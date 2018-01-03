Close Guantanamo Now! Stop Torture!

Close Guantanamo Now!

Demonstrate Thursday, January 11,

12 noon-2:00 PM

For 16 years, since its establishment, Interfaith Communities United for Justice and Peace (ICUJP) has been sponsoring a protest in front of the downtown federal building demanding that the “enemy combatant” detention center inside the US military base at Guantanamo be shut down, and the torturers up to highest levels of the US government be held to account.

Join ICUJP and the National Religious Campaign Against Torture along with other organizations and individuals to mark the 16th anniversary of the opening of Guantanamo and the human rights violations it represents. The vigil and rally, which always features a number of figures in orange jumpsuits and black hoods kneeling throughout, to represent those detained illegally there, takes place on Thursday, January 11 from noon to 2:00 PM outside 300 N. Los Angeles Street, LA 90013, the downtown Federal Building. Trump’s is now the third presidential administration to perpetrate this practice, perpetuate the facility and protect the policy makers who authorized torture. The demands are:

President Trump: Torture and Guantanamo are illegal. Close it now! Prosecute government officials involved in torture! Release or fairly try the detainees!

SPEAKERS:

* Grace Dyrness, ICUJP

* Jim Lafferty, National Lawyers Guild LA

* Dan Norland, editor, Witnesses of the Unseen

* John O’Brien, Out Against War

* Ameena Qazi, ACLU of Southern California

* Claudia Ramirez, Code Pink

* Michael Rapkin, Guantanamo Bar

* Stephen Rohde, ICUJP and Bend the Arc

* Shakeel Syed, Orange County Communities Organized for Responsible Development

* With musical performances by Fidel Sanchez and Stephen Fiske

Event Endorsers: ACLU of Southern California; Office of the Americas; Defending Rights and Dissent; Code Pink LA; Courage to Resist; Veterans for Peace; National Religious Campaign Against Torture; LA

Laborfest; Peace Center of United University Church; Out Against War; Anti-Racist Action-LA; If the SHU Fits Collaborative; No More Guantanamos