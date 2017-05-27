June 2017 Calendar of Events

Continuing Events:

From June 1-25, LA hosts the Hollywood Fringe. Thousands of performers present over 357 shows covering the whole spectrum of the arts. http://www.hollywoodfringe.org

June 2-Sept. 22, Grand Performances, Fri 12n, 8p, Sat & Sun, 350 S. Grand Ave, LA 90071/Two California Plaza, outdoors concerts and film showings. http://www.grandperformances.org/season

June 2-4: Left Forum, NYC John Jay College of Criminal Justice, CUNY. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/left-forum-2017-tickets-30316908690 Major national gathering of socialist and some anarchist activists and scholars.

June 5-10: US Campaign for Palestinian Rights – Enough! Join Week of Action 50 actions on 50th anniversary to demand an end to Israel’s brutal military occupation as part of a commitment to justice for all Palestinians, whether in historic Palestine or in exile. Israel’s actions since 1967 make clear that the occupation was never meant to be temporary. It is the latest extension of Israel’s ethnic cleansing and subjugation of Palestinians, which continues to this day. https://uscpr.org/campaigns/50actions/

June 5-11: LA (LGBTQIA) Pride Week. https://www.facebook.com/events/633934560150692/

June 7-25: Crimes of the Heart– theatre. Thurs, Fri, Sat at 8p, Sun at 2p. International City Theatre in Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach 90802. Meg just left a man. Lenny never had a man. Babe just shot a man. Irreverent, funny and touching, Beth Henley’s play examines plight of three Mississippi sisters betrayed by their passions as each comes to terms with her “crimes of the heart.” Winner of 1981 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. For tickets and info call (562) 436-4610 or http://www.InternationalCityTheatre.org.

June 14-22: LA Film Festival showcases compelling independent films, TV and episodic work from emerging storytellers, alongside filmmaker-driven studio titles. Arc-Light Cinemas, Hollywood, Culver City & Santa Monica. Festival fosters alliances and working relationships between independent artists and the film industry. Signature programs include the Filmmaker Retreat, Coffee Talks, Master Classes, Spirit of Independence Award, Fast Track (a film financing market) and Diversity Speaks (day-long forum for content creators of color). http://www.filmindependent.org/la-film-festival/about/, http://www.filmindependent.org/programs/filmmaker-labs/fast-track/, 310-432-1200.

June 16-18, UNAC Antiwar & Social Justice Conference – Stop the Wars at Home & Abroad: Greater Richmond Convention Center, Richmond, VA. http://www.unacconference2017.org, http://www.facebook.com/events/1208020632638814/

June 17-Sept. 10, Levitt Pavilion concerts, weekends at MacArthur Park, LA and Memorial Park, Pasadena. Details not posted yet. Levitt starts June 17 in MacArthur Park: http://concerts.levittlosangeles.org/ and June 29 in Pasadena: http://www.levittpavilionpasadena.org/

June 22-26: Gerry Fialka speaks at McLuhan Media Ecology conference in SF Bay Area. http://www.media-ecology.org/activities/

Thru Sept. 7: LAUNCH: An Exhibition of Works Selected by Sergio Teran, 57 works selected out of 253 submissions, representing the LA Valley College Art Department; all the works included were produced during the 2016-17 academic year. Featuring a wide range of media and technique, for many students in the exhibition this is their first opportunity to have their work recognized on a professional platform. Exhibition sponsors Carter Sexton Artist Materials. Sergio Teran is a contemporary Mexican/American Artist born 1974 in LA. In 1999, Teran graduated from the Art Center College of Design where he received a BFA in Illustration/Fine Arts. In 2000, Teran attended NYU where he received a graduate degree in Studio Art and Painting (2002). Info: http://www.lavc.edu/arts/artgallery.aspx

June 1 – Thu

Revolution Club LA: Future People Open Mic. 7-10p, 2716 S Vermont Ave #8, LA 90007. The Trump/Pence Regime is Fascist and they have their hands on power. Theme of this month’s open mic NO Fascists in the White House! Share your art, poetry, music in the spirit of resistance against this Fascist Regime! facebook.com/events/1862169484108261/

Terms and Conditions May Apply–Whittier 1st Thurs Movie Night, 7-9p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 7056 Washington Av, Whittier 90602. Park on Washington (additional parking behind church). N/E corner of Wardman St. & Washington Ave. Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs north and south two short blocks east of Greenleaf. Walk through the second gate n. of Wardman. Every day, billion-dollar corporations learn more about your interests, friends and family, finances, and secrets… and are selling the info to the highest bidder, and sharing it with the government. Filmmaker Cullen Hoback exposes what governments and corporations are legally taking from you. Exposé demonstrates how we opted-in to a real-time surveillance state, click by click- and what can be done about it. Whittier Peace & Justice Coalition. 562-587-6270, 562-233-8579, http://www.whittierpeace.org

June 2 – Fri

“Thirty Seconds To Midnight: The Final Wake Up Call,” incl. Q&A and Discussion w/ dir. Regis Tremblay. Shocking documentary traces origins of US genocides, interventions & wars from 15th century when white, colonial explorers first came to Americas to the present. American Exceptionalism, Manifest Destiny & right to claim earth & its resources as their own are the beliefs that undergird US foreign policy in the 2000s that has humanity on the brink of extinction. Helen Caldicott, Ray McGovern, Chris Hedges, Ann Wright, Peter Kuznick, Bill McKibben, Bruce Gagnon & others clarify the crisis & threats to life on the planet from nuclear energy & weapons, global warming. 7:15 p, Topanga Library, 122 North Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga – 2nd Floor. Contact Julie Levine: 310-455-9389, 310-463-3016. juliemagic2010@gmail.com. Veggie snack potluck before. Accessible. Topanga Peace Alliance, http://www.topangapeacealliance.org

June 3 – Sat

Repair Cafe Pasadena, 10a-1p, All Saints Church, 132 N. Euclid Ave. Pasadena. Bring your broken things and get them fixed FREE. Button replacements, patches, minor alterations; lamp and toaster repair. Appliances, clothing, electronics, dull tools and knives. FREE pre-registration required. eventbrite.com/e/40-repair-cafe-pasadena-june-3rd-tickets-33723935198?aff=erelexpmlt info: repair-cafe-pasadena.org

AWARE-LA Drop-in Dialog, 1-4p, Santa Monica, location TBA; 12:30p for first-timer orientation. White anti-racist space to discuss combating white privilege and white supremacy, practicing solidarity. awarela@gmail.com, http://www.awarela.org

“Thirty Seconds To Midnight: The Final Wake Up Call,” incl. Q&A and Discussion w/ dir. Regis Tremblay. See Fri Jun 2 for details; 3p, Hellada Gallery & Art Center, 117 Linden Avenue, Long Beach 90802. Accessible. Info: 562-833-8035. Hosted by Long Beach Area Peace Network, Soy Del Pueblo TV, Veterans For Peace Chapter 110 & Military Families Speak Out

INGERSOLL SPEAKS! 1-man show with Ernest Kearney, 5:30p, $12 (see offer), ASYLUM@STUDIO C, 6448 Santa Monica Blvd.(west of Vine). Tix: http://hff17.com/4615 Enter the code “Changelinks” when prompted for discount price of $8. Ingersoll campaigned for Negro equality, supported the right of women to vote, opposed capital punishment and inspired the U.N. and the birth control pill. His lectures attracted audiences in the tens of thousands, and before the advent of ?lm and radio he was seen and heard by more Americans than any man in our history. He was also the most outspoken foe of religion this country has ever known, and the father of the US Golden Age of Freethought. At the conclusion of each performance he plans to distribute to those attending books by writers referenced during the course of the show as having been treasured by Ingersoll: Shakespeare, Darwin, Montaigne, Thomas Paine and of course, Robert Burns. In every volume will be a bookmark encouraging audience members to learn more about Ingersoll and theFree Thought movement in the US.

June 19 — 7p, Fri June 23 — 8:30p , thanks to Ernest Kearney, who is performing a 1-man show as Robert Ingersoll.

CAMBALACHE: Son Jarocho Made in East L.A. 7p, Aratani Theatre, Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC), 244 S San Pedro St, LA 90012. Featuring Cesar Castro. Xochi Flores, Chuy Sandoval, Juan Perez

with a star list of guest artists – Louie Perez of Los Lobos, Gilberto Gutierrez, Alfredo Herrera “El Godo”, Quetzal Flores, Rocio Marrón, Maya Jupiter, Alexandro Hernandez, Martha Gonzalez, tickets $15/25/35; 6p, FREE: Join the Fandango dance party on the plaza! 213-680-3700, http://www.festivalofsacredmusic.org/cambalache-event/

Oiltowns: A Documentary by Mark Street, 8p, Echo Park Film Center(EPFC), 1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026. Oiltowns traces boom and bust cycles in and around Williston, North Dakota. Interviews with oil workers, residents, ranchers and homeless focus on changes that have animated the small town. Offers a microscopic view of unbridled capitalism in which expectations are exceeded and dashed. In the Bakken formation, discovery and extraction of oil brings unexpected consequences and environmental blight. http://www.markstreetfilms.com Filmmaker in attendance! 213-484­8846 http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org

June 4 – Sun

Free Red Fawn Silent Auction Fundraiser, 2-6p, Self Help Graphics & Art, 1300 E 1st St, LA 90033. Red Fawn is a human rights advocate, organizer, and community leader in the Oglala Lakota Sioux. She was raised in traditional Lakota ways, grounded with love and deep connection to the earth and all living things. Red Fawn was arrested at Standing Rock on Oct. 27, while serving as a trained medic, helping those hit by tear gas and rubber bullets. Her bail is $110,000 and she faces 20 years in prison.

We are asking all water protectors to wear red on Fridays until she’s free. We will also honor another imprisoned political activist, Leonard Peltier. +Art/photography silent auction (also looking for donations for our silent auction) +Traditional song/dances +Live performances +Indigenous activist/Guest speakers +Family friendly- Alcohol/Drug-Free event! facebook.com/events/450779458602862/ http://www.freeredfawn.org

Family Fun Workshop, 3-5p, EPFC, 1200 N. Alvarado Street, LA 90026. The Japan Foundation brings shakuhachi (bamboo flute) master, John Kaizan Neptune from Japan to present a bamboo music instrument making workshop for kids ages 10-16. Guardian supervision required; workshop requires the use of power tools. $10 materials fee per family. Participants can learn the craft of making a bamboo instrument and also enjoy playing it with master John Kaizan afterwards. Info and sign up here: http://jflalc.org/kaizan-­workshop.html 213-484-8846 http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org

LA Peace/Anti-War Movement conference call, 4-5p, initiated by Change Links, open to all who oppose US intervention, war-making and invasions, conscription or militarization of the border, the schools, and policing. Participants will identify themselves and their group(s), let others know of events planned in the coming month or two, and suggest additional participants. Dial-in Number: (515) 604-9702; Access Code: 290785. RSVP: changelinks2@gmail.com

“Thirty Seconds To Midnight: The Final Wake Up Call,” incl. Q&A and Discussion w/ dir. Regis Tremblay. See Fri Jun 2 for details; 7 p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. Parking in rear. Accessible. Hosted by Office of The Americas, MLK Coalition of Greater Los Angeles and Frank Dorrel. Info: Frank Dorrel: 310-838-8131 fdorrel@addictedtowar.com

June 5- Mon

Film: Rogue One, 3:30-5:30p, free. Granada Hills Branch Library, 10640 Petit Av, Granada Hills 91344, 818-368-5687. Making use of the Star Wars mythology, this film manages to present a fresh narrative. In this epic, a group of unlikely heroes come together to obtain the plans for the Death Star. Rated PG-13.

Film: Changing the World, One Wall at a Time, 6 -8p, Raleigh Studios, 5300 Melrose Av, LA 90004, tickets, http://www.eventbrite.com. Documentary feature on Education Is Not A Crime – one of the world’s largest street art and human rights campaigns, which raises awareness about education apartheid by Iran’s government against tens of thousands of Baha’is in the country. Changing the World, One Wall at a Time features interviews with popular artists – such as Marthalicia Matarrita from NY, and Elle Riechers from LA – as well as activists with the Civil Rights movement, the anti-Apartheid struggle in South Africa, and human rights work on behalf of Iranians of all backgrounds. http://www.facebook.com/events/437126196645471/

June 6 – Tue

Community Meeting on Our Data, Our Bodies, 6p, LA CAN. Stop LAPD Spying Coalition has been raising awareness and organizing communities to abolish and dismantle LAPD’s surveillance, spying, and infiltration programs. Join us. 838 E. 6th St., LA 90021. X-St Gladys. http://www.stoplapdspying.org 424-209-7450 stoplapdspying@gmail.com

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, Marina del Rey Library- 4533 Admirality Way, MDRey CA 90292 310-821-3415 free

When the FBI Investigates the White House, Tim Weiner, Lecture and Q&A, 7:15p, Mark Taper Auditorium-Central Library, 5th & Flower, DTLA. Event is full, standby only. Live-streamed: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZLsILWSYV4

Since J. Edgar Hoover died, 6 weeks before Watergate, the FBI has had to confront presidents. FBI investigations led to Nixon’s resignation, indictments of Reagan’s national-security team, and the impeachment of Bill Clinton. Now the current administration faces a major counterintelligence case. Tim Weiner, winner of Pulitzer Prize, National Book Award, and LA Times Book Prize for his work on US intelligence and national security, addresses these confrontations and the challenges they pose.

Forum: Objectivity in Journalism, 7:30-9:30p, free, Hammer Museum,10899 Wilshire Boulevard, LA 90024. In 2016, the Oxford English Dictionary named “post-truth” its word of the year, while the phrases “alternative facts” and “fake news” continue to haunt news media. Former Nation editor Victor Navasky, U of Missouri journalism prof Tom Warhover, and journalist Lewis Wallace discuss media objectivity, neutrality, and opinion in a political and cultural era where emotional appeals are in tension with facts. Moderated by political theorist Ainsley LeSure. 310-443-7000

June 7 – Wed

What Can the Ancient World Teach Us About Globalization? A Zócalo/Getty Villa “Open Art” Event, Moderated by Laura Trevelyan, Anchor, BBC World News America; 7:30p, Getty Villa, Fleischman Theater, 17985 PCH, LA 90272, This program will be outdoors. Admission limited to guests who have registered in advance. Guests driving to the event must park on-site. Parking is $10; main gate will open at 6p to ticketed guests only. The backlash against globalization raises questions. What does greater connectedness across borders mean for our jobs, our national identities, and our governments? These are not new concerns. The ancient Greek and Roman worlds saw increasing flows of objects, people, and ideas that created a broader international consciousness—and no small amount of turmoil. How did the ancients respond to these phenomena? NYU classics scholar Roger Bagnall, UCSB global studies scholar Jan Nederveen Pieterse, and Stanford classical philologist Grant Parker visit Zócalo to reckon with timeless questions. http://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/can-ancient-world-teach-us-globalization/

Film: A Force More Powerful: A Century of Nonviolent Conflict, 7:30p, free, Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd, LA 90024. Film explores how popular movements have battled regimes and military forces with nonviolent actions. Hammer People Power Series, exploring successful grassroots political movements around the world. 310-443-7000

Forgotten VHS: Letters From The Park, 8 p, EPFC,1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026. In memory of great Colombian writer we dust off copies of the “Gabriel Garcia Marquez Collection.” Cuban filmmaker Tomas Gutierrez Alea adapts elements of Love In the Time of Cholera in this Cyrano De Bergerac type tale of two young lovers who enlist the help of the local post to write passionate letters to each other. Shown on glorious VHS.213-484-­8846 http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org

Jun 8 – Thu

Health Care for All-LA Chapter: The “HEALTHCARE MOVIE” 8:30p, mtg 7:30p .Free. Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd. CC 90230. Entrance & Free parking in rear. In 1964 Canada and the US had similar health care systems. Canada evolved into a universal “Medicare for All” system costing less, covering everyone with better health outcomes. US adopted “Medicare for some,” devolving into a Wall Street profit instrument costing more, leaving people behind, creating crushing medical debt and resulting in some of the worst health outcomes in the advanced economy world. What can we do? Join us to find out! Light refreshments. Info 310-459-9763 mcruised@aol.com. http://www.healthcareforall.org http://www.facebook.com/HealthCareForAllCA

PFLAG Gender Focus, 7:30-9:30p, Bienestar Human Services, 4955 W Sunset Blvd, LA 90027. Enter Bienestar through the rear parking lot off Kenmore Avenue. Front door is locked. http://www.facebook.com/events/190267044828462/

What Does Blue Mean? A Zócalo/Getty “Open Art” Event, 7;30p. Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Dr, LA 90049. Parking $10 per car or motorcycle after 3p. Moderated by Reed Johnson, Managing Editor, Zócalo Public Square

Blue is, perhaps, the most poignant color. From Picasso’s Blue Period to Tennessee Williams’ “blue roses” to the Mississippi Delta Blues, the fifth hue on Newton’s color wheel has come to convey depth, sadness, and yearning. What relationships exist between the history of blue pigments—ancient lapis lazuli, biblical tekhelet, and rare indigo—and the meanings the term conveys today? Author of Indigo: In Search of the Color that Seduced the World Catherine E. McKinley, art historian and author of Blue Mythologies: Reflections on a Colour Carol Mavor, OSU chemist and discoverer of “YInMn blue” Mas Subramanian, and Saturday Night Live original cast member and blues and comedy club owner Garrett Morris visit Zócalo to explore the color blue. http://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/what-does-blue-mean/

June 9 – Fri

Recent Works From CalArts School Of Film/Video 2017, 8p, EPFC, 1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026. Filmmakers include Eliane Lima, Matthew Seidman, Ben Neufeld, Audrey Davies, and more! 213-484-8846 http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org

Film: Bridging The Divide – Tom Bradley and the Politics of Race, 8p, Grand Performances, 350 S. Grand Ave, LA 90071/ Two California Plaza. 2016 Lyn Goldfarb & Alison Sotomayor documentary about 38th LA Mayor Tom Bradley, on the 100th anniversary of his birth. Narrated by Alfre Woodard, story of sharecropper’s son explores realities of race, diversity and coalition building while sharing power of an election that made a difference. http://www.grandperformances.org/tom-bradley

June 10 – Sat

Congreso Latino State-wide Summit to Stop Trump, 8a-6p, East LA College, State-wide Summit of Mexican, Latino communities, and allies to Stop Trump Anti-immigrant policies and practices; build the united front; build unity and resistance that equals power. facebook.com/events/439283966433135/

Family: Art Without Walls—Wear Your Activism, 2-4 p, Felipe de Neve Branch, LAPL, 2820 W. 6 St., LA 90057. All ages, 5 to adult. Design wearable art to support a cause you believe in. Join Sandy Rodriguez in creating art inspired by social justice issues, children’s lit and Hammer exhibitions. Library presentation is bilingual Spanish-Eng.

Ingersoll Speaks by Ernest Kearney, 4p. See Sat Jun 3 for details.

MESS – Author & Educator Peter Tan interview 4-6p,Unurban Cafe, 3301 Pico Bl, Santa Monica CA 90401, 310-315-0056. FREE. http://laughtears.com/mess.html

Ed Act Now monthly Meeting, 2-4p, The Clubhouse 1607 N. Vermont Av., LA, Storefront location, right by Hollywood & Vermont. Plenty of free parking. Ed Act Now is a group of educators and media professionals focusing on resisting the Trump administration and promoting Progressive Education policy, through political action and targeted media. We’re meeting to discuss priorities and action items for the summer. We care about education, advancing progressive goals, resisting the Trump Administration, and a firm belief that if we lose on education, we lose Everything! We need to reflect and reassess where we should put our efforts going forward. go.ourrevolution.com/page/event/detail/volunteeractivityormeeting/gpgmzq

June 11 – Sun

Gay Pride Parade has converted to an epic, peaceful human rights march, 8a, Hollywood & Highland, site of the 1st LA Pride Parade in 1970. Hollywood Blvd closed between La Brea and Highland. Meeting a group? Pick a spot to meet your friends that will be easily found and recognized. http://www.resistmarch.org

Family: Art Without Walls—Wear Your Activism, 11a-1p, Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd, LA 90024. See June 10 for details.

LA Environmental Movement conference call, 4-5p, initiated by Change Links, open to all protectors of the air, water, soil, forests, animals and seeds, and opponents of climate denialism and environmental racism, injustice and degradation. Participants will identify themselves and their group(s), let others know of events planned in the coming month or two, and suggest additional participants. Dial-in Number: (515) 604-9702; Access Code: 290785. RSVP: changelinks2@gmail.com

Making Sense of What’s Right In Front of You: Recycled Films, 8p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice. NY filmmaker Mark Street joins RIA LIVE CINEMA (musicians, dancers, poets) immersion into post-hypnotic hyper-maximum stimulating interactive multi-media art. Free.

June 12 – Mon

Film: NORTH BY EL NORTE (2016, 90 min) 4p preshow, 5p film, Unurban Cafe, 3301 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica 90401, 310-315-0056. Director Mark Christensen in person. If you take an ex-con and give him the opportunity to a voice, he would say “I always wanted to build a wall to keep the Americas out.” An engaging story that affects us all in Mexico and the US. Danny Trejo raises the idea the wall can be challenged and overcome by perseverance, love and determination. With Douglas Spain, Patricia Rea, Emilio Rivera. Hear Mark Christensen interview by Gerry Fialka https://archive.org/details/20150914markchristensen.

June 13 – Tue

501(c)onference: Creating CommUNITY Out of Chaos, 9a-5p, also Wed Jun 14, Center for Nonprofit Management

1000 N Alameda, Suite 250, LA 90012. Tickets Available: http://www.cvent.com, This year, against the backdrop of uncertainty and dizzying levels of change, it’s more important than ever to come together and share bold new solutions! The Center for Nonprofit Management’s annual 501(c)onference is the only nonprofit sector conference of its kind in Southern California, bringing together nearly 400 nonprofit, philanthropic, and civic leaders to share knowledge and connect with others. http://www.facebook.com/events/404434593243926/

June 14 – Wed

501(c)onference: Creating CommUNITY Out of Chaos, 9a-5p; see June 13 for details.

CopWatch Santa Ana General Meeting/Community Forum. 7p, El Centro Cultural de México, 313 N Birch St, Santa Ana. Come participate in direct-action-based barrio organizing against the police state. Every 2nd wed. Professional childcare provided. Agents of the state including the Santa Ana PD and ICE are NOT welcome.

Change Links mid-month planning meeting and status check, 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd. CC 90230. Everyone’s welcome to participate in planning the next issue.

June 15 – Thu

Jason Chu, spoken word, 4p, Alma Reaves Woods – Watts Branch Library, 10205 Compton Ave, LA 90002. Join us for our family fun Reading by Design summer kick-off! Jason Chu (artist/poet/activist) is coming to Watts to share his stories through spoken word. Witness his creativity expressed through lyrical music, which he uses as a gateway to reach people and stand up for what he believes in. 323-789-2850

Art Share L.A. Open House, 801 E 4th Pl., LA 90013. 7-10 p, Free, RSVP. Come celebrate our journey and help define our future. Gallery Showcase: local artist Robert Vargas, portraitures and illustrations, and live painting a new piece. Performance Showcase: expect poetry, ensembles, voice, and more. Performances by Red, A New Musical, G. Yamazawa, with more to be announced–a new mural, a new design, and the Featured Artist for Above the Streets – our annual gala. RSVP to secure your ticket. 213.687.4278 Email: info@artsharela.org

Play: Ingersoll Speaks by Ernest Kearney, 10p. See Sat Jun 3 for details.

