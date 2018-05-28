June 2018 Community Calendar

On-Going or Continuing Events

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (La Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, fruit and vegetable distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA (Boyle Heights) 90033. STPLA has weekly free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc) every Sunday. We distribute food, engage the community in things happening around the neighborhood and city, learn about any grievances they may have and see how we can best address those grievances, invite them to community events, and provide legal services with the help from our friends at the LA Center for Community Law and Action https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/2017/06/13/two-years-serving-the-people-of-los-angeles-in-building-community-power/

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter LA, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting 9:30a at LAPD HQ, 100 W. 1st St (may have to enter from 2nd & Main), 9:30a Tuesdays to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Check http://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission for agenda and re-scheduling.

Tuesdays, Healthy Cooking for the Soul: Park Therapy: 10:30a-12n, Jesse Owens County Park, 9651 S Western Ave, LA 90047. Every Tuesday til July 17. Nurturing Chefs LA working with UMMA brings healthy eating into Parks and Recreation. Every Tuesday come learn about healthier alternatives to our present diet. Bring your questions and your curious taste buds as we discover new ways to season food.https://www.facebook.com/events/1626509150751861/

Tuesdays, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting locations and times. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Wednesdays, LA CAN Legal Clinic, 6-7:30p, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Fridays, ICUJP breakfast forum, 7-9a, Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 90010. Donation. Recent topics have included ending nuclear war, peace with the Koreas, Syria, Guantanamo, drone warfare and domestic spying. Interfaith Communities United for Justice and Peace believes in raising awareness on issues and collectively raising our consciousness, and acting to create change. http://www.icujp.org. Bring a can of food for the food pantry.

Fridays, Los Angeles Poverty Department’s Movie Nights at the Museum, 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org

1st Friday of the month, LA FOR YOUTH has an assertive campaign, 4- 6p, 1726 N. Spring St, LA 90013. E-mail: action@youth4justice.org Register: 323-235-4243

2nd Saturday monthly, Welcome Home L.A. 12n–2p, 1137 E. Redondo Bl, Inglewood 90302 (3 blocks west, 1 block north of Florence & Crenshaw). Free resource event to formerly incarcerated Men/Women/Youth and their families, seeking reunification back to the community to rebuild their lives. Medical HIV-STD Info, Waivers for I.D. & Birth Cert., Clothes-Interview attire, Bus Pass, Hot Meal, Access to other orgs providing services for Housing, Felon-Friendly Employment, Mental health and much more ! Volunteers and donations welcomed. Email: jade@youth4justice.org 424-285-5233 to check on location as YJC/Chuco’s Justice Center is moving in December www,facebook.com/welcomehomela/ http://www.youth4justice.org/ http://www.facebook.com/YouthJusticeLA/

Thru Jun 25: The Poor Peoples’ Campaign: a national call for nonviolent moral direct action, weekly actions in Sacramento. https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/ twitter: @CaliforniaPPC

June 3-9: AIDS/Life-Cycle bicycle ride fundraiser from the Bay Area to LA. It’s a life-changing ride—not a race—through some of California’s most beautiful countryside. AIDS/LifeCycle is co-produced by the LA LGBT Center and SF AIDS Foundation and is designed to advance their shared interest to reduce new HIV infections and improve the quality of life for people living with HIV/AIDS. As part of this event, 1000s participating as either Cyclists, Roadies, Volunteers, or Virtual Cyclists raise funds for HIV/AIDS-related services and bring to light the fact that HIV AIDS is still a devastating disease in our society, particularly the LGBT community and communities of color. https://www.aidslifecycle.org/

June 3-Sept. 2: Made in L.A. 2018 Art Exhibition, the fourth iteration of the Hammer’s biennial exhibition, continuing to highlight artists working throughout LA and surroundings. Curated by Anne Ellegood and Erin Christovale. Comprehensive catalogue, and full roster of free public programming. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024, 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu

Thru Jun 9: Maya Women in LA: cross-generation photo exhibit, Las Fotos Project, 2658 Pasadena Ave, LA 90031. Empowers and inspires Guatemalan and Maya teenage girls to tell their own stories. Contact Jess Castillo 747-236-3170 or jess@lasfotosproject.org

Thru Jun 9: Historieta: Works by Jose Lozano, Ave 50 Studio, 131 N Avenue 50, LA 90042, 323-258-1435 http://www.avenue50studio.org Drawings, paintings and narrative tongue-in-cheek works plus a new large piece, Chapultapec, based on the Mexico City park. His commissioned public art is on permanent display at Metro Expo La Brea station.

Fri 1

LA OLA Presents: Masterclass on Queer Film in Spain, Echo Park Film Center, 5p. Clara López Menéndez, an art worker practicing in the fields of curating, pedagogy, art criticism and performance, speaks. Among her recent projects is the critical evening series “It was quite a fiction”, organized with Suzy Halajian. She’s currently working with Andrew Kachel on “A New Job to Unwork At”, to be presented at Participant Inc. in NYC in August 2018. Followed by the screening: OCAÑA, AN INTERMITTENT PORTRAIT by Ventura Pons (1978, 85min, digital. In Spanish with English subtitles). EPFC, 1200 N. Alvarado, LA 90026, 213-484-8846.

Sat 2

Alliance of White Anti-Racists Everywhere AWARE-LA drop-in Saturday dialogue for anti-racist white people interested in a brave space to build understanding and solidarity and take responsibility for own struggles and contradictions. 1:30-4p, Santa Monica (later start than usual this month only). Contact awarela@gmail.com or check for AWARE L.A. on facebook for more information on location.

Made in L.A. 2018 Art Exhibit Opening Celebration, 8-11p, UCLA Hammer Museum. Free. Be among the first to see Made in L.A. 2018, enjoy music by Alima Lee and DJ LENGUA, and commemorate the night at our MVS Studio photo booth. Cash bars serve beer, wine, and specialty cocktails all night, with the Kogi food truck outside on Lindbrook Drive. Free and open to the public. Hammer members enjoy priority entry and a complimentary drink. There’s a friends and family of members preview the night before. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024, 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu

Sun 3

Ladies’ Car Care 301: Do Your Own Oil Change, 10a-1p, Automobile Driving Museum, 610 Lairport St,, El Segundo 90245, $25. https://www.facebook.com/events/163949887645762/

Lummis Days 13th annual festival of Northeast LA, June 1-3, Occidental College, York Bl & Ave 50, Lummis Home, Sycamore Grove, arts. poetry, music, dance and film-peace, culture & diversity.

Running Down the Walls 5-10K fun run to benefit prisoner commissary funds, LA Anarchist Black Cross Federation, 10a, Echo Park lakeside park, Los Angeles 90026. 751 Echo Park Ave., LA 90026. $15 registration (no one will be turned away for lack of funds). la@abcf.net https://www.facebook.com/events/521352031594919/

Mon 4

Suzy Williams & Friends – JAZZ, 7p, Surfside, 23 Windward Ave, Venice 90291, FREE.

Tue 5

Naksa Day https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naksa_Day Anniversary of 1967 Israeli occupation of West Bank and Gaza.

Special LA Police Commission meeting on “evidence-driven policing”, 9:30a, Dept. of Public Works auditorium in LA City Hall, Main St. between First and Temple. Stop LAPD Spying Coalition will be presenting as part of their agenda.

Author talk: Cory Taylor, How Hitler Was Made, 7:30-9p, The Last Book Store, 453 S. Spring, LA 90013 (enter on 5th St). Focusing on German society immediately following World War I, this vivid historical narrative explains how Hitler rose from obscurity and used fake news to gain legitimacy in the political mainstream. How did an obscure agitator on the political fringes of early-20th-century Germany rise to become the supreme leader of the Third Reich? This book focuses on his formative period 1918-1924. The author, a veteran producer of historical documentaries, brings to life this era of political unrest and violent conflict, when forces on both the left and right were engaged in a desperate power struggle. Among the competing groups was a highly sophisticated network of ethnic chauvinists that discovered Hitler and groomed him into the leader he became. Based on archival research in Germany, England, and the US, this striking narrative reveals how the manipulation of facts and the use of propaganda helped an obscure, embittered malcontent to gain political legitimacy, which led to dictatorial power over a nation. Cory Taylor is an Emmy award-winning filmmaker of documentaries including JFK: A President Betrayed, which uncovers startling information about Kennedy’s back-channel efforts for peace. Taylor is a UCLA grad and longtime So Cal resident.

Wed 6

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p instead of usual Tuesday because of Election Day. (moved to Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd for 3 months, instead of the regular Marina Del Rey Library, 4533 Admiralty Way, MDR.)

You Are on Tongva Land: Mercedes Dorame, Angela R. Riley & Wendy Teeter, 7:30p, Hammer Museum, free. Artist Mercedes Dorame, a member of the tribe of Gabrielino Tongva Indians of California, joins Angela Riley, director of UCLA’s Native Nations Law and Policy Center, and Wendy Teeter, Fowler Museum archaeology curator, to discuss repatriation and land ownership in indigenous communities.10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024, 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu

Candlelight vigil for Eric Rivera, killed by LAPD one year ago today, 7-9p, Wilmington Blvd. & Denni St. Eric, 20, was shot multiple times by two cops and run over by a police car, breaking his leg. He had a neon green plastic water pistol. The LA Police Commission recently ruled his murder “in policy.”

Thu 7

ENERGY: A Human History, presentation by Richard Rhodes, moderated by Lance Simmens, 7p, home of Jerry Manpearl and Jan Goodman, 939 San Vicente Blvd Santa Monica 90402. $25 includes dessert and coffee, Pay by cash or check at the door or pay in advance to: Ilene Proctor, 9427 Charleville Blvd., Beverly Hills 90212 (PDLA and ADA members: $20). RSVP A MUST: ilenepr@sbcglobal.net

Fri 8

THE West Hollywood DYKE MARCH, 8447 Santa Monica Bl, West Hollywood, 6p – Gather & Pre-event Festivities, Live set with Claudette Sexy DJ, Protest Sign Making Workshop led by artist Julianna Parr (all materials provided!); 7p – Guest Speakers & Rally, 7:45p – March Down Santa Monica Blvd. To San Vicente And Back Led by Nasty Women’s Drum Circle and SoCal Motorcycle Contingency for Equality; 9p – Live Sets Claudette Sexy DJ, WASI, Kaleena Zanders and Niña Dioz. Motorcycles Encouraged! Ride the Free PickUP along Santa Monica Blvd. from 8p-3a 323-848-6510 or weho.org/pride https://www.facebook.com/events/1688553661181486/

Sat 9

Welcome Home L.A. 12n–2p, 1137 E. Redondo Bl, Inglewood 90302 (3 blocks west, 1 block north of Florence & Crenshaw). Free resource event to formerly incarcerated Men/Women/Youth and their families, seeking reunification back to the community to rebuild their lives. Medical HIV-STD Info, Waivers for I.D. & Birth Cert., Clothes-Interview attire, Bus Pass, Hot Meal, Access to other orgs providing services for Housing, Felon-Friendly Employment, Mental health and much more ! Volunteers and donations welcomed. Email: jade@youth4justice.org 424-285-5233 www,facebook.com/welcomehomela/ http://www.youth4justice.org/ http://www.facebook.com/YouthJusticeLA/

Stencil making workshop led by Ernesto Vazquez, 1-4p, Mercado La Paloma, Space is limited, so please RSVP: 310-397-3100 or admin@politicalgraphics.org. Part of the CSPG exhibit: To Protect & Serve? Five Decades of Posters Protesting Police Violence. On view daily: 8a-9p, thru July 15, Mercado La Paloma, 3655 S Grand Ave, LA 90007

Suzy Williams & Brad Kay in Van Nuys Noble House Concert, 7:30p, http://www.jrp-graphics.com/noblehouse/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1568124389970692/

Maya Women in LA: Closing reception and panel for cross-generation photo exhibit, Las Fotos Project, 2658 Pasadena Ave, LA 90031. 747-236-3170 or jess@lasfotosproject.org See ongoing events.

Sun 10

LA Gay Pride Parade, 11a–2p, Santa Monica Boulevard In West Hollywood (Between Fairfax And Doheny).

Transformative Justice – How it can change lives, 6-8:30p, Potluck supper at 6p, program starts 6:30p, Virginia Avenue Park, Thelma Terry Bldg., 2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica 90404. Free. Both the US criminal “justice” system and the disciplinary systems of US schools have long and continuing histories of treating African-Americans unfairly and unjustly. Both systems are too concerned with punishing “wrong-doers” and too little concerned with improving people’s lives. One of the most promising alternatives is “transformative justice.” The Youth Justice Coalition (YJC) has pioneered its use to settle conflicts in schools and the wider community. YJC chief organizer Kim McGill will explain what transformative justice is, how it works, how it differs from other approaches, and how it may serve to build understanding and community. Part of an ongoing monthly workshop series sponsored by the Committee For Racial Justice. Co-sponsored by Virginia Ave. Park; the African American Parent, Staff, Student Support Group; and the Church in Ocean Park. For info, call Joanne at 310-422-5431

Mon 11

Tenant Rights Workshop hosted by Fair Housing Foundation, 10:30a-12:30p, Downey Library, 11121 Brookshire Ave, Downey 90241. Learn your rights and responsibilities as a tenant and how to protect yourself from discrimination and unfair practices. Space is limited, please call and RSVP. 800-446-FAIR, http://www.fhfca.org

Tue 12

Dating + Meditating, Guided by Andrew Barrett, Hosted by Underground Unattached, 7-8:30p, Venice Apartments at Lincoln Place, 1050 Frederick St, Venice 90291 (Tuesdays, May 22-June 26). Ticket Information http://www.undergroundunattached.com https://www.facebook.com/events/2090304977921148/

Wed 13

Change Links monthly planning meeting, conference call, 7:30-9p. RSVP to changelinks2@gmail.com for details if interested in volunteering.

Are The U.S. And Mexico Becoming One Country? Andrew Selee, 7:30p, National Center for the Preservation of Democracy, 111 N. Central Av, LA 90012. Is there a gap between rhetoric and reality when it comes to the relationship between the U.S. and Mexico? The rhetoric is all about separation. But the reality is two neighbors becoming even more intertwined in economic, cultural, and personal relationships. San Diego and Tijuana share an international airport, Guadalajara and Silicon Valley jointly develop technology, and Mexico has more influence than ever on US food, jobs and entertainment. To what extent are the U.S. and Mexico becoming one entity? Do today’s populist politics threaten to reverse the trend of deeper integration? Migration Policy Institute President Andrew Selee, author of Vanishing Frontiers: The Forces Driving Mexico and the United States Together, visits Zócalo to explain how and why the U.S. and Mexico keep getting closer, in spite of themselves.

Thu 14

Health Care for All-LA: No June Meeting. IMPORTANT ACTION: SB562 has been shelved by one man, Speaker of the Assembly Anthony Rendon, obstructing the democratic process. Please call the two offices of Rendon daily and request he free SB 562 the Healthy California bill. (562) 529-3250 and (916) 319-2063. Simply say something like, “I want Speaker Rendon to free SB562, the Healthy California Act today for a vote. It will save money and save lives. Thank you.” Inform team leader Isaac if you have made calls 661-373-6084. Rendon is up for re-election and his opponent in the June 5 primary is single payer advocate, Maria Estrada endorsed by Our Revolution: Maria4ad63@gmail.com. Info on SB562: http://www.healthycalifornia.org. http://www.healthcareforall.org . Join the HCA-LA Mailing list: mcruised@aol.com.

Suzy Williams & Brad Kay House concert – Venice Canals area -$15- RSVP for location: 310 306 7330

YASUNí MAN Screening, 7p, The Harmony Gold Theater, 7655 Sunset Boulevard, LA 90046. Q&A with Filmmaker & Special Guests: 9:20-10:00 pm , Reception: 10:00-10:45p. Early Bird tickets $15 by May 31 and $20 thereafter which includes reception after film. Promo code for discounted $10 ticket email before May 31: sheilalaffey@icloud.com Join filmmaker Ryan Patrick Killackey, Amazon Watch and SoCal350.org for a screening of Yasuní Man, the award-winning documentary that tells the story of the Waorani people and their ancestral land, Yasuní, which is arguably the most bio-diverse forest on Earth and is threatened by extractive industries and inter-tribal warfare. Following the movie screening, we will be hosting a panel discussion with movement leaders on the impacts of oil drilling on rain forest biodiversity and indigenous peoples, as well as its connection to fossil fuel-polluted communities and climate chaos in California and beyond.

Fri 15

No Ashes in the Fire: Coming of Age Black & Free in America- Darnell Moore, 7:30-9p, The Last Book Store, 453 S. Spring, LA 90013 (enter on 5th St). https://www.facebook.com/events/168143753884979/ Join us as Darnell and his special guests, Janet Mock and Patrisse Cullors, discuss issues of race, sexuality, identity, class, and more. From a leading journalist and activist comes a brave, beautifully wrought memoir. When Darnell Moore was 14, three boys from his neighborhood tried to set him on fire. They cornered him walking home from school, harassed him because they assumed he was gay, and poured a jug of gasoline on him. He escaped, but just barely. It wasn’t the last time he would face death. $29.50 to pre-buy the book, $32.67 for book and to reserve a seat.

Sat 16

Black Arts Los Angeles 9th Annual June Teenth Heritage Festival, 11a-10p, Leimert Park Village, 43rd St. & Degnan Blvd. LA 90008. info@blackartslosangeles.org, 323-412-0811 https://afroinnovator.tech/event/9th-annual-juneteenth-heritage-festival/

MESS (Media Ecology Soul Salon), Poet & Artist Mike Mollett interview, 2:30p – RSVP for location: 310 306 7330 http://www.laughtears.com/mess.html

“Freedom Now” Awards and Celebration, 5-8p, Los Angeles Community Action Network, 838 E. 6th Street, LA 90021 (cross-street Gladys).

Music & Performance: Bloomsday 2018, 7:30, UCLA Hammer Museum. James Joyce’s eyebrow-raising poetic language paints a vivid picture of a varied cast of characters on one summer day in Dublin. This year’s Bloomsday celebration features dramatic readings from Ulysses by veteran actors Sile Bermingham, James Lancaster, John Lee, Sonya Macari, and Johnny O’Callaghan, with Neal Stulberg accompanying singers Jared Jones and Kathryn Lillich on lively Irish songs. The celebration continues in the courtyard with Guinness and live Irish music by Rattle the Knee. Organized by Stanley Breitbard and directed by Darcie Crager. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024, 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu

Sun 17

KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-1p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City CA 90230.

Black Arts Los Angeles 9th Annual June Teenth Heritage Festival, 11a-10p, Leimert Park Village, 43rd St. & Degnan Blvd., LA 90008. info@blackartslosangeles.org, 323-412-0811 https://afroinnovator.tech/event/9th-annual-juneteenth-heritage-festival/

A World in Crisis: Marxist-Humanists Respond, 6:30-8:30p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd., near Venice Blvd. (free parking in rear), press #22 at door, Culver City 90230. Kevin B. Anderson, UC-Santa Barbara professor; writer on Marx and global issues; Rocio Lopez, Latina feminist antiwar activist; Mariah Brennan Clegg, ecological Marxist; Lilia Monzó, Chapman University Professor; writer on Marxism and women of color. Sponsored by the West Coast Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization. arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org http://www.imhojournal.org

Mon 18

Youth Leadership Dialogues hosted by Pico Youth & Family Center and Community IDEA, 4:30-6:30p, Pico Youth & Family Center, 715 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica 90405. Join a group of other youth who are interested in dialoguing about identities and developing communication tools, conflict resolution skills, and action planning. You can reach us at info@communityidea.org with any questions or concerns. Every Monday during May and June. https://www.facebook.com/events/336489580208011/

Tue 19

June ‘Teenth: anniversary of announcement of Emancipation Proclamation in Texas, June 19. 1865, during US Civil War.

Healthy Cooking for the Soul: Park Therapy: 10:30a-12n, Jesse Owens County Park, 9651 S Western Ave, LA 90047.See On-going, page 3.

Wed 20

Screenings (Part of the film series The Black Book): The Landlord, 7:30p, Hammer Museum. Written by visionary black filmmaker Bill Gunn and the first film of Oscar-winning director Hal Ashby, The Landlord is both a coming-of-age tale and a social satire. When wealthy, white Elger Winthrop Enders buys a tenement brownstone in 1960s Brooklyn, he plans to kick out its predominantly black residents but instead becomes entangled—personally, romantically, and very messily—in the lives of his tenants. (1970, dir. Hal Ashby, 113 min.) Q&A with Tisa Bryant and Ernest Hardy follows the screening.10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024, 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu

Thu 21

Summer Solstice Garden Party hosted by The L.A.Trust for Children’s Health, 6-10p, at the Los Angeles River Center. Highlighting an evening of summer fun under the stars will be an artisanal buffet, cocktails, live music, dancing, roaming magicians, a silent auction and other activities. Tickets: http://www.commitchange.com http:bit.ly/sumsols18 For more than 25 years, The Los Angeles Trust for Children’s Health (The L.A. Trust) remains steadfast in its commitment to serve the 580,000 students of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and their families, providing them with access to physical, oral and behavioral health services, in addition to wellness supports to help them thrive. The Summer Solstice Garden Party is a fundraiser to raise awareness of and financial support for our mission to improve student health and increase readiness to learn through access, advocacy, and programs. https://www.facebook.com/events/1764224330266460/

Fri 22

LA AfroSocialists & Socialists of Color Happy Hour hosted by DSA AfroSocialist and Socialists of Color Caucus, 6p, La Cita Bar, 336 S Hill St, LA 90013. Join us for our very first happy hour dedicated to PoC with left leaning politics. Come vibe out with like minded individuals who believe that #blAcklivesmatter #nohumanisillegal and that our liberation is contingent upon our solidarity. New members, old members and non-members are all welcome. *This event is exclusively for PoC. https://www.facebook.com/events/206556596627019/

Sat 23

Los Angeles Cultural Festival and Parade, 12n-9p, It’s an explosion of cultural fusion representing our rich multi-cultural society and celebrating diversity as One World & One People. A full day of celebration starting with a Parade on Hollywood Blvd and entertainment in our Carnival Cultural Village. Parade with people from the entertainment industry and be entertained in the village to the music, shows and dance to celebrity artists performing. Our Carnival Cultural Village will host a Grand Sound Stage with dance area, liquor garden, International Food Court, Arts & Crafts, Facilities etc. 6800 Hollywood Blvd. LA 90028

Parade Route 10a-3p on Hollywood Blvd, between Western and Highland Ave. https://www.laculturefestival.com/events-2/

Race Relay . . . race relations dialogue 10a-12:30p. Please bring another person with you and come ready to share what is on your Heart and Mind!

Refreshments served! FREE Parking behind the building – okay to park in reserved spaces – except for ‘handicapped’ parking unless you have a

placard! We have some catching up to do since we didn’t meet in May. 3916 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, CA 90230.

Sun 24

KPFK LSB Outreach Committee, 12:30p, KPFK, 3729 Cahuenga Blvd. W., Studio City CA.

PULL (2018, 51 minutes), 8p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291, free. World premiere of Taylor Cox’s biographical documentary probes the will to pursue personal dreams through life’s tragedies and triumphs. (Cox present in person). Venice residents and artists listen to their inner voices and follow that invisible pull towards their desired essence. RIA LIVE CINEMA at 7pm – psychedelic multi-media art party.

Mon 25

Laughtears Salon, 6-9p, 212 Pier, Santa Monica, free – politics, art, culture discussion, http://www.laughtears.com/salon.html

Is Being True To Yourself An American Value? Bill Withers, 7:30-9p, BP Hall at Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., LA 90012. A Smithsonian/ASU “What It Means to Be American” Event In association with The Music Center, Moderated by Gregory Rodriguez, Co-Director and Publisher, “What It Means to Be American”. “I prefer to be true to myself, even at the hazard of incurring the ridicule of others,” Frederick Douglass wrote, “rather than to be false, and to incur my own abhorrence.” In that statement lies a paradox: To be great in this country requires both the acquisition and the rejection of public adoration. The life and work of singer-songwriter Bill Withers might be testimony to this peculiar reality. Withers was a working man from West Virginia who created iconic songs such as “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lean on Me,” and “Just the Two of Us” that define empathy and plain-spokenness. But he also was one of the few people in music history to walk away from a successful career and never look back. His story raises many questions. What is the real price of success? What sort of culture and life experience produces music that touches the soul? Withers discusses his life, his country, and the deeper meanings of his music. http://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/true-american-value/

Tue 26

Restraining Order Workshop/ Clinica para Ordenes de Restricción Bi-lingual English/Spanish; biligue Ingles/Espanol; hosted by Domestic Abuse Center – Domestic Abuse Response Team, 5-9p, 6240 Sylmar Ave, Van Nuys 91401-2707. For Assistance with: Temporary Restraining Order paperwork, Preparation for DVRO Hearing, CalWORKs Screening, Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy, Resources and Referrals.

Para asistencia con: Papeleo temporal del orden de restricción; Preparación para la audiencia de las ordenes; Calificaciones para CalWORKs; Apoyo para victimas de violencia domestica; Recursos y referencias https://www.facebook.com/events/122117948558398/ (818)904-1700.

Wed 27

99% Preservation and 1% Densification: A Case for Urban Density along the Wilshire Corridor, 7:30p, Hammer Museum, Conversations: Part of the series “Future L.A.: Engineering a Sustainable Supercity”. Architects Thom Mayne and Eui-Sung Yi of the Now Institute and Morphosis Architecture present a proposal for a high-density, interconnected urban community along L.A.’s iconic Wilshire Corridor. The plan accommodates the city’s anticipated population increase—1.5 million people by 2050—by densifying less than one percent of its land. Comparing Wilshire Boulevard to major streets in other global metropolises, including Barcelona’s Avenida Diagonal and New York’s Broadway, they model real-world responses to growth and transformation that offer more sustainable strategies for Los Angeles. Moderated by Mark Gold, UCLA associate vice chancellor of environment and sustainability. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024, 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu

Thu 28

Anniversary of Stonewall Rebellion in NY led by trans people of color that launched modern gay liberation movement.

Change Links monthly mailing and distribution meeting, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Bl, Culver City 90230, dial 22 for entry. changelinks2@gmail.com

Common Peace and The Institute of Nonviolence co-sponsor a Days of Dialogue bringing together Culver City Community members and the local Police. . . in an opportunity to dialogue! Culver City Location TBA, 5:30-8p. bringing together Culver City Community members and the local Police. . . in an opportunity to dialogue! Culver City Location TBA, 5:30-8p. http://www.commonpeace.org 310-390-7278

Fri 29

Animal Rights 2018 National Conference hosted by Farm Animal Rights Movement (FARM), 9a-11p, Sheraton Gateway LA, 6101 W Century Blvd, LA 90045, through July 1. Ticket Information: https://arconference.org https://www.facebook.com/events/408867792879669/ With more than 175 speakers on 80+ panels, representing more than 100 vegan companies and organizations, #AR2018 is the place to be!

Sat 30

Animal Rights conference, see Jun 29.

8th Annual “Soulnic” music festival, 9a-7:30p, Hansen Dam, 12201 Osborne St, Pacoima 91331. Another beautiful day of family fun…more details to come. Special guest Juliet Mendoza. http://www.soulnic.tv, https://www.facebook.com/events/377861086017284/