International Women’s Strike March 8

Step Up Global Resistance:

March 8 International Women’s Strike

by Global Women’s Strike LA

On March 8, join women in over 50 countries for a So Cal March and Rally, 4-7pm, at the Downtown LA Federal Bldg, 300 N. Los Angeles St. There will be speakers, music, poetry and spoken word, and Healing, Art & Action areas.

Women in at least 51 countries so far are taking action on M8 as part of the International Women’s Strike 2018 for a caring society, a feminism of the 99%. We are striking for: Reproductive Justice, Labor Rights, A Living Wage for All Workers including Mothers & Caregivers, Full Social Services, Environmental Justice, Anti-Racist & Anti-Imperialist Feminism. We are striking against: Sexual Abuse, Domestic & State Violence, Poverty, War, Discrimination, Incarceration, Criminalization of Survival, and Environmental Devastation.

All are welcome. We urge you to wear Purple. Bring Signs, Banners, and Noisemakers. Where we can, women will be going on strike for 1 hour, withholding our labor both waged and unwaged. And at 6pm join sisters around the world in making LOUD NOISE together!

For more on the So Cal event, check us out on Facebook: https://www.tinyurl.com/iwsla2018 and share widely. To support the event – donate at https://www.gofundme.com/M8-Intl-Women-s-Strike-LA.

Read the International Women’s Strike-US Platform at https://www.womenstrikeus.org/.

And come out on March 8, be part of women’s global resistance! Cosponsors and endorsers include Global Women’s Strike LA, A3FIRM, WP4BL and a host of other organizations. IWS-LA is in support of the Poor People’s Campaign: Learn more at https://poorpeoplescampaign.org/.