February 2018 Community Calendar

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 8-10p, EPFC ON THE AIR: OPTICAL TRACK ON DUBLAB.COM Optical Track is a weekly show presented by members of the Echo Park Film Center Co-op, a group of artists who collectively staff EPFC as volunteers for the cinematic revolution. Each week we bring you a sonic slideshow as we turn off the projector bulbs and turn up the sound. Optical Track is live on air Tuesdays 8 – 10 pm and archived at dublab.com

Feb 5-9: Decolonization, Hurricanes & Solidarity with Puerto Rico: Oscar López Rivera’s Southern California Tour (see overall itinerary here and check daily listings below. For more information, https://www.facebook.com/puertoricansinaction/events, http://www.puertoricansinaction.com, oscarlopezsocaltour@gmail.com, 310-460-8586.

Feb 8-19: The 26th Annual Pan African Film + Arts Festival at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, LA 90008. Film schedule here: https://www.paff.org/films/#!/ ArtFEST Hours, February 8-19, 2018: Mon–Fri: 10a–9p; Sat: 10a–9p; Sun: 11a–7p. PAFF’s goal to present and showcase the broad spectrum of Black creative works, particularly those that reinforce positive images and help destroy negative stereotypes. We believe film and art can lead to better understanding and foster communication between peoples of diverse cultures, races, and lifestyles, while at the same time serve as a vehicle to initiate dialogue on the important issues of our times. Established in 1992, PAFF is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated to the promotion of cultural understanding among peoples of African descent. PAFF is dedicated to racial tolerance through the exhibition of film, art and creative expression. Contact info: 6820 La Tijera Blvd, Suite 200, LA 90045; info@paff.org, 310-337-4737, Fax: 310-337-4736

Ayuko Babu and Alfre Woodard at PAFF

Through Feb 25: “Another Promised Land: Anita Brenner’s Mexico” at Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., LA 90049, (310) 440-4500. A new perspective on the art and visual culture of Mexico and its relationship to the United States as seen through the life and work of the Mexican-born, American Jewish writer Anita Brenner (1905–1974). Brenner was an integral part of the circle of Mexican modernists in the 1920s and played an important role in promoting and translating Mexican art, culture, and history for audiences in the United States. Brenner was close to the leading intellectuals and artists active in Mexico, including José Clemente Orozco, Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, David Alfaro Siqueiros, Jean Charlot, and Tina Modotti. An influential and prolific writer on Mexican culture, Brenner is best known for her book Idols Behind Altars: Modern Mexican Art and Its Cultural Roots (1929). The Skirball’s exhibition will provide an immersive experience of historic discovery and underscore Brenner’s importance as a Jewish woman in Mexico who inspired artists and was instrumental in introducing the North American public to Mexican history and culture.

Ofrece una nueva perspectiva sobre la cultura artística y visual de México y su relación con los Estados Unidos desde el punto de vista de la vida y obra de la escritora judío-estadounidense nacida en México, Anita Brenner (1905–1974). Brenner fue una parte integral del círculo de modernistas mexicanos en los años veinte y tuvo un rol importante en la promoción y la traslación del arte, la cultura y la historia mexicana a la audiencia de los Estados Unidos. Brenner fue amiga cercana de líderes intelectuales y artistas activos en México, entre los cuales se incluyen a José Clemente Orozco, Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, David Alfaro Siqueiros, Jean Charlot y Tina Modotti. Siendo una influyente y prolífica escritora sobre la cultura mexicana, Brenner es más conocida por su libro Idols Behind Altars: Modern Mexican Art and Its Cultural Roots (1929) (Ídolos tras los altares: arte moderno mexicano y sus raíces culturales). La exposición en Skirball ofrecerá una experiencia de inmersión de descubrimiento histórico y enfatizará la importancia de Brenner como mujer judía en México, la cual inspiró a artistas y fue instrumental en la introducción de la historia y cultura mexicanas al público norteamericano.

Thru May 6: Stories of Almost Everyone: an exhibition about the willingness to believe the stories that are conveyed by works of contemporary art. In recent years, a continued emphasis on an art of ideas—inherited from the legacies of conceptual and post-conceptual artistic practice—has sought to further develop strategies in the service of communicating social, political, and economic histories. To varying degrees, there has been a renewed faith in the abilities of artworks to convey meaning and facilitate supposedly authentic experiences, while artists have simultaneously retained tendencies rooted in mysticism, fiction, and the arts of deception. This exhibition is organized around the premise that objects of contemporary art possess narrative histories and inner lives that the conventions of display can only, at best, approximate. Through the work of over thirty international artists, Stories of Almost Everyone seeks to address the means by which a broad range of contemporary artworks and artifacts traffic in meaning and mythology in equal measure. The varying artistic approaches brought together for this exhibition are as equally emboldened by a faith in objects to communicate their inherent value, as they are skeptical of the conditions of museological mediation and art’s promise to convey meaning. Stories of Almost Everyone is organized by Aram Moshayedi, curator, with Ikechukwu Onyewuenyi, curatorial assistant. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024, (310) 443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu

Feb 1 – Thu

CSUN Sustainabili-Tea, 2-3p, Sustainability Center, Cal State U Northridge, Free. These monthly informal meetings stimulate interdisciplinary conversations about pressing sustainability challenges the world faces, and how we might prepare for and address those challenges. Some topics we’ll discuss in our monthly meetings include the implementation of our Climate Action Plan, research and grant opportunities related to sustainability, and this month, we’ll focus on the topic of urban resilience. Coffee and tea will be served – BYOMug.

OPEN SCREEN – 8p, Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026, (213) 484-8846, http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org Come share your film with the feisty EPFC audience! We love new work, old work, works in progress, every genre, every style! Sign up for an up-to-10-minute maximum limit time slot, one film per filmmaker. First come, first screened. DVD, Quicktime, VHS, mini-DV, DV-CAM, Super 8, Standard 8mm, 16mm.

Open House! hosted by Ground Game-LA and KNOCK, 7:30-9:30p, 5617 Hollywood Blvd, LA 90028-6809. https://www.facebook.com/events/171936566755092/

Whittier Peace Free Film Night: Bicycle Revolution, 7-9p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 7056 Washington Ave, Whittier 90602. Park on Washington (additional parking behind church). N/E corner of Wardman St. & Washington Ave. Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs north and south two short blocks east of Greenleaf. Walk through the second gate n. of Wardman. Co-directed by Dr. Paul Steinberg of Harvey Mudd College and Kevin Foxe. Bicycle Revolution documents the experience of 15 students in a one-of-a-kind college course that takes place entirely on bicycles. Together the students explore a question on every young person’s mind these days: Is meaningful social change possible? In their search for answers, they meet with mayors, city council members, community activists and city staff who are on the front lines of struggles to make sustainability a reality. Whittier Area Peace & Justice Coalition Info 562-587-6270 or 562-233-8579 http://whittierpeace.org

Feb 2 – Fri

Los Angeles Poverty Department’s Movie Nights at the Museum, 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. Free movie screenings, free popcorn, free coffee & free conversation. Every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month, we screen movies about issues that are important to our Skid Row and downtown community at the #skidrowmuseum. “Civic Art: Four Stories from South Los Angeles” A film by Mark Escribano and Sara Daleiden, s(o)ul. Filmmaker and artist Sara Daleiden will be there for post screening conversation with Lanetta Kimmons of LA Dept of Recreation & Parks and Eddie Howard of the Skid Row Parks Committee!

LA For Youth, 4-6p, 1726 N. Spring Street, LA 90013; action@youth4justice.org, (323) 235-4243. Contact: Tanisha Denard at: (323) 331-8469, tanishadenard@youth4justice.org. Establish L.A. County and City Departments of Youth Development; Fund 100 youth centers, 1,000 full time peace builders in schools and communities, and 50,000 youth jobs by diverting 5% of law enforcement/jail budgets.

Feb 3 – Sat

Voices from Leimert Park at Avenue 50, Hosted by Mike Sonksen and 4 others, 7:45-9:45p, Avenue 50 Studio, 131 N Avenue 50, LA 90042. 10 poets from the new anthology,

“Voices from Leimert Park” will be sharing their work. Poets include AK Toney, Peter J. Harris, Niki Billingslea, Lynn Bronstein, Derek Brown, Angela Franklin, Billy Burgos, Peggy Dobreer, Jerry Garcia & Mary Torregrossa. Hosted by MtP and other surprise guests may read as well.

Feb 4 – Sun

Family Flicks Film Series: Bugsy Malone, 11a, Hammer Museum Billy Wilder Theater, free.

Recommended for ages 8+. In answer to his kids’ complaints that they weren’t allowed to see The Godfather, director Alan Parker reimagined Prohibition-era Chicago and the exploits of Al Capone as a toe-tapping musical with an all-kid cast and pie fights in place of gun battles. Jodie Foster and Scott Baio lead the cast as a torch singer and a tough guy who defend their speakeasy from a rival gang, set to the catchy rhythms of Paul Williams’s songs. (1976, dir. Alan Parker, 35mm, 93 min.)

The Black Book, Volume IV: Black Love in the Hour of Chaos, 3p, Hammer Museum, free. Using film clips, music videos, excerpts from literature, and samples from social media, Tisa Bryant and Ernest Hardy celebrate black love in all its forms: romantic, familial, friendly, communal. This dense but fast-moving presentation looks at the creation, manifestation, nurturing, and resilience of black love in the face of white supremacy and anti-blackness across generations. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024, (310) 443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu

Feb 5 – Mon

Decolonization, Hurricanes and Solidarity with Puerto Rico: Oscar Lopez Rivera Speaks @ UC Santa Barbara, Lunch with faculty & students, 12n; Presentation, 3:30-4:45p, UCSB Girvetz 1004, Prof Fujino’s race & resistance class. 6-9p, Community cultural event at La Casa de la Raza, 601 E Montecito St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103 – talk, book sale and signing.

Reunión General | General Meeting, L.A. Tenants Union. 7-9p, 3303 Wilshire Blvd, LA 90010-1705

Feb 6 – Tue

Decolonization, Hurricanes and Solidarity with Puerto Rico: Oscar Lopez Rivera speaks @ 10:30a-12n, CSU Channel Islands, 1 University Dr, Camarillo, CA 93012, Prof. Barajas, Chicano Studies/History dept.; 2-4p, CSUN (Cal State Northridge) 18111 Nordhoff St, Northridge, CA 91330, Ferman Presentation Room (#81), located in the Oviatt Library; and 5:30p private reception $25-45 sliding scale, 180 E. 35th St. Advance tickets : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/private-reception-with-oscar-lopez-rivera-limited-tickets-tickets-42342401262; 7p, LA community event @ Dr. Maya Angelou Community HS, 300 E. 53rd St., LA 90011. Cultural presentations, bomba y pleina, Matt Sedillo and more, talk, book sale and signing. Contact: oscarlopezsocaltour@gmail.com; 310-460-8586

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, Marina Del Rey Library, 4533 Admiralty Way , MDR. http:// laughtears.com/McLuhanWake. html Article on WAKE 22nd year: http://argonautnews.com/decrypting-finnegans-wake/ “Finnegans Wake is more than a book…it contains the world. So owning it is like having the essence of everything. I feel like it might just as well be a Sumerian text.” – Patti Smith

Drone-Free LAPD/No Drones, LA Campaign Meeting, 6:30p, LA CAN, 838 E.6th St DTLA (x-street Gladys). Stop LAPD Spying Coalition 562-230-4578 stoplapdspying@gmail.com http://www.stoplapdspying.org

ACLU online Criminal Justice Reform Webinar, 6p. https://action.aclu.org/california/aclu-training-for-change-makers to register.

Feb 7 – Wed

Decolonization, Hurricanes and Solidarity with Puerto Rico: Oscar Lopez Rivera speaks @ Pasadena City College, 9-11a, 1570 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106, Westerbeck Hall in the Center for the Arts; 12:30-3p, Cal State LA, 5151 State University Dr, LA 90032, Los Angeles Room in the University Student Union; and 5:30p-7, reception, meet and greet and book sale and signing, followed by theater presentation of “Elliot”, Kirk Douglas Theater, 9820 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232 (RSVP required, limited invitations. Contact: oscarlopezsocaltour@gmail.com; 310-460-8586)

The Animated Woman Presents Tropes, Teaching & Tests…Knowing The 3 T’s For Gender Equity In Animation, 8p, Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026, (213) 484-8846, http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org. We kick off our 2018 lecture series with the amazing Erica Larsen and a journey of discovery into the subtle ways gender bias can be inserted into animated media and how to spot them! We will discuss how reoccurring narratives, character traits, designs and methods keep us stuck in the “wholesome” days of yore when female characters upheld gender norms. Next we will learn ways of spotting them, calling them out, and also striving to break the mold in our own world. The lecture will conclude with a group activity putting these methods into action. $10 Admission for this event. Advance sign up encouraged.

Zocalo: Does Childhood Trauma Live in the Body Forever? With Nadine Burke Harris, 7:30p. Moderated by Carol S. Larson, President and CEO, David and Lucile Packard Foundation. National Center for the Preservation of Democracy, 111 N Central Ave, LA 90012. Where do we find answers to the world’s growing plagues of chronic illnesses–from diabetes to depression? In childhood. Surveys and research show a connection between ill health in adults and adversity in childhood–divorce, substance abuse, neglect, and various other forms of emotional and physical abuse. What’s the nature of connections between childhood stress and health? How can we better assist unhealthy adults whose problems are rooted in childhood trauma? Nadine Burke Harris, pediatrician, founder and CEO of the Center for Youth Wellness, and author of The Deepest Well: Healing the Long-Term Effects of Childhood Adversity, visits Zócalo to examine the newest thinking on how people can overcome childhood trauma–and avoid its long-term ill effects. A free, hosted reception with the evening’s featured guests will follow the program. Paid parking is available at the Little Tokyo Mall Public Parking Lot (318 E. First St.) Enter from San Pedro Street. Additional paid parking is available at the Japanese Village Plaza Parking Lot (356 E First St.) and the Office Depot Plaza Parking Lot (401 Alameda St).

Richard Falk Speaking on Israel-Palestine, 7p, Culver-Palms United Methodist Church, 4464 Sepulveda Bl, Culver City 90230, 5 Blocks South of Culver Blvd. Park in Large Lot Behind Church. Donation: $10 – $5 for Students. Richard Falk Discusses the Suppressed U.N. Report by Himself and Virginia Tilley Titled: “Israeli Practices Towards The Palestinian People and The Question of Apartheid”. Full copies are available on websites including: http://www.electronicintifada.net/sites/default/files/2017-03/un_apartheid_report_15_march_english_final_.pdf Falk is a Research Fellow on Global & International Studies at UCSB & Emeritus Professor of International Law at Princeton University. From 2008-2014 he served as the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories.

https://www.facebook.com/LAJP.org/posts/1656477244411977 http://lajewsforpeace.org/ Info@LAJewsforPeace.org

Feb 8 – Thu

Decolonization, Hurricanes and Solidarity with Puerto Rico: Oscar Lopez Rivera Speaks @ Pomona College (Claremont) with Prof. Miguel Tinker Salas; and 6-9p, UCLA, Moore Hall, Lecture Room 100. Contact: oscarlopezsocaltour@gmail.com; 310-460-8586

Rio Hondo Chapter of Sierra Club: The featured speaker Jerry Willenbring will address Environmental Justice. Dinner 7p, Program 7:30p. Coco’s 1250 East Imperial Highway, Brea 92821

Health Care For All- LA will forgo usual meeting to attending The Future Of Health Care Forum hosted by Westchester-Playa Democratic Club with Sen. Ben Allen, Dr. Gerald Kominski (UCLA Center for Health Policy Research), Dr. Steve Tarzynski (Pres. of CA Physicians Alliance), Dr. Paul Song (Co-Chair of the Campaign for a Healthy California) 6-8:30p, Holy Nativity Episcopal Churchl 6700 W 83 St, LA 90045. pres@westchesterplayademclub.org RSVP http://www.westchesterplayademclub.org/future_of_health_care_forum. Wear SB562 or Health Care for All T shirts. Qs for HCA-LA Maureen mcruised@aol.com 310- 459-9763

Feb 9 – Fri

Decolonization, Hurricanes and Solidarity with Puerto Rico: Oscar Lopez Rivera Speaks @ 7-9a, ICUJP (Immanuel Presbyterian, Berendo at Wilshire), 1-4p at Chapman University off-campus site in DT Santa Ana, 216 N. Broadway, Santa Ana 92701, and 8-10p at Centro Cultural de la Raza, 2004 Park Blvd. San Diego, CA 92101. Contact: oscarlopezsocaltour@gmail.com; 310-460-8586

Feb 10 – Sat

MESS- Modern Thinker KEN YAS interview, 2p at 212 Pier Ave, Santa Monica. FREE. http://www.laughtears. com/mess.html

1st Membership Meeting of Long Beach Libertarian Socialist Collective, 1-2p, Long Beach, location TBA here: https://libsoclb.noblogs.org/post/2018/01/07/1st-membership-meeting/ libsoclb@autistici.org 818-732-0565.

Facilitation Training 3 | Entrenamiento de facilitación 3, L.A. Tenants Union, 11a-3p, KIWA

1053 S New Hampshire Ave, LA 90006.

Losing The Art legacy of 800 Traction & the Arts District, 4-8p, 800 Traction Ave, LA. Art and community are worth fighting for and we aren’t giving up. Please join us as we initiate this conversation in Little Tokyo and the Arts District at our Art Party Event. We call upon our friends and neighbors to help create a vision for sustainable art production as integral to community building work. We stand to lose one of the first Artists in Residence buildings in the Arts District and one of the oldest exhibition spaces in both the Arts District and the Little Tokyo area. https://www.facebook.com/events/407850912968927/ https://www.facebook.com/artistsdistrict/

Is Geoengineering Actually About Using Weather As A Weapon? 7p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230, Donations Accepted. Free parking behind the building. Info: Marcia: 310-478-8828 or Joe: drschwa@gmail.com. Earth and her atmosphere have been weaponized before our very eyes. Elana Freeland, a brilliant investigative author, speaker and teacher, exhaustively documented these programs in her 2014 book: Chemtrails, HAARP and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth. She will explain in detail how the chemical aerosols whiting out our skies and the ionospheric heaters work together to assure 24/7 military operations of global control, including but not limited to weather modification.

Feb 11 – Sun

WORDS AND IDEAS: Celebrating James Baldwin, 2p. The Skirball and LA’s oldest literary arts organization, Beyond Baroque—celebrating its fiftieth anniversary—present an afternoon of readings and discussion focused on the life, contributions, and legacy of writer-activist James Baldwin. Acclaimed actor, producer, and political activist Alfre Woodard hosts the program, which includes remarks by LA poet laureate Robin Coste Lewis and performances of Baldwin’s work by actor Jussie Smollet (Empire). Books featuring Baldwin’s work available for purchase. A reception follows the program. Admission: $15 General, $12 Members, $8 Full-Time Students. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., LA 90049, (310) 440-4500.

Committee for Racial Justice presents: Social Justice Action Plan for SMMUSD, 6-8:30p, (singing group meets at 5:30pm in Thelma Terry Bldg). Potluck supper at 6p & program at 6:30p. Virginia Avenue Park, Thelma Terry Bldg., 2200 Virginia Ave. Santa Monica 90404. Free Workshop. Dr. Jacqueline Mora, Asst. District Superintendent of Education Services for the Santa Monica/Malibu United School District will present the new Social Justice Action Plan that will be a part of the district’s overall plan to move toward Equity and reduce the achievement gap for students of color in our school district. There will also be a panel discussion and Q & A. Co-sponsored by Virginia Ave. Park; the African American Parent, Staff, Student Support Group; and the Church in Ocean Park. For more information, call Joanne at 310-422-5431

Rod Webber: Art As Activism, 7p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. Free. http://www.laughtears. com/documental_subversive.html Interview & Political films

Feb 12 – Mon

FJJ Live Music 3p and Avant Garde Jazz Film 3:30p at Unurban Coffee House, 3301 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica. free. http://www.laughtears.com/freeJazzJubilee.html

Feb 13 – Tue

Music & Performance – Comedy Sweeties: A Night With Sara Schaefer and Friends, 7:30p, Hammer Museum, free. Leave the flowers and chocolates at home and come toast love and celebrate what really makes the world go ’round—laughter. Sara Schaefer leads an all-female lineup of comedians with Janine Brito, Naomi Ekperigin, and Kyle Mizono.

ACLU SoCal Pasadena/Foothills Chapter Forum – Police Surveillance: Who Knows What About You? What Can You Do About It?, 7p, Friends Meeting House, 520 E. Orange Grove Bl, Pasadena. Police departments across the nation are deploying evermore sophisticated technologies to track the activities of the citizens they are charged with protecting. Some tools can capture information from your cellphone when you attend a rally or even in your home. Others can monitor your social media activity or record your license plate or film you walking down the street. And you probably won’t know any of that is happening – or where the information is going. ACLU SoCal Pasadena/Foothills Chapter, Coalition for Increased Civilian Oversight of Pasadena Police, LA Progressive, Pasadenans Organizing for Progress (POP) cicopp@popasadena.org, 213.434.4643 https://police-surveillance.eventbrite.com/ https://www.aclusocal.org

Feb 14 – Wed

Art By People In Love – 8p, Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026, (213) 484-8846, www.echoparkfilmcenter.org We’re in love with love and what better way to celebrate (or commiserate) than a Valentine’s Day mash note mishmash of films, poems, performance songs and dances? The theme is simple: we ask that those in love—with someone, something or some place—present some work (10 minutes or less) dealing with this theme. Kinda like “an open mic night” for romantics…

CopWatch Santa Ana General Meeting/Community Forum, 7-10p, El Centro Cultural de México, 837 N. Ross St. Santa Ana (new address) You are invited to come participate in direct-action based barrio organizing against the police state. Every 2nd Wed. of the month at 7pm. Professional childcare will be provided. Agents of the state including the Santa Ana Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement are NOT welcomed. http://ocprogressiveevents.info

Feb 15 – Thu

Screening: The Untelling Detail, 7:30p, Hammer Museum. This screening of short videos by artists included in Stories of Almost Everyone reflects and refers back to works and ideas that appear in the exhibition. Organized around the concept that inanimate objects and inert cultural artifacts are conduits for narrative histories, the program considers how artists use moving images to extend the life of things and materials that would otherwise appear to be stable and resolute. Contributors include Mathieu Kleyebe Abonnenc, Isabelle Cornaro, Mark Leckey, Klara Lidén, and Shahryar Nashat.

Whittier Peace 3rd Thursday Teach-In, 7p. See Feb. 1st listing for address. We will continue showing the astounding documentary film series: A Very Heavy Agenda. Even if you missed our screening of Part 1 at our January 4th Movie Night, you can attend 3rd Thursdays for the next few months and learn much from the rest of this film series. Tonight we continue Part 2: How We Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the New Neo-Cons. Who are the Neo-Cons? How have they influenced the agenda and actions of the American Empire? In this astounding documentary series they tell us exactly who and what they are in their own words. Filmmaker Robbie Martin’s exceptional insight, video editing and music composition talent makes this series not just a documentary but a work of art. We showed Part 1 on January 4th and will show the rest, of the over 7 hours of this series, on subsequent 3rd Thursday Teach-Ins. The horrific consequences of what the Neo-Cons have perpetrated on our world continue to manifest. Join us for a round table discussion of current important topics after the film.

Feb 16 – Fri

Black Lives Matter Fundraiser at Pan African Film Festival, 6:30-10p. Cinemark Baldwin Hills and XD, 4020 Marlton Ave, LA 90008 (inside Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza Mall).

Feb 17 – Sat

Black History Month Film Showing and Discussion of I Am Not Your Negro, 6:30p. I Am Not Your Negro powerfully represents Black gay activist and writer James Baldwin’s reflections on the boundaries of race and the necessity for multi-issue coalition-building. The film’s historical footage connects the ongoing struggle for Black freedom and equality to today’s movements. Special guest, Kristina Lee, queer Black and Chinese American feminist and anti-fascist activist, will introduce and comment on the film. Doors open for social hour and Gumbo dinner at 5pm. Door donation $3.00, Dinner donation $10. Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90018. (wheelchair accessible) Hosted by Freedom Socialist Party, http://www.socialism.com. For information or work exchange, call 323-732-6416, email fspla@earthlink.net or visit facebook.com/fspla.

Feb 18 – Sun

KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Bl., Culver City 90230. Dial 22 for entry. http://www.kpfk.org

Art Imitates Nature Fundraiser: Classic Film Night, Alfred Hitchcock’s “Lifeboat” 7-9p, We’re going to relax with family and friends in the music room of the Valley Art Workshop. Plant-based hors d’oeuvres potluck encouraged. We’ll have popcorn and tea at the ready! We’re asking for donations of $20 or more to bring back the kelp forests in the Santa Monica Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. You can simply make these donations online at the event or show us the receipt when coming in for the event. Contact organizer Miles Lewis: 818-390-2215.

Sounds of the Civil Rights Movement: The Power of Song 7p, Alex Theatre, 216 North Brand Bl, Glendale, $4.50 facility fee. This production shares the compelling tales of the music that drove the movement, featuring locally, nationally, and internationally acclaimed artists. It also shows the power of music to address conflicts today. http://www.alextheatre.org/event/the-power-of-song-inc-presents-sounds-of-the-civil-rights-movement-the-power-of-song

Feb 19 – Mon

Theoretical Legacies of the Russian Revolution, 6:30-8:30p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd., near Venice Blvd. (free parking in rear)Suite 101-102, press #22 for entry. Speakers:

Kevin B. Anderson, author of Lenin, Hegel, and Western Marxism; Edward Tapia, writer on imperialism for New Politics and other journals. Sponsored by the West Coast Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization, <arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org>

http://www.internationalmarxisthumanist.org/

Feb 20 – Tue

“Black Panther” Movie Night Fundraiser, hosted by Southwestern Law Black Law Students, 6-10p, Southwestern Law Black Law Students Association, 3050 Wilshire Blvd, LA 90010. Come see Black Panther with us and support the Southwestern Law School Black Law Students Association while doing it. LA Live Regal Cinema in downtown L.A. For tickets, email swlaw@nblsa.org. https://www.facebook.com/events/1178939705574098/

Stop LAPD Spying Coalition general meeting. See Feb. 6 for location, details.

Feb 21 – Wed

MOM – Media Discussion, 6-9p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. Free. http://venicewake.org/ Events/current.html

Break the Chain Film Screening, 5:30-9p, film starts 6:30 p, Museum of Ventura County, 100 E Main St, Ventura 93001, free. With filmmaker, Laura Swanson. This award-winning feature length documentary film addresses the often “hidden-in-plain-sight” issue of Human Trafficking in the US. Co-hosted by VCCAHT, The Acorn Project, Interface Family Services, The Polaris Project, Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, The Coalition for Family Harmony, Museum of Ventura County, Youth With A Mission, and Soroptimist. To learn more, visit: http://breakthechainfilm.com, http://www.facebook.com/stophumantraffickingventuracounty/

Feb 22 – Thu

Passing the Torch—From Selma to Today, Lessons from Leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, 7:30p, Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., LA 90049, (310) 440-4500, info@skirball.org. Join former UN Ambassador Andrew Young, Dr. Bernard Lafayette Jr., and Dr. Clarence B. Jones—three pivotal figures of the 1960s civil rights movement—and moderator Stosh Cotler, executive director of Bend the Arc: A Jewish Partnership for Justice, as they reflect on how the Selma to Montgomery march and other key actions led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Then consider what strategies can transform racist and unjust public policy today. Presented in collaboration with The Gateway Educational Foundation. $12 General, $10 Members and Full-Time Students

Feb 23 – Fri

Feel The Bern at the CA Democratic Party convention in San Diego, hosted by Bernie Sanders Brigade and Food & Water Watch – California; 10p Feb 23-1p Feb 25. Mark your calendar as we make our voices and presence felt at the 2018 California Democrats State Convention. During the convention Democrats will ratify candidate endorsements, endorse candidates for statewide office and map out their agenda. We will make sure that the leadership hears from the people what we believe to be the best agenda, not what the party establishment think we should focus on. We can no longer accept business as usual. From Healthcare for All to jobs, housing education immigration, the environment, money in politics, election reform, homelessness, jobs and much more needs to have real changes not merely more lip service. Stay tuned for updates – convention information will be posted as it becomes available. https://www.facebook.com/events/156082318479569/

Feb 24 – Sat

Jazz Funk Fest, 7p, UnUrban Coffee House, 3301 Pico Blvd Santa Monica 90401, 310-315-0056, FREE admission, http://www. laughtears.com/jazzfunkfest. Html

Psycho-delic Cinema Vol. 1, 8p, Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026

(213) 484-8846, http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org. Submit your PUNK ROCK, PSYCHEDELIC, HORROR, ROUGH, RAW, GLORIOUSLY DISASTROUS FILMS. Then come down to the cinema and watch a bunch of PUNK ROCK, PSYCHEDELIC, HORROR, ROUGH, RAW, GLORIOUSLY DISASTROUS FILMS! Submit to psychodelic.cinema@gmail.com

Feb 25 – Sun

Seven Cinema Cinema, 7p, Beyond Baroque 681 Venice Blvd FREE http://www.laughtears. com/documental_subversive.html Political-Music films

Screening as part of the series The Black Book: Chocolate Babies, 7:30p, free, Hammer Museum. In this audacious political satire, a band of HIV-positive queer urban activists of color stage a series of surprise attacks to expose political corruption surrounding the AIDS epidemic. (1997, dir. Stephen Winter, 83 min.) Q&A with Tisa Bryant and Ernest Hardy follows the screening.

Feb 26 – Mon

Laughtears Salon, 6-9p, 212 Pier, Santa Monica free – politics, art, culture discussion, free. http://www.cafe212pier.com/

Feb 27 – Tue

Screening: Faces Places, 7:30p, free, Hammer Museum. The 89-year-old director Agnès Varda, a leading figure of the French New Wave, travels the villages of France with 33-year-old JR, an acclaimed photographer and muralist, producing and installing epic portraits of locals they meet along the way. An exploration of artistic vision and Varda’s enduring legacy, the “magnificently moving, funny, and altogether wonderful” (Indiewire) documentary received the Toronto Film Festival’s Peoples Choice award and the Golden Eye Prize at Cannes. (2017, dir. Agnès Varda and JR, 89 min.)

Stop LAPD Spying Coalition community meeting on Predictive Policing. See Feb. 6 for location, details.

Feb 28 – Wed

Under One Sky 27th Interfaith Intercultural Breakfast: California Conference for Equality and Justice, 7:30-9:30a, Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center, 300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach 90802. Tickets Available: http://www.cacej.org. This event is an opportunity for people of all racial, gender, sexuality, religious, and cultural identities to come together to celebrate the richness of our diversity and to share in the vision of a truly inclusive community. Our theme this year is “Two Spirits, One Heart”. The speakers this year are Marsha and Aiden Aizumi, a mother and transgender son who have spoken around the county to over 150 organizations about their journey from fear, shame and sadness to unconditional love and acceptance. Marsha is currently the president of PFLAG San Gabriel Valley Asian Pacific Islanders (SGV API) chapter and also serves on the PFLAG National Board of Directors. PFLAG is an organization that provides parents, family and allies support, education and advocacy for their lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) children, family or friends. Aiden is the President of the PFLAG Pasadena chapter and also serves on PFLAG National’s Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming Advisory Council. They have written a book about their journey called Two Spirits, One Heart. It is their hope that their work both written and speaking will bring more resources, awareness and inspiration to LBGTQ individuals, families and allies.

Upcoming

March 3 International Women’s Day March & Rally 2018-Organized by AF3IRM https://www.facebook.com/events/150645588921993/ https://www.facebook.com/AF3IRMLA/

March 8 International Women’s Strike https://www.facebook.com/womenstrikeus/ Local organizing, contact Global Women’s Strike/LA <la@allwomencount.net>