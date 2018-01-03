January 2018 Calendar of Community Events

On-Going or continuing Events

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (La Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities-Los Angeles, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl and Parkview St, LA 90057, fruit and vegetable distribution

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA (Boyle Heights) 90033. STPLA has weekly free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, and anything else we can get donated) every Sunday at 4:30pm @ Mariachi Plaza (but we’re there from 4 to 6 p.m.). Here we distribute food, engage the community in things happening around the neighborhood/city, learn about any grievances they may have and see how we can best address those grievances, invite them to community events, and provide legal services with the help from our friends at the Los Angeles Center for Community Law and Action (LACCLA). https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/2017/06/13/two-years-serving-the-people-of-los-angeles-in-building-community-power/

Tuesdays, 9:30a, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 100 W. 1st St (may have to enter from 2nd & main), 9:30a Tuesdays to speak out against racist police murders with impunity.

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition http://www.stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting locations and times. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Wednesdays, LA CAN Legal Clinic, 6-7:30p, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

LA Art Show, Wed, Jan 10, 2018 at 7p to Sun, Jan 14, 2018 at 5:00pm, Los Angeles Convention Center—West Hall, 1201 South Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015. The LA Art Show is the premiere event for experiencing, collecting, sharing, and purchasing art. In its 23rd year, the 2018 show has refined its focus creating a freshly curated fair offering visitor and collectors a new hosted art experience devoted to Modern and Contemporary art. The show continues to evolve in a new and exciting direction reflecting how LA is making its mark as rising world- class destination for art. Galleries will be exhibiting painting, sculpture, work on paper, installation, photography, performance, and video works for sale. The UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center is co-presenting with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) installations by artists Daniel Joseph Martinez and Leyla Cárdenas. https://chicano.ucla.edu/events/la-art-show-0 https://chicano.ucla.edu/events/

Feb 2-4 Unrig the System Summit, New Orleans, Convening the Brightest Minds from the Right and Left to Fix American Politics. This is fast-paced and fun, with plenty of time to self-organize as you mingle with advocacy leaders, academics, comedians, musicians, celebrities, activists, philanthropists, and journalists. This is about crossing partisan and ideological divides and working on concrete solutions to unrig the political system. Our Revolution President Nina Turner will be a featured speaker and we plan to host an OR meet up over the weekend. https://www.facebook.com/events/143581912958040/ https://unrigsummit.com/or

Feb 5-9: Oscar Lopez Rivera, Puerto Rican patriot and ex-political prisoner visits So Cal to discuss Decolonization, Hurricanes and Solidarity. Events in Santa Barbara, Ventura, LA, OC and San Diego. Info here https://www.facebook.com/events/163039650972667/ or call 310-460-8586, email oscarlopezsocaltour@gmail.com

Mon – 1

Healthcare for All Rose Parade March, 7a, Singer Park, California Blvd and St. John Ave.

Tue – 2

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, Marina Del Rey Library, 4533 Admiralty Way, MdR. http://laughtears.com/McLuhanWake.html

Drone-Free LAPD/No Drones, LA Campaign Meeting, 6:30p, LA CAN, 838 E.6th St DTLA (x-street Gladys). Stop LAPD Spying Coalition 562-230-4578 stoplapdspying@gmail.com http://www.stoplapdspying.org

Wed – 3

“An American Genocide” Book Discussion with Professor Ben Madley, 10a-12n, 580 Cafe, 580 Hilgard Ave, LA 90024. An American Genocide: The United States and the California Indian Catastrophe, 1846-1873,by Madley, is the first full account of the government‑sanctioned genocide of California Indians under US rule. Join us in the LIbrary at St. Alban’s (580 Hilgard Ave) for this discussion of the history of Native People in California. Light refreshments will be served. Books will be available for purchase and to raise funds for 580 Cafe. Limited Parking available in church lot off of Westholme. Public Transportation: Metro, Big Blue Bus, Westholme and HIlgard entrance UCLA.

Thu – 4

Whittier Peace Free Film Night: A VERY HEAVY AGENDA: Part 1: A Catalyzing Event, 7-9p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 7056 Washington Ave, Whittier 90602. Park on Washington (additional parking behind church). N/E corner of Wardman St. & Washington Ave. Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs north and south two short blocks east of Greenleaf. Walk through the second gate n. of Wardman. Who are the Neo-Cons? How have they influenced the agenda and actions of the American Empire? Filmmaker Robbie Martin’s exceptional insight, video editing and music composition talent makes this series not just a documentary but a work of art. We will show Part 1 on January 4th and the rest, of the over 7 hours of this series, on subsequent 3rd Thursday Teach-Ins. Viewing this documentary series is being a witness to history. Don’t miss it! Whittier Area Peace & Justice Coalition, 562-587-6270, 562-233-8579, http://whittierpeace.org

Fri – 5

Topanga Peace Alliance monthly film, Generation Zapped, 7:15 pm, Topanga Library, 122 N Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga, 90290. 7:15 pm potluck before film; 7:30 film, $10 donation requested but no one turned away for lack of funds, action oriented discussion after film. A new documentary, Generation Zapped, reveals the high cost of our addiction to digital devices and the health risks, especially for children and teens, from exposure to wireless radiation. “These effects can happen with even very small levels of exposure if they occur on a daily basis. Cell phone use is likely to be more harmful in children whose brain and nervous system development can last into late adolescence.” (1) This is only going to get worse as the new 5G (fifth generation) higher powered wireless technology is spread throughout the neighborhoods of America. https://www.facebook.com/groups/53323228710/ http://topangapeacealliance.org

Sat – 6

Flip the House: Kickoff Pancake Breakfast & Canvassing 9a-12n, Orange: @ Democratic Party of OC, 1916 W. Chapman Ave. Ste. B. Orange County is ground zero to retake the House of Representatives in 2018 and resist Trump in Washington. We’re gearing up now and need your help! Sign up to host your own “Flip the House” event and get a canvassing kit at http://www.grodpoc.com/flip. At our Kickoff on January 6, enjoy pancakes and practice your canvassing skills so that you’re ready to host your own “Flip the House” Pancake Breakfast & Precinct Walk in your area.To learn more or to sign up to host your own “Flip the House” event, visit http://www.grodpoc.com/flip http://ocprogressiveevents.info/cgi-bin/calendar.cgi?T#Jan06dpoc

AWARE-LA monthly drop-in dialogue for white anti-racists in Santa Monica. First timers, 12:45p for orientation; all, 1-4p, followed by volunteer dialogue to plan next month’s activity. awarela@gmail.com, http://www.awarela.org for more information and location details.

Sun – 7

OC Racial Justice Collaborative: Jan Meeting, 1-3:30pm, Santa Ana: @ Youth-on-the-Move, Inc. Hqt., 1850 E. 17th Street #103 Whether you’re already an active member of OC Racial Justice Collaborative or a new attendee, we’d love to see you at the meeting. Please join us and become a part of this vital human rights, anti-racist movement. We welcome you to bring your own snacks or snacks to share! There is a large free parking lot directly behind the building off of 16th St. http://ocprogressiveevents.info/cgi-bin/calendar.cgi?T#Jan07rjc

Rally Against Keystone, LNG, and Line 3 Pipelines, 1-5p, LA City Hall, 200 North Spring Street, LA. This isn’t just another call or FB event for another rally. This isn’t a fashionable afternoon for a selfie. It’s your day to reconnect with like minded hearts to honor the differences and find the similarities because have one goal: Clean Water, Clean Air, Healthy Land. https://www.facebook.com/events/302584313579712/

Committee for Racial Justice presents Gentrification II: Drilling Down on Housing Issues, Free workshop, 6p, Virginia Avenue Park,Thelma Terry Bldg., 2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica 90404, 6 – 8:30 pm (singing group meets at 5:30pm in Thelma Terry Bldg), Potluck supper at 6:00pm & program at 6:30pm. Panel of experts will discuss what’s been happening to housing availability & affordability in communities of color recently and what remedies might help protect & expand the shrinking Black population in Santa Monica. This is part of an ongoing monthly workshop series sponsored by the Committee For Racial Justice. Co-sponsored by Virginia Ave. Park; the African American Parent, Staff, Student Support Group; and the Church in Ocean Park.For more information, call 310-422-5431

Mon – 8

Women 4 Women and Children Action Committee, hosted by Valley Community Healthcare, 12n-1p. 6801 Coldwater Canyon Ave, North Hollywood 91605. The Women 4 Women & Children Committee takes an active and leadership role in outreach, advocacy and fundraising for Valley Community Healthcare’s women’s reproductive health and pediatric programs via a specific event(s) or plan of actions. Come join us! A light lunch will be served. For more information contact jbainter@vchcare.org

Heal the Bay Volunteer Orientation, 7-9p, 1444 9th St, Santa Monica, 90401 healthebay.org. Recurring monthly event training new volunteers.

Tue – 9

Thomas Fire and Racial Inequity, 7-8:30p, WAV, 175 S Ventura Ave, Ventura, 93001. The Thomas Fire disrupted our lives in many ways and it also highlighted and exacerbated racial inequity in our communities. Come join this discussion to to educate ourselves about some of these aspects and discuss how we can be involved in addressing them. https://www.facebook.com/events/330188420791760/ Showing up for Racial Justice Ventura County https://www.facebook.com/surjvc/

Wed – 10

January Budget Action, 11a-12p, 3900 Main St, Riverside, CA 92501, Organized in partnership with Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity, Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB), Mi Familia Vota, Live Free ICUC, ACLU of Southern California. This will be Governor Jerry Brown’s last budget. Will his legacy ignore the over 20% of Californians living in poverty? Another 20% of Californians are in “near-poverty,” which means they struggle to pay for food and shelter. Join us in response to Governor Jerry Brown’s January Budget proposal to demand that he does not build a legacy on the backs of Californians living in poverty. https://www.facebook.com/events/525131307868341/

Change Links mid-month planning meeting for next issue, 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Bl., Culver City 90232. Dial 22 at door for entry.

LA Art Show, 7p Los Angeles Convention Center, see continuing events for details.

CopWatch Santa Ana General Meeting/Community Forum, 7-10p, El Centro Cultural de México, 837 N. Ross St. Santa Ana (new address) You are invited to come participate in direct-action based barrio organizing against the police state. Every 2nd Wed. of the month at 7pm. Professional childcare will be provided. Agents of the state including the Santa Ana Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement are NOT welcomed. http://ocprogressiveevents.info

LA TIMES IDEAS EXCHANGE and SKYLIGHT BOOKS present JOE BIDEN as he discusses his book PROMISE ME, DAD, 7:30p, Orpheum Theatre, 842 S Broadway, LA 90014. Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose (Flatiron Books) Join Biden for a night of conversation that will go beyond 280-character arguments to connect friends and neighbors around the topics that matter most. Balcony tickets range from $60-$75, orchestra tickets range from $125-$145, and mezzanine tickets are $145 and all seats include a copy of his #1 NY Times bestselling memoir, Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose. https://www.skylightbooks.com/event/la-times-ideas-exchange-and-skylight-books-present-joe-biden-he-discusses-his-book-promise-me

Thu – 11

First Hearing for Real Rent Control: Repeal Costa Hawkins! 8a-12p, California State Capitol

1315 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95814. Victory! A first vote on the bill to to repeal the state restriction on rent control – the Costa Hawkins Rental Housing Act – AB1506 – is scheduled! Meet us in Sacramento at the state capitol on Wednesday January 11th at 8:30am in State Capitol, Room 4202 at the Assembly Housing and Community Development Committee meeting. It’s important to get their before early so we can get seats in the hearing room. Stay tuned for lobby days prior to the vote! https://www.facebook.com/events/161315931153430/

Close Guantanamo Now Rally, End Torture! 16 years is too long! 12n-2p, DTLA Fed, Bldg, 300 N. Los Angeles St., sponsored by Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace, http://www.icujp.org, endorsed by Vets for Peace, Code Pink, National Religious Campaign Against Torture, and others.

JusticeLA Town Hall,7p, Hollywood United Methodist Church, 6817 Franklin Avenue Hollywood, CA 90068. RSVP today to join JusticeLA, White People 4 Black Lives, the ACLU So Cal and Hollywood United Methodist Church for a community meeting to discuss the L.A. County Board of Supervisors $3.5 billion jail expansion plan. Learn how you and/or your organization can help the JusticeLA coalition fight back against L.A. County’s failed criminal justice system and reclaim, reimagine and reinvest in our communities. http://justicelanow.org/charityevent/3rd-district-town-hall-meeting/

Health Care for All – LA film screening: Heather Booth: Changing the World, 7:30p, Peace Center 3916 Sepulveda Blvd. Culver City 90230. free. Booth is one of he most influential persons you have never heard of! An inspiring film, it examines how social change happens through one person’s legacy in progressive politics, organizing and empowering each of us to create change. Booth, a renowned organizer and activist, began her remarkable career at the height of the Civil Rights movement. AGENDA : 7:30pm Meeting: Introductions, Reports Announcements. UPDATES on SB562 Healthy California Act http://www.HealthyCA.org. 8:30 Film Screening. Info: Maureen 310-459-9763. http://www.healthcareforall.org

Fri – 12

VAGABOND and Beyond Baroque present: From Italy to China with Jack Hirschman. Join us for a night of poetry with the emeritus poet laureate of San Francisco, Jack Hirschman, as he presents his translations of Magma, by Italian poet, Alfonso Gatto, and From the Snow Leopard to Mayakovsky, by Chinese poet, Jidi Majia, translations by Denis C. Mair. Receive a free copy of Magma, with paid regular admission. Beyond Baroque, 681 N. Venice Blvd., Venice CA 90291 $10 Regular admission (free for Beyond Baroque members) http://www.vagabondbooks.net/

Sat – 13

Martin Luther King Jr Teach-In & Training: Mobilizing for Justice in an Unjust World, 8:30a-12n, UC Irvine School of Law, 401 E Peltason Dr. Ste 1000. School of Law faculty, staff, students, alumni, local attorneys and community organizers come together to discuss opportunities to advocate for justice in a variety of legal practices. Training will be provided for attorneys and community members interested in serving as Legal Observers at demonstrations and other events held around Southern California where protesters and/or event organizers are concerned about First Amendment rights. The plenary session will be recorded and made available to the UCI Law community within 72 hours of the event. Breakout sessions, however, will only be recorded upon request and with the permission of the panelists. RSVP: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eexfokqv77d370b0&llr=we9w8txab . Approved for Minimum Continuing Legal Education Credit by the State Bar. For more event details or request reasonable accommodatins for a disability, please email Jillian Henry at jhenry@law.uci.edu http://ocprogressiveevents.info/cgi-bin/calendar.cgi?T#Jan13mlk

FREE Legal Clinic at YJC Chuco’s Justice Center, 10a-12p, Family Meeting for People Currently Fighting Criminal Cases 12n-2p. with special immigrant rights clinic on first Saturday. Expunge Your Criminal Record, Clear Your Juvenile Record, Prepare for the Parole Board or Petition to Have Your Name Removed from a Gang Database or Gang Injunction. Contact us with questions – info@youth4justice.org http://youth4justice.org

MESS- Gerry Fialka interviews Dancer Paula Perlman, 2p, Cafe 212 Pier, 212 Pier Ave, Santa Monica 90405, 310-314-5275, Free admission, 2 pm (for two hours), More info: 310-306-7330; FREE http://www.laughtears.com/mess.html

Immigrant Rights – Education for Allies, 7-10p, Conejo Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Community Forum, 3327 Old Conejo Rd, Newbury Park, 91320. This presentation is focused on educating people who want to learn ways to better support friends and family members who are deported. Rafael Torres will provide an overview on the following topics to help us be better allies to our immigrant community: Current immigration news and developments – Common solutions to various immigration issues – Know-Your-Rights (basic rights available to all people, regardless of immigration status). Q & A Panel: Rafael Torres, III, Álvaro J. de Regil, & Julie Diaz Martinez https://www.facebook.com/events/2071526333081483/

VAGABOND and Beyond Baroque present: The Arcanes 2, by Jack Hirschman. Revolutionary poet, Jack Hirschman will be sharing new works from the second volume of his latest master work, The Arcanes 2, recently published in Italy. Regular admission.Beyond Baroque, 681 N. Venice Blvd., Venice CA 90291 $10 Regular admission (free for Beyond Baroque members)

Sun – 14

MAKE IT FUNKY, 7p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291, free. Gerry Fialka hosts an evening of live music and rare film clips of James Brown, Sly Stone and PFunk. Featuring SHAWN ATKINS at 8pm with a dynamic solo set evoking Marvin Gaye, Curtis Mayfield, and Al Green. Super Heavy Funk jam at 8:45. Free your mind and your ass will follow.

Responding to Capitalism’s Wars at Home and Abroad, 6:15-8p, Art Share, 801 E 4th Place (Arts District) LÁ. (Free parking in roof lot across the street on Hewitt St. by the Aztec calendar, also accessible by Metro) Sponsored by the Coalition for Peace, Revolution, and Social Justice (CPRSJ). Speakers: Hamid Khan, Stop LAPD Spying Campaign, on domestic surveillance; Kevin B. Anderson, UCSB Professor and CPRSJ, on Trump’s wars and war threats; Maureen Cruise and Kirsten Magnuson, Health Care for All-Los Angeles, beyond Obamacare; Chris Gardner, CPRSJ, on international arms trade. The thoroughly reactionary processes put into motion by the Trump regime range from wars, threats of wars, and an increase in the international arms trade, to the wars on working people and people of color here in the US. We need to rise up, not by fighting for a return to the neoliberal Obama years, but by deepening the struggle against both Trump and the system that produced him. Sponsors of the CPRSJ: Black Rose/Rosa Negra Anarchist Federation-LA Campus Marxist-Humanists, UCSB, International Marxist-Humanist Organization, West Coast Chapter, Socialist Party, LA Local; Members of Solidarity: A Socialist, Feminist, Anti-Racist Organization, LA Branch. https://www.facebook.com/CPRSJ/ https://cprsj.wordpress.com/

Mon – 15

Martin Luther King Jr. birthday March for Humanity on MLK’s Birthday, 8a-5p, hosted by Kwazi Nkrumah. https://www.facebook.com/events/2050372018579105/ Look for a progressive, anti-war, human rights contingent in the parade dominated by cops, JROTC and political and commercial elites.

Tue – 16

Is L.A. Really Part of Latin America? A Zócalo/Getty “Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA” Event, 7:30p, The Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Dr., LA 90049. Parking is $10 per car or motorcycle after 3:00 PM. Moderated by Gregory Rodriguez, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Zócalo Public Square. The “Mexicanism” of Los Angeles, wrote Mexican poet and onetime L.A. resident Octavio Paz, “floats, never quite existing, never quite vanishing …. I say ‘floats’ because it never mixes or unites with the other world, the North American world based on precision and efficiency.” L.A.’s historical connections to Mexico and the rest of Latin America are well known, and its human connections–in a city of immigrants and their progeny–are obvious. But how Latin American is L.A? Did today’s L.A. grow up in opposition to Latin America–by erasing so much of its Spanish-Mexican past? And why do L.A. business elites prefer to emphasize their connections to Asia, and our status as a “Pacific Rim” city? Comedian and art collector Cheech Marin, Univision anchor León Krauze, and NY Times national correspondent Jennifer Medina visit Zócalo to examine the bridges and walls between Los Angeles and the world to its south. A free, hosted reception with the evening’s featured guests will follow the program.

Wed – 17

MOM – MEDIA DISCUSSION, 6-9p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291, FREE. http://venicewake.org/Events/current.html

Thu – 18

STS Lecture: Evelynn Hammonds, 4:15-6p, Harvey Mudd College, 301 Platt Blvd, Claremont, 91711. “The Marginalization of Experience: Women of Color in STEM,” Evelynn Hammonds is a historian of science at Harvard University whose research examines concepts of race in science as well as the experiences of scientists of color. After the lecture, please join us for a reception hosted by the Office of Institutional Diversity. Hammonds is the Barbara Gutmann Rosenkrantz Professor of the History of Science and of African and African American Studies. She joined the Faculty of Arts and Sciences in 2002 after teaching at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where she was the founding director of the Center for the Study of Diversity in Science, Technology and Medicine.

Fri – 19

VAGABOND and The Revolutionary Poets Brigade present: What Can I Do? : A Poet’s Debate

Celebrate Beyond Baroque’s 50th anniversary year with this special event for January’s theme of Poetry and Politics. Join poets from across Los Angeles as they discuss what can be done as poets and artists to confront a system gone awry. Solutions will abound, as we confer on our role in society, on the eve of one year later. Select readings from the anthologies: Rise; The Border Crossed Us; and The Revolutionary Poets Brigade LA anthology will also ensue. Special guest panelists: Jerry Quickley (KPFK); Vlad Popescu (Indivisible) and more TBA. Regular admission.Beyond Baroque, 681 N. Venice Blvd., Venice CA 90291 $10 Regular admission (free for Beyond Baroque members) editor@vagabondbooks.net http://www.vagabondbooks.net

Sat – 20

Women’s March Los Angeles, 9a-4p, 532 S. Olive St., Downtown LA. First, we MARCH, then we VOTE! The Women’s March LA Foundation, a woman led 510c3 community organization, will again bring together people of all genders, ages, races, cultures, political affiliations, disabilities and backgrounds in downtown Los Angeles on January 20, 2018. On this date we will march to announce our collective vision that by using our VOTE we can create a government that supports and represents our intersecting identities and the social justice and human rights issues that impact us all. http://www.womensmarchla.org http://www.resistancecalendar.org/event/5a04be4b245c2867c0b67d9b

2nd Annual Women’s March 9am-1pm, Santa Ana: @ Downtown Santa Ana. The time has come to march again, grow our movement and continue the change we started. Will you be a part of the change? Last year we marched and lifted up our voices letting the nation know, Women’s rights are human rights! Since then, we have built a movement, called, written letters all to protect women’s rights. Register to receive updates for the march. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-womens-march-on-washington-orange-county-registration-38735262212 March web site is http://www.ocwomensmarch.org/ http://ocprogressiveevents.info/cgi-bin/calendar.cgi?T#Jan20wm

Women’s March Inland Empire, 10a-12p, Downtown Riverside, https://www.facebook.com/events/1812559169044643/ https://www.facebook.com/WomensMarchIE/

California Dream Act – Workshop, 10a-12p, Inland Empire – Immigrant Youth Collective, 601 N Euclid Ave, Ontario, CA 91762. Join us in any of the four workshops we will be hosrting where students will be guided in the process of submitting their CA Dream Act application. CA Dream Act opens from October 1, 2017 – March 2, 2018. deadline to submit application is March 2. If you have a laptop, please bring it with you (CA Dream Act application is online) https://www.facebook.com/events/155075408431161/

Ventura County Rising, 10a-12p, Plaza Park, 651 E Thompson Blvd, Ventura, 93001. Justice For All VC is hosting another dynamic community event. “Ventura County Rising” will bring us back together once the smoke has cleared and the ashes have settled. It will be a celebration of the first responders and community activists who have kept us safe and fed. It will be a time of healing. And it will be a political rally that addresses the environmental factors that allowed such a vicious fire to uproot our community. We are one world, political and social. We have a say in our political and environmental future, and it is up to us exercise our vote. https://www.facebook.com/events/384588781998065/ https://www.facebook.com/justiceforallventura/

Trevor Noah, 10p (7p show was sold out), Dolby Theatre 6801 Hollywood Boulevard, LA. tickets http://bit.ly/LA2ndShow

Sun – 21

10th Annual Hope & Unity Awards Gala, Pico Youth & Family Center, 6-10p, Le Meridien Delfina, 530 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica 90405. Tickets Available http://www.eventbrite.com. The #PYFCGala is a special time for us to recognize extraordinary individuals in our community who have sucessfully transformed their own lives as well as the lives of others.

Mon – 22

Friends of OC Detainees Volunteer Orientation 6-7:30p @ Irvine United Congregational Church, 4915 Alton Pkwy, Irvine. Did you know that up to 1000 immigrants are held in Orange County detention facilties on any given day? Would you like to support your local immigrant community? Friends of Orange County Detainees’ mission is to offer regular visits to immigrations detainees. We offer listening ears and compassionate hearts in an act of friendship to end isolation and affirm each person’s human dignity and worth. Please join us at our next volunteer orientation. Our 90-minute volunteer orientation covers an introduction to FOCD, a brief explanation of U.S. immigration detention, and step-by-step guidance on how to visit detainees. Volunteers are able to start visiting upon completion of orientation. For more info, (949) 733-0220 or visit iucc@iucc.org http://ocprogressiveevents.info/cgi-bin/calendar.cgi?T#Jan22focd

Tue – 23

OC Racial Justice Collaborative book club discussion The New Jim Crow 7-9pm, Santa Ana: @ Youth-on-the-Move, Inc. Hqt., 1850 E. 17th. Street #103. We are going chapter-by-chapter through The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander for our monthly book club discussion. In January, we will start by reading the Introduction. We will use The New Jim Crow Study Guide and Call to Action to frame our discussions, free here: http:// http://www.newjimcroworganizing.org/studyguide-free.html You are welcome to bring food for yourself or to share! There is a large free parking lot directly behind the building off of 16th St. http://ocprogressiveevents.info/cgi-bin/calendar.cgi?T#Jan23rjc

Wed – 24

National Institute on Drug Abuse – The aftermath of legalization hosted by CFSUP, a Westlake Village youth coalition, 6:30-8p, Engaged Community Project, 660 Hampshire Rd, Suite 102, Westlake Village 91361. Join us as we welcome Ed Shemelya of NIDA as he discusses his work with the Marijuana Initiative and brings us the latest on the aftermath of Marijuana legalization.

Thu – 25

Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, 9a-1p, Metropolitan Water District, 700 N Alameda Street, LA 90012. The Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission meets every 4th Thursday of each month, often at the Metropolitan Water District, 700 N Alameda Street, Los Angeles CA 90012. (Always check the Agenda for updated location information.) The public is welcome to attend the Commission Meetings. All are welcome to voice concerns and give public comment! Agenda at https://coc.lacounty.gov/Meetings

Change Links distro meeting, 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Bl., Culver City 90232

Fri – 26

Viet Thanh Nguyen, Mimi Pond, and Jonathan Santlofer discuss It Occurs To Me That I Am America, 7:30p, Skylight Books, 1818 N Vermont Ave, LA, 90027. https://www.skylightbooks.com/event/viet-thanh-nguyen-mimi-pond-and-jonathan-santlofer-discuss-it-occurs-me-i-am-america

Sat – 27

22nd Annual UCLA Health Care Symposium, 9a – 2:30p, Sunset Village – Covel Grand Horizon & Terrace, UCLA. The event will discuss the implications of gentrification on healthcare. http://hcs.dgsom.ucla.edu http://happenings.ucla.edu/lectures/event/247055

FREE Legal Clinic at YJC Chuco’s Justice Center 10a-12p – see January 13 listing.

8th annual Poetry Of Venice Photography, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291,FREE, 2-4pm: panel discussion , 4-6pm: Opening for PHOTO SHOW in Gallery, free admission. Gerry Fialka hosts a panel of award-winning Venice photographers, who explore landscapes of the human psyche and push pictorial representation beyond! Examine the trance-inducing power of cameras in our community by way of McLuhan. With B Meade, Margaret Molloy, Dave Healey http://www.davidhealeyphotography.com/ (Time Magazine, NY & LA Times), Todd Von Hoffman, Trish Ellebracht and more.

Sun – 28

Civic Sundays #2 – Special Topic: Homelessness in Skid Row, 4-7p, Iron Triangle Brewing DTLA

1581 Industrial St, LA 90021. After taking time for the holidays and celebrating the new year, we’re going to talk about a problem that is ubiqitous. Downtown Los Angeles has the largest population of homeless people in the country and it is constantly a topic in local politics, with the city clearly wanting to do something to help. In the November 2016 election, over 77% of voters approved Measure HHH, which would raise over one billion dollars “to provide safe, clean affordable housing for the homeless and for those in danger of becoming homeless…” https://www.facebook.com/events/1118023468352781/

15th Annual Venice Film Fest, 7p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291, FREE. Rare film clips and live music. https://www.facebook.com/events/1966842396864835

Mon – 29

Quetzalcoatl (Feathered-Serpent) Mural Project retrospective 7-8:30p, Choi Auditorium, Occidental College, 1600 Campus Road Los Angeles, CA 90041. The Quetzalcoatl (Feathered-Serpent) Mural Project (QMP) is a community based mural arts collective which began 21 years ago in an LA historic art district. QMP’s primary mission is to give inner city youth a chance to showcase their talents by creating an awareness campaign through public art projects in underserved LA neighborhoods. QMP collective members Anthony Ortega, Andy Ledesma, and Dominic Ochoa will participate in this event which will be moderated by muralist Noni Olabisi. Free. https://www.oxy.edu/events/oxy-arts-speaker-series-quetzalcoatl-mural-project

Tue – 30

An Evening with David Cay Johnston, 8-9:15p, Ann and Jerry Moss Theater, 3131 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica 90404 Tickets by Eventbrite. Reserved Section Seat + Book, $60.12, General Admission Section + Book, $49.56; General Admission $23.16. The author discusses his upcoming book, It’s Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America. David Cay Johnston is a Pulitzer Prize–winning investigative reporter and bestselling author of The Making of Donald Trump. He writes a weekly column for The Daily Beast and Investopedia.com as well as frequent opinion pieces for other publications. Johnston teaches at Syracuse University College of Law. He has been a frequent guest on MSNBC, CNN, ABC World News Tonight, and NPR’s Morning Edition, among other shows, and was a consultant for the Netflix series House of Cards.

Wed – 31

Tenant Rights and Eviction Clinic, 6-8p, Venice Family Clinic, 604 Rose Ave, Venice, 90291. Are you worried about eviction or involuntary displacement? Please join us to receive legal assistance. Free bilingual legal services will be provided by the Eviction Defense Network and the L.A. Tenants Union. Walk-ins welcome! No appointment necessary. All services will be confidential. Questions? Call (310) 664-7591.