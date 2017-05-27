Communication and Coordination, A Step Towards Unification

Change Links community calendar is seeking to help facilitate a process of communication and coordination among peoples’ movements in southern California. We’re proposing monthly open conference calls through which movement groups can touch base with each other, letting each other know about planned actions and reducing scheduling conflicts. Maybe we can begin to reinforce each other’s efforts and communicate more constructively about differences and affinities. We’re proposing the following Sunday calls, from 4-5pm (see details in calendar):

(There is already a physical meeting on the occasional 5th Sunday of a number of socialist groups.)

Call participants would identify themselves and their organization, share upcoming actions, and suggest additional participants. Additional calls are possible for other sectors and issues if these show merit.

Dial-in Number: (515) 604-9702, Access Code: 290785

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. In working on this community calendar, we have found that there is often little coordination or communication among works working on the same issue, or within the same constituency. There could equally well be calls on im/migrant rights, economic inequality and many other concerns, as well as calls focused on common constituencies.

Sunday June 4, 4-5p. LA Peace/Anti-War Movement conference call, initiated by Change Links, open to all who oppose US intervention, war-making and invasions, conscription or militarization of the border, the schools, and policing. Participants will identify themselves and their group(s), let others know of events planned in the coming month or two, and suggest additional participants. Dial-in Number: (515) 604-9702; Access Code: 290785. RSVP: changelinks2@gmail.com

Sun June 11, 4-5p. LA Environmental Movement conference call, initiated by Change Links, open to all protectors of the air, water, soil, forests, animals and seeds, and opponents of climate denialism and environmental racism, injustice and degradation. Participants will identify themselves and their group(s), let others know of events planned in the coming month or two, and suggest additional participants. Dial-in Number: (515) 604-9702; Access Code: 290785. RSVP: changelinks2@gmail.com

Sun June 18, 4-5p. LA Anti-repression Movement conference call, initiated by Change Links, open to all working against police abuse and murder, mass incarceration, political imprisonment, surveillance and the criminalization of dissent and resistance, or for abolition or re-integration. Participants will identify themselves and their group(s), let others know of events planned in the coming month or two, and suggest additional participants. Dial-in Number: (515) 604-9702; Access Code: 290785. RSVP: changelinks2@gmail.com

Sun June 25, 4-5p. LA Social Justice Education Movement conference call, 4-5p, initiated by Change Links, open to all students, teachers, parents and community members organizing against privatization, union busting and for education for liberation. Participants will identify themselves and their group(s), let others know of events planned in the coming month or two, and suggest additional participants. Dial-in Number: (515) 604-9702; Access Code: 290785. RSVP: changelinks2@gmail.com