August 2019 Community Calendar of Events

Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via http://change-links.org/submit/ Please subscribe. All events announced are encouraged to donate $5.00 (per event), payable to AFGJ, mail to Change Links, PO Box 34236, Los Angeles, CA 90034. It helps keep this publication solvent. We thank you in advance.

Peace vigils: http://change-links.org/ongoing-peace-vigils-and-community-programs/

Other Calendars: http://ocprogressiveevents.info/, http://la.indymedia.org/calendar/, https://www.facebook.com/pg/ieprogressivealliance/events/, http://www.activistsandiego.org/event, https://vcpjn.org/calendar/, https://echoparkfilmcenter.org

KPFK 90.7 FM Non-Commercial Listener-Sponsored Pacifica Community Radio Local Station Board (LSB) election process is underway. Voting will take place starting Aug. 15 for 45 days. See timeline at http://elections.pacifica.org or check at http://www.kpfk.org

On – Going & Continuing Events

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers farm fresh produce and artisan goods, featuring locally grown favorites. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. The B Fit program includes weekly Zumba, cardio kick and yoga classes, blood pressure screens and annual health & wellness fairs. Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises for more info: http://www.seela.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, St. Athanasius at the Cathedral Center, 840 Echo Park Ave., LA 90026, http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 climate action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Respond to Trump’s zero tolerance policies on Refugees and Asylum and to prepare to receive the Refugee Caravan from Honduras and other immigrants from Central America. Come organize with Central Americans, bring a friend or two, and get ready to roll up your sleeves.

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. See agenda, schedule here: http://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission http://www.stoplapdspying.org

Tuesday evenings, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meets weekly at LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil outside DA Jackie Lacey’s office with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies. DA Lacey has indicted only a single law enforcer for over 445 murders by local police & deputies. 211 W. Temple, DTLA. http://www.blmla.org

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Thurs in Aug, 3:30–5p: Mind & Body Support Circles at Watts Healthcare, sponsored by Maternal Mental Health Now, 10300 Compton Ave, LA 90002. Are you a Black woman who is pregnant? Come learn about what to expect during your pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum period. You will also meet other pregnant Black women to help create your support network. Topics include: Safe and Sacred Birth Planning (8/5); Myths and Truths About Mental and Emotional Wellness (8/12); Tapping Into Social Support (8/19); Self-Advocacy From Prenatal Care to Delivery (8/26). A Mind & Body for Kids group will take place at the same time, so bring your older children (ages 4-10). https://www.facebook.com/events/2374784472800291/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace breakfast forum, 7-9a, Immanuel Presbyterian, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90010. For donation, bring packaged non-perishable food for the church food pantry. Guest speakers, reflections, coffee and bagels to start your morning! http://www.icujp.org.

Fridays, 5-6p, a lively Vigil for Peace & Justice, sponsored by KPFK 90.7 FM – LSB Outreach Committee & friends. Join us for a fun time outreaching & making noise at Sunset Blvd & Echo Park Ave. Bring your signs…

1st & 3rd Fri, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights, 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. Free screenings, & conversation about issues that are important to Skid Row and downtown with generous support of Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts.

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. Register on-line, check-in 12:45. Reg doesn’t guarantee consultation of approx. 20 minutes.

1st & Last Fri, Voter registration, 10a-2p, lobby of Zev Yaroslavsky Family Support Center, 7555 Van Nuys Bl, Van Nuys until the Nov. 2020 election. 16 for 2020 volunteers will assist with voter reg and explain LA County’s new Vote Centers which let you vote at any vote center over an 11-day period.

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure L.A. City and County public officials to use their vacant properties for large-scale, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd., L.A. 90018, just west of Arlington Ave. Free street parking. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd Saturday of the month: Welcome Home LA, resources for those returning from jail, prison and juvenile detention, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/

Every 2nd & 4th Saturday, SOLA Food Co-Op at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Farmers Market. This Co-op is unique, because it’s planning to open the first-ever Organic Grocery in Leimert Park Community. You can become a member. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Av, L.A. 90032, 323-255-1279.

Aug 12-16, People of the World Migration Club, Lab for Hands-On Learning and Exploration, 10a–2p, 1431 Colorado Blvd, LA 90041. A week long “migration club” for kids grades pre-K-3 covering why people move around the world as refugees. Thru storytelling, activities, and food, students get an immersive, honest, and age-appropriate understanding of immigration and how we can welcome resettling Angelenos. Each day we focus on a different element of migration, allowing students to contextualize and incorporate what they learn. Sessions are bookended with a reading of the People of the World story and a snack from a place in the world we discussed that week. Over the course of the week, each student designs a home that is meaningful to them, illustrating in pictures and words the people, things, places, words, feelings, and foods that make them feel at home. Led by Miry Whitehill, founder of Miry’s List, Eagle Rock Elementary parent. https://www.facebook.com/events/470272493727527/

Aug 29-Sep 2, LA Harbor Peace Week: Once again, the US military will be occupying our LA Harbor this Labor Day holiday and throwing war a big celebration in the form of “Fleet Week”. There will be concerts and parties on the USS Iowa on the waterfront, fighter jet flyovers, amphibious ships, tanks, and lots of activities for children and youth…Fortunately, local peace activists knew from the first year that “Fleet Week” was going to militarize LA’s harbor and be used to recruit for and to glorify war, so we started the LA Harbor Peace Week 4 years ago. Once again, we will be on the waterfront passing out literature on the human, financial and environmental costs of war. We will set up a memorial to the victims of war, hold a press conference in front of the USS Iowa, and have notable anti-war speakers to help counter Fleet Week’s intention to normalize war. We encourage citywide involvement with LA Harbor Peace Week, as it is all of ours commercial harbor. Please contact 310 971 8280 and see our Facebook page LA Harbor Peace Week to get involved.

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

You have the opportunity to make sure your community is represented fairly in California elections for the next decade. How? By applying for the California Citizens Redistricting Commission.

What is the California Citizens Redistricting Commission? In 2008, California voters created the California Citizens Redistricting Commission (CRC) to put everyday people in control of the redistricting process. The CRC is independent and is comprised of 14 regular Californians who draw districts every 10 years for California’s congressional delegation, the State Senate, the State Assembly, and the State Board of Equalization.

You don’t need to be a redistricting expert, a voting rights expert, a mapping expert, or a demographer in order to be a Commissioner. In 2010, Commissioners included an architect, a high school principal and local elected official, a philanthropic leader, a businesswoman and entrepreneur, a nonprofit administrator, a self-employed attorney, a rancher and owner of an independent bookstore, and others. You do, however, need to be comfortable with being in the public eye, as all meetings are public and live-streamed. And you have to be ready to stand up for California’s diverse communities!

We’ve put together a guide with all the information you need on how to apply for the CRC. You’ll have to act soon — the first stage of the application process, which is simple and straightforward, closes on Friday, August 9th!

We’re especially interested in having AANHPI community members involved in the CRC. We’re ready to assist folks with their applications and are happy to help with yours.

Click here to learn more about the CRC. Join us in ensuring that California has an inclusive democracy that represents us all! http://shapecaliforniasfuture.auditor.ca.gov/

Contact Us: Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Los Angeles, 213-977-750, info@advancingjustice-la.org

1 -Thu

First Thursdays – 6:30-8:00p, Lincoln Memorial Church 4126 Arlington Ave., LA. Purpose: For the faith community to build leadership and advocate for humane alternative to criminalization. Topic: Restoring Voting Rights and Eliminating Barriers to Reentry. dlee@im4humanintegrity.org

EPFC Film-Mobile: E.T. the EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL (Steven Spielberg, 1982), 8p, free. Refreshments provided. Bring a chair or blanket. Everyone welcome! Screening locations are announced 24 hours prior to show time. Call 213.484.8846, email info@echoparkfilmcenter.org, find us on Facebook, or follow @EPFCFILMMOBILE on Twitter/Instagram for details.

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Protest in Solidarity with Striking Palestinian, Syrian, Migrant Workers in Lebanon, 12:30p, Lebanese Consulate General 811 Wilshire Bl. We stand with Palestinians, Syrians, and migrant workers in Lebanon, we will be mobilizing in front of the Lebanese Consulate General. The labor law restricts legal work to those who hold a work visa and was accompanied by a scapegoating campaign against Palestinians and Syrians in the country and raids on their places of work and several shutdowns. This has led to an ongoing uprising and strike in the Palestinian camps demanding a repeal of the law and the resolving of their legal status. Syrian refugees have largely avoided rising due to the continuous threat of deportation to Syria held over them by the Lebanese state. The Lebanese political class continues to scapegoat and threaten both groups. The protest in Los Angeles comes in response and affirmation of calls by rising sectors of society in the country towards protests and shows of solidarity across Europe and North America. Sponsored by Palestinian Youth Movement, Al Awda, LA4Palestine, Alliance of MENA Socialists, SWANA, Students Organize for Syria-UCLA https://www.allianceofmesocialists.org/protest-in-solidarity-with-striking-palestinian-syrian-migrant-workers-in-lebanon/

2 – Fri

Topanga Peace Alliance Film 7:30p, Topanga County Library, Meeting Room, 2nd floor, 122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd, 90290. Discussion after the film. https://www.facebook.com/groups/53323228710/ The Friday Film for August will be THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM. The movie chronicles the eight-year quest of John and Molly Chester as they trade city living for 200 acres of barren farmland and a dream to harvest in harmony with nature. Their farm, Apricot Lane Farms, remarkably is right next door in Moorpark and you can find them every Saturday at the Calabasas Farmers Market!!! Through dogged perseverance and embracing the opportunity provided by nature’s conflicts, the film shows how the Chesters unlock and uncover a biodiverse design for living that exists far beyond their farm, its seasons, and our wildest imagination. Featuring breathtaking cinematography, captivating animals, and an urgent message to heed Mother Nature’s call, THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM provides us all a vital blueprint for better living and a healthier planet. Before the film, we will have announcements regarding upcoming events and actions for peace and social justice. After the film we will have a discussion about the advantages and challenges of local sustainable farming (speakers TBD).

EPFC Film-mobile: VALLEY GIRL (Martha Coolidge, 1983) with introduction by Mimi Pond, author of The Valley Girls’ Guide to Life, 8p, free. See Thu Aug 1 for details.

3 – Sat

AWARE-LA (Alliance of White Anti-Racists) Saturday dialogue, 1-4p (new participant orientation starts 12:45p) Santa Monica. Contact awarela@gmail.com for more info.

EPFC Film-Mobile: FAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGH (Amy Heckerling, 1982) with introduction by actor Robert Romanos, 8p, free. See Thu Aug 1 for details.

4 – Sun

Committee for Racial Justice presents: REPARATIONS: An Idea Whose Time Has Come? 6–8:30p, Virginia Avenue Park, Thelma Terry Bldg. 2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica 90404. Child care provided. A conversation is taking place about whether or not Black Americans are entitled to reparations in compensation for enslavement, Jim Crow, mass incarceration and a host of other crimes against humanity. Trudy Goodwin and Bob Gordh will lead an examination of the chief arguments for and against reparations, using videos of recent pro and con testimony in Congress as points of departure for discussion.

EPFC Film-Mobile: LA BAMBA (Luis Valdez, 1987) with introduction and live music by Beaux Mingus and Jon Almaraz, 8p, free. See Thu Aug 1 for details.

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

JVFP-LA: Palestinian journalist Janna Jihad’s Southern California Tour, 3p, Arab American Community Center, 907 S Beach Blvd, Anaheim, CA. https://www.facebook.com/events/887953044891956/ (event will also be on the 6th, different address, see Aug. 6th entry) Welcome Janna Jihad to Southern California as part of her US tour! 13 year-old Palestinian journalist and youth activist Janna Jihad, the youngest accredited journalist in the world and ambassador of Shamsaan, a South African children’s rights organization has 2 upcoming event in LA/OC. Janna has been reporting since she was 7 years old, when two of her relatives were killed by Israeli occupation forces in the Palestinian village of Nabi Saleh. Many organizations are involved in bringing Janna to SoCal, including Al-Awda, the Palestine Right to Return Coalition; Palestinian Youth Movement, Majdal Center, Karama, Jewish Voice for Peace, Mondoweiss, LA4Palestine, Answer Los Angeles, Jews for Palestinian Right of Return and more!

5 – Mon

L.A. Mail Night hosted by Initiate Justice, 6–9p, 360 E 2nd St, 8th Floor, LA 90012. Help end mass incarceration in CA. Respond to letters from our 15,000 incarcerated members and register the names of new ones! Everyone welcome and needed! RSVP: membership@initiatejustice.org. https://www.facebook.com/events/920578381619904/

6 – Tue

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, Marina Del Rey Library, 4533 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey 90292. http://laughtears.com/McLuhanWake.html & http://laughtears.com/playground-article.html

Boyz n the Hood, Part of the series Celebrating John Singleton (1968–2019), 7:30p, free, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024, 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu. Nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, Boyz n the Hood captures the complicated lives of three African American men growing up in South Central Los Angeles. Groundbreaking in its depiction of the inner city—and prescient in its biting observations about gentrification, police brutality, and other social issues—the film drew inspiration from Singleton’s L.A. upbringing and made him both the youngest and first black Best Director nominee. (1991, dir. John Singleton, 112 min.)

Aug 6, Aug 9 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atomic_bombings_of_Hiroshima_and_Nagasaki

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

JVFP-LA: Palestinian journalist Janna Jihad’s Southern California Tour, 7:30p, Answer LA, 2936 W. 8th St. Los Angeles CA 90005 https://www.facebook.com/events/664329497419863/ See Aug. 4 entry for details.

7 – Wed

Gidra Meeting to plan 1st print issue, Revolutionario North African Tacos, 7–9p, 1436 W Jefferson Blvd, LA 90007. Gidra was a radical Asian American political newspaper/magazine that started in 1969. We’ve had several meetings that were more conversational about creating a website, direction, and Asian American politics. This meeting will focus on the brass tacks of actually publishing our first print issue later this year. https://www.facebook.com/events/1165181103684356/

8 – Thu

Hiroshima Nagasaki Commemoration, 5:30p, 6:30 – 7:30p, Silent prayer at 7:02p, Toriumi Plaza, (NW corner, E. 1st & San Pedro St.) Sponsored by Nikkei for Civil Rights & Redress, NCRR, *PANA, Progressive Asian Network for Action, Fukushima Support Committee, Council for Pacific Asian Theology and other sponsors & endorsers. Commemorate victims of all nuclear atrocities of the past and present and unite to take action for a nuclear free future. Contact: Tsukuru 323-899-0463 or forfuturefukushima@gmail.com. Michiko Kato, Fukushima Survivor; Denise Duffield, Physicians for Social Responsibility-LA, Hiroshima Jogakuin High School students and others.

HEALTH CARE FOR ALL- LA, 7-9:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Bl, Culver City. Special presentation by Katherine Carpio, Field Organizer for CA Clean Money Action Fund, to discuss SB 47, the DISCLOSE Act Petition, and Balloting issues. http://www.YesFairElections.org. Transparent political contributions to candidates will increase accountability to the public by exposing the funding that seeks to influence the “political will” of our legislators. 7p Postcard Writing, 7:30 Introductions, Announcements. 8p Clean Money Campaign. Issues Discussion follows. Light refreshments. Free Parking and door access #22 at building rear. http://healthcareforall.org/chapters/los-angeles-county Questions: Maureen 310-459-9763. Please become a member of Health Care for All – LA. Dues of any amount are accepted. JOIN online at http://www.healthcareforall.org or mail a check payable to HCA-CA, PO BOX 5833 Novato, CA 94948. Specify LA Chapter.

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Cancel McCarthy Contract Press Conference and Rally, 9a, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., LA CA 90012. Caravan Afterwards: McCarthy HQ, 20401 SW Birch S., Newport Beach, 92660. Reform LA Jails launched #CANCELMCCARTHYCONTRACT to stop McCarthy Building Company from erecting a mental health jail in LA County. Stand with us in demanding McCarthy CEO, Mike Bolen and Los Angeles County Board CEO, Sachi Hamai end the contract to build a new jail. from Reform LA Jails, A Committee Supporting Jail Reform and Community Reinvestment, https://mailchi.mp/79eac82d1373/cancelmccarthycontract-1940297

9 – Fri

Court Watch: Civil Gang Injunctions August 9 Hearing, Ventura County Superior Court, 800 S. Victoria Av, Ventura 93009. Save City of Oxnard/Ventura County tax payer money – Open funding opportunities for youth and crime reduction programs and community center. https://www.facebook.com/events/720584758357061/

Aug 6, Aug 9 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atomic_bombings_of_Hiroshima_and_Nagasaki

10 – Sat

The Official Animal Rights March – Los Angeles 10:30a-4p, march begins at Grand Park, 200 N Grand Ave, LA 90012. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-official-animal-rights-march-tickets-60293160466

ACLU SoCal Westside Schools and Communities First Advocate Training, 10:30a, address TBD. Most of us want a safe neighborhood, a healthy family, and good schools for our children. But for nearly four decades, big corporations have not been paying their share, leaving California at the bottom third of U.S. states in quality public education. We will talk about closing a 40 year old corporate property tax loophole and what you can do to pass this during the next election. https://go.peoplepower.org/event/action/20210 https://schoolsandcommunitiesfirst.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/SCF_FactSheet_April-2019.pdf

Pan-African Women’s Day, 3-7p, KRST Unity Ctr, 7825 Western Ave, LA 90047. Sponsored by AAWRU, Krst, & Duafe Sister Circle. Info: 562-595-1192.

Sierra Club Rio Hondo Group, 7:00p Conversation and Dinner, 7:30p Meeting, Coco’s Restaurant, 1250 East Imperial Highway, Brea 92821. The_Penster @Hotmail.com

11 – Sun

Ezell Ford murdered by LAPD https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shooting_of_Ezell_Ford

Metro’s Bicycle Education Safety Training (BEST) Program Street Skills Class + Ride, 9-11:30a, Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Bl, West Hollywood, 90046. Can’t wait to ride the CicLAvia Meet the Hollywoods route on Aug. 18? Want to be more comfortable and confident when cycling on city roads? Looking to gain the group riding skills that will prepare you for CicLAvia and other open streets events? is a free event for adults and teens to practice safe riding with a group of beginning cyclists. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/best-class-ride-bike-3-ciclavia-street-skills- west-hollywood-registration-64005186235

12 – Mon

People of the World Migration Club, Lab for Hands-On Learning and Exploration, 10a-2p, 1431 Colorado Blvd, LA 90041. Pre-K-3 kids. See Ongoing & Continuing Events for details.

Sierra Club Rio Hondo Group-Chapter Meeting, Dinner/Social Gathering 7p; Program/Speaker 7:30p

Coco’s Restaurant, 1250 East IMPERIAL Highway in Brea CA.

13 – Tue

People of the World Migration Club, Lab for Hands-On Learning and Exploration, 10a-2p, 1431 Colorado Blvd, LA 90041. Pre-K-3 kids. See Ongoing & Continuing Events for details.

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

ACLU Pasadena Foothills Chapter: Abortion Bans: What’s at Stake for Californians? 7-9:30p, Friends Meeting House, 520 E. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena. Across the country, anti-abortion politicians have been eroding our rights by pushing abortion care out of reach in state after state. Since 2011, they have quietly passed more than 400 restrictions, creating a web of barriers that make safe, respectful, and affordable abortion care out of reach for many. These politically motivated laws force doctors to lie to patients; require people to go to multiple, medically unnecessary appointments; require tougher standards for abortion providers than other health care providers, causing clinics to shut down; and impose restrictive gestational limits that effectively ban all or most abortions.

This panel will discuss:

Current status of abortion rights across the country

Impact in California of federal legislation restricting abortion access

State legislative efforts to expand abortion access in California

Broader implications for reproductive and economic justice in California

Racist impact that will fall heavily on poorer women of color

Speakers:

Aditi Fuitwala, ACLU SoCal attorney in the LGBTQ, Gender, and Reproductive Justice Project.

John Erickson, Director of Public Affairs, Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles County Action Fund

Sharon Kyle, ACLU SoCal Union Board, ACLU National Board Representative, law professor, Publisher, LA Progressive

Marla Tauscher, Moderator, Pasadena-area attorney.

Paloma Nafarrate, Host, ACLU Pasadena/Foothills Chapter President

Please join us to learn more about action that we can take to protect abortion rights and access nationwide. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abortion-bans-whats-at-stake-for-californians-tickets-66426448295#

The event is free and open to the public. Dick Price & Sharon Kyle, dick_ and_sharon@laprogressive.com or 213.434.4643. Sponsored by LA Progressive and Planned Parenthood. http://laprogressive.com RSVP HERE http://bit.ly/2Yl237V https://mailchi.mp/laprogressive/abortion-bans-whats-at-stake-for-californians

14 – Wed

Change Links monthly planning conference call, 7:30p, email changelinks2@gmail.com for details.

Get involved in planning the August issue of Change Links!

Laughtears Salon (RSVP 310 306 7330 for location & time) free – politics, art, culture discussion “How about technologies as the collective unconscious and art as the collective unconsciousness?”

CopWatch Santa Ana General Meeting/Community Forum, 7-10p, Centro Cultural de México, 837 N. Ross St. Santa Ana (new address) Come participate in direct-action based barrio organizing against the police state. 2nd Wed. every month at 7p. Professional childcare provided. Agents of the state including Santa Ana PD and ICE are NOT welcome. http://ocprogressiveevents.info

15 – Thu

Whittier Peace Film Night, 7p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church (Chase Room), 7056 Washington Ave., Whittier 90602, N/E corner of Wardman St. Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs north south two blocks east of Greenleaf Park (there is additional parking in the back of the church). Walk through the 2nd gate north of Wardman. The Chase Room is just to the left. Film will be chosen from DVDs brought that night. http://whittierpeace.org/

KPFK Local Station Board election, balloting begins – must have become a KPFK member by June 30 to vote. Balloting period continues for 45 days. Check http://elections.pacifica.org for more info.

16 – Fri

Film: Young Soul Rebels, 7:30p, free. Part of the Outfest UCLA Legacy Project Screening Series, UCLA Hammer Museum (see Aug 6 for details). Winner of the Critics’ Prize at Cannes, British visual artist Isaac Julien’s fiction feature debut plunges us into the cultural cauldron that was London circa 1977. Pirate DJs Chris and Caz spin soul from a van in East London setting the beat to a youth scene of Teddy boys, punks, and skinheads bristling with racial and sexual tensions. When a friend is murdered cruising the local park, Chris and Caz are jettisoned in different directions as they each seek their own place amid the flux. (1991, dir. Isaac Julien, 16mm, color, 105 min.)

17 – Sat

Union Resiliency Response Training, hosted by LA County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, and Red Cross, 8:30a–1p, County Fed, 2130 James M Wood Blvd, LA 90006. Are you prepared for a disaster? We are once again partnering with the American Red Cross to bring you a Union Resiliency Response Training. After the overwhelming response to our last training, we will be holding another training on logistics for those who were not able to attend. https://www.facebook.com/events/2394602007531411/

In Conversation: Barron Claiborne And Rob Marriott, 7-9p, Annenberg Space for Photography, 2000 Ave of Stars, LA 90067https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-conversation-barron-claiborne-and-rob-marriott-tickets-60279068316

18 – Sun

CicLAvia, 9a-4p, 6.5 mile bike ride through West Hollywood, Hollywood and East Hollywood. https://www.ciclavia.org/ciclavia_meet_the_hollywoods19

KPFK Local Station Board monthly meeting, 10:30a-2p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Bl, Culver City 90230.

19 – Mon

Mind & Body Support Circles at Watts Healthcare, sponsored by Maternal Mental Health Now, 3:30-5p, 10300 Compton Ave, LA 90002. Are you a Black woman who is pregnant? Tapping Into Social Support. A Mind & Body for Kids group will take place at the same time, so bring your older children (ages 4-10). See Ongoing Events for details. https://www.facebook.com/events/2374784472800291/

20 – Tue

Undocu-Warrior Welcome Orientation, 2-4p, East Dining Room – El Camino College, Crenshaw & Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance 90506. Orientation event for new students will be held Tuesday, August 20 from 2-4 p.m. in the East Dining Room. Students can learn about the support programs available to them, how the admissions and financial aid processes work, and more: https://bit.ly/30LvIFd

21 – Wed

6-9pm MOM – MEDIA DISCUSSION at Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd Venice http://venicewake.org/Events/current.html

22 – Thu

Summer Public Witness by Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange, 6-7p; join them on Thurs eves this summer in a public witness in support of families who continue to be inhumanely separated at our borders. Families should be allowed to remain united upon entering our country as they are seeking protection from violence and persecution. Join us outside the Motherhouse for prayer. Then walk to the sidewalk and make a public stand through prayer in support of children separated from their parents seeking refuge. Download flyer for this series at http://csjorange.org/ministries/justice-center/upcoming-events.

23 – Fri

Rooted – 1st Men’s Gathering, hosted by Swords & Shields Men’s group; 6p Aug 23; 9a Aug 24. 9239 Utica Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730-5433. Men from surrounding communities, Leaders of men’s church groups, men from Faith-Based organizations, and men searching for Identity in Hope, Healing, and Purpose. will be gathering. Join other men as we seek the Father’s heart Rooted in Unity as Oaks of Righteousness. For more information: http://www.refugehop.com or refugemensministry@gmail.com

24 – Sat

OC Zine Fest 2019, 11a-4p, Anaheim Public Library, 500 W Broadway, Anaheim, free. The 6th OC Zine Fest will feature over 100 vendors across Southern California, some who are debuting new works in their expansive zine collection. This jam-packed day includes panel discussions, workshops, plus the local food pop-up Chicana Vegana all taking place at Anaheim Central Library!!Keep your eyes out for pre-fest programs at the Library including a workshop with Stacy Russo and MORE!KEYNOTE SPEAKERSarah Rafael García of LibroMobileWORKSHOPSBook Binding Workshops& MORE! PANEL DISCUSSIONSCSUF Sci-Fi Club on Science Fiction in Orange County& MORE! FOOD POP-UPChicana Vegana LLC https://allevents.in/anaheim/oc-zine-fest-2019-at-anaheim-central-library/1000064643548594

49th National Chicano Moratorium Commemoration, YA BASTA con Racista Trump! Build Self Determination, Resist white supremacy, Tierra y Libertad. The 49th Commemoration continues to honor this 1970 Moratorium and its martyrs by resisting the trump administrations ethnic cleansing policies that are reversing many laws protecting not just Chicanos, Mexicanos and Raza, but all people. Join the Program y Rally, 12n-5p, Ruben Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd., & Ditman Ave., LA 90023. Contact: Jaime Cruz, Chair-National Chicano Moratorium Committee, (323) 687-0963 jcruzor1@aol.com. Miguel Angel Perez, Minister of Information National Brown Berets de Aztlan Co-Chair, National Chicano Moratorium Committee (818) 675-6126 unchingaso@yahoo.com

25 – Sun

Write for your Rights, 12:30-2:30p, Unitarian Universalist Church, 5654 Ralston St., Ventura. VCRRN will have letters on a range of reproductive health care topics prepared for the public to sign. In past years, we have collected as many as 1,500 letters during a WFYR event. By bundling these letters, we will send a strong message from our community to our elected representatives. Free, open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Parking and entrance at rear. https://bit.ly/vcrrn

OC Racial Justice Collaborative General Meeting, 1:30-3:30p. Come and meet other like-minded racial justice activists who are working toward the common goal of eradicating racism through allyship and the calling out of racist policies, ideas, and actions within our own community. Please join us and become a part of this vital human rights, anti-racist movement. We welcome you to bring your own snacks or snacks to share! A small optional donation of $5 will be requested to cover the expense of the venue. No one will be turned away. Email ocracialjustice@gmail.com for address. https://www.ocracialjustice.com/events

Phil Ochs Revolution, 7p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. Live music and rare film clips. One good song with a message can bring a point more deeply to more people than a thousand rallies. . . “And I won’t be laughing at the lies when I’m gone, And I can’t question how or when or why when I’m gone, Can’t live proud enough to die when I’m gone, So I guess I’ll have to do it while I’m here.” https://www.facebook.com/events/2285182671574291/

26 – Mon

Women’s Equality Day: Indivisible March LA, hosted by Indivisible Suffragists and Indivisible March Los Angeles, 5–7:30p, City Hall, 200 N Spring St, LA 90013. marking anniversary of Constitutional amendment granting women right to vote (“suffrage”). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Women%27s_Equality_Day

27 – Tue

Program Planning with Atheists United Executive Director, 6–8p, 724 E Edgeware Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90026. Free. We want your ideas for future free-thought programs.

28 – Wed

“DITCH THE TWO PARTIES OF WALL STREET” Socialism now! 7p, 2617 S. Hauser Bl., LA 90016

South of Adams Ave., just east of Fairfax). http://www.peaceandfreedom.org California Registered Socialist/Feminist Electoral Party Since 1968

29 – Thu

Ventura Water Reclamation Facility Summer Open House, 4-7p, 1400 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. Residents, students, and families are invited to this unique community event! Admission is FREE. Tour Ventura’s wastewater treatment facility, meet industry leaders, hear from regional partners, and learn about Ventura’s future water solutions. Adults and youths are welcome! The MERITO Foundation, a local environmental nonprofit organization, will be leading bird watching activities for kids. Please arrive at 4:00 pm to participate. To ensure safety, guests are required to wear closed toed shoes. 4:00-4:20 pm Welcome, Food, Refreshments. 4:00-7:00 pm Visit Water Agency Booths. 4:20-6:20 1st tour. More tours every 10 minutes until 5p (last tour ends 7p). https://allevents.in/ventura/summer-open-house/1000064643507471

Change Links monthly distribution meeting, 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City 90230, free parking in rear, dial 22 for entry.

30 – Fri

LA Harbor Peace Week, San Pedro CA. See ongoing activities.

Ojai Peace Vigil, 5–6p, Libbey Park, 269 E Ojai Ave, Ojai 93023, hosted by WREE USA, Inc (Women for Racial & Economic Equality) Every Friday 5 to 6 pm for the last 14 years about a dozen of us have been enjoying promoting peace to passing foot and vehicle traffic. The vigil has been well received by Ojai residents and visitors, who generally look forward to see us standing out there every week. We all have a good time interacting with everyone during the vigil. https://www.facebook.com/events/2137140773063805/

Bless Up LA! Afro-Caribbean party 9p–2a, Seven Bar Lounge, 555 W 7 St, LA 90014. Tickets by Eventbrite, FREE W/RSVP B4 10p, https://www.facebook.com/events/384524245504600/

31 – Sat

March to the Mayor, hosted by Next La Mayor, 2–11:30p, Getty House – Mayor’s Residence, 605 S Irving Blvd, LA 90010.MARCH from every corner of LA to the only neighborhood in LA seemingly unaffected by the homelessness epidemic. United as One LA, those experiencing homelessness and their allies will RALLY in front of the Mayor’s residence. Food and Services will be provided as long as resources last. Finally those with no where else to go can ENCAMP. Those with RVs, Cars, and Tents are encouraged to stay in Windsor Square. Eric Garcetti must be confronted with the crisis he created. https://www.facebook.com/events/653393408474003/

LA Harbor Peace Week, San Pedro CA. See ongoing activities.