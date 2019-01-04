Peace vigils: http://change-links.org/ongoing-peace-vigils-and-community-programs/

Other Calendars: http://ocprogressiveevents.info/, http://la.indymedia.org/calendar/, https://www.facebook.com/pg/ieprogressivealliance/events/, http://www.activistsandiego.org/event, https://vcpjn.org/calendar/ https://echoparkfilmcenter.org

On – Going & Continuing Events

Weekends, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Farmers Market offers farm fresh produce and artisan goods, featuring locally grown favorites. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. The B Fit program includes weekly Zumba, cardio kick and yoga classes, blood pressure screens and annual health & wellness fairs. Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises for more info: http://www.seela.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. See agenda, schedule here: http://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission

Tuesday evenings, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meets at LA CAN HQ. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for weekly meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil outside DA Jackie Lacey’s office with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies. DA Lacey has not indicted a single law enforcer for any of over 400 murders by local police & deputies. 211 W. Temple.

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Third Eye Thursdays, 3rd Thurs each month, 5-8p, hosted by Youth Justice Coalition, Chuco’s Justice Ctr, 1137 E Redondo Blvd, Inglewood 90302 (3 blks w., 1 blk n. of Florence & Crenshaw) YJC is moving soon!. Welcomes people home from juvenile halls, jails, prisons and immigrant detention centers. Build stronger youth and community leadership among people who have family members killed or injured by law enforcement; people currently or formerly incarcerated and family members of people inside; people facing or fighting deportation. https://www.facebook.com/events/214924659144426/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace breakfast forum, 7-9a, Immanuel Presbyterian, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90010. For donation, bring packaged non-perishable food for the church food pantry. Guest speakers, reflections, coffee and bagels to start your morning! http://www.icujp.org.

Fridays, 5-6p, a lively Vigil for Peace & Justice, sponsored by KPFK 90.7FM-LSB Outreach Committee & friends. Join us for a fun time outreaching & making noise at Sunset Blvd & Echo Park Ave. Bring your signs…

Every 1st and 3rd Friday, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights at the Museum, 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. Free screenings, popcorn, coffee & conversation about issues that are important to Skid Row and downtown community. Made possible with generous support of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

1st Friday of the month, LA FOR YOUTH, 4-6p, 1726 N. Spring St, LA 90013. action@youth4justice.org

Every 1st & 3rd, & 4th Saturday, 2-4pm End Homelessness Now is a grassroots campaign to pressure LA City and County public officials to use their vacant properties for large-scale, permanent, quality public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe in LA. Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd., LA 90018, just west of Arlington Ave., free street parking. endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com, 323-732-6416 https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Saturday, SOLA Food Co-Op at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Farmers Market. This Co-op is unique, because it’s planning to open the first-ever Organic Grocery in Leimert Park Community. You can become a member. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/

Black History Celebrations, Jan-Mar. City of Pasadena – Human Services and Recreation Department

100 N Garfield Ave, Pasadena 91109 https://www.facebook.com/PasadenaHSR/ Celebrate Black History with the Human Services and Recreation Department and the Black History Planning Committee starting January through March 2019! Celebrations such as Martin Luther King Jr., Red, Black & Green Honors Gala(Jan 24), Black Pasadena, Black History Parade and Festival (Feb 16), Senior Night Out, Chocolate Story Time, and much more! This year’s theme “For Our Culture: Celebrating our Excellence” 626-744-7300. https://www.facebook.com/events/2196408367313361/

Thru Feb 25: ¡Ya Basta! The East LA Walkouts & the Power of Protest, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

501 N Main St, Los Angeles, 90012. During one week in 1968, ten thousand ELA HS students walked out of class. Protesting unequal conditions in their schools, they ignited a movement. On the 50th anniversary, “¡Ya Basta!” brings the story of this moment to a new generation of students. Through historic photographs, memorabilia, protest art, music, film footage, and more “¡Ya Basta!” challenges visitors to stand up vs. injustice and create change. https://www.facebook.com/events/703442256660896/

Jan 1 – Tue

People’s Rose Parade March, 7a-1p, https://www.facebook.com/events/244908046134128/ (trails Tournament of Roses – Rose Parade, 391 S Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena 91184). This year’s theme” Housing Is A Human Right. Our streets are filled with unhoused people, rents have skyrocketed, landlord abuses and evictions are happening everywhere. Demand housing rights for all. Assemble Singer Park (California Blvd & S. St John Ave.) https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesRoseParadeMarch/

2 – Wed

Community Blood Drive, Collins & Katz Family YMCA, 2:30–8:30p, 1466 S Westgate Ave, LA 90025. Jan is National Blood Donor Month.

3 – Thu

Crisis & Scandal at Pacifica, Speak-Out/Press Conference, hosted by Grassroots Community Radio Coalition, 11:30a-12:30p, outside CA Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office, 300 S. Spring St, DTLA. Complaints have been filed about self-dealing, financial mismanagement, voter suppression and bylaws violations at KPFK and Pacifica. Learn more: http://www.gcrc-socal.org

Grand Opening Anti-speciesism Demo, hosted by Direct Action Everywhere Inland Empire and others, 6–8p, 12650 Imperial Hwy, Norwalk 90650. Countering a Chik-Fil-A opening: eat more plant foods.

4 – Fri

All About Syria: Politics, History and Culture – video, discussion and book signing, 7:30 pm, with potluck snacks at 7:15, Topanga County Library, Meeting Room, 2nd floor, 122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd, 90290. Featuring Samir Twair, So Cal correspondent for Washington Report on Middle East, former president of American Arab Press Guild, and longtime activist, talking about Syria and Two Thousand and One Syrian Nights, the posthumously published book by his wife, journalist Pat McDonnell Twair. http://www.topangapeacealliance.org

5 – Sat

Community Forum: Support the LA Teacher Strike, 10a-12n, All Peoples Community Center, 822 E 20th St, LA 90011. Union del Barrio invites the public to forum on public education and about the reasons behind the strike and why their support is essential as we work together to improve our schools and students learning experiences. Union del Barrio supports public education and opposes all forms of privatization of education. https://www.facebook.com/udblosangeles/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1040157229519839/

Alliance of White Anti-Racists Everywhere (AWARE) LA monthly drop-in Saturday dialogue, 1-4p in Santa Monica for white people opposing racism and uprooting white supremacy. awarela@gmail.com for details.

6 – Sun

Book talk and signing for “Barbed Voices: Oral History Resistance, and the WWII Japanese American Social Disaster” written and compiled by historian Arthur Hansen, founder of JA Oral History Program at CSU Fullerton, 1-3p, Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St, Gardena. Sponsored by Manzanar Committee, GVJCL. Reception follows. 323-662-5102, info@manzanar-committee.org, manzanarcommittee.org

NOlympics LA Coalition meeting, 2-4p, location TBA. 213.369.1125, NOlympicsLA.com, WheresGarcetti.com

Eco-Socialism or Extinction: Can We Overcome the Existential Threat of Capitalism? 6-9p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City 90230, press #22 at door to enter. From devastating wildfires to the melting of the polar ice caps we confront an ecological crisis of vast proportions. The global dominant class has no solution to capital-induced global warming and mass-extinction. Panel: Mariah Brennan Clegg, UCSB Marxist-Humanists, Sydney Ghazarian, DSA-LA Climate Justice Committee, Sherry Lear, 350.org South Bay, and Gene Warren, Converging Storms Action Ntwk. Moderating: Javier Sethness, Black Rose/Rosa Negra Anarchist Federation (personal capacity) and author of Imperiled Life: Revolution against Climate Catastrophe. For info: http://www.cprsj.wordpress.com

7 – Mon

What’s the Story? – Workshop for Writers and Performers with Stacie Chaiken, 7–8:30p, Upstairs at Last Bookstore, 453 S. Spring #11104, LA 90013 (enter on 5th St). Tickets: http://www.evite.com https://www.facebook.com/events/175603396553856/

8 – Tue

Rally Against Toxic Women’s Jail, 10a-1p, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W Temple St, LA 90012. Press conference and rally to amplify demands to Board of Supervisors. Supervisors will be voting on motions around the construction of the Womens jail in Lancaster they have proposed to build! https://www.facebook.com/events/2264889703833037/ https://www.facebook.com/dignityandpowernow/

https://www.facebook.com/JusticeLANow/

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, Marina Del Rey Library, 4533 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292, free http://laughtears.com/McLuhanWake.html

Deadline for presentation submission to Sheriff’s Oversight Commission on draft recommendations re: LASD cooperation with I.C.E. The Commission is accepting submissions for presentations on this topic. Go to http://file.lacounty.gov/SDSInter/coc/co/1048781_CallforCommunityPresentations.pdf and submit your organization’s proposal. (See Jan 22)

ADDITIONAL ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Stop #LADWP from investing in 3 gas plants in LA, hosted by Sunrise Movement and SoCal 350 Climate Action, 10:30a, 111 N Hope St, LA 90012. RSVP: https://goo.gl/forms/PxHwiy4id5Gy0r7n1. Join Sunrise LA mailing list: https://goo.gl/YpqhDh. Attend the Public Comment at the LADWP Board Meeting. LA has 12 years to fully respond to the current climate crisis.

9 – Wed

Laughtears Salon (RSVP 310 306 7330 for location & time) free – politics, art, culture discussion, http://laughtears.com

10 – Thu

UTLA Teachers’ strike scheduled to begin. 7a, Community support welcome on picket lines outside elementary, secondary and adult schools and early childhood education centers. http://www.utla.net

Book Talk: The Power of Race in Cuba: Racial Ideology & Black Consciousness during the Revolution, 12-2p, 153 Haines Hall at UCLA. Inaugural bi-annual Mark Q. Sawyer Memorial Lecture in Racial and Ethnic Politics. Dr. Danielle Clealand of Florida International Univ-Dept of Politics and International Relations, will present from her new book, winner of the 2018 Best Book Award for the Race, Ethnicity and Politics Section of the American Political Science Association (APSA). https://chicano.ucla.edu/events/book-talk-power-race-cuba-racial-ideology-black-consciousness-during-revolution

Health Care For All- LA meets 7:30 p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd. Culver City 90230. Free Parking lot and entrance behind the building. http://healthcareforall.org/chapters/los-angeles-county Questions: Maureen 310- 459-9763. We need your membership to stay viable. Dues of any amount are accepted. JOIN online at http://www.healthcareforall.org or mail a check payable to HCA-CA, PO Box 5833 Novato, CA 94948. Specify LA Chapter.

11 – Fri

Rally to Close Guantanamo prison, 11a-1p, DTLA Federal Building, 300 N. Los Angeles St., LA 90012. Speakers, music, tableau of detainees. http://www.icujp.org https://www.facebook.com/events/327029867899073/

***NEW*** Film: Mr. Rogers “Won’t You be my Neighbor?”, 7:30p (doors open 7p), Crescenta Valley United Methodist Church, 2700 Montrose Ave., Fellowship Hall, Montrose. Refreshments will be provided. trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhwktRDG_aQ http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/thread/853/neighbor-friday-january-11-cvumc Montrose Peace Vigil at http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/

12 – Sat

1st Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Forum & Fair, 10a-2p, Downey Adult School, 12340 Woodruff Ave, Downey, 90241. Soroptimist Int’l of Downey will break the silence about Human Trafficking! Forum: 10a-1p, Walk: 1:30-2PM Food trucks, Fair Trade Vendors onsite. https://www.facebook.com/events/345537992691903/

https://www.facebook.com/Soroptimist-International-of-Downey-232187673496280/

AWARE-LA Encino Saturday Dialogue, 10:30a-1:30p, Bethel Encino Elca, 17500 Burbank Blvd, Encino, 91316. Gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color. https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue/ https://www.facebook.com/events/287048815269294/

Let’s Talk About Puerto Rico hosted by Puerto Ricans In Action, 2–4p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda, Culver City 90230, free (donations requested for relief/mutual aid work).We’ll be talking about Puerto Rican history, food, music, dance, and comedy. We will also have children craft activities. Talks by Old San Juan Catering covering what Taino foods are still used in Puerto Rican dishes. Jorge L. Rivera on Freddy Prinze Sr’s life and career, and Cristina Florez on Puerto Rican dance.

MESS: Musician Rick Frystak interview (RSVP for Venice location 310 306 7330) free.

http://www.RicKFryStaK.Com

DSA chapter meetings- Westside, Koreatown, SF Valley, 3-6p, RSVP for locations, agenda. communications@dsa-la.org

Safer Cities Forum, 6:30-9p, Theater at Ace Hotel, 929 S Broadway, LA 90015. USNC-UN Women’s LA Chapter is collaborating with the transgender & gender non-binary community, the LA County’s Deputy DA, LAPD, and social services/nonprofit organizations such as CAST, PTV, YWCA, and Bienestar on Safe Cities Forum 2019: The Transgender Urban Experience. https://www.facebook.com/events/1306868552786401/

ADDITIONAL ITEM NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

Los Angeles 4 Refugees Solidarity Night Fundraiser, 5–8:30p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN), 2845 W 7th St, LA 90005. LA 4 Refugees group has met in community at the grass-roots level to discuss how we can support the refugees in crisis at the US/MEX border. We have created a net of committees based throughout the SoCal region that focus on the various components of the work needed to support the migrants, such as: Medical Brigade: provides medical assistance to migrants in TJ, have brought services to migrants 4 wkends in the last 2 months. Mapping and Donations committee: mapped shelters throughout TJ and other states of Mexico categorize what kind of communities they service. Fundraising Committee: Supported fundraising for medical brigade delegations and plan events to sustain on-going efforts. https://www.facebook.com/events/300097577378703/

13 – Sun

Film: “It’s What We Do,” hosted by LA Jews for Peace, 2-4p, Arbeter Ring/Workmen’s Circle, 1525 S Robertson Blvd, LA 90035. Play about the Occupation dramatizes interactions among Israeli soldiers manning a checkpoint, a group of Palestinians, and several Jewish settlers. This play goes beyond the headlines to show what the Israeli occupation looks like on a daily basis; how it affects the soldiers as enforcers, and Palestinians living under it. Dialog is adapted from Breaking the Silence testimonies of Israeli soldiers whose memories continue to haunt them. Panel discussion with two former Israeli Defense Force members, Yossi Khen and Yair Agmon, both anti-occupation activists living in LA; moderator, Tony Litwinko. A portion of the donations will go to support the work of Breaking the Silence in Israel. Suggested donation $10; No one turned away.

Indivisible 2.0 – Conejo General Meeting, 4-5:30p, Ullman Conference Center, Cal Lutheran Univ, Discuss Indivisible’s next steps — how we’ll demand progressive action from our elected representatives, and hold them accountable! Set goals for 2020. RSVP: https://www.indivisibleconejo.org/events/2019/1/13/indivisible-20-an-indivconejo-general-meeting

Commemorate 100th Anniversary of Rosa Luxemburg’s Assassination: Two-Part Workshop on Luxemburg as Marxist, Revolutionary, and Feminist, 6-8p, Public School, 951 Chung King Rd, Chinatown, LA 90012. Luxemburg was killed as she was leading a leftist revolution in Germany. A theorist of imperialism and war, of women and revolution, and of spontaneity and democracy in revolution, she also criticized Lenin and Trotsky from the left for having established a single-party state after the Russian Revolution. Readings drawn from ROSA LUXEMBURG READER, ed. Hudis and Anderson, Monthly Review Press. PDFs can be obtained from IMHO. 1. Biographical intro by Kevin B. Anderson; 2. Imperialism/Colonialism, intro by Nick Takeyama; 3. Women and revolution, intro by Rocio Lopez. (See Jan 27 for part 2.) <arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org>

14 – Mon

Anniversary of FBI COINTELPRO inspired killings of Black Panther Party members Bunchy Carter and John Huggins at UCLA. AAP Learning Pavilion at UCLA, all day (Jan. 14-17). https://www.aap.ucla.edu/events/john-huggins-bunchy-carter-annual-memorial/

LA Tenants Union- Sindicato de Iniquilinos, Sección Hollywood-Hollywood Local, 6:30–9p, 6500 W Sunset Blvd, LA 90028. Bilingual Eng-Span. Organize With Your Neighbors To Stay In Your Apartments! Stop Gentrification-Displacement! Free Legal Advice For Tenants! https://www.facebook.com/events/538600209955564/

15 – Tue

Public radio’s 1A explores the lose-lose of California politics — a live taping, 8-9:30p, Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, LA 90049. Tickets: http://www.scpr.org

16 – Wed

MOM – MEDIA DISCUSSION, 6-8p, Beyond Baroque, FREE 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. laughtears.com

Change Links monthly conference call editorial planning discussion, 7:30p. Email changelinks2@gmail.com for info on participating.

17 – Thu

Whittier Peace 3rd Thursday Film Night, 7p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church (Chase Room),

7056 Washington Ave., Whittier 90602. N/E corner of Wardman St. and Washington Ave.

Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs north and south two short blocks east of Greenleaf Park on Washington (there is additional parking in the back of the church). Walk through the second gate north of Wardman. The Chase Room is just to the left. Bring a DVD to share! Film will be chosen from the DVDs brought that night. http://whittierpeace.org/

18 – Fri

RELEASED – documentary – directed by Philip F. Messina, + Q&A with Messina, 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. ‘Released’ tells the story of four ex-offenders who changed their lives around with the help of a reentry program called The Fortune Society and broke the recidivism loop. 213-413 1077, info@lapovertydept.org

19 – Sat

3rd Annual Women’s March in DTLA https://womensmarchla.org/ Women’s March LA is an independent non-profit separate and independent from Women’s March Inc. national organization. It strives for intersectionality and diversity. https://womensmarchla.org/events/2019-womens-march-la/

Truth to Power: Yellow Vests at Women’s March, 10a-2p, Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St., LA. Let’s show our solidarity with the brave women and men in Europe who are empowering the masses to stand up to the oligarchy. Make your own signs with messages that speak to you. The first 50 marchers that arrive will get a free yellow vest to wear and take with you when we are done. You must have RSVP’d here on this link first: https://goo.gl/forms/EWScQYgZmGeYGYAW2 You might be surprised to know that a yellow-vest solidarity march would be consistent with the Women’s March commitment to “…dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect.” https://www.facebook.com/events/922046251339882/

3rd Annual March for Justice, Plaza Park Ventura, CA, 10a-12p. Join us as we continue to advocate for justice for all! Create ARTIVISM (art + activism) to promote political and cultural change.Go to our website for artivism ideas and info. http://justiceforallvc.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/617799451956843/

3rd Annual Women’s March Orange County, Downtown Santa Ana; Starting Point TBA. All welcome; this is an all-inclusive, family-friendly event. RSVP, volunteer or sign-up your organization, visit website http://www.OCWomensMarch.org.

Inland Empire Women’s March, 10a-1p, Historic Riverside Courthouse, 4050 Main St., Riverside https://www.facebook.com/events/241146276599568/

Women’s March in Washington D.C. . https://www.womensmarch.com/2019/

Action! Cinema As Connection Presents: Tani Ikeda – Resist, 8p, Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado, LA 90026. Free screening is part of ACTION! Cinema as Connection, a series presenting documentary films and workshops by female filmmakers of color, made possible with the support of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Tani Ikeda will present several personal and documentary works in this program. Three episodes of “RESIST”– a series focused on the Justice L.A. and Dignity & Power Now campaigns as they protested a proposed 3.5 billion dollar jail expansion in LA–will be featured during this screening. The series is directed by Ikeda, and calls for a reform of the prison system.

20 – Sun

Tu B’Shvat & MLK Day of Service Tree Planting Event, 8a–12n, 7965 Whitsett Avenue, LA 91605. In honor of Tu B’Shvat or the “New Year of the Trees” and MLK Day, City Plants hosts a tree planting event at Jamie Beth Slaven park. Join us to plant 70 new trees! Volunteer registration begins at 8a. Breakfast & lunch provided for all volunteers. Wear close-toed shoes and bring a reusable water bottle. Info: City Plants 213-473-9950.

AIDS/LifeCycle Sunday Funday Gameday, 3–6p, Village at Ed Gould Plaza – LA LGBT Center, 1125 N McCadden Pl, LA 90038. Tickets: actnow.tofighthiv.org Play your favorite childhood board games in a very ADULT tournament. Connect 4, Hungry Hungry Hippos, Jenga and More! Admission includes Tournament play, Pizza and Beverages Courtesy of Angel City Brewery. Winners will be rewarded with prizes from our community partners. Not registered for AIDS/LifeCycle 2019? We’ll be raffling a bike to anyone who registers for AIDS/LifeCycle during Sunday Funday.

21 – Mon

Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday and Day of Service- MLK Day Parade in Crenshaw District, contingents gather near MLK Blvd. and Western Ave, proceed to Leimert Park usually. Route may be impacted by construction for Crenshaw Metro light rail. https://kingdomdayparade.org/

22 – Tue

LA County Sheriff’s Civilian Oversight Commission will discuss and take action on draft recommendations re: LASD cooperation with I.C.E. See Jan 8 for instructions on submitting comments. Note change in day & location, 9a-1p,: MTA hq at Cesar Chavez/Vignes, 1 Gateway Plaza, LA 90012. https://coc.lacounty.gov/

5th District LAUSD Candidate Forum, 7–9p, SIJCC – Silverlake Independent Jewish Community Center, 1110 Bates Ave, LA 90029. Tickets: sijcc.net Co-sponsored by League of Women Voters. Special election to fill pivotal vacancy of LAUSD Board of Ed is Tue Mar 5. RSVP: https://sijcc.net/Community-Events

ADDITIONAL ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Stop #LADWP from investing in 3 gas plants in LA, hosted by Sunrise Movement and SoCal 350 Climate Action, 10:30a, 111 N Hope St, LA 90012. RSVP: https://goo.gl/forms/PxHwiy4id5Gy0r7n1. Join Sunrise LA mailing list: https://goo.gl/YpqhDh. Attend the Public Comment at the LADWP Board Meeting. LA has 12 years to fully respond to the current climate crisis.

23 – Wed

LAPD & LAFD: Readiness, Reform and Public Safety, Town Hall LA, 11:30–1:30p, City Club LA, 555 S Flower Street, 51st Floor, LA 90071. Tickets: http://www.townhall-la.org. LAPD Chief Moore will be speaking.

Community Policing in the 21st Century to Reduce Conflict (CP21), hosted by CPOA Region X, 8a–5p, LA Port Police, 330 S Centre St, San Pedro 90731. Tickets: cpoa.org

24 – Thu

Racism and Reproduction — What black women need to know, KPCC In Person, 7–8:30p, LA84 Foundation, 2141 W Adams Blvd, LA 90018. KPCC’s Priska Neely moderates Debbie Allen – owner and clinical director of Tribe Midwifery, Raena Granberry – mother, maternal-child health advocate and program manager with Black Women for Wellness, and Dr. La Tanya Hines – OB-GYN, Kaiser Permanente. https://www.facebook.com/events/553450935125582/

ADDITIONAL ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION “The Making of Immigrants into Criminals: Law, Enforcement, and the Media“, 6-8p, UCLA California NanoSystems Institute (CNSI). Professors Menjívar and Eagly discuss the process of immigrant criminalization through laws that target certain groups and behaviors and at the same time restrict access to legalization. News media, some policy makers’ speeches, and public discourse are filled with narratives and images that link immigrants and crime. This daily exposure may affect the public’s attitudes toward immigration and immigrants. In this lecture, Professors Menjívar and Eagly discuss the process of immigrant criminalization through laws that target certain groups and behaviors and at the same time restrict access to legalization. The role of media is central in conveying to the public and to immigrants the content of policy makers’ speeches, their enforcement plans, as well as images that cement the link between immigrants and crime. Click here to RSVP. https://eventsrsvp.ucla.edu/spotlight_sociology/logon.aspx?NoID=Y https://www.law.ucla.edu/news-and-events/5055/2019/1/24/The-Making-of-Immigrants-into-Criminals-c–Law-Enforcement-and-the-Media-featuring-Professor-Ingrid-Eagly/

25 – Fri

Conmemoracion Genocidio/Ethnocidio 1932, hosted by Centro Cultural Techantit, 5:30–9p, Mount Saint Mary’s University, 10 Chester Pl, LA 90007. Over 30,000 Indigenous Peoples Of El Salvador were massacred In January 1932. Mas de 30,000 Personas Indigenas Originarios Fueron Masacrados en El Salvador en 1932. https://www.facebook.com/events/264612474230175/

26 – Sat

Faith and Race: Challenging the Culture of Criminalization; Faith-Rooted Racism, 9a-4p, Holman United Methodist Church, 3320 W. Adams Blvd., LA 90018. Justice Not Jails’ Winter Conference won’t hide ugly truths. One goal is to spread understanding of “how the criminalization of people of color, mass incarceration, and immigrant detention grow out of white supremacist ideology and structural racism.” Scholar Kelly Lytle Hernandez will help unpack this. We will address faith, not just prophetic faith that struggles against white supremacy but bad faith—white Christianity, specifically—that has helped stigmatize and punish people of color. Info: lfoy@im4humanintegrigy.org http://justicenotjails.org/faith-rooted-racism/ Register: http://bit.ly/FaithandRace2019

Xochitl 4th Annual Conference, 9a–5p, CSU Channel Islands, Oxnard, CA, Keynote Speaker: Raudel Banuelos. Chumash Opening Blessing/Singers/Dancers, Mexica Music, Mixteco Dancers, Hip Hop artists. Panel Discussion: Indigenous Solidarity in the Era of “Neo-Colonialism.” Alex Villalpando (CSULA), Casmali Lopez, Angelica Cardona (Omo Ache), Juan Carlos Blanco (Omo Ache), Sonya Zapien (MICOP), Veronica Valadez (Ehecatl Wind Philosophies), Moderator Lupe Carrasco Cardona, plus Workshops https://www.facebook.com/events/365715817507016/

2019 Skid Row Carnival of Love, 9:30a-4:30p, 5th St. & San Julian, LA. RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/skid-row-carnival-of-love-2019-tickets-50660805834 Note: You Must Register For A Free Ticket On Eventbrite. Join us for The Wayfarer Foundation’s 5th annual Skid Row Carnival of Love. We served 4,000 people experiencing homelessness during our 2018 event. https://www.facebook.com/events/2140684252632210/

Volunteer to work at the Pan African Film Festival (Feb. 7-18), 11a–2p, Strategy and Soul Center,

3546 W Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd,, LA 90008, one block east of Crenshaw Blvd. On-line application: http://submit.paff.org/forms/volunteer/

9th annual Poetry Of Venice Photography, 2-4p: panel discussion , 4-6p: Opening for Photo Show in Gallery, free admission. Gerry Fialka hosts a panel of award-winning Venice photographers, who explore landscapes of the human psyche and push pictorial representation beyond! Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd Venice 90291. FREE. https://www.facebook.com/events/250809242255419/

ADDITIONAL ITEMS NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

Series on “What Is Socialist Feminism? From Analyzing Oppression to Theorizing Liberation and Organizing” Session 2: Alienated Labor and Human Alienation Under Capitalism, 2:30-5:30p, Art Share L.A., 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013. For more information and to obtain the syllabus and readings, call 310-210-3748 or write to socialistfeminismclasses@gmail.com. $5 donation requested per session but not mandatory. Free parking available. Art Share L.A. is near the Little Tokyo Metro Train Station (Gold Line)

Extinction Rebellion LA Launch, 5–7p, Pershing Square,5th & Hill, DTLA. We have 12 years to fix climate change, and experts have warned that the decisions made in the next 2 years will be what determines our success. The Trump administration and the inaction of the broader status quo actively threatens our survival. Join us on this nationwide day of action as we #RebelForLife! We will gather at Pershing Square before marching to the financial district where we will rally and demonstrate the severity of the crisis we face through disruption and performance art. Be there for day one, and help us save the future! https://www.facebook.com/events/2057523427664966/ https://rebellion.earth/

27 – Sun

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Holocaust_Remembrance_Day

Regional : Indivisible Guide 2.0, 3:30-5:30p, Dupars, 214 S Lake Ave, Pasadena. Launch of Indivisible Guide 2.0. Hosted by Indivisible Suffragists https://www.facebook.com/events/2261475430805226/

15th Venice Film Fest, 6p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. Films made in Venice: 6p Live music; 7p Rare old newsreels; 7:30p Taylor Cox’s PULL (49 minutes) shares the insight of local Venice Beach residents; 8:30p, ROLLER DREAMS It’s 1984 and Venice Beach, CA, is at the epicenter of a pop culture explosion. Young people of color create a new phenomenon: roller dancing. But just as roller dancing flourishes, politics, money and gentrification conspire to take their dreams away. https://www.facebook. com/rollerdreams/ With Sara Messenger (aka Sally Piano). https://www.facebook.com/events/321609871994777/

Commemorating the 100th Anniversary of Rosa Luxemburg’s Assassination, 6-8p, Public School,

951 Chung King Road, Chinatown, LA 90012. See Jan 13 for more details. 1. Intro by Lilia Monzo; 2. Reforming vs. totally uprooting capitalism, intro by Thonette Myking; 3. Spontaneity in revolution, intro by Kris Gardner. Sponsored by West Coast Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization

More information and PDFs of readings: <arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org>

Support Honduran Refugees, hosted by May Day Trans Queer Contingent, 6–8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA 90005. http://www.carecen-la.org/

28 – Mon

Laughtears Salon, 6-9p, 212 Pier Santa Monica free – politics, art, culture discussion, free

29 – Tue

From Red to Green – De Rojo a Verde, Support Park Equity Now Campaign with Promesa Boyle Heights, 9a–1p, at LA Board of Supervisors, 500 W Temple St, LA 90012, Supervisors are set to approve the Measure A Implementation Guidelines. Turn out and speak in support of park equity in LA County. https://www.facebook.com/events/914539908742450/

30 – Wed

Conversion with Mark Lilla, 5-6p (free food at 4:30p), Ground Zero, USC, free. Center for the Political Future series of Political Conversations. Mark Lilla is a frequent contributor to the NY Review of Books, NY Times, and publications worldwide. In 2015 Overseas Press Club of America awarded him its prize for Best Commentary on International News in Any Medium. https://dornsife.usc.edu/events/view/1493087/political-conversation-mark-lilla/

Is the US Enabling Autocrats to Run the World? A Zócalo/UCLA Downtown Event, Moderated by Carol Giacomo, Editorial Board Member, The New York Times, 7:30p, National Center for the Preservation of Democracy, 111 N. Central Ave., LA 90012. Trump openly favors autocratic rulers from Russia to Hungary to the Philippines to Saudi Arabia. What does it mean when the president sides with repressive regimes and withdraws from democratic alliances? What US actions strengthen authoritarians—and which might frustrate or weaken them? Director of UCLA Burkle Center for International Relations Kal Raustiala, Washington Post editor Karen Attiah, and UCLA poli sci Prof. Richard Anderson examine how the turn from promoting democracy abroad influences other governments.

Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fred_Korematsu

31 – Thu

Housing Justice In #UnequalCities Conference, 6-8:30p, LA-CAN, 838 E. 6th St., LA. The Housing Justice in #UnequalCities Network, funded by the National Science Foundation, brings together research communities whose work analyzes key geographies of housing precarity (evictions, homelessness, displacement, segregation, informal settlements) and examines established and emergent practices of housing justice. RSVP by Jan. 29: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/housing-justice-in-unequalcities-conference-part-1-of-2-registration-53847862406 #UnequalCities Conference continues at UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs Fri, Feb 1, 9a-6:30p RSVP at https://unequalcities.eventbrite.com. challengeinequality@luskin.ucla.edu

Change Links monthly mailing, distribution and planning meeting, 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Bl, Culver City 90230. Dial 22 for entry.

Upcoming events:

UCLA Institute of American Cultures Film Festival: Feb. 1, 11:30a-10p, James West Alumni Center, 375 Westwood Plaza, UCLA. Celebrating 50 Years of Ethnic Stories on Screen by UCLA Alumni. The festival will include features, documentaries, shorts, and comedies presented by the UCLA American Indian Studies Center, the UCLA Asian American Studies Center, the UCLA Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies, and the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center. All films are written, directed, produced, and/or acted in by UCLA alumni, and will be followed by a Q&A session. https://chicano.ucla.edu/events/ucla-institute-american-cultures-film-festival

Pan African Film & Arts Festival, Feb. 7-18. http://www.paff.org/