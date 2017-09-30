DACA: The Latest from the Un-Obama

[col. writ. 9/6/17] ©2017 Mumia Abu-Jamal

If there is one unifying principle emerging from the disaster known as the Trump Regime, it is the President’s singular mission to erase the executive presence of his predecessor, Barack Obama. This may be seen most recently in Trump’s bumbling undoing of Obama’s executive order known as DACA – the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program – done to further endear him to his so-called ‘base,’ white nationalists who love to hear about the suffering of nonwhite Others.

Under DACA, some 800,000 young people, many brought to America as babies, were given a pass to live, study and work in America, often the only home they’ve ever known.

Trump’s revocation of DACA snatches that pass away, sending tremors of fear of deportation in nearly a million people.

Incredibly, just days before he formally issued his executive revocation, he talked about how much he “loved” DACA kids.

Meanwhile, Latinx, who are among the largest number of DACA recipients, who came here because of US-supported state violence in Honduras, Guatemala and Central America, after the slap-in-the-face of the pardon of Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff found in criminal contempt of a federal court order for intentional racial profiling, are in no mood for Trumpian ‘love’.

They know that he ran on anti-Mexican fear and hatred.

What’s love got to do with it?

–©’17maj.