End LAPD Corruption, Racism, And Abuse

by Black Lives Matter-L.A.

We Demand an end to LAPD’s continued pattern of corruption, racism, and abuse, and remedies for the harm they have caused. Please share this analysis and these demands widely:

On January 6, 2020 a Los Angeles Times article detailed an internal investigation that confirms what community members have been reporting for many years, that officers of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) have been falsely and knowingly entering innocent people into gang databases.

LAPD claims to have become aware of the corruption in March 2019, but did not share information for almost ten months. They contend that more than a dozen officers from Metro Division (the same Division cited for racist police stops) have been involved. We believe that the problem is much more widespread. [Ed. note: On the heels of the media exposure, Chief Moore finally went public with a sanitized account at the LA Police Commission, which promptly went tsk-tsk and asked the Inspector General to look into it and let them know in 3 months when a report might be forthcoming. The LAPC president then responded to community outrage from Black Lives Matter and allies by ending their meeting abruptly and going into closed session.]

Such corruption has caused tremendous harm to individuals and entire neighborhoods in South Los Angeles and beyond. Black Lives Matter, victims of such abuse, families of those killed by police, and community members at-large are calling for an immediate end to the corruption, the implementation of structural changes and accountability, and efforts to remedy as much of the damage that has been caused as possible.

We demand that: