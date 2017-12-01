December 2017 Calendar

Continuing events:

Sundays thru Dec 31: “HAMILTON” Health Care Justice Revolutionary Brigade: Healthy California & Health Care-LA Chapter SB562 Flyering for Single Payer at Pantages Theater in Hollywood. 6233 Hollywood Blvd, LA 90028. Meet 3:30p. Flyer the matinee 3:30-4:30. Refreshment break. Flyer 6-7p for next show. ATTIRE: Colonial / Health Care theme. Wear RED: SB 562 shirt, Healthcare t-shirt or a red t-shirt. If long hair …wear in a ponytail in the mode of HAMILTON. Contact ERIKA 323-687-9799, erika.feresten@gmail.com.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL WITH CHARLES DICKENS, December 7 – 23, Thurs-Sat 7:30p, Sun 2p, additional Sat 12/23 at 2p, $25 General Admission, $35 Generous Admission. In what has become a holiday tradition, ISC re-creates the experience of a public reading given by Dickens himself. Based on the novelist’s own adaptation, A CHRISTMAS CAROL WITH CHARLES DICKENS is performed by ISC co-founder David Melville as Charles Dickens, playing nearly every character in the story. The production features musical accompaniment and dramatic interjections by a young American actress, played by Kalean Ung. Independent Shakespeare Co. 3191 Casitas Avenue, #168; LA 90039; (818) 710-6306

Dec 1-3, Bi-National Conference On Culture, Language, And Work In The Era Of NAFTA, CSU Dominguez Hills. Over 100 organizations and unions from the US and Mexico are collaborating with the host, Department of Modern Languages of Cal State Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria Ave., Dominguez Hills, Ca 9074. The three signatories, the US, Mexico, and Canada, are re-negotiating their agreement, and it doesn’t look favorable for workers. Over 23 years of experience have demonstrated that workers have been left out of the benefit equation in deference to capital. This is an opportunity for labor and community to come together and reaffirm our common goals in relation to the current trade treaty and the re-negotiations that do not address the pressing needs and wants of millions of workers across the three countries. The conference will include an extensive program of workshops and speakers addressing the myriad issues attached to the NAFTA experience in Mexico and the United States. Modern Languages Department, CSUDH, Hermandad Mexicana, Labor Council for Latin American Advancement, AFL-CIO, Sacramento Labor Council, AFL-CIO, San Francisco Labor Council, AFL-CIO. https://www.facebook.com/events/962452660576396/

Thru Dec 31: Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960–1985, Español | English, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024. Part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, this exhibition reappraises the contribution of Latin American women artists and those of Latino and Chicano heritage in the US. In a way that no other exhibition has done previously, Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960–1985 gives visibility to the artistic practices of women artists working in Latin America and US-born women artists of Latino heritage between 1960 and 1985—a key period in Latin American history and in the development of contemporary art. Among the women included are emblematic figures such as Lygia Clark, Ana Mendieta, and Marta Minujín alongside the Cuban-born abstract artist Zilia Sánchez, the Colombian sculptor Feliza Bursztyn, and the Brazilian video artist Leticia Parente. The artists featured in Radical Women have made extraordinary contributions to the field of contemporary art, but little scholarly attention has been devoted to their work in the social, cultural, and political contexts in which it was made. This groundbreaking exhibition will constitute the first genealogy of feminist and radical art practices in Latin America and their influence internationally, thereby addressing an art historical vacuum. 310-443-7000 info@hammer.ucla.edu https://hammer.ucla.edu/exhibitions/2017/radical-women-latin-american-art-1960-1985/

Dec 16-24: Las Posadas, 6-8:30p, La Placita Olvera/Olvera Street in downtown L.A.

Fri – 1

Join Theatre Ministry to see Les Liaisons Dangereuses, 8-10a, Antaues Theatre, 110 E. Broadway,Glendale 91205. Set among the decadent ruling class of pre-revolutionary France, this award-winning play is a seductive and unsettling tale of sex and revenge in an all-too-recognizable world, where love is a blood sport played for glory and malice, and men have all – almost all – the power. Info: Melissa Hayes mhayes@allsaints-pas.org 626-583-2725

Stop Racist Police Murders, Indict Killer Cops, 4p, gather at LAPD HQ, 1st & Main, DTLA; procession with families who lost loved ones to DA Jackie Lacey’s office in “Old Hall of Justice,” Spring & Temple. Sponsored by #BlackLivesMatterLA, White People for Black Lives, and others. http://www.facebook.com/events/825466764328717/ There is a weekly protest to demand that Lacey prosecute killer cops – over 300 people have been killed by police on her watch without a single prosecution; day and time vary from week to week.

Tell Common Cause: Don’t Honor Sexual Predator Schwarzenegger, 5:30-7p, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 1st & Grand, LA 90012. https://www.facebook.com/events/409286079490092/

Topanga Peace Alliance monthly film, 7:15p, Topanga Library, 122 N Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga, 90290. potluck before film; action oriented discussion after. http://topangapeacealliance.org http://www.facebook.com/groups/53323228710/

Noche De Solidaridad benefit for Puerto Rico, 7p-12m, 2006 E Cesar E Chavez Av, LA 90033 sponsor Juan Medina through facebook

Bi-National Conference On Culture, Language, And Work In The Era Of NAFTA, see continuing events.

Los Angeles Poverty Department’s Movie Nights, 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Double feature! Running time: approx. 40min for two short documentaries about the one and only Skid Row 3on3 Streetball League, and then host a conversation with Manuel Compito, Commissioner for the league. “It’s More Than Just A Game” directed by Casey Jones, and “Skid Row 3on3 Streetball League” directed by Pamela Wilson. Free movies, free popcorn, free coffee & free conversation. Every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month. movienights@lapovertydept.org

Sat – 2

Resist Gentrification Action Summit Hosted by L.A. Tenants Union, 8a-5p, Audubon Middle School, 4120 11th Ave, LA 90008, http://www.housinghumanright.org

Bi-National Conference On Culture, Language, And Work In The Era Of NAFTA, see continuing events.

Sun – 3

Bi-National Conference On Culture, Language, And Work In The Era Of NAFTA, see continuing events.

(ARE) Association of Raza Educators meeting, 12n-2p, 534 E Edgeware Rd, LA 90026. This meeting is open to all community members, teachers, parents, and anyone who cares about the future of Raza Students and Students of Color. The political education segment will be “On Critical Pedagogy”. http://www.facebook.com/events/1045305272277703/#

Accumulation of Capital: Permanent Unemployment and Colonial Super-Exploitation. Speaker: Lilia Monzó, Chapman University Professor; writer on Marxism and women of color; Commentator: Hamid Assian, environmental and anti-racist activist, 6:15-8p, Art Share, 801 E. 4th Pl (Arts District) LÁ (Free parking in lot across the street on Hewitt St. by the Aztec calendar)Topics: Extraction of relative surplus value from labor via machinery and automation, workers’ struggles against the domination of machinery and automation, capitalism’s use of and impact on gender divisions and roles. Sponsored by the West Coast Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist OrganizationMore information: arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org

Committee For Racial Justice workshop on threats to Black community from gentrification, 6-8:30p (singing group meets at 5:30pm in Thelma Terry Bldg) Potluck 6p & program 6:30p. Virginia Avenue Park, Thelma Terry Bldg. 2200 Virginia Ave. Santa Monica 90404. We will explore alternative forms of economic development. In the past Black neighborhoods have been decimated by the placement of highway. Today’s threats may be more related to developments coming into communities around the expanding mass transit train system. Damien Goodmon, a leader of the Crenshaw Subway Coalition, and other community leaders are in a process of identifying principles of healthy community development. Goodmon and other presenters will further our understanding of how to address and change the “down side” of gentrification. Co-sponsored by Virginia Ave. Park; the African American Parent, Staff, Student Support Group; and the Church in Ocean Park. 310-422-5431

Screening: BAM 6.6: Humanity Has No Borders, 5:30p, free, IMAN Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034. Q&A After Film with Director Jahangir Golestan, http://www.golestanparastproductions.com/bam66. Show solidarity with those affected by the recent devastating Iran-Iraq earthquake. Sponsored by National Iranian American Council, in association with Iman Foundation, “Bam 6.6: Humanity Has No Borders” was the winner of Best Story, Best Director and Best Documentary of 2008 Noor Film Festival. RSVP Here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd_xMsjlp1-qabXcmHpAoFlFxFpEUZAJ2TIU2SJVjB00FoprA/viewform

Mon – 4

Poor People’s Campaign National Kickoff viewing party and press conference, 3:30-5:30p, Union Church, 401 E 3rd St, LA 90013. Poor People’s Campaign National Launch: A National Call for Moral Revival in Washington, DC. Local press conference at 3:30p, DC National Launch Viewing Party at 4p.

Free screening of The Wound (2017 Outfest LA). 7:30p. Free with reservation, followed by Q&As with the film team. American Cinematheque/The Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave, Santa Monica . Seats are limited and available on a first come, first served basis. Reserve your seat by Nov 30 emailing your full name and selected screening to thewound@urucumedia.com

Tue – 5

United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty speaks at a special town hall meeting,1p, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St., LA (Skid Row). Some of the topics that the Special Rapporteur will address are protection of the human rights of the poor in relation to the criminal justice system, voting rights, political participation, and homelessness. Everyone is invited to participate but space is filling up fast.

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p at Marina Del Rey Library 4533 Admirality Way, MdR. http://laughtears.com/McLuhanWake.html Read New article on WAKE 22nd year http://argonautnews.com/decrypting-finnegans-wake/ “Finnegans Wake is more than a book…it contains the world. So owning it is like having the essence of everything. I feel like it might just as well be a Sumerian text.” – Patti Smith

Wed – 6

Conformación de Red de apoyo al CIG, Eastside Café, 8p, 5469 Huntington Dr N, LA 90032. Llamado público para formar, en el sur de California, una Red de Apoyo al Congreso Nacional Indígena (CNI) – Concejo Indígena de Gobierno (CIG) y su vocera Marichuy. Open Call to create a SoCal based Network in support of the (Mexican) National Indigenous Congress (CNI) – Indigenous Governing Council (CIG) and its spokesperson Marichuy. http://www.facebook.com/events/2196779837215795/

Screening: Downsizing, and Q&A with director Alexander Payne, 7:30p, $20. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024. Alexander Payne has focused our gaze on the intimacies of American life for over two decades. With Downsizing he expands his canvas globally (exploring Nordic frugality, Eastern-bloc excess, and trans-national migration). How much are a married couple (Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig) willing to sacrifice in to achieve an upper-class lifestyle? Is it possible to frame radical self-interest as planetary charity? These contradictions, and the hilarity they instigate (as well an astonishing, breakout performance by actor Hong Chau), propel Payne’s mind-bender into our hearts and our heads. Part of The Contenders 2017 series. 310-443-7000 info@hammer.ucla.edu https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2017/12/downsizing-and-qa-with-alexander-payne/

Thu – 7

Whittier Peace Free Film Night, 7-9p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 7056 Washington Ave, Whittier 90602. Park on Washington (additional parking behind church). N/E corner of Wardman St. & Washington Ave. Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs north and south two short blocks east of Greenleaf. Walk through the second gate n. of Wardman. Whittier Area Peace & Justice Coalition Info 562-587-6270 or 562-233-8579 http://whittierpeace.org

Get Out, and Q&A with Jordan Peele, 7:30p, $20. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024. Having developed the film before the results of the 2016 election were known, director Jordon Peele didn’t necessarily intend for his debut feature to resonate in the viscerally contemporary ways it does. Though it was promoted as a horror film, its true terror lies in the mirror it holds up to latent liberal racism and cultural appropriation. Set in locales that will be instantly familiar to anyone who’s visited 21st-century Manhattan or Connecticut, Get Out’s creeping dread feels very close to home. Vividly entertaining and urgently relevant, it may well be the defining film of our times. 310-443-7000 info@hammer.ucla.edu

Fri – 8

Undoing Our Unjust Cash Bail System, 7:30-9:30p, free, Conejo Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Community Forum, 3327 Old Conejo Rd, Newbury Park 91320. Momentum for bail reform is gaining steam in CA and around the country because the current system isn’t working. Even a few days in jail can lead to someone losing their job, custody of their kids, or being evicted, yet people are being held in jail for days, weeks, and even months while awaiting trial. Money bail has created a two-tiered system of justice in California – one for the rich, and one for everyone else. The current money bail system gives the rich a “get out of jail” pass, while punishing everyone else with detention and debt (for the purchase of a “bond” if they don’t have the full cash bail. http://www.facebook.com/events/366293980479214/

Sat – 9

MESS- Activist/publisher Michael Novick interview, 2p at 212 Pier, Santa Monica, FREE. Michael has edited and published Turning The Tide from Anti-Racist Action-LA/People Against Racist Terror for almost 30 years, and has been a member of the crew producing Change Links since the death of previous editor/publisher John Johnson. He blogs at http://ara-la.tumblr.com For more info: http://www.laughtears.com/mess.html

Stop LAPD Spying Coalition 6th Anniversary celebration and fund-raiser, 6p, Cielo Gallery. Join us for an evening to reflect, honor, and celebrate at the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition’s 6 year Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser on Saturday December 9, 2017 at 6 PM at Cielo Gallery located at 3201 Maple Ave. LA, CA 90011. Corner of Maple and 32nd. $60. Purchase $60 tickets in advance: Mail your check payable to LA CAN to the address below by December 1st. Please write “Stop LAPD Spying Coalition 6yr Anniversary Celebration” on the memo line in the left lower corner of the check and mail it to: Stop LAPD Spying Coalition, 838 E. 6th St, LA, CA 90021. Online: Go to the donate page (https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/lacan)

Just Holiday Sale, 1-5p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Bl, Culver City 90230. Common Peace, Center for the Advancement of Nonviolence, and Center for the Study of Political Graphics cordially invite you to participate in “not just a Holiday Sale, but a JUST Holiday Sale” This is a fun end of year opportunity to offer some wonderful JUST holiday gifts to our friends and family . .

Cold War Truth Commission, 10a-8p, Pico Union Project, 1153 Valencia St. 90015 (off Pico near downtown Los Angeles). Put the Cold War “on trial.” Keynote speaker, Robert Scheer. We consider the Cold War to be our nation’s third great, as-yet-unacknowledged crime, after the genocide of Native Americans and the kidnapping and enslavement of African peoples. Our mission is to begin exposing U.S. illegal, immoral actions, and to show how pervasive violence and injustice today-at home and abroad-is intimately tied up in the Cold War. Citizen testimony will also be welcomed at our public mic. Organized by Latin America solidarity organization, Witness for Peace (Southwest), with help from KPFK, and others. http://www.facebook.com/coldwartruthcommission2017

SJIYC’S 2017 Immigrant Youth Leadership Summit, 10a-3p, Stockton, CA. San Joaquin Immigrant Youth Collective invite you to their second 2017 Youth Leadership Summit. This is a space created by immigrant youth for immigrant youth in

Stockton area and surroundings. We are excited to follow up with the second portion of our last leadership summit in June on Criminalization & Immigration. This time around focusing on organizing 101 and paving the way for victories in 2018. contact Maria Gomez 209.451.9735 mgomez@sjiyc.org http://bit.ly/sjiycyouthsummit17 http://www.facebook.com/ciyja/posts/1590532347672408

Sun – 10

Repression Breeds Resistance: International Human Rights Day Action sponsored by International League of Peoples’ Struggle – ILPS So Cal, 1-4p, DTLA Federal Bldg. The world is on the tip of catastrophe with economic crisis, human-made climate change disasters and continual US calls for war and intervention. But people continue to fight back. International League of Peoples’ Struggle (ILPS) invites all those fighting against the empire for a brighter future, to join us in taking action against US militarization across the globe and to stand with the oppressed and exploited people of the world on International Human Rights Day. If your organization would like to co-sponsor (help plan), endorse (lend your name & help promote), participate, perform, and/or speak, please fill out the form at http://tinyurl.com/2017-12-10-D10-OrgSignUp. NO to US Militarism & Poverty! NO to Anti-Migrant Racism! NO to White Supremacy! YES to International Solidarity! https://www.facebook.com/events/451812818548372/

Alternative Christmas Market, 6a-3p. Tired of shopping at crowded malls? The Alternative Christmas Market is your chance to get holiday gifts with a purpose! Info: Ada Ramirez aramirez@allsaints-pas.org, 626-583-2734. Guild Room, Sweetland Hall, 132 N. Euclid Ave, Pasadena 91101.

5th Annual Community Vigil by Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, 7-8p, 132 N. Euclid Ave, Pasadena 91101. Join us in remembering more than 120,000 people killed by gun violence in US since Dec 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre. Info: Ada Ramirez aramirez@allsaints-pas.org 626-583-2734

Mon – 11

How can we reverse the depression epidemic? 7: 30p, National Center for the Preservation of Democracy, 111 N Central Ave LA. Moderated by Anne Gorman. Depression is the world’s greatest health problem and leading source of human misery. One in four women and one in six men suffer from depression, which has a devastating economic impact since those afflicted often can’t work. Depression is also the strongest risk factor for the world’s 1 million annual suicides—a total that outnumbers deaths from war, natural disasters, and murder. What explains this depression health crisis? Why don’t more people obtain treatment? Why doesn’t treatment work for 50 percent of those with depression? UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, Director of the American Psychiatric Foundation’s Center for Workplace Mental Health Darcy Gruttadaro, UCLA behavioral geneticist Jonathan Flint, and psychiatrist and chief medical officer at Blue Cross of Idaho Rhonda Robinson Beale visit Zócalo to examine the measures it would take to cure the world’s depression epidemic. LOCATION: Paid parking is available at the Little Tokyo Mall Public Parking Lot (318 E. First St.) Enter from San Pedro Street. Additional paid parking is available at the Japanese Village Plaza Parking Lot (356 E First St.) and the Office Depot Plaza Parking Lot (401 Alameda St). All of our events are FREE, open to the public, and followed by a hosted reception. For more information please visit http://www.ZocaloPublicSquare.org.

Jerry Rubin’s Public Birthday Peace Party, 6-8p, the Gaslite, 2030 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica 90403. Free party takes place on peace activist Jerry Rubin’s 74th birthday This is a karaoke bar. Free on site parking and street parking available. Music, comedy, karaoke, activist guest speakers, open mic, AND a highlighted ‘Birthday Cake Peace Ceremony’. Comedy: David Zasloff; peace songs: singer-songfighter Ross Altman and musical poet Stephen Longfellow Fiske. Highlighted ‘Birthday Cake Peace Ceremony’: 75 birthday cupcakes (my age & one for good luck!) will be placed in the shape of a large peace symbol. The cupcakes are being provided courtesy of the Whole Foods 365 Market in Santa Monica. Sponsored by: The Activist Support Circle. We will also be remembering and honoring the late activist, author and legislator Tom Hayden, who was also born on December 11.Info: 310-399-1000, JerryPeaceActivistRubin@earthlink.net.

PXL THIS 27 Film Festival TOY CAMERA, 4p, preshow, show 6-7:30p at Unurban Coffee Shop, 3301 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica. free. http://laughtears.com/PXL-THIS-27.html Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/299975280487160 Watch for LA Weekly pic of the week

Tue – 12

March on LAUSD Headquarters by SEIU Local 99, 4-6p, 333 S Beaudry Ave, LA 90017. The LAUSD Bargaining Team is calling on all Local 99 members to march on the School Board meeting to demand solutions, fairness and respect. We will not accept stonewalling and cuts. Hundreds of SEIU Local 99 members have committed to be there. We’re aiming for much more. Don’t leave your brothers and sisters hanging. Free bus transportation is available. Go to http://www.qualityschoolsbetterlives.org to reserve a seat. http://www.facebook.com/events/2015611062001757/

Visualizing Language: Oaxaca in L.A – Poster Making Workshop, 5;30-7:30p, Junipero Serra Branch – LA Public Library 4607 S Main St, LA 90037, led by Self Help Graphics & Art’s Barrio Mobile Art Studio in partnership with The Library Foundation of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA initiative, Visualizing Language: Oaxaca in L.A., offers a multi-lingual community poster making workshop to engage the public in hands-on art activities. Workshop led by Pavel Acevedo, born in Oaxaca City, Mexico and currently residing in Riverside. He received a degree in Fine Arts from Universidad Autonoma Benito Juarez (Oaxaca) and was part of a Third Generation of Students at The Rufino Tamayo Workshop. Acevedo has worked as an assistant in numerous printmaking studios in Oaxaca City and taught papel picado, printmaking, chine-colle, and drawing workshops at organizations such as SPARC (Venice, CA), Riverside Art Museum, and Cooperativa AVE (Puebla, MX). Recent exhibitions include 43: From Ayotzinapa to Ferguson at Self Help Graphics & Art, and a solo show titled Traces of Faces at Division 9 Gallery (Riverside, CA).

Wed – 13

CopWatch Santa Ana General Meeting/Community Forum, 7-10p, El Centro Cultural de México, 837 N. Ross St. Santa Ana (new address) You are invited to come participate in direct-action based barrio organizing against the police state. Every 2nd wed. of the month at 7pm. Professional childcare will be provided. Agents of the state including the Santa Ana Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement are NOT welcomed. http://ocprogressiveevents.info

The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner, An Evening with Daniel Ellsberg, 8p, William Turner Gallery, Bergamot Station Arts Center, 2525 Michigan Avenue, Santa Monica 90404. Tickets: $45 Reserved Section Seat + Book, $30 Reserved Section Seat, $20 General Admission. The whistle-blower who revealed the Pentagon Papers provides an eyewitness exposé of the dangers of America’s Top Secret, 70-year-long nuclear policy that continues to this day. Framed as a memoir–a chronicle of madness in which Ellsberg acknowledges participating–this expose offers feasible steps we can take to dismantle the existing “doomsday machine” and avoid nuclear catastrophe. https://livetalksla.org/events/daniel-ellsberg/

Project Poderosa Kick Off! 6:30-7:30p, Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), 39130 3rd St. E, Palmdale 93550. The first meeting for our brand new empowering women project. The Poderosa project, translated “powerful woman”, will concentrate on bilingual teaching of the following: Computers, Job assistance, Self-defense, Health. First meeting will concentrate on customizing program to individuals. http://www.facebook.com/events/125467154798481/ diana@avlulac.org

Thu – 14

Health Care for All – Los Angeles Chapter HOLIDAY MEETING, 7-9:30p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd. Culver City 90230-4640. Prep 7p. Meeting 7:30p. Speakers panel 8:30p. “Single Payer Then & Now”. Reviewing the past 25 years of single payer advocacy in California. Interviewing a panel of long time activists to learn how things began, how the movement developed, and what brought us to where we are now. What were the obstacles, victories, challenges, motivations, vision and actions this impressive panel of activists witnessed as participants in the struggle for health care justice in California? EVERYONE WELCOME. www.healthcareforall.org. Join the fight for Senate Bill 562 Healthy California Act. http://www.healthycaliforniaact.org. Subscribe to our Mailing List: mcruised@aol.com

Radical Women Exhibit Walk-through: Rita Gonzalez, 6p, free, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024. In this unique gallery talk, Rita Gonzalez discusses specific works from Radical Women that inspire and provoke her. 310-443-7000 info@hammer.ucla.edu (See continuing event for more info).

Fri – 15

Sacramento’s Solution to the Housing Crisis, 7:15-9a, The Olympic Collection, 11301 W Olympic Blvd, LA 90064. As CA’s housing shortfall worsens, legislators passed 15 bills — signed by Gov. Brown in October — to fund and facilitate the development of housing statewide. Targeting both market-rate and subsidized housing, the bills provide funding while requiring cities to speed approvals for many types of developments. Given that LA is the epicenter of the housing crisis, developers and housing advocates are waiting to see if these new laws bear fruit. Will they usher in a new era of building, or make only a marginal difference? Tickets: http://www.westsideurbanforum.com Assemblymember Richard Bloom, one of the key players in getting these laws passed, will speak about the legislative process and goals of his laws and others. Developer panelists Ken Kahan, California Landmark Group, and Elisa Paster, of Glaser Weil, LLP from will assess the potential impact on LA and the Westside. Moderated by Brent Gaisford, Director, Abundant Housing L.A.

Michael Feinstein for Secretary of State 2018 Santa Monica yard party, 6-9p, 2506 28th St, Santa Monica, 90405. In a relaxed outdoor setting (with fire pit), hear about a Democracy Bill of Rights, promoting Voter Choice, Clean Money and Election Integrity. Also sign Michael’s nominating petition to get on the statewide ballot – he needs 7,000 valid signatures to avoid paying an expensive filing fee – and take home copies to gather more signatures on your own. Vegetarian food and refreshments will be available. Space is limited, please RSVP on FB http://www.facebook.com/events/502400253479287/ or info@feinstein4sos.org.

Sat – 16

Book talk: Ed Asner: The Grouchy Historian, 3p, MLK Jr. Auditorium, Santa Monica Public Library main branch, 601 Santa Monica Bl, SM. Asner sets out in typical irrascible style, to reclaim the Constitution, along with co-author Ed Weinberger, from right wing ideologues. Book sale and signing follows the talk

EPFC’s annual screening of It’s A Wonderful Life, 8p, Doors 7:30p; $5 suggested donation. 1200 N. Alvarado St. at Sunset, LA 90026 What would the holidays be without some uncontrollable sobbing? Join us for. There will be Christmas cake! FREE EVENT! information:(213) 484-8846, info@echoparkfilmcenter.org

Sun – 17

LB350 Monthly Meeting, 3p, UUCLB – Unitarian Universalist Church, 5450 East Atherton St, Long Beach, 90815, hosted monthly on 3rd Sun. by Long Beach 350, 350.org affiliate: “Keep It in the Ground!”

Primitive Accumulation of Capital: Dispossession, Slavery, and Revolution, Speaker: Ali Kiani, Iranian Marxist thinker and translator; Commentator: René Moya, socialist and immigrant rights activist, 6:15-8p, Art Share, 801 E. 4th Pl (Arts District) LÁ (Free parking in lot across the street on Hewitt St. by the Aztec calendar)Topics: Extraction of relative surplus value from labor via machinery and automation, workers’ struggles against the domination of machinery and automation, capitalism’s use of and impact on gender divisions and roles. Sponsored by the West Coast Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist OrganizationMore information: arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org

Subversive Cinema, 7p at Beyond Baroque 681 Venice Blvd FREE http://www.laughtears.com/documental_subversive.html Political-Music VENICE Rock’N’Roll films – 8:30p open jam

Mon – 18

Screening: Detroit, and Q&A with Director Kathryn Bigelow, 7:30p, $20, UCLA Hammer Museum Billy Wilder Theater, With a credit-sequence preamble featuring Jacob Lawrence’s epic painted works that make up “The Migration Series”, Academy Award winners Kathryn Bigelow (director) and Mark Boal (writer) have created a work that thrusts us into the heart of racial conflict and mistrust in the US. This country has yet to fully absorb and address the inequities that face Black communities from the rural South to the urban North, and Detroit leverages one of the most visceral moments in recent history (the 1967 rebellion) to drive that home. With riveting performances by an ensemble cast that includes John Boyega, Jason Mitchell, and Anthony Mackie, Bigelow reminds us why she is one of the most vital directors working today.

Tue – 19

Kundalini Yoga, 6 pm, Heart Center, 21835 Sherman Way Canoga Park 91303, 818-348-3240.

Wed – 20

Horns A Plenty Holiday Music, 12n, California Plaza, 300 & 350 S. Grand Ave, LA 90071. (Secure, underground parking, enter off Olive St.) It’s time to end the year with a big horn-amental cheer! Horns A Plenty Christmas is back at California Plaza with a mass horn choir that will blow the holiday spirit your way. Pack a lunch or buy nosh on the plaza and have a festive day in L.A.

Lunchtime Art Talk on Lygia Clark, 12:30p, free, UCLA Hammer Museum. Lunchtime Art Talks take place every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. The Hammer’s curatorial department leads free and insightful 15-minute discussions about works of art currently on view or from museum collections. This talk on Lygia Clark is led by Erin Christovale, assistant curator. See continuing events, Radical Latin American women artists for more information.

MOM – MEDIA DISCUSSION, 6-9p at Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291, FREE http://venicewake.org/Events/current.html

Thu – 21

Naturalization Ceremony Voter Registration, 9:30a-3:30p, LA Convention Center, 1201 S Figueroa St, LA 90015. The Dems will be out in force to register voters from newly minted US citizens at the swearing-in and naturalization ceremony. They have two shifts: 9:30-11:30a, and 1:30-3:30p outside the West Hall of the Convention Center. No reason why Peace and Freedom or the Greens couldn’t do the same. http://www.facebook.com/events/2044538555827339/

Fri – 22

Fund Raiser for Puerto Rico, hosted by the band Mirage Groove, 8p-1a, Celebrities Sports Grill, 127 W 40th St, San Bernardino 92407. Now is the time to give from your heart! Puerto Rico was devastated by hurricane Maria. Celebrities is in conjunction with the Rotary International for Puerto Rico. All proceeds from this evening will be donated to them. Come be a part of this charitable event! Every bit helps! http://www.facebook.com/events/186924685203701/

Sat – 23

La presentacion “ACTEAL”, 5-9:30p, Theater starts 8p, Echo Park United Methodist Church, 1226 North Alvarado St., LA 90026 (just north of Sunset Blvd.) Video presentation, Music, food, refreshments & audience dialogue with actors.

Sponsored by Comite Prodemocracia En Mexico – LA Chapter. Info: 323-229-1119

Sun – 24

58th Annual FREE L.A. County Holiday Celebration, The Music Center, 3-hour holiday show perfect for the whole family. Includes Harmonic Bronze Handbell Ensemble, Sheriff’s Department Band, MUSYCA Children’s Choir, Mostly Kosher playing upbeat Jewish folk and holiday songs; Jung Im Lee Korean Dance Company and Las Colibri’s holiday songs; City Ballet of Los Angeles, adding a new twist to The Nutcracker; JC Culture Foundation performing both Chinese dragon and Chinese lion dances; West African drum and dance company Le Ballet Dembaya. Streamed Live at pbssocal.org, Broadcast Live on PBS SoCal KOCE.

Mon – 25

The 4400 Project LA: The Shower of Hope, Monday Night Mission, 12n-3p, 700 W Cesar E Chavez Ave, LA 90012, http://www.4400projectla.org The 4400 Project LA is a campaign to buy a 2nd mobile shower for The Shower of Hope by this Christmas. It’s simple, we ask people to make a video where you name 3 things you love about LA and donate just $5 to our campaign. We’re calling it the 4400 Project LA because if we can get just 4400 people to donate $5 each, we hit $22,000 which is enough to buy us our 2nd shower trailer. http://www.facebook.com/events/873660882807194/

Laughtears Salon, 6-9p, 212 Pier Santa Monica free – politics, art, culture discussion, free

Tue – 26

Kundalini Yoga with Brandy Rosenberg, 6p, Follow Your Heart Studio, Heart Center 21835 Sherman Way Canoga Park 91303, 818-348-3240

Film: Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove, Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb! – Dec 26, 27, 28, & 31 at The Frida Cinema, 305 E 4th St, Ste 100, Santa Ana 92701. A 4-film retrospective of Stanley Kubrick’s career concludes with 1964’s pitch-black war comedy! Peter Sellers plays US Pres. Merkin Muffley, group Capt. Mandrake, and wheelchair-bound ex-Nazi scientist Dr. Strangelove (a composite of Henry Kissinger, Herman Kahn and Werner von Braun). Nominated for four Academy Awards and selected for preservation in 1989 by the National Film Preservation Board, Dr. Strangelove is Kubrick at perhaps his most cynical, a simultaneously hilarious and foreboding film that expertly manages to tickle the funny bone while chilling the bones in equal measure. Tickets: http://boxoffice.printtixusa.com/fridacinema/advance?i=1832. Times: Tues, Dec 26 – 5p, 7p, 9p; Wed, Dec 27– 5p, 7p, 9p; Thurs, Dec 28 – 5p, 7p, 9p; Sun, Dec 31 – 1:30p (our last screening of 2017!) TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98NaJ8ss4sY

Wed – 27

HATHA Yoga With Todd Curtis, 6:30 pm, see Tue 26 for details.

Film: Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove, see Tues Dec 26 for details

Thu – 28

Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Meeting, 9:30a-12n, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, 700 N Alameda St, LA 90012. You’re invited by Dignity and Power Now. http://www.facebook.com/events/1677618959202420/

Sign-up for CalFresh and/or Medi-Cal benefits, 2-5p, Chinatown Branch Library, 639 N. Hill Street, LA 90012, 213-620-0925. DPSS staff can accept and process your CalFresh and/or Medi-Cal application right here! You may assist us in processing your application quickly by bringing the following: Personal identification (CA Driver’s License, CA Identification, etc.), Social Security numbers, verification of income/assets/expenses, verification of citizenship or legal residency/sponsorship for residency.

Film: Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove, see Tues Dec 26 for details

Fri – 29

Go on a Read-Along with LAPD, 2:30-3:30p, Vermont Square Branch Library 1201 W. 48th St., LA 90037, 323-290-7405. Audience: Kids, Pre-School Storytime. “Join us for exciting story time adventures read by LAPD officers!” This apparently takes place every Friday afternoon. People might want to scope out exactly what “exciting … adventures” the most murderous police dept. in the country is reading to the kids.

Sat – 30

Classic Tai Chi classes, 10-11:30a, LAPL Central Library, Meeting Room A, Fifth & Flower, DTLA. Join us for free “Classic Tai Chi” classes by instructor Bill Cheng. Each class will include “Energy Trilogy” demonstration for 108 Classic Tai Chi forms, as well as questions & answers. Funds provided by BEST Friends, the Business/Economics and Science/Technology/Patents Departments’ support group. http://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/classic-tai-chi-classes-3

Sun – 31

Film: Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove, 1:30p, see Tues Dec 26 for details

DTLA New Year’s Eve celebration Not quite Times Square — take the Metro Red Line and arrive early for the bands and light show in Grand Park. It is fenced off, ringed with cops, and fills up to capacity.