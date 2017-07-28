August 2017 community calendar

Ongoing events & Peace Vigils See http://change-links.org/on-going-peace-vigils/

CLUE (Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice) cluejustice.org is training trainers to train congregations, communities in nonviolent Civil Disobedience. Contact grosco@cluejustice.org and erhea@cluejustice.org with your name, phone #, faith/denomination, congregation/community group, and a few words on your experience/interest.

LA Tenants Union/Sindicato de Iniquilinos: To mobilize tenants diverse and geographically expansive city, LA Tenants Union is establishing local tenant unions. Locals organize around neighborhood issues, conduct outreach locally, and help link neighborhood struggles to the larger movement for housing justice in Los Angeles.

Eastside – Meets 2nd and 4th Thurs, 6:30-8:30p, Union de Vecinos, 346 S. Gless Street, Boyle Heights 90033

Hollywood – Meets 2nd and 4th Mon, 6:30-9p, 6500 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood 90028

Northeast – Meets 2nd and 4th Wed, 7-9p, Avenue 50 Studio, 131 N Avenue 50, Highland Park 90042

Vermont y Beverly – Meets 1st and 3rd Thurs, 6:30-9p, Eco Village, 117 Bimini Place, #201, LA 90004

Westside – Meets 1st and 3rd Wed, 7-8:30p, Oakwood Recreation Center, 767 California Ave, Venice 90291

L.A. Tenants Union meetings are bilingual Spanish/English. All posted times and locations are subject to change. https://www.facebook.com/latenantsunion/

2nd and 4th Mondays during the summer – Freedom Socialist Party LA, Movement Mondays, 7p, Solidarity Hall 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd, LA 90018, Snacks available at 6:30pm for a $5 Donation. facebook.com/fspla/ 323-732-6416

Thursdays, 5:30 – 6:30 p, Impeach Donny (SFV resistance) at office of Rep. Brad Sherman, 5000 Van Nuys Bl, Sherman Oaks 91403. Gather in courtyard outside Sherman’s office right before 5:30, and then head to the corner at Van Nuys and Addison for more visibility. It only takes an hour, it makes a huge difference, and it’s fun! facebook.com/sfvResistanceProtests/ We support Sherman’s call for impeachment and filing of articles of impeachment. We demand other reps join the fight against corruption, obstruction, bigotry, and hateful/deadly policies.

Friday Nights at 8 p, Filmmobile Summer 2017 Screening Series: A Day In The Sun: August 11, 18 and 25, various locations. Discover and explore the changing urban landscape when the Filmmobile projects an array of classic, experimental and avant-garde films at cinematic locations across the city! Refreshments provided. Bring a chair! Free admission! Everyone welcome! echoparkfilmcenter.org

NEW ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

Through Aug. 6 – “Only the Oaks Remain: The Story of Tuna Canyon Detention Station” at Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave., LA. Regular museum hours: Sun and Tues, 1-4p. Extended hours for this exhibit: Thursday, July 27 and Aug 3, from 6-8p. Free admission, suggested donation $3 per person. Tunacanyon.org

Through Aug. 11 – “Moving Day,” outdoor public art installation, daily from sunset to midnight at Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo. Civilian exclusion orders directed at Japanese Americans 75 years ago will be projected on the facade of JANM’s Historic Building. janm.org/exhibits/instructions-to-all/movingday

Through Aug. 13 – “Instructions to All Persons: Reflections on Executive Order 9066”, featuring the original document signed by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1942, at Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo. Gallery hours Tue/Wed/Fri/Sat/Sun from 11a-5p, Thu from 12-8p. Closed Mon. Admission $10 adults, $6 seniors (62 and over), and students with ID and youth (6-17), free for children under 5 and JANM members. Free gen’l admission every Thu from 5-8p and every third Thu of the month. Info 213-625-0414, janm.org

Through Aug. 13 – “Roots: Asian American Movements in Los Angeles, 1968-’80s” (extended) at Chinese American Museum, El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument, 425 N. Los Angeles St., LA. Admission free for members. Adults – $3.00 Seniors (60 and over) – $2.00 Students (with ID) – $2.00 Tuesday – Sunday, 10am – 3pm. camla.org

Tue 1

Black August Sunrise Ceremony for the Ancestors 5:30a Tuesday Inkwell Beach, 1900 Ocean Way, Santa Monica 90401. Look for red, black, and green African liberation flag.

Black August Opening Program 7p, Exploring the practice, history, and promise of Black August Month of Resistance. AFIBA Center, 5730 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90043

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, free, Marina Del Rey Library, 4533 Admiralty Way, MDR. http://laughtears.com/McLuhanWake.html

NEW ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

March to Counter the Criminalization of Homelessness in West SFV, 5:30-8p, We will be meeting at the corner of Ventura Blvd and DeSoto Ave at 5:30pm. March begins at 6pm. Counter march and protest points along Ventura Blvd during National Night Out in response to Concerned Residents of Woodland Hills event – March to Raise Awareness of Criminal Panhandling in the West Valley: “to bring the issue of increased safety concerns from criminal panhandlers within the West San Fernando Valley to the attention of elected officials. The desired end result being to enforce existing laws and encourage the allocation of financial and law enforcement resources to effectively resolve the problem.” The NIMBY residents say they want to help our homeless neighbors, but don’t want to see “those people” in “their neighborhood”. We object to that messaging on the grounds that it just has the effect of criminalizing homelessness and not addressing the underlying causes of our housing crisis with rents that are out of control, increasing poverty, and addiction. We will march peacefully with the NIMBYs carrying signs that include various counter messages that support our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness. The march will end at Gateway Plaza at the intersection of Ventura Blvd and Topanga Canyon Blvd where we will demonstrate and rally. facebook.com/events/1739959846044597

Wed 2

The History of L.A. Water, 7–9a, LA Breakfast Club, 3201 Riverside Dr, LA 90027. Historian Anna Sklar traces the contentious history of water supply for LA residents: From early private ownership of the LA river water to public ownership in 1902- to the construction of the LA aqueduct in 1913- to present-day water woes and proposed solutions for the longest drought in CA history. First time visitors eat for $5. Returning guests $15. Business casual attire. facebook.com/LABreakfastClub

Thu 3

LA CAN’s Organic Pop Up Market Grand Opening!, 10a-12p, LA Community Action Network, 838 E 6th St, LA 90021 10a-12n and every Thursday thereafter. Fresh produce from local farms and our rooftop garden! 213-228-0024. facebook.com/pages/Los-Angeles-Community-Action-Network-Lacan/175796735809043 http://www.cangress.org facebook.com/events/1840335396284689/

Sheriff McDonnell: Melt the ICE Collusion, 12n-2p, Hall of Justice, 211 W Temple, LA 90012 We will bring the fire of our revolutionary love, and the power of our sacred resistance to melt the collusion between the LASD and ICE. Demand that Sheriff McDonell stop lobbying against SB54 (the sanctuary state law), and that the LASD stop all cooperation with ICE in destruction of our communities, and detention of our undocumented brothers and sisters. We demand that the Legislature pass, and the Gov. sign, the “Sanctuary State” bill (SB 54) to protect immigrant communities. Join Bend the Arc, CLUE, the Task Force on Sanctuary, Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, LA Voice, NDLON, NCJW LA, Asian Americans Advancing Justice LA, ICUJP, and IKAR. facebook.com/CLUEJustice/ facebook.com/events/1521222284565654

Whittier Peace Free Film Night: FIX IT – Healthcare at the Tipping Point. Dr. Bill Honigman of Progressive Democrats of America will lead a discussion. Documentary looks into how our dysfunctional health care system is damaging our economy, suffocating businesses, discouraging physicians and negatively impacting on health, while remaining un-affordable for 1/3 of US. It features voices advocating for reform including: activists, health policy experts, economists, physicians, nurses, patients, business and labor leaders. The film also offers a solution. 7-9p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 7056 Washington Av, Whittier 90602. Park on Washington (additional parking behind church). N/E corner of Wardman St. & Washington Ave. Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs north and south two short blocks east of Greenleaf. Walk through the second gate n. of Wardman. 562-587-6270 or 562-233-8579 http://www.whittierpeace.org https://go.peoplepower.org/event/action/8182

Community Town Hall, CD 39, LA/OC/San Bernardino, 6:30p. (Doors open for seating at 6:30pm – Doors close and pre-registered tickets expire at 6:55pm for 7:00pm Townhall.) Fullerton Community Ctr, 340 W. Commonwealth Av Fullerton 92832. Health Care Action Organizing Meeting. Folks from North OC, SELA, and W San Bernardino in CD 39 will discuss critical issues with two elected officials: Rep Linda Sanchez (CA-38) and Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (CA-65). Also invited Rep. Ed Royce, CD 39. Co-hosted by Courage Campaign and Indivisible CA-39. Seating limited Free – must register in advance: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/tri-county-community-townhallcourage-campaign-tickets-36046198149.

Power Analysis Workshop: Long Beach USD, 5:30-8p, The Gathering, 905 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach 90813 Learn more about the LB Unified School District and the role of the elected Board of Ed. You’ll get the chance to ask questions and share your views. RSVP: ariel@bhclongbeach.org for food count and to reserve interpretation or child care. facebook.com/events/124678458142822/

Stop Gentrification: Crenshaw Mall Town Hall & Self-Help Clinic, 5:30-9:30 p, Christ Temple Church of Christ Holiness USA, 3125 W 54th St, LA 90043. Crenshaw Subway Coalition facebook.com/events/325760264504005/

NEW ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

Donald Trump HAS GOT TO GO (weekly protest/rally), 5:30-6:30p, Congressman Brad Sherman’s office, 5000 Van Nuys Blvd @ Addison, Sherman Oaks. We have been making our impact on the resistance in the San Fernando Valley by holding weekly protests outside Congressman Brad Sherman’s office. We support his call for impeachment and recent filing of articles of impeachment. We are thankful our representative is standing up for democracy and human rights, but we also demand other representatives join the fight against corruption, obstruction, bigotry, and hateful/deadly policies. If he has committed impeachable offenses, we must impeach! These are peaceful protests showing the community that we will not sit down and be quiet because this is NOT normal and this is NOT okay. Join us and invite others! We gather in the courtyard outside Brad Sherman’s office right before 5:30, and then head to the corner at Van Nuys and Addison for more visibility. It only takes an hour, it makes a huge difference, and it’s fun! https://www.facebook.com/events/233197080534956/ https://www.facebook.com/sfvResistanceProtests/

The Champions’ Game – Saul Ramirez, 7:00 p, The Last Bookstore, 453 S Spring St (But the Main Entrance Is Around the Corner on 5th). The Last Bookstore is pleased to present Saul Ramirez and his new book The Champions’ Game. In April of 2015, a team of 12 middle schoolers—“border kids”—from South-Central El Paso surprised the country by taking first place in the national chess championships. The 11 to 13-year-old chess players at El Paso ISD’s Henderson Middle School largely credit their success to one man: Saul Ramirez, a 30-year-old dad and husband who teaches art at Henderson during the day and coaches the chess team after school. The Champions’ Game is a testament to the resilience and spirit of children who dare to dream. Get your book signed, play a game of Blitz or Bughouse with Saul Ramirez, coaches David Alvarado or Adrian Herrera. Build A Champion Mentality ! Let us know you’re coming!

Fri 4

Topanga Peace Alliance film night – Now is the Time; Healthcare for Everybody, 7:15p potluck, non-alcoholic snack; action oriented discussion after film. Topanga Library, 122 N Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga 90290, http://www.facebook.com/events/1948314108781675 http://www.topangapeacealliance.org

NEW ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

L.A. for Youth Campaign Meeting to help Re-Direct LAPD Spending to Youth Development! 4-6p, LOS ANGELES COMMUNITY ACTION NETWORK, (LA CAN), 838 E. 6TH ST. LOS ANGELES, CA 90021 JOIN US: L.A. for Youth Campaign Meeting to help Re-Direct LAPD Spending to Youth Development! Street parking is available and food will be provided. Please RSVP at the link below and hold all future First Fridays from 4-6pm on your calendar as well. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/la-for-youths-first-fridays-8417-la-can-4-6pm-tickets-36703596445 https://www.facebook.com/YouthJusticeLA/posts/1489217491159758 https://www.facebook.com/YouthJusticeLA/ https://www.facebook.com/la4youth/

Sat 5

ICE Out of LA: legal clinic, 9a, Baldwin Park Utd Methodist Church, 3970 Maine Ave, Baldwin Park 91706. FREE. Immigration, detention/deportation defense, and criminal proceedings support! FREE legal consultation with immigration attorneys, criminal record expungement. Register: http://bit.ly/augregddlc2017, 213-536-1297 or 626-962-6891. Bring print out of ALL documents & from each case from a Criminal Court Clerk aka your “Docket number.” http://www.facebook.com/iceoutofla/photos/pcb.1394596213958777/1394595880625477/

The Heart of Change: Mindfulness, Compassion, and Activism, 10a–4p, InsightLA, 1430 Olympic Blvd. Santa Monica 90404. Last year’s election has shaken many people. People are asking: How can I respond consciously and effectively to what’s going on in? What’s the role of compassion and mindfulness in activism and social change? The Heart of Change interweaves meditation and mindfulness with The Work That Reconnects, as created by eco-philosopher and Buddhist scholar Joanna Macy. Info: http://www.insightla.org/schedule/5376/the-heart-of-change:-mindfulness,-compassion,-and-activism.

Energy and Climate | Healthcare Rally #NoDAPL, 11a-3p, Banning Rec Ctr, 1331 Eubank Ave, Wilmington. #StandingRockIsEverywhere Tesoro is bringing oil from ND to refine in Wilmington!! They seek approval to become largest polluter on West Coast. They will connect to the DAPL to refine the oil. Many have died locally of cancer. Many kids already have respiratory complications. http://www.risestronger.org/events/stoptesoro-nodapl-march

AWARE LA Drop-in dialogue for white anti-racists, 1-4pm. For August, meet in DTLA Mt. St. Mary’s University. RSVP by August 3 for this dialogue to ensure a free parking permit when you arrive. Leadership Share format features Hannah Caruso, sharing her journey of awareness, development, and learning with the theme: “Moving from Activism to Building a Mass Movement.” MSMU Doheny Campus main gate is located off St. James Pkwy, just north of Adams Bl, between Figueroa & Hoover. From Adams turn onto St. James Place and then right onto St. James Pkwy. Look for people holding signs to the Donohue Center at this entry point, not at entry points to the north and south. http://www.awarela.org

Stay U.P. (Stay Unapologetically Positive), 7:30–10:30p, Art Share L.A., 801 East 4th Pl, LA 90013. Launch of a social group of Black HIV positive men who engage in social events, advocacy and outreach, support groups, and educational training that bring awareness to stigmas affecting people living with HIV, under the umbrella of the Black Treatment Advocates Network. Stay U.P. will provide support and peer driven efforts for combating stigma, as well as motivate people living with HIV to initiate their own care. You don’t need to be HIV positive to attend. All attendees will be entered into a raffle to win a 2017 Kia Optima through the Black AIDS Institutes’s Drive Out AIDS Campaign with Car Pros Kia. Beer/Wine bar. Hors d’oeuvres. Free parking. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stay-up-a-launch-event-tickets-32316614865

Sun 6

Revolution in Rojava: An Introduction, 12-2p, Riverside Downtown Library Auditorium, 3581 Mission Inn Av, Riverside 92501. Industrial Workers of the World-Inland Empire and Mercedes Figueroa Solidarity Collective invite you to a forum on the revolution in Rojava, including a brief history of Rojava, how the revolution developed, the importance of changing gender roles within the revolution, and the broader implications this revolution is having in the contemporary anarchist movement. The feature speaker will be Engîn – a socialist in an all-western fighting unit in the Battle of Manbij, speaking about his experiences in Rojava. Free and open to anyone. mfsc@riseup.net http://la.indymedia.org/calendar/event_display_detail.php?event_id=10585

Hiroshima/Nagasaki Commemoration – 72nd anniv. of Hiroshima/Nagasaki bombings, 2p, Koyasan Buddhist Temple, 342 E. First St., Little Tokyo. Co-presented by Am. Society of Hiroshima-Nagasaki A-Bomb Survivors, Japanese American Cultural and Community Ctr. Speaker: Dr. Takeshi Matsumoto, who has helped treat hibakusha in LA.

Committee for Racial Justice presents Confronting Explicit Racism, 6-8:30p Virginia Av Park Thelma Terry Bldg. 2200 Virginia Av. Santa Monica 90404. In the wake of attempts by white nationalist groups to derail the July 9 workshop with racist and anti-Semitic comments, we discuss how alt right groups are moving from rhetoric to action and how we can address and deal with racist, intimidating behavior. With attorney Nana Gyamfi of Justice Warriors for Black Lives. This is part of an ongoing monthly workshop series co-sponsored by Virginia Ave. Park; the African American Parent, Staff, Student Support Group; and the Church in Ocean Park. 310-422-5431

NEW ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

Richard Kimball, founder of Votesmart, “Make America Smart Again!”, 2-4p, LA Fire Station 84, 21050 Burbank Bl, Woodland Hills 91367 – Community Room, Richard will discuss how the founding fathers feared the new country’s citizens might not know enough to self govern, how this century’s technology has manipulated masses of people, how lies eclipse truth, and how to use practical means for defending yourself with reality. RSVP: http://www.sfvindivisible.com/votesmart.html

City of Inmates Reading and Book Launch, 4p, Book Soup, 8818 Sunset Bl, West Hollywood 90069. 4:15pm: Reading by Kelly Lytle Hernández (author) + discussion w/ Critical Resistance LA. 5:15pm: Book signing and reception. Light refreshments will be served. http://www.facebook.com/events/1884243401825327/

Artists’ Political Action Network(APAN) meeting with a special focus on Immigrant Rights, 6-8p, LACE, 6522 Hollywood Bl, L.A. Featured speakers are law professor Kathleen Kim and National Immigration Detention Hotline coordinator Cynthia Galaz. Postcards will be available after the talk to write to legislators. Refreshments will be served. http://artistspoliticalaction.org http://www.facebook.com/events/159886867892325/ (323)957-1777

Health, Love, and Revolution 7pm Sunday, Health and Self-Care Advocate Fumi. AFIBA Center, 5730 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90043

A Night of Politics and Comedy, 5-8p, private residence in Santa Monica, featuring Greg Palast and Jimmy Dore. Students $20, limited income $40, regular $60, ADA members $45 or 2 for $75. facebook.com/events/314602938950958/ eventbrite.com/e/a-night-of-politics-comedy-tickets-36377754844 ADASoCal.org Info: (310) 550-8221

Mon 7

General Meeting/Reunión General, LA Tenants Union/Sindicato de Inquilinos, 7-9p. UTLA, 3303 Wilshire Bl, LA 90010, 8th Floor Room 815. Access building from the back entrance via Berendo. Parking: Street parking available. Caution DO NOT park on Wilshire before 7pm as the “anti-gridlock” towing zone is strictly enforced from 4-7pm. Parking available in the UTLA lot for $5. http://www.facebook.com/latenantsunion/

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION:

Black August Youth Program 7pm In the Spirit of the young Black Guerilla. AFIBA Center, 5730 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90043

Tue 8

Trouble Every Day: A Live Listening Party, California African American Museum, 7-9p. 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, LA 90007. Join Trouble Every Day co-curator Josh Kun for a listening party dedicated to the sounds and songs that bridge the social upheavals and cultural politics of 1965, 1992, and present-day LA. Kun, prof of communication at USC and MacArthur Fellow, will lead a conversation with the audience based on a selected playlist of So Cal sounds.

Wed 9

Hiroshima and Nagasaki Remembrance & Peace Vigil, 7-8p, at ‘Chain Reaction’ peace sculpture, Santa Monica Civic Ctr, 1855 Main St, SM 90401. (Parking available at the City surface lot next to ‘Chain Reaction’ at Main St n.. of Pico Bl.) Commemorating the 72nd anniversary of the bombing of Nagasaki on August 9 and Hiroshima on August 6. Vigil will also call on all nations to work toward an abolition of nuclear weapons. 72 candles will be lit forming a large peace symbol at the base of the 26-foot tall nuclear mushroom cloud-shaped warning monument. Speakers include Denise Duffield, PSR LA; Mike Walsh, Pax Christi; anti-nuclear activist Harvey Wasserman; Jerry Rubin with Friends of Chain Reaction and others. Sponsored by Physicians for Social Responsibility, Pax Christi, Solartopia, and Friends of Chain Reaction. For information: psr-la.org; paxchristisocal.org; solartopia.org; http://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfChainReaction or 310-399-1000.

Sanctuary LB Action: Northside – Long Beach, 5:30-7p, Del Amo & Atlantic Av, LB. MAKE LONG BEACH A #SANCTUARYNOW! Show your support for immigrants and a local “Sanctuary For All” policy! We demand that Mayor Robert Garcia and City Council make Long Beach a Sanctuary City. LB is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the US, where 1 in 4 is foreign born, 40+% identifies as Latino and 12% identify as Asian/Asian Pacific Islander. Our undocumented and immigrant communities are an important part of the diversity that defines Long Beach. This local policy focuses on the prevention of future deportations beyond the California TRUST Act and recent amendments to SB 54. With a “Sanctuary For All” policy, the city can limit the collection of confidential information, prevent city employees from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and prevent city resources from fueling local deportations and separating families. http://www.sanctuarylb.com. http://www.facebook.com/DSALongBeach/

What Does Trump Mean for Immigrant L.A.? A Zócalo/California Wellness Foundation Event, Moderated by Jennifer Medina, NY Times, 7:30p, National Center for the Preservation of Democracy, 111 N. Central Av, LA 90012. Paid parking available at Little Tokyo Mall Public Parking Lot (318 E. First St.) Enter from San Pedro St. Donald Trump has said that many immigrants are criminals and security risks, and that in response he’s pursuing an “America First” agenda of deporting and banning those he claims could pose threats to public safety. What does that mean for LA, where more than 1/3 were born in another country? How has this influenced relations between neighbors and co-workers, and to what extent is the Trump era affecting the ability of immigrants to start families, buy houses, open businesses, travel, pursue education, or change jobs? LA Times immigration reporter Cindy Carcamo, LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell, World Trade Center LA pres. Stephen Cheung, and director of USC’s Tomás Rivera Policy Institute Roberto Suro visit Zócalo to discuss how the Trump era is changing immigrant LA. http://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/trump-mean-immigrant-l/

NEW ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION:

CopWatch Santa Ana General Meeting/Community Forum, 7p, El Centro Cultural de México, 313 N Birch St, Santa Ana. You are invited to come participate in direct-action based barrio organizing against the police state. Every 2nd Wed. of the month at 7pm. Professional childcare will be provided. Agents of the state including the Santa Ana Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement are NOT welcomed. http://ocprogressiveevents.info

Thu 10

CORRECTION FROM PRINT EDITION:

Racism, Xenophobia, And Immigration: A Marxist-Humanist Critique, Speaker: Lilia D. Monzo, will take place Aug. 20 NOT Aug. 10!

Social Justice Education In the Era of Trump: A Women’s Assembly, 6:30-9p, UTLA, 3303 Wilshire Bl Fl 10, LA 90010. Women’s Popular Assembly On Education convened by AF3IRM LA, to center the experiences and voices of transnational women of color in education, in this era of privatization facilitated by Trump, DeVos, and the billionaires and corporate legislators that back them! All women-identified people welcome! http://www.facebook.com/events/127812521153292/ Immigration workshop

Health Care for All – LA, Activist Outreach Organizing, 7:30-9:45p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd. Culver City 90230. Not those new to SB 562 but an organizing meeting for those already on board, to develop our advocacy teams for actions in outreach, legislative accountability and education. Sept will be an information meeting. HCA-LA mission is to educate, activate and encourage people to participate in advocating for just, equitable, accessible, comprehensive, affordable, and quality healthcare in a publicly financed universal single-payer system. http://www.healthcareforall.org/chapters/los-angeles-county

Sierra Club Rio Hondo Group, 7p Dinner, 7:30p Meeting, Coco’s Restaurant 1250 East Imperial Hwy, Brea 92821. Info: The_Penster@hotmail.com

ADDED NEW ITEM NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR:

Laferte, Buscabulla free concert @ SM Pier, venue opens 5:45p, bands start 7p.

Fri 11

Septeto Santiaguero: Grand Performances, free. 8-10:30p, 350 S Grand Ave, LA 90071. One of Cuba’s essential bands, winner of 2015 Latin Grammy for Best Traditional Tropical Album, El Septeto Santiaguero impassions a reverence for tradition with a taste for adventure, guaranteed to keep crowds moving. http://grandperformances.org/septeto-santiaguero

NEW ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION:

Pan African Womens Day Open Mic Nite & Concert – ($10) All African Womens Revolutionary Union. KRST Unity Center of Afrakan Conciousness, 7825 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90047

Sat 12

Join O$O for the Oil Money Out petition gathering event. The oil industry spent $36.1 million last year to lobby CA lawmakers, $260 million in the past 10 years, more than any other group. Until oil money stops poisoning our democracy, people will continue to be poisoned by industry practices. Host events at farmers’ markets and supermarkets around CA to spread the word, hand out fact sheets, and collect signatures. Will you host an event in your area? Visit oilmoneyout.com/get-signatures for more information! facebook.com/OilMoneyOut/ https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfXGsl3timM8bPeBuAkRCjGilN9yTSAGOeCessZJ-L

Citizens Climate Lobby – West Adams LA Meet up, 9a–12n, RSVP for Location. https://www.meetup.com/Citizens-Climate-Lobby-Los-Angeles/ Every month we get together to learn, celebrate, practice, and act; http://citizensclimatelobby.org/monthly-meetings-and-actions If this is your first meeting, see https://citizensclimatelobby.org/why-carbon-fee-and-dividend/carbon-fee-dividend-video/ for a quick intro to our approach. This calendar entry is for Mid-City (or West Adams). There are a handful of local CCL chapters in LA; all meet the 2nd Sat of the month for a 10a conference call, but some groups start earlier than others. Check list of meeting places at https://citizensclimatelobby.org/about-ccl/chapters/ https://citizensclimatelobby.org/about-ccl/u-s-canadian-chapters/

Single Payer Healthcare for All – Dr. Paul Song, 11a-1p, Topanga Library, 122 N Topanga Canyon Bl., Topanga, Dr. Song is the featured speaker for Progressive Democrats of the Santa Monica Mountains. As the Trump cabal works to make our lives increasingly challenging, we work to provide healthcare not as a privilege for the few – but as a human right for all. go.ourrevolution.com/page/event/detail/volunteeractivityormeeting/gpghc7

March for Net Neutrality, 3-6p, 18000 Studebaker Rd, Cerritos 90703 The internet – the world’s most powerful education, entertainment, and communication tool – is in danger. If you enjoy your moments on Facebook, binge-watching on Netflix, or Googling life’s most interesting questions, you need to join our cause. The FCC is voting to remove Net Neutrality rules that prevent Internet Service Providers (ISPs) from destroying the internet as you imagine it. resistandprotest.com/event/march-net-neutrality-los-angeles

Fair Chance Project 4th Annual BBQ, 10a, Jesse Owens Park, 9637 S. Western Av., LA 90047 http://www.facebook.com/FairChanceProject/ http://fairchanceproject.com/ and join us for a BBQ! Help liberate & keep our communities out of lock-ups! Meat or Meatless – Its Gonna Be Jammin’ $10 for a regular meal $15 for a deluxe meal. Tickets 323.920.7124 Fair Chance Project led by liberated lifers (formerly incarcerated men and women), prisoners and loved ones of term to life prisoners organized around the demand for just sentencing laws and fair parole practices. The group integrates formerly incarcerated men and women back into society to “give back and to help build strong, self-sustaining communities”. facebook.com/YouthJusticeLA/

MESS, 4p, KPFK Radio host/prisoner rights activist Geri Silva interview, Unurban Coffeehouse, 3301 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica. http://laughtears.com

NEW ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR:

Pan African Womens’ Day Forum/Workshop – The Dignity and Unity of the African Woman (free) – All African Women’s Revolutionary Union. KRST Unity Center of Afrakan Conciousness, 7825 S Western Ave, LA 90047. 323-451-9101, blackaugustla@gmail.com

The B52s at Pershing Square – FREE! 8-11p, Pershing Square station, 500 S Hill St, LA 90013. Join us for The B52s, who will be bringing their cosmic funplex to this wild planet with a whammy of a full night of dancing and fun! No warm up act. Not just Rock Lobster and Love Shack, there is also Channel Z, Roam, Song For A Future Generation, Revolution Earth, Strobe Light, Deadbeat Club, Dance This Mess Around, There’s A Moon In the Sky and It’s Called the Moon, Planet Claire, Give Me Back My Man, Summer Love, Party Out of Bounds, Hot Lava, and so much more! There will also be food trucks and more! Thanks to Pershing Square Summer Concerts for another great one! For more information about what is happening all summer long at Pershing Square check this out: http://www.laparks.org/pershingsquare

Sun 13

Private Screening of An Inconvenient Truth Sequel, 1-3:30p, Laemmle’s NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood. A decade after An Inconvenient Truth brought climate change into the heart of popular culture comes the follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Directors: Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk Stars: Al Gore, Barack Obama, Donald J. Trump Ticket prices will be at a reduced rate of $7.00. Advance purchase tickets only. RSVP by noon on Friday, August 11th at http://www.sfvindivisible.com/inconvenient-truth-sequel.html

NEW ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR:

Black August Salute to the Martyrs of the Black Panther Party 10am featuring Makini (prisoner’s rights activist), Allegra (daughter of martyred revolutionary Hugo Pinell), Jitu Sadiki (BALA). BPP Veteran’s Monthly Breakfast, at Simply Wholesome, 4508 W Slauson Ave, LA 90043.

Pan African Beach Day 9am – 1pm, Black Surfers Collective. Santa Monica Beach, Tower 29, near 2600 Barnard, Santa Monica 90401

NEW ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION:

Preparing to Win in the Courts: A Three-Prong Approach to 9/11 Justice, 6:30-9p, Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St, San Diego, California 92103. The 9/11 Truth Movement is structuring itself to win in the courts. Two new organizations have been formed as companions to the well-recognized Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth (AE911Truth). The three, together, will form a three-prong approach to bringing 9/11 Justice. The two new organizations are Lawyers Committee for 911 Inquiry and 911 Truth Action Project (TAP). The first of these is primarily made up of lawyers, experienced in bringing suit on “truth to power” issues. The lawyers with this experience tell us it is essential to have highly visible support of the grassroots, hence the need to the second major effort. The second is made up of grassroots citizens seeking truth in both the Media and the Congress. The short-term purpose of the 911TAP Petition Project is to get the 9/11 Truth community more active in street-level outreach. This is needed to educate the mainstream public about 9/11 and to recruit them into our ranks. The third prong comes in the form of a major output from an AE911Truth grant. University of Alaska – Fairbanks, the grantee, has produced a landmark study of the WTC Building 7 structure. The final report, planned to be published this month, will explain how the federal agency tasked to study the WTC 7 collapse, came to publish a fraudulent official report. Dwain Deets, long time member of SD911Truth, and occasionally guest speaker on 9/11 topics, will be the speaker for this event. Deets is 911TAP coordinator for California and Nevada region, and a member of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. Deets will explain how these three prongs of the new 9/11 efforts fit together. San Diegans for 9/11 Truth holds a meeting the second Sunday of the month at 6:30 PM at the Joyce Beers Community Center. This event, on Sunday, August 13th, will feature feature a Powerpoint presentation, then follow with a discussion. The event is free, although a basket for donations is available for support of operating expenses. http://www.activistsandiego.org/node/5628 https://www.facebook.com/events/1437359303023079/ https://www.facebook.com/sd911truth

Mon 14

Freedom Socialist Party Movement Mondays, 7pm: Universal Healthcare is a human right: How do we win it? — see Ongoing Events.

Tue 15

NOlympicsLA Coalition forum on the impact of the proposed Olympics Games in LA in 2024 or 2028, SAJE, 152 W 32nd St, LA 90007, 7-9p, doors open at 6p. Learn more about the probable increase in gentrification/displacement, militarization of police under federal “national security event” control, lowering of labor standards, and other damage, and join a community coalition to get LA to end its bid. http://www.NOLympicsLA.com

Stop LAPD Spying Coalition General Meeting, 6p, Los Angeles Community Action Network (LACAN): 838 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90021, facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Wed 16

SANCTUARY LONG BEACH vigil: Downtown Long Beach 5:30-7p, Broadway & Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA MAKE LONG BEACH A #SANCTUARYNOW! Join us to show your support for immigrants and a local “Sanctuary For All” policy! Sign up with our campaign at http://www.sanctuarylb.com. (See Aug 9 for details)

GRRRL Collective Bike Ride, 6:30-8:30p, Harvey Milk Plaza, 3rd & Promenade, Long Beach 90802. Monthly bike rides at a medium-chill pace (11-14mph) and routes at about 8-12 miles in length. Rides are gender-inclusive, no rider is left behind, and lights are definitely needed! Helmets encouraged. Like all GRRRL Collective events, this ride is completely sober!

Infrastructure that Uplifts, 5:30p – 7:30p, USC, Grace Ford Salvatori Hall – Room 106, 3601 Watt Way, LA County is investing $160 billion in its transit system, the largest public infrastructure project in the country. But the County also has the worst homelessness and housing affordability crisis in the nation, ranks 7th in income inequality, and is the top jailer in the world. As the region transforms, how can housing, labor and racial justice movements ensure that our public investments uplift rather than uproot? http://www.infrastructurethatuplifts.splashthat.com/ http://www.facebook.com/ELACCorg/

Film Screening: Breakin’, 7:30p, free. Hammer Museum. (Part of the Shake it Out series of dance films: https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2017/08/breakin/ Breakin’ brought the skill and energy of breakdancing to the big screen, laying the foundation for countless dance films to come. Breakdancing sequences by performers Adolfo “Shabba Doo” Quinones and Michael “Boogaloo Shrimp” Chambers are pure delight. On-screen debuts of Ice-T and Jean-Claude Van Damme. (1984, dir. Joel Silberg, 90 min.) 10899 Wilshire Bl. LA 90024, (310) 443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu

MOM – MEDIA DISCUSSION, 6-9p, free. Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. http://laughtears.com

Thu 17

Women Upholding the Economy Forum, 5:30-8p, First Congregational Church, 241 Cedar Ave., Long Beach, 90802. Panel discussion highlighting dangers faced by women working in the Long Beach hotel industry and why it’s important to enact policies to protect them from physical and sexual abuse. https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/cluela/mailings/847/attachments/original/Women_Upholding_The_Economy_Flyer_8.17.17.pdf http://www.cluejustice.org/blog_takeaction_julyb

ADDED NEW ITEMS NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR:

28th Marcus Garvey Parade and Festival, 5a-7p, 4343 Leimert Boulevard, LA 90008. Celebrating the Appointment of Ambassador Yaw Davis, Ethiopian Tourism Ambassador. Continuing the work of Marcus Garvey; Building Monuments, Teaching Math and Science, Creating Trade. Speakers, Music, Refreshments. Free Event for All Ages. https://www.facebook.com/events/264501297370475/

Warpaint, Wild Belle indie rock concert at Santa Monica Pier. Venue opens, 5:45p. Bands start, 7p. http://www.twilightseries.org

3rd Women’s Popular Assembly-Convened by Af3irm L.A., 6:30-9p, UCLA Labor Center, 675 S Park View St, Los Angeles, California 90057. AF3IRM Los Angeles is convening the 3rd Women’s Popular Assembly in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 17th from 6:30pm-9pm in order to continue to put front and center the experiences and voices of transnational, women of color. This gathering will serve as a space to discuss and analyze the attacks on women and our communities. Please join us again as we continue to collectively strategize ways to fight back and win genuine liberation for all womankind, which go beyond City Hall, beyond Sacramento, beyond who is sitting in the White House. We, the women, will not stand by as fascists take formal control of this country. We will not stand by as they terrorize and bring fear to our local communities. Join Af3irm as we collectively discuss how to continue to protect and liberate us women, our communities and our people. The Asamblea Popular (popular assembly) has been used by communities all over Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and across the globe as a way to convene large and diverse groups, to create a better understanding of the current moment, and most importantly, to think collectively and strategically to produce powerful actions that help advance safety in our local communities. In the wake of the new fascist administration, the massive women’s mobilizations, and the continued acts of public resistance, AF3IRM is calling for an ESCALATION TO ALL WOMEN’S RESISTANCE – JOIN THE FEMINIST UPRISING! losangeles@af3irm.org https://www.facebook.com/events/1152207374923503/ https://www.facebook.com/YouthJusticeLA/

Fri 18

La Raza Unida National Conference, Aug 18 4p-Aug 19 6p, CSULA, 5151 State University Dr, Admin Bldg, LA 90032. La Raza Unida Party calls upon all Raza to our National LRUP Conference as we Re-Invigorate our Partido and call upon all Raza that want to work to build a strong Revolutionary Chicana/Raza Organization to attend. This Conference is open to all who want to work to build this project we call “La Raza Unida”. http://www.resistancecalendar.org/event/5938336174ceb9d94e195824 http://www.facebook.com/events/1939852712901748 http://www.facebook.com/larazaunidaparty/

Sat 19

AWARE-LA Eastside white anti-racist Dialogue, 1-4p, Everybody Gym, 1845 N San Fernando Rd, LA 90065. Park on site. One of the AWARE-LA co-founders Jason David, along with co-facilitator Lynne Moses will lead an experiential activity and reflective dialogue on white anti-racist history and our own white anti-racist goals. 818-325-5872 (text is welcome) or email claremfox@gmail.com.

NEW ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR:

Riverside Millions for Prisoners Solidarity Rally, 1-3:30p, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, 4000 Orange Street, Riverside, California 92501. You are invited to join activists, advocates, prisoners, ex-prisoners, their family and friends, as well as others as they join on, in solidarity, with California, one of many states across the nation,that is involved with the historic Millions for Prisoners Human Rights March. Set to kick off August 19th, people from all over the country will be marching and hosting a rally at the White House to formally issue and demand the removal of the 13th Amendment “exception” clause that legalizes slavery. People are traveling as far as California to join the March. Even more exciting, solidarity marches, rallies, and protests are being planned across the country to coincide with the DC event. Immediately after rally, “Whats Next?” will take place at the nearby park. Focus group is aimed for individuals who are ready to pull up their sleeves and put in some work. Lunch will be provided. Millions For Prisoners Human Rights Core Demands for Action: A) We DEMAND the 13th amendment ENSLAVEMENT CLAUSE of the United States Constitution be amended to abolish LEGALIZED slavery in America. B) We DEMAND a Congressional hearing on the 13th Amendment ENSLAVEMENT CLAUSE being recognized as in violation of international law, the general principles of human rights. http://www.facebook.com/events/720255711508696 https://www.facebook.com/prisonsolidaritysb/ Prison Solidarity Network Santa Barbara https://www.facebook.com/CaUnheardVoicesOTCJ/

RACE RELAY ~ Race Relations Dialogue, 3-5:30p, Concerned about Race Relations? Concerned about the Election Results and what they mean in our Beloved Communities? Join Us. Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. candace.carnicelli@gmail.com

UPDATED FROM PRINT EDITION

ACLU San Fernando Valley chapter meeting with Hector Villagra, Exec Dir of ACLU of So Cal, 1p, “Immigrant Rights in the Trump Era”, San Fernando Valley Arts & Cultural Center, 18312 Oxnard St., Tarzana 91356. Parking in fenced lot in rear, marked “Art Gallery Parking.” sfvchaptaclu@gmail.com

Rents are Out of Control – Make LA Affordable Again!, 4-7p, Hollywood Bl & Argyle. Middle income workers are struggling to survive and low income workers are forced to sleep in their cars. WE, Monday Night Mission, L.A. on Cloud9 in partnership with Carlos Marroquin hold a rally for more affordable housing and a public forum to monitor and guide housing in LA. http://www.facebook.com/events/888578447948786/ http://www.facebook.com/LAonC9/ http://www.facebook.com/mondaynightmission/

Sun 20

CORRECTION FROM THE PRINT EDITION:

Racism, Xenophobia, And Immigration: A Marxist-Humanist Critique, Speaker: Lilia D. Monzo, 6-8 p, ArtShare, 801 E. 4th Pl (Arts District), LA (Free parking in lot across street on Hewitt St.) Lilia D. Monzo teaches at Chapman Univ, using Marxist-Humanist and de-colonial approaches to confront capitalism and imperialism, racism, and the hyper-exploitation of women of color, while envisioning a socialist alternative. She has published in Postcolonial Directions In Education and TruthOut. Sponsored by West Coast Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization. WAS INCORRECTLY LISTED ON AUG. 10 in print calendar. arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org http://www.internationalmarxisthumanist.org/

News and Letters discussion, 6:30p, Echo Park Utd Methodist Church, 1226 N. Alvarado, LA 90026. Guest speaker Eugene Walker from Mexico will talk on Marxist Humanism.

Subversive Cinema, 7p, free. Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. Psychedelic Rock’n’Roll film. http://laughtears.com

Mon 21

(Activist Support Circle normally third Mondays — but see Aug. 28, change of date this month.)

Total Eclipse of the Sun, Inglewood Public Library, 9:30-10:30a, 101 W Manchester Bl, Inglewood 90301. Ticket Information: http://www.ca-inglewood.civicplus.com. Inglewood Public Library hosts a watching-party for the 1st total eclipse of the Sun in the US since 1979! FREE eclipse glasses to watch the partial eclipse of the Sun here, and live-streaming the total eclipse in Oregon at the Gladys Waddingham Lecture Hall of the Main Library, 101 West Manchester Bl. Join us and The Planetary Society! https://www.facebook.com/events/864858006950814/

NEW ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR:

Political Prisoners & POW In Their Own Words From the SHU, 7p, AFIBA Center, 5730 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90043 (location tentative) 323-451-9101, blackaugustla@gmail.com

Tue 22

Remembering ’92, 7-9p, California African American Museum, 600 State Dr, Exposition Park, LA 90007 Artist and organizer Patrisse Khan-Cullors will touch upon moments from the 1992 LA Uprisings through a performance that explores their impact on black bodies. Khan-Cullors’s presentation will incorporate her memories of the city as people protested in the streets. Art, Free Admission. facebook.com/events/125192268066210/

Wed 23

Poets & Writers Los Angeles Literary Roundtable Meeting, 10:30a-12:30p, Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013. https://www.facebook.com/events/1468398609922926/ http://artsharela.org/ This is a great opportunity to connect with fellow presses, teachers, and writers. Roundtable Meetings bring together people from all areas of the literary community to share ideas, news, and resources. It’s also a chance to learn more about P&W and how our Readings & Workshops program might support your literary events. We are pleased to have Joe Smoke, Grants Administration Division Director at the LA Dept of Cultural Affairs (DCA) as our guest speaker. Joe will speak about the grant programs offered by the DCA and answer questions from the group. Please RSVP to jfitzgerald@pw.org to reserve your seat.

Thu 24

LA County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Meeting, 9:30a-12p, at Metropolitan Water District, 700 N Alameda Street, LA 90012. The Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission meets every 4th Thursday of each month at the Metropolitan Water District. The public is welcome to attend the Commission Meetings. resistancecalendar.org/event/5938336174ceb9d94e195822 https://coc.lacounty.gov/

CONVERSATIONS: Trouble in Mind… But I Won’t Be Blue Always, free, Hammer Museum, 7:30p. Black people’s reasonable responses to four centuries of unreasonable, barely livable conditions are routinely criminalized and used to stoke anti-blackness. The cumulative toll is paid in their physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Writers Ernest Hardy and Tisa Bryant sift through film, television, music, social media, and news to explore black representations of depression and distress, remedies and healing, and the resilience of joy in black life and culture. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2017/08/trouble-in-mind-but-i-wont-be-blue-always/

Lisa g Nielsen Presents Chick Flick, 8 p, EPFC, 1200 N. Alvarado Street, Los Angeles CA. 90026. Chick Flick is a slang term, most often used dismissively, for the film genre in which a woman is the protagonist and with the target audience being female. Lisa g thinks Chick Flick is something to strive for. Tonight, she shares some old and new works. super 8, 16mm and animation. Lisa g is a founding member of the Iris Film Collective in Vancouver BC Canada. Filmmaker In Attendance! Program Support Provided By The Andy Warhol Foundation For The Visual Arts. echoparkfilmcenter.org

Fri 25

Yanga at Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles (FREE), 7:30-9:30p, W. 6th Street & S. Park View Street, LA 90057. RSVP at http://bit.ly/yanga-levittrsvp. For directions visit: https://levittlosangeles.org/visit/ Yanga is a local group of musicians based in the Inland Empire. Seamlessly blending tradition and progression, YANGA brings heavy Afro-Colombian rhythms and rich innovative “mastropical” melody to the dance floor.

Sat 26

“Women’s Equality Day.” Designated by Congress in 1971 on a motion by Rep. Bella Abzug (D-NY), the date was selected to commemorate the 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution, granting women the right to vote.

She Persisted March, 12-3p, Pershing Square, 532 S Olive St, LA, We will take the train down the morning of, just as we did for the Women’s March. This will be similar to that. The vibe will be a collective family celebrating love to provide us a boost some 8 months in to our work. Info resistancecalendar.org/event/5938335e74ceb9d94e19581f RSVP facebook.com/events/408460566173832

NEW ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

47th National Chicano Moratorium Commemoration, 9a. On August 29, 1970 over 30,000 Raza and supporters marched peacefully against the war in Vietnam and oppressive policies. The peaceful march through ELA arrived at Laguna Park (renamed Ruben Salazar Park) for a rally and program that was raided without warning by the Sheriffs, hundreds were arrested and injured, Three were killed by the Sheriffs, Lynn Ward-Brown Beret, Angel Diaz-Brown Beret and journalist Ruben Salazar. The 47th Commemoration continues to honor this historical event by opposing the ongoing oppressive policies that are reversing many laws protecting not just Chicanos, Mexicanos, Latinos, but all people. At the center of these oppressive policies is white supremacy whose roots were established by European white supremacy. Join the Marcha Y Rally, 9:00 AM from Atlantic Park, 570 S. Atlantic Blvd., & 6th St., to Ruben Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd., and Ditman Ave., for 12:30 PM Rally. Contact: NCMC, jcruzor1@aol.com 323-687-0963

UPDATED FROM PRINT EDITION

CHICANO MORATORIUM MARCH, 11a, Celebrate 47th Anniversary. March from the Silver Dollar Bar where Ruben Salazar was shot by Sheriff on August 29,1970, 4945 Whittier Blvd. in E. L.A. and march to Salazar Park. Speakers will advocate for the full implementation of rights as guaranteed by the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. End police violence. Implement Chicano Studies in all Schools. Make the schools work to help students graduate and enter universities. Do not let the four who died at the East L.A. Chicano Moratoriums go in vain. Sponsored by the Chicano Round Table. BB National Party, and the Mexican American University. https://www.facebook.com/david.sanchezphd/posts/1332753696845938

CODEPINK’s Peace Camp in Sonoma County, CA: Ocean Song, 19100 Coleman Valley Rd., Occidental, CA 95465. Day 1, Growing Local Peace Economies (Please respect Day 1, Aug.26, as a women and trans space, all genders welcome on Day 2) . Price includes meals! We’re building for a just transition from the war economy to networks of local peace economies. Grow and deepen our community by coming together to examine our role(s) in the war economy and learn how to shift our individual and collective values and behaviors in service of uplifting local peace economies. http://www.codepink.org/peacecamp2017 codepink.nancy@gmail.com

Welcome Home LA for formerly incarcerated people, 12-2p, Chucho’s Justice Center, 1137 E. Redondo Blvd. Inglewood 90302, Welcome Home LA is back on serving the Reentry community 4th Sats! Spread word about resources and support we provide for formerly incarcerated men women youth & their families. FREE Law Clinic available to provide Prop 47 & 64 Relief, Expungements, Immigration, Gang Database removal & more. Dwayne Dickson 323.214.5470 dwaynesuccess@youth4justice.org or Jade 424.285.JADE (5233) jade@youth4justice.org www,facebook.com/welcomehomela/ http://www.youth4justice.org/ http://www.facebook.com/YouthJusticeLA/

JAZZ FUNK FEST, 7p, free. Unurban Coffeehouse, 3301 Pico Bl, Santa Monica. Live funky ass music. http://laughtears.com

NEW ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR:

Martyrs’ Tour 4th Annual Bus tour of places of sacrifice and resistance in Los Angeles. 11a, AFIBA Center, 5730 Crenshaw Bl, LA 90043. 323-451-9101, blackaugustla@gmail.com

Sun 27

Write for your Rights event, 12:30-2:30p, Unitarian Universalist Church, 5654 Ralston St. Ventura. VCRRN will have letters on reproductive health care topics prepared for the public to sign. We have collected as many as 1,500 letters during a WFYR event. Free and open to the public. Refreshments. Parking and entrance in the rear. http://bit.ly/vcrrn facebook.com/vcrrn Ventura County Reproductive Rights Network educates our community about reproductive health issues in support of reproductive freedom, rights and access. VCRRN meets second Tuesday eve every month.

CODEPINK’s Peace Camp in Sonoma County, CA: Ocean Song, 19100 Coleman Valley Rd., Occidental 95465. Day 2, Creating Beautiful Trouble (All Genders) Special guest speakers + Breakouts by issues: Palestine, Local Peace Economy, Sanctuary cities, Abolition movement, Refugee support + more! Future planning and visioning with team leaders, Storytelling + Social Media + Beautiful Trouble Strategy and Tactics + Locals organizing + Writing + Public speaking/media. See Sat 26 for info.

ADDED NEW ITEMS NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR:

Black August Martial Arts Workshops 10a Chucos Justice Center, 1137 E. Redondo Blvd, Inglewood 90302

Black August Capoeira Angola Open Roda 3p Chucos Justice Center, 1137 E. Redondo Blvd, Inglewood 90302, 323-451-9101, blackaugustla@gmail.com

Mon 28

Activist Support Circle with Pat Thomas discussing his book “Did It! From YIPPIE to YUPPIE: Jerry Rubin, An American Revolutionary”, 6-8p, UnUrban Coffee House, 3301 Pico Blvd. Santa Monica. Thomas spent 5 years interviewing 75 of the late activist’s family, friends and foes: Paul Krassner, Country Joe McDonald, John Sinclair, Judy Gumbo and others, gathering information about Jerry Rubin, the Chicago ’68 protests, Jerry’s 1970 quest for inner peace, etc. Thomas will discuss the impact Rubin, Abbie Hoffman and the Yippies had on culture and politics. Free; parking available at US Bank lot across st. SM peace activist Jerry Rubin, founder of Activist Support Circle is not related to the late 1960’s activist, though they became friends. https://facebook.com/ActivistSupportCircle 310-399-1000. JerryPeaceActivistRubin@earthlink.net For info about book: http://www.fantagraphics.com/didit/

Tue 29

Timothy McSweeney’s Quarterly Concern Issue 50 release party, 7:30-9:30p, Skylight Books, 1818 N Vermont Av, LA 90027, Ticket Information: http://www.eventbrite.com, To celebrate our 50th issue, we’ve put together a guaranteed show stopper, with stories, essays, treatises, manifestos, letters, comics, and illustrated travel diaries from fifty different contributors! Joining us are special readings by beloved contributors…Kevin Moffett http://www.kevinmoffett.org/ Corinna Vallianatos http://www.corinnavallianatos.com/ Sarah Walker https://www.mcsweeneys.net/authors/sarah-walker and more. Books, drinks… romance? All in the city of angels! Pre-order the issue! http://www.skylightbooks.com/event/mcsweeneys-50th-issue-release-party

Wed 30

8th Annual Women In Green Forum, 8a-6p, Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel. WIGF will convene leaders in the environmental movement, drawing an international audience of sustainability experts including academic researchers, CSR executives, energy analysts, and technology developers. The WIGF also appeals to regulatory agencies involved in policies and legislation surrounding green technologies for private and public sectors. Use code: partnerGBN for a 10% Discount. http://womeningreenforum.com

https://eventbrite.com/e/8th-annual-women-in-green-forum-tickets-29876958788?discount=partnerGBN

Thu 31

Drum/Dance Workshop Pow Wow Style, Seven Generations Child & Family Services-U.A.I.I., 6-8p, 1125 W.6th St.-Ground Floor, LA 90017. To help us prepare RSVP to Rachel Fernandez at (213) 202-3970, ext. 7106. Classes every Thurs, May 25- Sept. 7. http://www.facebook.com/events/268207900308950/

ADDED NEW EVENT NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR:

Black August Karamu Closing Event Cultural Uprising and Re-commitment to Fight! 7pm AFIBA Center, 5730 Crenshaw Blvd, LA, 323-451-9101, blackaugustla@gmail.com

Upcoming events

September 9, resistandprotest.com/event/students-march-los-angeles, 10a-2p, Pershing Square

LA RAZA: Opens September 16, 2017, The Autry in Griffith Park. Published in LA from 1967-1977, the influential bilingual newspaper La Raza provided a voice to the Chicano Movement. La Raza engaged photographers not only as journalists but also as artists and activists to capture the definitive moments, key players, and signs and symbols of Chicano activism. The archive of nearly 25,000 images created by these photographers, now housed at the Chicano Studies Research Center at UCLA, provides the foundation for an exhibition exploring photography’s role in articulating the social and political concerns of the Chicano Movement during a pivotal time in the art and history of the US. https://theautry.org/exhibitions/la-raza

September 30 facebook.com/nationalstudentsmarch/