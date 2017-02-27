March 2017 Calendar On-Going Events

Note: We are posting the calendar in html format instead of as a PDF so that it can be updated. This will require breaking it into parts because of the limits on file size built into the website. Please follow the links at the bottom of each section to the other sections (peace vigils and each week of the month). Let us know what you think. This method will allow us to update during the month, so let us know about events not listed at changelinks2@gmail.com

Live Multidisciplinary Art Show & Festival, Exploring the Legacy of Women’s Cultural, Political and Creative Contributions through Mujeres de Maiz’s 20th Anniversary Retrospective, (which runs Mar 4 – May 29). La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N Main St, LA 90012. Pre-sale Tickets available at Eventbrite. Mujeres de Maiz launches Women’s Herstory Month and International Women’s Day, with a live multidisciplinary art show and groundbreaking exhibition, 20 Years of Artivism and Herstory in LA. http://www.mujeresdemaiz.com/calendar.html

Her Dream Deferred: On the Status of Black Women

March 28-30; Co-presented by the African American Policy Forum and the Hammer Museum. Black women and girls have continually been on the front lines of progressive change movements, using their voices and stories to mobilize intersectional coalitions to dismantle oppressive systems. To celebrate these women, the African American Policy Forum, in partnership with the Hammer Museum, presents the third annual Her Dream Deferred, a series offering substantive analysis on the status of black women and girls in the United States and exploring multifaceted solutions to social injustice. Organized by Kimberlé Crenshaw, Columbia University and UCLA law professor. For information and additional events visit aapf.org and follow #HerDreamDeferred. 310-443-7000 info@hammer.ucla.edu

Instructions to All Persons: Reflections on Executive Order 9066 (Feb. 19, 1942)

Through Aug 13, 2017 at Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Av, LA 90012, http://www.jamn.org/instructions-to-all Presents original documents and documentary videos about the order by FDR that paved the way for the World War II incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans, and well as other South Americans of Japanese descent.

New Frontiers: The Many Worlds of George Takei

Mar 12 – Aug 20 at Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Av, LA 90012, http://www.jamn.org/new-frontiers Drawing on personal artifacts recently donated to JAMN by Takei, the exhibit explores the life and career of the pioneering actor, activist and social media icon (who is also a member of the Museum’s Board of Trustees. Curated by journalist and cultural critic Jeff Yang, it covers Takei’s Hollywood career, his public service, his coming out, his activism for Japanese American and LGBTQ communities and his popularity as a social media figure.

Building the Wall, Mar 18–Apr 1, 8p, Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Av, LA 90029. http://www.fountaintheatre.com, A National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere by Robert Schenkkan, directed by Michael Michetti, featuring James Macdonald and Judith Moreland. It’s the very near future, and the Trump administration has carried out his campaign promise to round up and detain millions of immigrants. Now, a writer interviews the supervisor of a private prison as he awaits sentencing for carrying out the federal policy that has escalated into the unimaginable. This riveting, harrowing and illuminating drama delivers a powerful warning and puts a human face on the inhuman, revealing how when personal accountability is denied, what seems inconceivable becomes inevitable. (previews March 15-17) Sat 8p, Sun 2p, Mon 8p. Every Monday night is pay-what-you-can. 323-663-1525; Info: http://www.fountaintheatre.com/event/building-the-wall/

Lambda LitFest LA, Mar 6 – Mar 12, Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, 4800 Hollywood Bl, LA 90027, first annual Lambda Literary Festival, a celebration of contemporary voices honoring and expanding on the rich, diverse tradition of LGBTQ writers and letters in the Southland! All events free and open to the public! No reservations required. http://www.LambdaLitFest.org

Echo Park Film Center Spring Youth Class: Blue Days, Black Nights: A Dark Look At LA Noir: 9 consecutive Sats beginning March 4, 10a–12n, 1200 N Alvarado St, LA 90026. “It began last May. I had to run out to Glendale to deliver a policy on some dairy trucks. On the way back I remembered this auto renewal on Los Feliz. So I decided to run over there. It was one of those California Spanish houses everyone was nuts about 10 or 15 years ago… It was mid-afternoon, and it’s funny, I can still remember the smell of honeysuckle all along that block. There was no way I could have known that murder sometimes can smell like honeysuckle…” This spring, the EPFC Youth Class explores LA Noir, the classic film genre with roots in a vanished Los Angeles. We’ll be looking at clips from classic films, checking out downtown’s changing urban landscape, and making our very own 21st century noir using Bolex 16mm cameras. This class is open to youth 12-19 years old; all equipment, materials and instruction provided free by EPFC! Instructors: Gemma Jimenez, Shauna McGarry and Cosmo Segurson. Echo Park Film Center.

Go to https://nodaplsolidarity.org/ and click [Join an Action]. Enter your zip code and press the button to see #NoDAPL actions near you.

#DefundDAPL

17 Banks are providing the money to build the Dakota Access Pipeline. We — as customers and account holders — can pressure the lending banks to take a stand. On Jan 24, Trump signed an executive order fast tracking the Dakota Access Pipeline and environmental reviews of other projects.The corporations behind the Dakota Access pipeline made it clear that they “fully expect to complete construction of the pipeline without any additional rerouting in and around Lake Oahe.” Hundreds of thousands of us have signed petitions to the banks on the project loan for the Dakota Access Pipeline. Thousands more have closed their accounts and defunded over $50 million and counting. Now, it’s time to make our voices heard, in person. The Sacred Stone Camp will stand their ground as long as DAPL construction equipment remains on Oceti Sakowin treaty land. We can all continue to support them by submitting comments on the scope of the Environmental Impact Statement to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Actions will appear on this map as they come in. To stay up to date with on going plans for solidarity actions, please visit everydayofaction.org to find or register an action wherever you are.

Courtroom drama “Disinherit the Wind” challenges the scientific status quo. In this riveting courtroom drama, a renowned neurobiologist sues a prominent university for the right to teach theories of evolution that challenge the scientific status quo. His argument: neo-Darwinian materialist thought, like Creationism — the biblical orthodoxy it once replaced — has itself become a kind of religion: just as rigid, just as resistant to change. Might further scientific inquiry, in light of new evidence, yield different and surprising answers? Should recent discoveries, including the extensive range of highly developed fossils that suddenly appear during the Cambrian period and our modern understanding of DNA, require a reevaluation of the scientific thought behind the Darwinian theory of evolution? An inspiring and uplifting play of ideas that asks, “Are we really no more than the sum of our physical parts?” Mar 3-Apr 9 at The Complex, 6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038; $15-$25; (323) 960-4420 or go to http://www.plays411.com/disinherit

