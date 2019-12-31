January 2020 Change Links Community Calendar

Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via http://change-links.org/submit/ Please subscribe, as well. Subscriptions to the print edition are $12/25/50 a year, low income, regular or sustainer (sliding scale), PAYABLE TO “AFGJ,” our fiscal sponsor, with “Change Links” in the memo. All events announced are encouraged to donate $5 (per event), payable to AFGJ, mail to Change Links, PO Box 34236, Los Angeles 90034. It helps keep this publication solvent. Thanks in advance.

On-Going & Continuing Events

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-1:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpfk.org for other meetings, including LSB committees.

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, St. Athanasius at the Cathedral Center, 840 Echo Park Ave., LA 90026, http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Respond to Trump’s zero tolerance policies on Refugees and Asylum and to prepare to receive the Refugee Caravan from Honduras and other immigrants from Central America. Come organize with Central Americans, bring a friend or two, and get ready to roll up your sleeves.

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. See agenda, schedule here: http://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission http://www.stoplapdspying.org

Tuesday evs, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meets weekly at LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil outside DA Jackie Lacey’s office with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies. DA Lacey has indicted only a single law enforcer for over 445 murders by local police & deputies. 211 W. Temple, DTLA. http://www.blmla.org

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Every 3rd Wed of month, 7p, Community Alternatives to 9-1-1 training, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/

Every First Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, Lincoln Memorial Congregational Church, 4126 Arlington Ave, LA. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace breakfast forum, 7-9a, Immanuel Presbyterian, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90010. For donation, bring packaged non-perishable food for the church food pantry. Guest speakers, reflections, coffee and bagels to start your morning! http://www.icujp.org.

Fridays, 5-6p, a lively Vigil for Peace & Justice, sponsored by KPFK 90.7 FM – LSB Outreach Committee & friends. Join us for a fun time outreaching & making noise at Sunset Blvd & Echo Park Ave. Bring your signs…

1st & 3rd Fri, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights, 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. Free screenings, & conversation about issues that are important to Skid Row and downtown with generous support of Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts. http://www.lapovertydept.org

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. Register on-line, check-in 12:45. Reg doesn’t guarantee consultation of approx. 20 minutes.

1st & Last Fri, Voter registration, 10a-2p, lobby of Zev Yaroslavsky Family Support Center, 7555 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, until the Nov. 2020 election. 16 for 2020 volunteers will assist with voter reg and explain LA County’s new Vote Centers which let you vote at any vote center over an 11-day period.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in Crenshaw community. The B Fit program includes weekly Zumba, cardio kick and yoga classes, blood pressure screening and annual health & wellness fair. Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises for info: http://www.seela.org

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd., LA 90018, w. of Arlington Ave. Free street parking. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd Sat of the month: Welcome Home LA, resources for those returning from jail, prison and juvenile detention, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Farmers Market. This co-op is unique, because it’s planning to open the 1st-ever organic grocery in Leimert Park community. You can become a member. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/

Every Sat, JVP-Code Pink Vigil for Palestine and Migrant Rights, 2-4p, Third St. Promenade at Arizona Ave., Santa Monica.

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279

Thru Jan 26: Museum of Social Justice is honored to partner with Now Art and El Pueblo de Los Ángeles Historical Monument to present Transportapueblos: The Resilientes by Alfredo “Libre” Gutiérrez. In response to Visualizing the People’s History, artist Alfredo “Libre” Gutiérrez will construct a sculpture for display at El Pueblo de Los Ángeles Historical Monument. Libre is known for the Transportapueblos series, sculptures of wood and metal in the shape of coyotes along the route that Central American migrants travel through Mexico. Visitors to El Pueblo can watch the artist at work outside on the plaza. The sculpture will reflect Libre’s response to the current immigration crisis and the resilience of Central Americans who have claimed Los Angeles as their home

Thru January 12: Loitering is Delightful is on view at Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery (LAMAG), open Thursday to Sunday from 11 to 4 P. Loitering is delightful is an exhibition that brings together ten Los Angeles artists to explore the joyful possibilities of slowing down. https://www.lamag.org/.

Echo Park Film Center, established in 2002, the Echo Park Film Center is a nonprofit media arts organization Founders: Ken Fountain, Paolo Davanzo. 1200 N Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90026. (213) 484-8846, check the website for full listings: http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org click on calendar

From Gerry Fialka: Free Cultural Events 310-306-7330 various locations: See Jan 7, 8, 15 and 26. Also check listings here: http://laughtears.com/

Wed – Jan 1

Little Tokyo Ozoni ceremony to greet the new year, 10a-12n, JACCC Plaza by the grandmother grapefruit tree, San Pedro between 2nd & 3rd St. Free. Annual event by Little Tokyo Peace Vigil, Azuns for Jericho & Mumia. For more information: monishida@gmail.com

Magical Chinese Lantern Festival in Pomona, 5:30-10p, the Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave. Gate 17, Pomona, CA 91768. $15.50 – $27. Festival returns to light up the night in LA with its new illuminated theme: “Blooming Seasons”! Experience the Chinese Lantern Festival at the Pomona Fairplex with bigger & brighter stunning lanterns inspired by nature. Children under 4 free! Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/magical-chinese-lantern-festival-tickets- 71140207275 (thru Jan 5).

Thu – 2

Magical Chinese Lantern Festival in Pomona, see Wed Jan 1,

Fri – 3

Topanga Peace Alliance Film, 7:30p, Topanga County Library, Meeting Room, 2nd floor, 122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd, 90290. Discussion after the film. https://www.facebook.com/groups/53323228710/

Sat – 4

Extinction Rebellion LA – Non-violent Direct Action & Civil Disobedience Training, 10a-3p, 610 S. Ardmore Avenue, LA, 90005 – In Koreatown. Contact: Kyle Finch XRLA <xrla_kylew@protonmail.com> RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/nonviolent-direct-action-civil-disobedience-training-3

Alliance of White Anti-Racists westside dialogue, 1-4p, (new participant orientation 12:45p), Santa Monica. a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color. Regular, recurring themes focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification. Other dialogues on eastside and in Claremont on succeeding Saturdays. For more info and location, contact awarela@gmail.com

Sun – 5

Organizing Meeting Trump/Pence #OutNow! hosted by Refuse Fascism LA, 2–5p, Peace Center

3916 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. The impeachment effort is too little, too late. http://www.refusefascism.org

Stephen Little and gu wenda, In conjunction with the closing of the popular exhibition The Allure of Matter: Material Art from China, 5:30–6:30 p, LACMA , BCAM, Level 1. Free, tickets required. For ticketing support, contact educate@lacma.org. Stephen Little, Curator of Chinese Art and Department Head, Chinese, Korean, and South and Southeast Asian Art, speaks with internationally renowned artist gu wenda about his work, united nations: american code featured in the exhibition. For american code, gu wenda was driven by a utopian vision of the world, focused on creating harmony through the mixing of different cultures. The work incorporates hair from all over the world in its center flag, representing the U.S. as a nation of immigrants and mixed ethnic identities.

Sundays Live: Thies-Micarelli-Byers Trio, 6 –7 p, St. James’s-in-the-City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd, LA 90010. Free and open to the public. Sundays Live presents weekly classical chamber music concerts and recitals by premier professional artists from Southern California and around the world. Pianist Robert Thies, the only American to win first prize in a Russian piano competition since Van Cliburn, joins violinist Lucia Micarelli, who debuted as a soloist with the Honolulu Symphony Orchestra at age six and was educated at Juilliard and studied under violinist Pinchas Zukerman, and by cellist Eric Byers, who made his solo debut with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra at age 18, and in 2018 debuted with the LA Philharmonic.

Committee for Racial Justice discusses “What Dr. Martin Luther King Means Today”, 6-8:30p, Thelma Terry Center in Virginia Avenue Park, 2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica 90404, free. Child care provided. What is King’s true legacy? What kinds of changes would the REAL King want to see in our society and world? How might we best work for these changes? Discussion guided by Kenia Alcocer, co-director and organizer of Union de Vecinos and co-chair of the California Poor People’s Campaign. Co-sponsored by Virginia Ave Park; the African American Parent, Student, Staff Support Group; and Church in Ocean Park. For info: Joanne at 310-422-5431.

Mon – 6

Queer Book Club With CB Lee, 7:30 p, The Last Bookstore, 453 S Spring St, (entrance on 5th), LA 90013. Led by Lambda finalist CB Lee, we read & discuss Queer authors, books, and topics across genres (mostly fiction). If you’re tired of book clubs that don’t actually talk about the book, then you just found what you’re looking for. Humans are ruled by automata in Nina Varela’s Crier’s War – but there’s more than revolution at stake when robot Crier falls in love with her human handmaiden. All book clubs require a ticket, and include the book and a dedicated moderator – to keep the discussion on track! Tickets available online or in the store. CB Lee is a bisexual Chinese- Vietnamese American writer based in LA, author of the Sidekick Squad series and Seven Tears at High Tide. Call to verify event: 213-488-0599.

Tue – 7

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, free, Pacific Resident Theater, 705-1/2 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291 http://laughtears.com/McLuhanWake.html & http://laughtears.com/playground-article.html (Our regular location, Marina Del Rey Library, is being remodeled for a while)

Wed – 8

Change Links monthly planning conference call, 7:30p, email changelinks2@gmail.com for details. Get involved in planning the December issue of Change Links!

How to Be an Antiracist: Ibram X. Kendi, 7:30p, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024. National Book Award–winner Ibram X. Kendi re-energizes and reshapes the conversation about racial justice. In his 2019 memoir, How to Be an Antiracist, he weaves together ethics, history, law, and science—and his own awakening to antiracism—bringing it together as “a confessional of self-examination that may be our best chance to free ourselves from our national nightmare” (Jeffrey Stewart). Info: (310) 443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu

CopWatch Santa Ana Meeting/Community Forum, 7-10p, Centro Cultural de México, 837 N. Ross St. Santa Ana (new address) Participate in direct-action based barrio organizing against the police state. 2nd Wed. every month at 7p. Professional childcare provided. Agents of the state including Santa Ana PD and ICE are NOT welcome. http://ocprogressiveevents.info

Laughtears Salon (RSVP: 310 306 7330 for location & time) free – politics, art, culture discussion “How about technologies as the collective unconscious and art as the collective unconsciousness?”

Thu – 9

Justice Not Jails – Mapping and Mobilizing for Action, 6-8p, Lincoln Memorial Congregational Church, 4126 Arlington Ave, LA 90008. Hosted by Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity. RSVP Larry Foy lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org Special guest: 54th Assembly District rep. Kamlager-Dove will lead support of the March 2020 ballot proposition, Measure R. If passed, Measure R will: End the cycle of corruption and misconduct that has plagued LA County for over a decade by ensuring the Sheriff’s Department be held accountable by the public; identify investments in community programs – such as youth development programs and alternatives to incarceration, like mental health and substance use disorder treatment; reduce the jail population and save taxpayers tens of millions of dollars a year by ensuring people no longer sit in jail just because they can’t afford bail.

Fri – 10

Close Guantanamo Vigil, 9:15 am, demonstration at the Federal Bldg, 300 N. Los Angeles St., LA 90012. Join ICUJP and allies to mark the 18th anniversary of Guantanamo prison and the human rights violations it represents. Interfaith Communities United for Justice and Peace demands that the US shut down Guantánamo Bay detention camp, a promise Obama made during his first presidential campaign in 2008. http://www.icujp.org (This is instead of the regular weekly ICUJP meeting Friday mornings at Immanuel Presbyterian.)

Sat – 11

Earth Day Greater LA 2020 planning meeting, 9-11a, SEIU Local 721, corner of Wilshire Blvd. & Union, just west of downtown. For more information, contact: Maribel Castillon <castillonm@hotmail.com>, Keenan Sheedy <keenansheedy@yahoo.com>, Madeline Di Giorgi <mcohn26@gmail.com>, Lydia Ponce <venicelydia@gmail.com>, Elijah Carder <ecadvising@gmail.com>, or Morey Wolfson <moreywolfson@aol.com>. (See story in this issue)

Anti-Racism Training sponsored by National Lawyers Guild and White People for Black Lives. 10a-4p, Peace Center. 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City 90230. The fabric of racism is inextricably woven and constructed into the founding principles of the United States and its institutions. Doing nothing to combat structural and cultural racism enables its continued existence. We cannot simply be non-racists; we must learn to be anti-racists. In this workshop, we will analyze power dynamics and privilege, as well as concrete strategies for countering racism in our daily lives. WP4BL is an anti-racist collective operating within Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) national network. WP4BL works in solidarity with Black Lives Matter: Los Angeles, the Movement 4 Black Lives, and other partners. One credit of Elimination of Bias MCLE credit is available for attending this training. Free ($25 for those who want MCLE credit). RSVP — https://forms.gle/UUBQVA77Er9LgsCq5

Robert Williams: The Father Of Exponential Imagination, 7:30p, The Last Bookstore, 453 S Spring St, (entrance on 5th), LA 90013, welcomes local legend Robert Williams to celebrate the release of the new fine art collection, a 484-pg comprehensive, career-spanning collection of the iconic painter’s fine art. One of the most controversial US artists, Williams moved from fine art into the rebellious, anti-war circles of early Underground Comix. In 1968, Williams linked up with the group that piloted the flagship of the miscreant cartoon world, Zap Comix. In 1994, he founded Juxtapoz Magazine. (All events are subject to cancellation, so please check back.) 213-488-0599

Sun – 12

Sunday Social LA is an intimate gathering of creatives that happens every 2nd Sunday of the month. The crux of the experience is based on social engagement and creative presentation. Our featured artists are always dope and the open mic list will be at capacity. Sunday Social LA is presented by Beautiful Minds Entertainment in partnership with Hey Hey Drinks. You can sip, spit and socialize all in one place. Open mic sign up is during our Social Segment from 6:30- 7:15pm. Performances begin at 7:15p. 1555 Sunset Blvd. LA 90026. List will fill up quickly. All are welcome to present. RSVP to attend. $10 accepted at the door. More at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sunday-social-la-tickets- 69211889625

International Marxist-Humanist Organization Book Launch, 6-9p, Poetic Research Bureau, 951 Chung King Rd, Chinatown, Los Angeles 90012 (By Chinatown stop on Gold Line, parking on street or paid lot next to the gas station at College and Hill St.), A Revolutionary Subject: Women of Color and Indigeneity + a Brief Discussion of Iran. Meeting will begin with brief discussion of the recent uprising in Iran, led by Ali Kiani, author of the article, “A New, Deeper Uprising in Iran.” Copies of the book will be available for signing, at a reduced price. Speaker: Lilia Monzo, author of A Revolutionary Subject: Pedagogy Of Women Of Color And Indigeneity. Consider donating to support our work bit.ly/IMHO-DONATE. <arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org>

Mon – 13

Film screening: documentary “UNITY” by Shaun Monson, director of “EARTHLINGS” and co-producer of “DOMINION.” Q&A with filmmaker after. Sponsored by LA Animal Save, 6p, film at 7p. Au Lac Plant-based Restaurant, 710 W 1st, LA 90012. https://www.facebook.com/events/1496018723883376/

Design Sprint Training: Day 2 – Sketching Solutions. 6:30-8:30p, General Assembly Downtown LA, 360 E 2nd St #400,LA 90012. Have you been wondering what the buzz around design sprints is all about? If so join Toi in an overview and conversation! Learn what they are and how they can be used to build and test solutions fast for products and beyond. You do not need to attend all events to get the value. All who attend will get digital training documents. Who is this for? Product Managers/ UX Designers/ Startups/ Founders/ Developers. What You’ll Take Away: Curate/Vote on solutions/ Define the prototype with a storyboard. https://www.meetup.com/LA-Design-Sprints/events/264701950/ https://toi.io/design-sprint-training/

Tue – 14

CURB Budget Advocacy Training (Californians United for a Responsible Budget), 5:30–9p, Chuco’s Justice Center (YJC), 7625 S Central Ave, LA 90001. Learn how to influence state budgeting processes to redirect funds from incarceration and policing to human needs and social services. https://www.facebook.com/events/2192894794346752/

Wed – 15

MOM – Media Discussion 6-9p, free, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. http://venicewake.org/Events/current.html

Thu – 16

Anniversary of FBI COINTELPRO inspired killings of Black Panther Party for Self-Defense members Alprentice Bunchy Carter and John Huggins at UCLA. 1101 Campbell Hall, UCLA. https://www.aap.ucla.edu/events/carter-huggins-annual-memorial-2/

Whittier Peace Film Night, 7p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church (Chase Room), 7056 Washington Ave., Whittier 90602, N/E corner of Wardman St. Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs north south two blocks east of Greenleaf Park (there is additional parking in the back of the church). Walk through the 2nd gate north of Wardman. The Chase Room is just to the left. Film will be chosen from DVDs brought that night. http://whittierpeace.org/

Opening Reception—Rufino Tamayo: Innovation and Experimentation, 6–8p, LACMA’s satellite gallery: Charles White Elementary School, 2401 Wilshire Blvd, LA 90057. Free, tickets required: https://my.lacma.org/events. Tamayo, born in Oaxaca (1899–1991), was a leading Mexican artist of the 20th Century who achieved international acclaim, primarily for his paintings and murals, as well as work with paper. Throughout the course of the exhibition, on view Dec 21, 2019-July 11, 2020, students of Charles White Elementary School will work with LA-based artist Raul Baltazar (b. 1972) on an original art installation inspired by Tamayo’s artwork. Public hours: Open Sats, 1–4 pm.

We Got This: Solo Mom Stories of Grit Heart & Humor, 7:30 p, The Last Bookstore, 453 S Spring St, (entrance on 5th), LA 90013. In the US, more than 15 million women are parenting children on their own, either by circumstance or by choice. In We Got This, 75 solo mom writers tell the truth about their lives—their hopes and fears, resilience and setbacks, embarrassments and triumphs. Contributors such as, Lennlee Keep, Kathleen Laccinole, Evie Peck & Mika Yamamoto will read their funny and poignant essays. Snacks, beverages and music will accompany our celebration. Call to verify event: 213-488-0599.

Fri – 17

Rotary World Peace Conference 2020, 8a–Jan 18, 9p, Ontario Convention Center, 2000 E Convention Center Way, Ontario 91764. https://www.facebook.com/events/126210281380532/ http://www.peaceconference2020.org Six general sessions include a Nobel Laureate Nominee, the CEO of the Institute for Economics and Peace, the Chief of Staff of the Peace Corps, a former Ambassador and CEO of the Carter Center, the celebrity spokesperson for World Vision, the celebrity spokesperson for UN Refugee Agency, the father of modern mediation, the CEO of CARE USA, the CEO of Project Concern International, a 2017 Nobel Peace Prize recipient and co-president of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, the President of Rotary International and more. Dinner Sat is followed by a Peace Concert.

Sat – 18

L.A. Tenants Union 4th Annual All-Union Assembly, 9a–5p, United Teachers Los Angeles, 3303 Wilshire Blvd, LA 90010. Bilingual English-Spanish, free.

Hold our politicians accountable at the next Women’s March LA, 10a-4p, Pershing Square, 5th & Hill, DTLA. Sponsored by Women’s March Los Angeles Foundation, a women-led 501(c)(3), to bring together people of all ages, genders, races, cultures, political affiliations for a day of civic engagement. Orange County Women’s March http://www.ocwomensmarch.org/, Kern County Women’s March https://womensmarchkerncounty.com/ Inland Empire Women’s March https://allevents.in/riverside/2020-ie-womens-march/200018247130042

CODEPINK & ADDICTED To WAR present David Swanson, author, activist, journalist & radio host. He is the executive director of World BEYOND War and campaign coordinator, joined by Lila Garret host of KPFK’s “Connect the Dots”. 6-9p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, 90230. Swanson is executive director of World BEYOND War and campaign coordinator for: www.RootsAction.org. His books include: War Is A Lie and When The World Outlawed War, as well as Curing Exceptionalism, War Is Never Just and War No More: The Case for Abolition. He is co-author of: A Global Security System: An Alternative to War. He blogs at: DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org. He hosts Talk Nation Radio. He is a repeated Nobel Peace Prize Nominee. Swanson was awarded the 2018 Peace Prize by the U.S. Peace Memorial Foundation. David holds a Master’s in Philosophy from the Univ of Virginia and has long lived and worked in Charlottesville, VA.Info: Frank Dorrel <fdorrel@addictedtowar.com> 310-838-8131. Price: Donation

Sun – 19

KPFK Local Station Board monthly meeting, 10:30a-2p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. http://www.kpfk.org. Open to the public with periods of public comment. LSB will vote by STV ballot to elect four Pacifica National Board directors for the coming year, as well as vote on a proposed Bylaws revision that would eliminate Local Station Boards and their oversight of management and budget, as well as raise the donation or volunteer hours required for membership and lower the quorum needed to sell of Foundation assets. These are existential decisions about whether Pacifica/KPFK will continue as a democratic medium of free speech. 30 minutes of public comment allowed. http://www.kpfk.org

Nikkei Progressives tsuru stringing workshop, 1-4p, Far East Lounge, 535 E First St, LA 90012. We will be stringing origami cranes to go to D.C. with the action organized by Tsuru for Solidarity. No experience necessary and feel free to bring any folded cranes you might have at home that need to be strung or any strung cranes you already have! Drop ins are welcome. We will have snacks and updates about Nikkei Progressives and Tsuru for Solidarity at the gatherings. RSVP by email or through this form by the Thursday before gathering so we can know how many to expect: https://forms.gle/NKpQFgojSTsV43jJ7 nikkeiprogressives@gmail.com

Mon – 20

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and Kingdom Day Parade, MLK & Western to Crenshaw & Vernon, 7a-7p. Isn’t it past time for the community to take this over and make it a march and rally against war & white supremacy, and for peace, jobs, housing, and justice?

Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Festival in Leimert Park Village, 4337 Degnan Blvd, LA 90008. Celebrate King’s legacy with music, art and activism. 11a–5p. This year’s theme, The Future is Now, inspires us to take action and reminds us that we all have the power and the responsibility to shape our country and our neighborhoods starting today. The empowerment tent will share information on the upcoming US Census and the importance of an accurate count as well as opportunities for jobs and community activism. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-martin- luther-king-jr-freedom-festival-in-south-la-tickets-84772640249

Tue – 21

LA County Sheriff’s Community Oversight Commission, 9a-1p, MTA, One Gateway Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90012, 3rd Floor, Metro Board Room. Public comment welcome. See https://coc.lacounty.gov/Meetings for agenda.

Wed – 22

Stalking Awareness Panel hosted by USC Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention and Services – RSVP, 6–8p, USC, Engemann Student Health Center Tojan Conference Room, 1031 W. 34th St, LA 90089. Free.https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rsvp-presents-stalking-awareness-panel-tickets-86575709277

Thu – 23

What Does the Resurgence of White Supremacy Mean For the Future of Race Relations? 7:30p, Cross Campus DTLA, 800 Wilshire Blvd., LA, CA 90017. Nearly two-thirds of the US says it has become more common for people to express racist or racially insensitive views since the current administration took office. Majorities, across all demographics, say race relations have worsened in the last two years, and reports of hate crimes are soaring. Are these trends temporary products of an angry era, unregulated digital media, and divisive political leadership? Or will the resurgence of white supremacy lead to a deeper shift in how we relate to each other? Harvard sociologist Lawrence D. Bobo examines how white supremacy today is forging the US of tomorrow. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/what-does-the-resurgence-of-white-supremacy-mean- for-the-future-of-race-relations/

Fri – 24

2020 Homeless Count, Hollywood Neighborhood City Hall, 6501 Fountain Ave, LA 90028. Homeless Count Volunteer Registration is now open. The Count helps for a better understanding of homelessness in the region and where resources are most needed. 8,000+ volunteers are needed to canvas more than 80 cities and 200 communities across LA County. Everyone who wishes to participate must sign up: https://www.theycountwillyou.org/hollywood_count_20200123

Sat – 25

Buika Live in Concert, 6p, The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S Broadway, LA, 90015. “Though compared to Nina Simone, Billie Holiday and Edith Piaf, [Buika] sounds like no one but herself.” —Los Angeles Times Latin Grammy winner and two-time Grammy nominee, Buika is a critically acclaimed flamenco-fusion vocalist from Spain. The daughter of political refugees from Equatorial Guinea, she is part of a new generation of performers who are combining classic flamenco with jazz, soul and dance rhythms. With a voice that has been described as “achingly beautiful,” she has recorded tracks in English, French, Portuguese, Farsi, Italian and Armenian. Her World Tour 2020 will showcase BUIKA’s all-female band performing a new repertoire that includes jazz meets reggae, world music, soul, R&B and funk— all flavored with her profound flamenco accent. $29.50-59.50. https://www.kpfk.org/calendar/event/buika-live-in-concert/

Dr Bradley Bobs, 4p, Beyond Baroque, Venice 90291. Fun presentation on the philosophical mysteries of quantum physics for the layperson. FREE https://www.facebook.com/events/547176379437914/

Ian Brennan, author of Silenced By Sound, in conversation with Tunde Adebimpe, 7-8:30p, Skylight Books, 1818 N Vermont Ave, LA 90027. Silenced by Sound is a powerful exploration of the challenges facing art, music, and media in the digital era. It is “full of wisdom from someone who cares deeply about the power of real music.”—MOJO. Tunde Adebimpe is an American musician, actor, director, and visual artist best known as the lead singer of the Brooklyn-based band TV on the Radio.Ian Brennan is a Grammy-winning music producer who has produced three other Grammy-nominated albums. He is the author of four books and has worked with the likes of filmmaker John Waters, Merle Haggard, and Green Day, among others. https://www.skylightbooks.com/event/ian-brennan-discusses-his-new-music-criticism-book-silenced-sound-tunde-adebimpe

Sun – 26

17th Annual Venice Film Fest, 7p, Beyond Baroque 681 Venice Blvd, Venice – Celebrate the colorful history of films made in Venice, California, and the other worldly happenings at the legendary Venice West Gallery (birthplace of the Beats), aka Sponto Gallery with live performances. Experience the essence of Spontofication Rituals – art, music, poetry & the freedom of creativity. Featuring rare films of Venice icons- Investigative Satirist Paul Krassner, Political Bill Mitchell, Snakeman Solomon Turner, Motown bass great David Waller and more. Bonus= Sneak peek of award winning filmmaker Mark Steven Shepherd’s new Venice doc. Facebook= https://www.facebook.com/events/2557016834388272/

Mon – 27

Fair Housing Tester Training by Fair Housing Foundation, 2–5p, 12400 Columbia Way, Downey 90242. We need individuals of all races, ethnicities, disabilities, ages, and being bilingual is a plus in all languages. Testers must: Speak, Read and Write English Fluently. Be Over 18 Years of Age. Not have Been Arrested in the Past Ten Years. Attend and Pass the Training. Have Reliable Transportation and Car Insurance. Testers must maintain confidentiality, remain objective, and be able to accurately document information. If interested, please call Martha at (562) 989-1206 ext. 1102 or email sguzman@fhfca.org, RSVP is Mandatory.

The Great Reversal: How America Gave Up on Free Markets. Conversation with economist Thomas Philippon, about his new book. He argues that many key problems of the US economy are due not to the flaws of capitalism but to the concentration of corporate power. His research examines three industries: finance, healthcare, and the Internet giants, to explore the history, issues, and future of these businesses. Korn Convocation Hall, UCLA Anderson School of Management, 110 Westwood Plaza, LA 90095. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-great-reversal-how-america-gave- up-on-free-markets-tickets-85265125285

Tue – 28

Blankets of Love South Bay, 3:30–5p, Joslyn Community Center, 1601 North Valley Dr, Manhattan Beach 90266. Join us for knitting, crocheting and community as we create blankets for babies in need. Every Tuesday from 3:30-5. https://www.facebook.com/events/377398926449122/

Japanese Workshop: Samurai Acting, 7-9p, The Japan Foundation, Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd #100, LA 90036. Free! Seats are limited, register now: https://www.jflalc.org/ac-others63-samurai Challenge yourself in a sword fight performance that you’ve seen in Samurai movies and on stage. Japanese actor group “Burai” will be your instructor and they will be teaching you basic samurai movements, how to use the sword, and speech manners. All participants will perform sword fighting while exchanging dramatic lines in Japanese. No language or acting experience is necessary. *We will provide you with a “sword” made with paper at the workshop. Instruction will be given in English. This event is open to everyone, ages 18 and up. *This event is for non-native Japanese speakers.

Wed – 29

LA County District Attorney Candidates Debate, 7–8:30p, Aratani Theatre at JACCC, 3rd & San Pedro, DTLA. Tickets: kpcc.ticketleap.com. The race for DA will decide who runs the largest local prosecutorial agency in the US, grappling with justice policies for homelessness, mental health care, policing and public safety. It’s the latest in a series of elections in which reform candidates have run on a platform that says prosecutors need to shift from the tough-on-crime approach to one focused on keeping people out of prison. Reformers have been elected in Chicago, Philadelphia and, most recently, San Francisco. KPCC and the LA Times will bring together DA Jackie Lacey and challengers—former SF DA George Gascon and former public defender Rachel Rossi—for a discussion and debate. KPCC public safety correspondent Frank Stoltze and LA Times editorial writer Robert Greene will moderate. The primary is March 3; the debate comes just a few days before early voting begins on Feb. 3. The discussion will be designed to help voters better understand each candidate and informed in part by questions from members of the community.

Thu – 30

Environmental Night at the Staples Center, 5:30 – 8:30 P, Staples Center, 1111 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles.

Change Links monthly distribution meeting, 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City 90230, free parking in rear, dial 22 for entry.

Fri – 31

Friday Night Writes, 5p–12m, WritersBlok, 2677 S. La Cienega Blvd., LA. Friday Night Writes is a write-a-thon whose proceeds will benefit 826LA & the Time Travel Mart, which pairs writing tutors with the students who need them. The writing starts at 5 pm. (But arrive when you can.) We’ll break every hour for pizza, cocktails, root beer floats, door prizes, and yoga. We’ll also have plenty of snacks and Bar Nine coffee to keep you writing! To participate, sign up by choosing “Add Participant”: https://app.99pledges.com/fund/fridaynightwrites3. To donate, pick a writer! https://app.99pledges.com/fund/fridaynightwrites3 Afterparty at the Mandrake Bar! https://www.writersblok.org/