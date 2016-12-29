Contrary Part 2 (excerpts)
by Sehu Kessa Saa Tabansi
(AKA A. P. Pew)
Eating three meals aday and still being hungry,
Being a nation of obesity but still
spending money,
And laughing at white sitcoms when
nothing’s really funny.
Proud of the Constitution and the
Declaration of Independence in history
while living off oppressed slaves misery.
Speaking of victories at national
celebrations,
But speechless and ashamed on the
subject of reparations.
Reading the papers and watching the news,
But when America’s caught in lies, you’re all embarrassed and confused.
It’s like being poor and selfish,
being rich and helpless,
Seeing bums homeless
In the land of the surplus.
It’s seeing babies aborted,
and the elderly medically extorted,
Paying nothing to be born and take up space,
Paying thousands for a funeral just to leave this place.
This is being all-American and merry,
While living our lives contrary.
Alfonso Percy Pew (Sehu Kessa Saa Tabansi) is a prisoner, activist and poet who wants to correspond with other poets.
You can write to him at:
#BT-7263, SCI Houtzdale
PO Box 1000, Houtzdale PA 16698-1000
We have no picture of Mr. Pew to share with you due to his prolonged
incarceration.