The film examines the personal turmoil and inner conflict of embattled cattle farmers in the years following the disaster. Who will risk everything to preserve this living reminder of how we got it wrong? Trailer: https://youtu.be/kuhzHjWPBms

One day before the 7th anniversary of the 2011 Tohoku Quake and Tsunami which claimed the lives of more than 18,000 people and displaced over 330,000 people, we will gather in Little Tokyo to learn about ongoing crises surrounding Fukushima Daiichi and envision Nuclear-free future with a group of panelists. free, with a suggested donation of $10. https://allevents.in/los%20angeles/screening-of-nuclear-cattle-and-forum-on-no-nukes-future/1813264615640222

SEIU Local 1000 Environmental Committee Movie Night: “Awake, a Dream from Standing Rock, 4:30- 6p, Manhattan Beach Marriott, 1400 Parkview Ave, Manhattan Beach 90266. Please join the SEIU Local 1000 Environmental Committee for a free showing of this important documentary co-written by Floris White Bull. http://www.facebook.com/events/766040490259605/

Film: FATTITUDE, 8p, Echo Park Film Ctr, 1200 N. Alvarado, LA 90026. (213) 484-8846, http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org.In honor of Women’s Month, Les Femmes Underground International Film Festival (LEFUFF) presents Fattitude, a feature length documentary that examines the representation of the body in media and popular culture. It explores how the term “Fat” is utilized and its negative portrayal through stereotyping. Proceeds raised from this screening will go towards Books for Babes, a literary initiative aimed at providing feminist books to kids in under-resourced communities. We will also hold a panel discussion on women’s body image and how it is represented in media.

Sun 11

Jericho Movement to free all political prisoners, planning meeting for 20th anniversary commemoration (see March 31), 12n-3p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230 btwn Washington Pl & Venice Blvd. Free parking in rear, dial 22 for entry. Info: 323-636-7388

The Conversation Continues: CRJ Replies to the SMMUSD Equity Plan, 6-8:30p (singing group meets at 5:30pm in Thelma Terry Bldg). Potluck at 6p, program at 6:30p, Virginia Avenue Park Thelma Terry Bldg., 2200 Virginia Ave. Santa Monica 90404, Free Workshop. At the February 11 CRJ Workshop, the Santa Monica/Malibu USD Supt. Dr. Ben Drati, Asst Supt Dr. Jacqueline Mora, and Santa Monica HS teacher Sean Arce presented a new Social Justice Action Plan that has as its foundation social justice standards derived from both the CA State Framework and the Teaching Tolerance Framework, part of the Equity Plan for the school district. The CRJ Steering Committee has prepared a passionate and reasoned response. At this workshop, we will share this response, and you’re invited in both small group and whole room settings, to share responses to both the District Plan and the CRJ reply.

Racism and the Logic of Capital, 6:30-8:30p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, near Venice Blvd. (free parking in rear), Suite 101-102, press #22 at door to get into building. Peter Hudis With a comment by Lilia D. Monzó. In light of worsening income inequality, job insecurity, and a looming climate crisis, recent years have seen a return to Marxism’s examination of the impact of capital’s drive to valorize value and maximize profits. At the same time, new developments in critical race theory, postcolonial critique, and intersectionality studies have given us new insights. Peter Hudis teaches at Oakton Community College in the Chicago area. He is the author of Frantz Fanon: Philosopher Of The Barricades & co-editor of Power Of Negativity (selected writings of Raya Dunayevskaya). Lilia Monzo teaches at Chapman Univ, where she uses Marxist-Humanist and decolonial approaches to confront capitalism, imperialism, racism, and the hyper-exploitation of women of color, while envisioning a socialist alternative. She has published in such journals as Postcolonial Directions In Education. https://www.imhojournal.org/events/racism-logic-capital/ Sponsored by the West Coast Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization, Information: arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org https://www.facebook.com/LAMarxists/

Mon 12

6:30p, Public Study Group on “Labor History: A Key to Unlocking Workers’ Power Today.” See ongoing events.

Culver City City Council meeting, Culver City City Hall, Culver Blvd & Duquesne, 7p, Mike Balkman Council Chambers, 9770 Culver Bl. They will be voting on whether to authorize drilling 30 new wells in their section of the Inglewood Oil Field, off La Cienega Blvd. north of Slauson Av. http://www.culvercity.org/inglewoodoilfield, http://www.frackfreelacounty.com/iof

We the People Theater Action: “Our Posterity”, 8-11p, Sacred Fools Theater Company, 1076 Lillian Way, LA 90038. Tickets Available: tickets.sacredfools.org. WE THE PEOPLE is a bi-monthly theatre action featuring curated staged reading series of new works theatrically exploring, sometimes loudly, sometimes quietly, and everything in between, the social and political concerns facing our country today. Where artists and audiences come together to Resist, Persist, and Express It. Every other month, artists receive a prompt and a deadline. The 3-5 minute pieces will then be curated into a night of theatre. As part of the performance series, all proceeds will go to a related non-profit. The prompt explored in this evening’s event is ‘Our Posterity’. Proceeds go to Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America https://momsdemandaction.org/ Learn more about We The People Theatre Action at:

http://www.sacredfools.org/misc/wethepeople/ Reserve a Donate What You Can ticket soon at tickets.sacredfools.org and make your donation at the door. We look forward to seeing you!

Tue 13

Misfits Unite, Lidia Yuknavitch and Amber Tamblyn In conversation with Ann Friedman, 7:30p, Mark Taper Auditorium-Central Library, 5th & Flower, DTLA. http://lfla.org/event/misfits-unite/

“What if, for once in history, a woman’s story could be untethered from what we need it to be in order to feel better about ourselves?” writes visionary author Lidia Yuknavitch in her latest work, The Book of Joan. In this provocatively reimagined Joan of Arc story set in the near future, the world is ravaged by war, violence, and greed, and it brings into question art, sex, gender, and what it means to be human. Amber Tamblyn, widely known for her work as a director and actress, including her role as a modern-day Joan of Arc in the television series Joan of Arcadia, has also written several acclaimed collections of poetry. Yuknavitch and Tamblyn, two misfits who have spurned literary, cultural, and societal expectations to explore unlikely creative worlds, share the stage with fellow misfit Ann Friedman, journalist and co-host of the popular podcast Call Your Girlfriend, to discuss the art of nonconformity.

Wed 14

CopWatch Santa Ana General Meeting/Community Forum, 7-10p, El Centro Cultural de México, 837 N. Ross St. Santa Ana (new address) You are invited to come participate in direct-action based barrio organizing against the police state. Every 2nd Wed. of the month at 7pm. Professional childcare will be provided. Agents of the state including the Santa Ana Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement are NOT welcomed. http://ocprogressiveevents.info

Culver City Democratic Club Assembly District #54 Candidate Forum, 7p. Participating will be the Democratic candidates for the Special Election to fill the 54th State Assembly District seat vacated by Sebastian Ridley-Thomas. CCDC Members in good standing will vote on endorsements. Culver City Veterans Building, 4117 Overland Ave, Culver City.

Zocalo: Is the Public Destroying Democracy? With Yascha Mounk, 7:30p, National Center for the Preservation of Democracy, 111 N. Central Ave, LA. Paid parking available at Little Tokyo Mall Public Parking Lot (318 E. First St.) Enter from San Pedro Street. A Zócalo/Daniel K. Inouye Institute Event Moderated by Joe Mathews, Zócalo Columnist and Co-President, Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy. Authoritarian populists have seized power—from Turkey to Poland, and India to the US—and things may get worse. Trust in democracy is wilting in many societies, to the point that rising numbers of people in Western democracies prefer military to representative rule. Yascha Mounk, author of The People vs. Democracy: Why Our Freedom Is in Danger and How to Save It, argues that stagnating living standards, corruption, social media, and a backlash against multiethnic governance are driving the public’s disenchantment with democracy. What sort of actions can be taken to restore the public’s commitment to self-government? http://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/public-destroying-democracy/

Thu 15

Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Meeting, 9a-1p, Metropolitan Water District, 700 N Alameda St, LA 90012. Dignity & Power Now invites you to attend. Agendas can be found: http://coc.lacounty.gov/ http://www.facebook.com/events/188089821786987/

Whittier Peace 3rd Thursday Teach-In, 7p. See Mar. 1st listing for address. We will continue showing the astounding documentary film series: A Very Heavy Agenda. Even if you missed our screening of Part 1 at our January 4th Movie Night, you can attend 3rd Thursdays for the next few months and learn much from the rest of this film series. Tonight we continue Part 3:

Maintaining the World Order Who are the Neo-Cons? How have they influenced the agenda and actions of the American Empire? In this astounding documentary series they tell us exactly who and what they are in their own words. Filmmaker Robbie Martin’s exceptional insight, video editing and music composition talent makes this series not just a documentary but a work of art. Viewing this documentary series is being a witness to history. Don’t miss it! Attendance is usually much less than our 1st Thursday Movie Nights. Join us for a round table discussion of current important topics after the film.

Fri 16

Rachel Corrie Day https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rachel_Corrie

Coming Out of The Shadows OC, 6-9p, Sasscer Park, Ross & Santa Ana Blvd, Santa Ana 92701 “Coming Out of the Shadows” Month began in Chicago, Illinois on March 10th, 2010 when undocumented and queer youth declared to be “undocumented and unafraid” at Federal Plaza, facing the immigration and federal office building. Since then, the state of our systems and governments has not changed and we continue to be criminalized and used as a bargaining chip when convenient for politicians. Orange County Immigrant Youth United, Resilience Orange County, Korean Resource Center, and Chispa have partnered for a local effort in Coming out of the Shadows.

Sat 17

If Not Now workshop with Ceci Sibony on How to Have Hard Conversations, 2p, LA Workers Center, 1255 S. St. Andrews at Pico Blvd, LA. Ceci has been working on conflict resolution and community building among Israelis and Palestinians for over a decade and will share some tools with us about how to engage with friends and family around the difficult topic of the Occupation. https://www.facebook.com/events/167306524061948/

Care Not Cages: Workshop on Reentry Services & the LA Jail Fight, 11a-1p, Chuco’s Justice Center, 1137 E Redondo Blvd, Inglewood 90302. People directly impacted and service providers can play a key role in the ReImagine 109 campaign which is working to shift 50% of all funding allocated through AB 109 for reentry support away from the Sheriff’s Department and to community-based and user-led services. Critical Resistance LA will not let up until there are no more proposals for construction of cages. As a part of the ReImagine 109 campaign, we are reaching out to engage service providers in this work.

Sun 18

Chassidim, Yiddishists and Socialists of the L.A. Eastside, 12n-3p, In front of the “Breed Street Shul” – Congregation Talmud Torah 247 N. Breed Street, Los Angeles, California 90033

Tickets by Eventbrite Boyle Heights/City Terrace Tour $21.83. The Big Boyle Heights and City Terrace Jewish History Hike: On this month’s tour we will explore more historical Jewish religious and Yiddish cultural sites of the LA Eastside. Many of my guests love my lengthier walking tours and have asked for a more extensive tour, to see some lesser known sites; so this tour will be about 3.5-miles circuit in total. Are you ready? The sites we will focus on include the religious Jewish history of Boyle Heights, and the old labor and leftist political sites of the Yiddishists in the hills of City Terrace. https://www.facebook.com/events/1638743816212238/

Mon 19

Public Forum: Southern CA Edison Rate Request (Long Beach), 2-3p and 7-8p, Port of Long Beach, 4801 Airport Plaza Dr, LB 90815. Free. Tickets Available: http://www.cpuc.ca.gov The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will hold public forums to provide an opportunity for customers of Southern California Edison to offer their perspective and input to the CPUC about the company’s rate request. Consumers are encouraged to attend these Public Participation Hearings, as comments from the public can help the CPUC reach an informed decision. Customer service representatives from Edison will be available to assist with any customer billing and/or service questions at these events.

6:30p, Public Study Group on “Labor History: A Key to Unlocking Workers’ Power Today.” see ongoing events.

Tue 20

Political Conversation: Symone Sanders, 5:30-7p, Tommy’s Place, 3607 Trousdale Pkwy, LA (USC). USC Jesse M. Unruh Institute of Politics, 6th and final installment of our semester-long Political Conversation Series, in discussion with Institute Director Bob Shrum. Symone D. Sanders, a prominent Democratic strategist served as the national press secretary for Bernie Sanders in 2016. In addition to being the youngest presidential candidate press secretary on record, Sanders has appeared on CNN, NPR, Fox News, and MSNBC. Sanders currently serves as Principal of the 360 Group LLC, a strategic communications firm. Free food will be served at 5:30 P.M. Conversation will run from 6 to 7 P.M. https://allevents.in/los%20angeles/political-conversation-symone-sanders/166632564079705

Wed 21

Gerry Fialka presents Experimental Film as Psychogeography at https://www.aafilmfest.org/ MOM – MEDIA DISCUSSION 6-9p, Beyond Baroque 681 Venice Blvd Venice CA FREE http://www.laughtears.com/mess.html

Feminist Book Club, 7:30-9p, The Last Bookstore,453 South Spring St, LA 90013 (enter on 5th).

Ticket includes the book, which you get to come pick up your copy $34.72. This book discussion club, led by Julia Callahan (Rare Bird Books), will read an intersectional variety of the latest in feminist lit. Come for the real talk and the snacks. Up first: Morgan Jenkins’ This Will Be My Undoing: Living at the Intersection of Black, Female, and Feminist in (White) America. Julia Callahan has a BA in English Literature and European History from UC Santa Cruz. She started her publishing career in the Book Soup annex at age 22.

Cohabitation: Cities, Nature, and the Evolving Ecosystem, 7:30p, Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire, LA 90024, info@hammer.ucla.edu. The mountain lions P-22 and P-55 have become unlikely stars of LA nightlife—symbols of the complicated relationship between nature and cities. This panel examines the intersection of the built environment and LA’s natural habitat as the region prepares for a hotter and more populous future. Lori Bettison-Varga, president of the Natural History Museum of LA County, Mia Lehrer, landscape designer of Mia Lehrer + Associates, and Ryan Harrigan, asst prof UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, join moderator Mark Gold, UCLA assoc vice chancellor for environment and sustainability.

Thur 22

4th Annual Above the Streets fundraising event benefiting Art Share L.A., 6-8p, Art Share L.A.

801 E. 4th Pl. LA 90013. This year we will highlight artist/muralist Christina Angelina AKA Starfighter. Angelina’s work will be splashed around the City of Los Angeles through various outdoor media channels: billboards, digital displays and more, essentially creating a Solo Show in the Sky! Please join us in honoring such an enormous force in our street art community. https://artsharela.org/abovethestreets/

Fri 23

Norooz Persian New Year (Spring equinox) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nowruz

Homeless Care Day 7a-3p, Alvarado St/ Macarthur Park, LA 90057. Every 2nd and 4th Friday (Corner of Wilshire and Alvarado) (LA on Cloud9 booth leaves at 12n). Services Offered: CES Assessments, Mental Health Services, HIV & STI Rapid testing, Primary Care Medical Services, Substance Use Services, Transgender Health Services, Veterans Services, Pet Resources, Legal Resources, Referrals. In collaboration with other agencies, LA on Cloud9 will have a booth offering basic necessities such as food, water, dog/cat food, pet items, clothes, shoes, hygiene items and much more; for people and animals experiencing homelessness. For Homeless Health Care Los Angeles contact Xavier Puente (213)381-0544 or email xpuente@hhcla.org SPA 4 CES Outreach Coordinator contact Jesus Torres (213)304-0435 email jesusT@epath.org For LA on Cloud9 contact Claudia Perez (323)812-9836 email Claudia@laoncloud9.org

Amend the 13th In Oakland: On March 23rd, outside the California Prison Focus headquarters in Oakland, CA , Amend the 13th and CPF in conjunction with the New Abolitionist Movement will be holding a Block Party in Celebration of Struggle. We urge everyone who can to come down, enjoy fun, food, fellowship and learn how YOU can become an active participant in transforming the nature and structure of capitalist society, to reflect a more free, just and equal society for ALL. There will be A.I.M. activists on site to share program pamphlets and accept membership applications for all who want to start an A.I.M. Initiative in their community, or who is interested in becoming a local activist or volunteer in the Movement to abolish legal slavery in Amerika. If you want to have some fun, AND change the world for the better, I urge you to attend. Until we win-Heshima

Sat 24

“Hidden Figures”: National Action Network Women’s Luncheon, 11a-1p, 8039 S. Vermont Av, LA 90044. $45. http://www.nationalactionnetworkla.net, JoHellen Shoemate 213-841-1010.

33rd Orange County Great American Write-In, 9:30a-1:30p, Delhi Center, 505 E Central Ave, Santa Ana. The Great American Write-In is a free annual event offered to the public by Women For: Orange County to provide community members with the means to influence policy decisions by writing letters to their legislators. Every year, fifty plus organizations and advocacy groups present information regarding some of today’s most vital issues, including education, health care, human and civil rights and the environment. Attendees visit participants’ tables and then voice their opinions by generating letters and postcards to government and corporate decision-makers in the hopes of bringing about positive change. At our last Write-In in January 2017, we had almost 700 attendees and sent out over 4400 individual mailings. Info: Felicity Figueroa 949/733-0850 or felicitynf@aol.com http://www.womenfororangecounty.org http://ocprogressiveevents.info/cgi-bin/calendar.cgi?T#Mar24gawi

The Union of Progressive Iranians presents NOROOZ Iranian New Year, first day of spring. Norooz is an occasion to mobilize people to celebrate progressive culture and express appreciation for those courageous activists who stand in solidarity with peoples’ struggles. Join us in harmony with the rebirth of nature, spring equinox. Full Dinner And Musical Performances. Doors open 5:30p. Program 6-10p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230

$10 donation, children free. No one turned away for lack of funds. For info call Reza 323-679-5023 or email Norooz2018@gmail.com

Sun 25

Seven Dudley Cinema at Beyond Baroque 681 Venice Bl, 7p. FREE Admission- VENICE BLACK HISTORY -Learn about the history of the black community in Venice, California through inspired and inspiring talks by Laddie Williams MC and Venice Elders. Delve deep into a story that has been long suppressed. Review photos from centuries past that reveal the bigger picture. Nurture community in Venice. Closing remarks by Mike Bravo.More info: Margaret

Molly mmmolloy@earthlink.net and SaveVenice.me Political films & discussion http://www.laughtears.com/mess.html

Mon 26

March 26 Mon 6-9pm Laughtears Salon 212 Pier Santa Monica free – politics, art, culture discussion, free http://www.laughtears.com/mess.html

6:30p, Public Study Group on “Labor History: A Key to Unlocking Workers’ Power Today.” See on-going events.

Tue 27

Dr. Norman Finkelstein on Gaza, with Nubar Hovsepian, Hosted by The Markaz, Arts Center for the Greater Middle East, 7-9:30p, Chapman Univ., 1 University Dr, Orange 92866. Free, Tickets Available: http://www.themarkaz.org. The Markaz and the Chapman University Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences; Dept of Political Science present an open forum on Gaza with Dr. Norman Finkelstein and Dr. Nubar Hovsepian at Chapman University, Argyros Forum, Student Union, 209 A & B. Copies of “Gaza, An Inquest into Its Martyrdom,” will be available. Co-sponsor: Peace Studies dept. http://www.facebook.com/events/1842578645775554/

White Supremacy: Two Films, 7:30p, Billy Wilder Theater, UCLA Hammer Museum, free. 10899 Wilshire, LA 90024. Charlottesville: Race and Terror: Vice News reporter Elle Reeve goes behind the scenes at the infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, VA. Interviews with marchers Christopher Cantwell, David Duke, and Matthew Heimbach as well as counter-protesters, residents of Charlottesville, and members of Black Lives Matter. (2017, 27 min.) The Great White Hoax: Political leaders of both parties have been tapping into white anxiety, stoking white grievance, and scapegoating people of color for decades in order to undermine the interests of working-class voters. Film focuses on the 2016 presidential election while exploring how race, class, gender, and propaganda have shaped American politics for centuries. (2017, dir. Jeremy Earp, 72 min.)

Wed 28

The Justice of Contradictions: Antonin Scalia and the Politics of Disruption; Rick Hasen In conversation with Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean, Berkeley Law, University of California, 12:30p, Mark Taper Auditorium-Central Library. Scalia—engaging as well as caustic and openly ideological—moved the Supreme Court to the right. In his new book, legal scholar Richard Hasen analyzes Scalia’s complex legacy as a conservative legal thinker and disruptive public intellectual crucial to reshaping jurisprudence on abortion to gun rights to separation of powers. Hasen is joined by Erwin Chemerinsky in a lunchtime conversation about the complex legacy of one of the most influential justices ever. http://lfla.org/event/justice-contradictions-antonin-scalia-politics-disruption/

Thu 29

Know Hate in the LGBTQ Community, 6-8:30p, LGBT Center on 4th, 305 E 4th St, Santa Ana, 92701. Hate Free OC event: Join the LGBT Center OC and the OC Human Relations Commission to learn about and discuss hate in the LGBTQ community. What does hate look like in our community? How can we understand hate and respond as a community to hateful speech and actions?Let’s work together to know, understand and change hate in the LGBTQ community. https://www.facebook.com/events/692316634226076/

Rummage Sale Night Market, 7-10p, Echo Park Film Center, What’s better than an EPFC Rummage Sale? How about a RUMMAGE SALE AT NIGHT with all kinds of digital and analog film gear crossed with a CRAFT SALE that benefits EPFC YOUTH PROGRAMS! Holy crow, it’s gonna be a hootenany! FREE EVENT! 1200 N. Alvarado, LA 90026. (213) 484-8846, http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org

Fri 30

Good Friday, also Palestine Land Day https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Land_Day In previous years there has been a march to Israeli consulate 11766 Wilshire Blvd and rally http://al-awda.org/event-alardsc.html

Medical and Recreational Marijuana. 9a, 1707 4th St, Santa Monica 90401-3301.

http://www.theseminargroup.net; CLE credits available. Michael Cohen of Cohen IP Law Group PC will be lecturing on patent issues on the second day of the seminar “Medical and Recreational Marijuana”. His topic will be Cannabis Patents: What Can You Get And How Can You Get It. How to apply for and secure either a utility or plant patent for cannabis inventions; How to deal with cannabis patent trolls; Analysis of whether any companies are “cornering” the market on cannabis patents and what that means for the future of innovation in the cannabis industry.

Sat 31

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cesar_Chavez_Day

Move to Amend Local meeting: Last Saturday of the month, 1-3p. Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA. 323.255.1279

Jericho Movement to free all political prisoners, 20th anniversary commemoration and launch of CA Clemency Campaign to win release of John Clutchette (George Jackson’s co-defendant in Soledad Brothers case), Ruchell Magee (Angela Davis’s co-defendant in Marin Courthouse rebellion), Chip Fitzgerald (Black Panther imprisoned since 1968) and others. Free Peltier, Free Mumia, Free Ana Belen Montes, free all political prisoners. 7-10p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. Fundraiser for SF Bay View, national Black newspaper distributed to 1000s of prisoners across the country. 323-636-7388.