April 2018 Community Calendar

On-Going or continuing Events

Thru April 22, and beyond: Earth Day 2018: End Plastic Pollution https://www.earthday.org/ Countdown to April 22: From poisoning and injuring marine life to disrupting human hormones, from littering our beaches and landscapes to clogging our waste streams and landfills, the exponential growth of plastics is now threatening the survival of our planet. In response, Earth Day 2018 is dedicated to providing the information and inspiration needed to fundamentally change human attitude and behavior about plastics.

FSPLA Movement Mondays thru April 16, 6:30p, Study Group on “Labor History: A Key to Unlocking Workers’ Power Today.” Examine the power of workers, underscoring how strikes can win demands. The historic leadership role of radicals, women, people of color, and queer and transgender folks in building the labor movement will be highlighted. The group will also discuss threats to organized labor’s survival today and what’s needed to revive a militant fight-back. Snacks available at 6:30p. Discussion at 7p. 2122 W. Jefferson Bl, LA, 90018. (wheelchair accessible) Donations requested for reading materials and snacks. Sponsor: Freedom Socialist Party. 323-732-6416, fspla@earthlink.net, http://www.socialism.com or Facebook.com/fspla

Apr 13-22: Homeward LA, a 10-day citywide event, where multiple productions of monologues based on stories from people who have experienced homelessness will be performed by actors all around the city. https://www.facebook.com/events/289536418247047/ http://www.homewardla.org

April 21-22 LA Times Festival of Books http://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/

April 27-28 5th BlaqOUT Conference at UC Riverside. We cordially invite all folks who self identify as Black/AfricanAmerican or of African Descent and as Same Gender Loving, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning or somewhere on the LGBTQ Spectrum, to apply to attend. Through this conference, we hope to create safe and courageous spaces that foster the discussion of issues relevant to those who self identify as Black/African American or of African Communities on the LGBTQ Spectrum. Workshops, keynotes, and activities will unite our community and equip us with the resources necessary to face issues that affect us as marginalized individuals. Apply: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BlaqOUT2018 Submit a Workshop: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BlaqOUT2018Workshop Once you have been selected for the BlaqOUT Conference, you have until April 13th, 2018 to pay registration fees or your spot will be given to another individual. Registration is $20 with a T-Shirt included in the registration fee. If you do not want a T-Shirt, Reduced Registration is $10. Questions? Email blaqoutucr@gmail.com or LGBT Resource Center Assistant Director Toi Thibodeaux at toi.thibodeaux(at)ucr.edu or 951-827-2267. Info: http://blaqoutucr.blogspot.com/

Exhibition: Zillionaires Against Humanity: Sabotaging the Skid Row Neighborhood Council, thru Friday June 30; Open: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 2-5pm; Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. A project of The Los Angeles Poverty Department; Tel. 213 413-1077 – http://www.lapovertydept.org. For Further Information on the Exhibition and Special Events Please call or email info@lapovertydept.org. You don’t have to be Russian to subvert an election when there’s money to be made. This exhibition examines through cartoons, photos, videos, documents and ephemera, the outsized investment and great lengths gone to by downtown powerbrokers, to subvert the sub-division election that would have given the Skid Row Neighborhood its own neighborhood council.

* November 25, 2015- Los Angeles City Council adopted a “subdivision Ordinance” for neighborhood councils.

*Skid Row, tired of having minority representation and seeing its interests neglected by the Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council (DLANC) organized and submitted a sub-division application.

*April 6, 2017, the Skid Row subdivision election was held, the first sub-division election in the city.

The sub-division was defeated by 60 votes.

*May 3rd, 2017- The vote was appealed and the Election Challenge Review Panel ruled that due to last minute changes in procedures and questionable election practices by the anti-subdivision forces, that Skid Row should either be awarded its own neighborhood council outright or a new vote should be taken.

*May 19, 2017-The City’s Department of Neighborhood Empowerment ignored the appeals panel’s recommendations and certified the original election results.

Subsequently, through California Public Records Act requests, new material has come to light that reveals how the election was subverted and the Skid Row Neighborhood Council defeated.

The elements of the exhibition: illustrations and narrative from Adrian Riskin’s California Public Records Act inquiry into what really happened from his blog, michaelkohlhaas.org; documents of the entire process provided by the Skid Row Neighborhood Council (SRNC) Formation Committee; and, videos of different stages of the civic process by Linus Shento and photos and ephemera from the SRNC campaign.

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (La Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, fruit and vegetable distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA (Boyle Heights) 90033. STPLA has weekly free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, and anything else we can get donated) every Sunday. We distribute food, engage the community in things happening around the neighborhood/city, learn about any grievances they may have and see how we can best address those grievances, invite them to community events, and provide legal services with the help from our friends at the LA Center for Community Law and Action https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/2017/06/13/two-years-serving-the-people-of-los-angeles-in-building-community-power/

Tuesdays, 9:30a, Join Black Lives Matter LA, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 100 W. 1st St (may have to enter from 2nd & main), 9:30a Tuesdays to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Check http://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission for agenda and re-scheduling. April 3 is a special evening community outreach meeting and no morning meeting at LAPD HQ.

Tuesdays, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting locations and times. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

2nd Tuesday monthly, 12 – 2 PM, a free Resource event to formerly incarcerated Men/Women/Youth and their families, seeking reunification back to the community to rebuild their lives. 1137 E. Redondo Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90302 Resources offered: Medical-HIV-STD Info/Waivers for I.D. & Birth Cert./Clothes-Interview attire/Buss Pass/Hot Catered Meal/ Access to other orgs providing services for Housing/Felon-Friendly Employment/Mental health and much more ! Volunteers and donations welcomed. Email: jade@4youth4justice.org 424-285-5233

Wednesdays, LA CAN Legal Clinic, 6-7:30p, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Fridays, 7-9a, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace, weekly Friday morning meeting at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3300 Wilshire Bl, LA, (enter on Berendo), speakers each week on the themes of justice and peace, committed to not having religions bless war and oppression. Bring canned food for the church’s food pantry. http://www.icujp.org

Fridays, Los Angeles Poverty Department’s Movie Nights at the Museum, 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org

1st Friday of the month, LA FOR YOUTH has an aggressive campaign, 4- 6p, 1726 N. Spring St, LA 90013. E-mail: action@youth4justice.org Register: 323-235-4243

Sun 1

Bird-Dogging training with the Center for Popular Democracy (CPD), 10a-1p, White People for Black Lives is hosting CPD’s Network President/Co-Executive Director Jennifer Epps-Addison and Racial Justice Campaign coordinator, Tracey Corder to take us through practiced strategies and tools used to call in and call out elected officials and candidates and get them to move on issues. This is as observational or participatory a training as you feel comfortable. Address provided with RSVP. Contact whitepeople4racialjustice@gmail.com.

Activists! Know your rights, hosted by Los Angeles For Animals, 4:45-7p, 7100 Santa Monica Blvd, Room 152, West Hollywood 90046. The Bill of Rights, Free Speech vs. Property Rights, How (Not) to Talk to Police, Laws Used to Harass Demonstrators, Regarding Infiltrators and Provocateurs, Q&A with attorneys Dan Kapelovitz and Jerry Friedman. https://www.facebook.com/events/198666874065389/

Mon 2

FSPLA Movement Mondays – Public Study Group on “Labor History: A Key to Unlocking Workers’ Power Today.” – see Ongoing Events, Movement Mondays.

Tue 3

“I’ve Been to the Mountain-Top” Speech 50th Anniversary Hosted by AFSCME Local 3090, 7-9p, Holman United Methodist Church, 3320 W Adams Blvd, LA 90018. The Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Southern California (SCLC) is honoring the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I’ve Been to the Mountain Top” speech. Join us – together we win! https://www.facebook.com/events/1851992881511725/

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, Marina Del Rey Library 4533 Admiralty Way, MDR. http://www.venicewake.org/

Wed 4

Demand DA Jackie Lacey prosecute killer cops, 12n-2p, “Hall of Justice,” HQ of LA County sheriff and DA, 211 W. Temple St, LA 90012, 26th consecutive weekly protest by #BlackLivesMatterLA and allies, this week hosted by the SCLC on the anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Thu 5

Crenshaw Subway Coalition Community Meeting, 6:30- 8:30p, Crenshaw United Methodist Church, 3740 Don Felipe Dr, LA 90008, Refreshments Provided. Help Craft Crenshaw Mall Redevelopment Plan Recommendations. 6 key categories: Self-Determination & Accountability; Health, Transportation, Education & Public Services; Housing & Houselessness; Jobs & Small Businesses; Culture; Criminalization. There will also be updates on the State Senator Scott Wiener’s SB 827 bill that will have a drastic impact on all of South LA. info@crenshawsubway.org (323) 300-6078

Whittier Peace Film: We the People 2.0, 7-9p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 7056 Washington Av, Whittier 90602. Park on Washington (additional parking behind church). N/E corner of Wardman St. & Washington Ave. Washington Av (not Blvd) runs north-south 2 short blocks east of Greenleaf. Walk thru 2nd gate n. of Wardman. This film is a visual essay about the loss of democracy in the US. It utilizes original and found footage to describe a profound change in thinking at the grassroots level. The story unfolds through the eyes of rural people who have faced decades of toxic dumps, drilling and mines in their communities. We learn with them that the reason why, in spite of all their efforts, they “get what they don’t want, again and again,” is because they are, by law, truly powerless in spite of propaganda that says they live in the “best democracy in the world.” These people come to understand that the reason they can’t stop the destruction is that the US has become an oligarchy, run by the corporate few who ignore the rights and will of the people. These people are frontally challenging our corporate state; thereby saving nature and themselves. Whittier Area Peace & Justice Coalition Info 562-587-6270 or 562-233-8579 http://whittierpeace.org

Film Screening: “Burn Motherf*cker, Burn”, Revolution Club LA, 6-9p, 2716 S. Vermont Ave #8, LA 90007; documentary on 1992 LA Rebellion. http://www.facebook.com/events/1918927141770734/

Fri 6

Topanga Peace Alliance film: “Making a Killing: Guns, Greed, and the NRA”, 7:15 pm, Topanga Library, 122 N Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga, 90290. 7:15p potluck; 7:30 film, $10 donation requested but no one turned away for lack of funds, action oriented discussion after film. This film tells the stories of how guns, and the billions made off of them, affect the lives of everyday Americans. The film exposes how the powerful gun companies and the NRA are resisting responsible legislation for the sake of profit – and thereby putting people in danger. Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/813238655526951/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/53323228710/ http://topangapeacealliance.org

Sat 7

AWARE-LA Drop in white anti-racist Saturday dialogue, Santa Monica, 1-4p. awarela@gmail.com

Socialist Party LA Local monthly meeting, 2p, 2617 Hauser Boulevard, LA.

World Peace Diet: A lecture-presentation by Will Tuttle, Ph.D. 7p (doors open 6:30p – arrive early!) Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Culver City 90230, $10.00 donation requested. Refreshments served. Tuttle delivers a provocative talk about the hidden roots of social injustice. He reveals how herderism and our culturally mandated food choices affect us physically, psychologically, and culturally. You will learn how to make positive changes that promote justice and bring healing to our world. Dr. Will Tuttle, visionary author of the international bestseller, The World Peace Diet, published in 16 languages, has lectured and performed worldwide. A featured expert in Cowspiracy and other documentaries, he has taught college courses in creativity, comparative religion, and philosophy. He’s a former Zen monk, editor of Circles of Compassion: Connecting Issues of Justice, and creator of 7 CDs of original piano music. See http://www.worldpeacediet.com for more details.

Alice Bag’s “Blueprint” record release party, 5:30p, The Echo, 1822 Sunset Blvd., LA 90026. Tickets: $10 Music videos of Alice Bag’s “White Justice” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8JgZ8no4A8 Info: attheecho.com

Sun 8

March for Zapata, gather 9a, march 10a, from 3300 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave, LA 90063 to Plaza de la Raza in Lincoln Heights on Mission Blvd. for cultural performances, folkloric dance, speakers, food and craft booths. Comite pro-Democracia en Mexixo, 323-854-2060; Santa Ana 714-322-5245

Poetry and Memory: The Work of Carine Topal and Dorothy Barresi with Special Guest John Densmore, 2p, Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd. LA 90049, (310) 440-4500, $12. Two stellar poets of the LA literary world and a legend of the rock world come together for this third annual celebration of National Poetry Month co-presented by the Skirball, Beyond Baroque, and the LA Poetry Festival. A lively afternoon of contemporary poetry read by poet Carine Topal, American Book Award winner Dorothy Barresi, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Densmore of the Doors. Suzanne Lummis, Pacific Coast Poetry Series and Beyond Baroque Books editor, will host the program. https://www.skirball.org/programs/words-and-ideas/poetry-and-memory

Committee for Racial Justice presents Environmental Racism 2018, 6-8:30p, Thelma Terry Bldg, Virginia Avenue Park, 2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica 90404, free. Discussion of a recent EPA report and various studies showing environmental racism in LA county. Dr. Suzanne Paulson, prof in Institute of the Environment at UCLA, will share some scientific evidence about the nature of the dangers of air pollution in several local communities, including the Pico neighborhood of Santa Monica. This is co-sponsored by Virginia Ave. Park; the African American Parent, Staff, Student Support Group; and the Church in Ocean Park. Info, call Joanne: 310-422-5431

Subversive Cinema, 7p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd. Venice 90291, free. Political-Music films. http://www.laughtears.com/documental_subversive.html http://www.beyondbaroque.org

Mon 9

“Unbreakable Spirit: The Freed Angola Three”, Robert King & Albert Woodfox, 7:30-8:30p, Mark Taper Auditorium, Central Library, 630 W. 5th St, LA 90071, free. RSVP http://lfla.org/event/unbreakable-spirit-freed-angola-three/ Human rights activists Robert King and Albert Woodfox, the two surviving members of the Angola 3, who served the longest solitary confinement sentences in U.S. history, share their remarkable story of survival and advocacy. As comrades inside Louisiana State Penitentiary—the largest prison in the U.S. and former slave plantation known as “Angola”- they jointly established a chapter of the Black Panther Party within the prison and led peaceful non-violent protest against the racist and cruel conditions inflicted upon prisoners. Together with Herman Wallace (released 2013, deceased 2013) they collectively spent 114 years in solitary confinement. Since being released, King (released 2001) and Woodfox (released 2016) travel the globe campaigning for limits to solitary confinement and an end to the 13th amendment allowance for the enslavement of prisoners.

British barrister and noted international law expert, Rodney Dixon, and civil rights attorney Dan Stormer, of Hadsell & Stormer, will discuss the Dogan-v-Barak case, to be argued in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, on behalf of a U.S. citizen murdered along with nine others on board the Mavi Marmara, a boat trying to bring humanitarian relief to the blockaded millions in Gaza. 7p, Burns Lounge, Loyola Law School, 919 Albany St, LA. L.A. Chapter, National Lawyers Guild sponsors. Info: jlafferty@nlg-la.org

FSPLA Movement Mondays – Public Study Group on “Labor History: A Key to Unlocking Workers’ Power Today.” – see Ongoing Events, Movement Mondays.

Tue 10

Pepperdine 3 day climate conference. 24255 Pacific Coast Highway Malibu, CA 90263. details under keynote speaker listing for April 11. Info: https://www.pepperdine.edu/climate-calling/ Or 310.506.4000

Rally to stop pollution, 5:30p, Glendale City Hall, 613 E. Broadway, Glendale 91206. Rally to stop the Grayson Power Station Expansion! Immediately after the rally we’re asking Glendale City Council to vote to halt the Grayson Plant expansion and hire independent energy experts to review Glendale’s power needs. We can meet our current and future power needs with clean, renewable energy! Glendale is looking at a $500 million expansion of the Grayson Power Station that will increase emissions by 415,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, increase ozone and particulate pollution, and generate electricity to sell to other cities. Their plan is faulty for a number of reasons: it’s bad for our health, it’s financially risky, and they want to pollute locally to power other cities. GWP has only gotten advice from fossil fuel experts who stand to gain financially if the gas project goes forward. They have not looked reasonably at alternatives to fossil fuel power.

https://m.facebook.com/stopgrayson

https://www.instagram.com/stopgrayson/

Event Issue Focus: Climate Change, Environmentalism, Health

Wed 11

Celebrating 50 Years of The Fair Housing Act: Past, Present & Future, 8a-4:30p, Sheraton Ontario Airport Hotel, 429 North Vineyard Avenue Orchid Ballroom, Ontario, CA. Inland Fair Housing and Mediation Board celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Federal Fair Housing Act. 2nd Annual Fair Housing Conference in recognition and celebration of this historic civil rights legislation. Conference is designed to gather local community governments, non-profit organizations, financial institutions, housing developers, policymakers, real estate professionals and housing providers for a day of enrichment, recognition, continuing education, and exposure to current fair housing trends. Join us to learn how to use housing as a platform to:

Create and sustain inclusive communities built on racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic diversity

Partner with local community organizations and municipalities to effectively “Affirmatively Further Fair Housing” Identify and explore the objectives of the Fair Housing Act of 1968: past, present, and future https://www.facebook.com/events/201655437084591/ https://www.facebook.com/IFHMB/ https://www.facebook.com/pg/ieprogressivealliance/events/

Climate Calling 2018 featuring keynote Paul Hawken, 7p, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90263. Climate Calling is a three-day conference, starting April 10th, dedicated to exploring climate change, its consequences, and our moral calling to respond to growing concerns about the future of our planet. Attendees learn about species extinction, drought, flooding, marine impacts, sustainable food practices, and environmental justice and activism through lectures, documentaries, and student presentations. Hawken is an author, environmentalist, entrepreneur and activist who has changed the way our world relates business to the environment. He has written eight books including four bestsellers: Growing a Business, The Ecology of Commerce, Blessed Unrest, and Drawdown (2017). Info: https://www.pepperdine.edu/climate-calling/ Or 310.506.4000

Centros de Apoyo Mutuo (Mutual Aid Centers) in Puerto Rico, 6:30-8:30p, Public School Los Angeles, 951 Chung King Rd, LA 90012. Description: The devastation of Hurricane Maria has forever changed Puerto Rico and the U.S. colony has entered into a stage of transformative change. This is a call to the diaspora and those in the US to learn about and support the people-powered mutual aid movement that is spreading across the island nation, transforming people and communities in creating a stronger Puerto Rico. In response to abandonment by government which left a vacuum of power, Boricuas have organized themselves and rescued abandoned buildings to open and operate centros de apoyo mutuo or mutual aid centers, also known as CAMs. The CAMs have become community lifelines where neighbors share and distribute food, education, housing, cultural events, soci al services, organize cleaning and rebuilding projects and collaborate in their alternative vision to disaster capitalism. The CAM movement needs our material, physical and virtual support as now, six months after the storm, their effectiveness at building people power is being recognized as a threat to colonialism and dependency. We will also discuss other mutual aid efforts such as Occupy Sandy following hurricane Sandy in New York City and open a discussion on mutual aid we have seen in Southern California following wildfires. We hope to also provide participants with information on how to get involved and plugged into the mutual aid network in Puerto Rico through the organization Mutual Aid Disaster Relief. Refreshments will be provided and a brief reception will follow. https://www.facebook.com/events/155569471926834/

Thu 12

SB562 is Not Dead: Just Held Hostage! 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd. Culver City 90230. SB 562 is not ”woefully” incomplete. The Healthy CA Bill is an inconvenience for corporate profiteers who prefer the very lucrative status quo draining our economy and our banks accounts. The problem of achieving single payer in California is one of political will. The people versus the establishment supporting a system where millions suffer inadequate care, thousands suffer unnecessary disability and even death. We will review the sham Select Assembly Committee Hearings on Health Care which took place over the past several months. The obstruction of the democratic process in removing SB562 from the usual process of hearing, debating and amending a bill will be discussed. We will explore strategies and tactics for continuing the fight to use our tax dollars to benefit us with decent affordable health care. JOIN THE FIGHT TO FREE SB562: Single Payer NOW! Everyone Welcome. Free of Charge. Light Refreshments.

Urban Revitalization and the Los Angeles River, 7:30p, Billy Wilder Theater, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024, 310-443-7000, free. The Los Angeles River is the center of a massive restoration plan. Community leaders, environmentalists, and officials all have ideas about how the river should interact with natural habitats and the many diverse communities that surround it. Barbara Romero, deputy mayor of Los Angeles, Jill Sourial, The Nature Conservancy urban conservation director, and Richard Ambrose, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor, join moderator Mark Gold, UCLA associate vice chancellor of environment and sustainability, to discuss this urban revitalization. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2018/04/urban-revitalization-and-the-los-angeles-river/

Beyond the Mountains and Hills (2015, 92 min), 8p, Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado, LA 90026. $5 suggested donation. Film follows an Israeli family of four – recently discharged army lieutenant returning to civilian life, high school teacher searching for passion in the banality of her life, their teenage daughter developing a political conscience, and their son looking for an outlet for his rage. As the film’s multiple protagonists navigate their private questions of ethics, emotion, and existence, their personal dilemmas begin to butt up against a greater political dilemma of Israel/Palestine. This screening is part of The IfNotNow Film Series, which focuses on the nuanced perspectives and complexities of living in Israel and Palestine. IfNotNow is a movement led by young Jews working to transform the US Jewish Community’s support for the Occupation into a call for freedom and dignity for all Palestinians and Israelis. Info: http://www.ifnotnowmovement.org. http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org/events/ifnotnow-presents-beyond-the-mountains-and-hills/

*NEW* 6pm, Huntington Beach: Human Flow Documentary

Screening @ Golden West College, 941 Gothard

Golden West College’s Center for Peace, Justice, and Sustainability,

in conjunction with GWC’s Intercultural Program and Living Ubuntu, a

local nonprofit, present a free screening of the powerful documentary

film Human Flow as the kickoff to the 2018 Golden West College Peace

Conference. Admission is free. Free Parking in Lot I. Refreshments

will be served. Screening begins at 6:30pm, with a moderated

discussion to follow. For more info, contact:

Ffarazdaghi@gwc.cccd.edu. To register visit

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ human-flow-documentary- screening-tickets-44137579689? invite=&err=29&referrer=& discount=&affiliate=& eventpassword=

About the Film: Over 65 million people around the world have been

forced from their homes to escape famine, climate change and war in

the greatest human displacement since World War II. Human Flow, an

epic film journey led by the internationally renowned artist Ai

Weiwei, gives a powerful visual expression to this massive human

migration. The documentary elucidates both the staggering scale of the

refugee crisis and its profoundly personal human impact.

http://ocprogressiveevents. info/#Apr12hf

Fri 13

Lunafest Film Festival – Short Films By Women, About Women – For Everyone!, 5:45-8p, Esri, 380 New York St, Redlands, 92373. This fund-raising film festival is dedicated to promoting awareness about women’s issues, highlighting women filmmakers, and bringing people together in their communities. https://www.facebook.com/events/1794152957554186/

https://www.lunafest.org/screenings/redlands-ca-041318 https://www.facebook.com/aauwredlands/ https://www.facebook.com/ZontaClubOfRedlands/

Nidia Quintero, General Secretary of Colombia’s National Federation of Unified Agricultural Workers Unions (FENSUAGRO), speaks, 6p, UCLA Labor Center, 10945 Le Conte Ave, LA. Local Sponsors: Los Angeles County Federation of Labor; USW Local 675; UCLA Labor Center; California State University, Dominguez Hills Labor Studies. Nidia Quintero comes from a farming family displaced by armed conflict in the department of Cauca, Colombia. She relocated to Putumayo, where she and her family became community and labor organizers. Fifteen of her fellow unionists were assassinated between 2000 and 2004. These included both her husband and 19-year-old son. In 2008 Nidia was chosen to be FENSUAGRO’s Secretary for Rural Women, and in 2010 she was elected to FENSUAGRO’s executive committee. Rural development promised in the peace accords has not materialized. Trump is pushing the Colombian government to abandon those commitments. The tour is to build popular and labor solidarity in the US with rural Colombian workers and the peace effort. The tour will also build support for FENSUAGRO’s strike against palm growers who supply many popular brands in the US

*NEW* 6pm, Santa Ana: OC May Day Collective meeting @

Sanctuary Sound, 115 W 4th St.

http://ocmdc.org http://ocprogressiveevents. info/#Apr13mdc

http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/thread/760/get-out-cvumc-friday-13th

Dear Friends and Film Fans,

You will want to get out of your homes this coming Friday, April 13th to come to Crescenta Valley United Methodist Church to watch Jordan Peele’s award winning “Get Out.” Peter Debruge of “Variety” said that the film blends “race-savvy satire with horror to especially potent effect. This bombshell social critique from first-time director Jordan Peele proves positively fearless — which is not at all the same thing as scareless.” It is part “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner”and part “Stepford Wives,” with Hitchcock-like suspense. That Peele was able to combine those disparate elements with humor is what makes this an extraordinary film and is why he won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay.

Please be aware that “Get Out” is rated R for some vulgar language and violence. We take the risk of showing it because Peele’s point is that racism is violent. We feel that it fits in well with our past screenings of “13th” and “I Am Not Your Negro.” If you are up for the challenge of seeing this important film.

Please join us:

Fellowship Hall at CVUMC, 2700 Montrose Ave., Montrose. Doors open at 7, film at 7:30.

Refreshments will be served. http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/\

Sat 14

IE Intersectional Youth Leadership Conference, 9a-4p, San Bernardino Valley College, 701 S Mount Vernon Ave, San Bernardino 92410. Calling all youth in San Bernardino & Riverside County. Come join us for IE Intersectional Youth Leadership Conference. We will have tons of great workshop, food, games, great guest speakers, music and more. Come bring your friends or make new ones. Improve the lives of Inland Empire youth by creating spaces that address the intersections of race, class, diverse gender & sexual identities that impact the health, environment and lives of youth in the Inland Empire. The conference is free and is aimed at young leaders from the ages 12-18. https://www.facebook.com/events/809316675920408/

https://www.facebook.com/IEIntersect/

Earth Day 2018 In Whittier, 10a-2p, Open To All Ages, Whittier Sanitation District Parking Lot, 1955 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, CA 90601. Free.

Just Say Oui! Supporting the Paris Climate Change Accords at the Local Level, 9a-4p, All Saints Church, 132 N. Euclid Avenue, Pasadena 91101, $50 General / $20 Students, lunch is included. A gathering of planners and designers to combat global warming. The purpose is to build a coalition and strengthen networks and resolve in supporting US legislation and worldwide cooperation.Featuring Keynote: Stefanos Polyzoides, Architect and Urbanist; Co-Founder, Congress for the New Urbanism; Co-Author, “The Ahwahnee Principles for Resource-Efficient Communities.” Registration required https://justsayoui.brownpapertickets.com/ register by april 9. For info:Juliana Serrano, 626.583.2731

ACLU SFV Speaker Forum: Marla Stone, professor of History and department chair at Occidental College, will speak on “The Revolt Against Tolerance and Democracy: the Global Rise of National Populism,” and the rise of the anti-globalist, anti-immigrant, and nationalist far right in the U.S. and Europe — what it means for the future of democratic values, 1p, San Fernando Valley Arts & Cultural Center, 18312 Oxnard St., Tarzana 91356, free. Meet ACLU chapter officers, learn what we are doing and how you can participate in our campaigns for civil rights and civil liberties. Light refreshments will be served. For more information or to RSVP, contact vice-president Ken Ronney, 818-996-1630

MESS: Poet Doug Knott interview by Gerry Fialka, 4p, 212 Pier, Santa Monica 90405, free. http://www.laughtears.com/mess.html

*NEW* New Apr 14 Saturday 9:30am-2:30pm, Santa Ana: Poor People’s Campaign:

National Nonviolent Moral Fusion Direct Action Training @ First

Congregational Church, 2555 Santiago St.

Poor People’s Campaign was created on December 4, 1967, by the

Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), and its leader, Dr.

Martin Luther King, Jr., to address the impact of poverty on the lives

of millions of Americans. The campaign fell by the wayside when Dr.

Martin Luther King was assassinated on April 4, 1968 and has been

revived by Reverend Dr. William Barber, who has said, “A National

Call for Moral Revival is uniting tens of thousands of people across

the country to challenge the evils of systemic racism, poverty, the

war economy, ecological devastation and the nation’s distorted

morality. We need you to step up and join our efforts.” The OC Chapter

is looking for leaders and volunteers to help with any of the 5

working committees: Arts & Culture, Legal, Communication,

Organizing and Political Education, and Nonviolent Civil Disobedience.

To get involved, check out our website at:

ocpoorpeoplescampaign.com or email lisapedersen99@gmail.com.

http://ocprogressiveevents. info/#Apr14ppc

*NEW* Apr 14 Saturday 10:30am, Fullerton: Rally for Science @ City Hall,

303 W Commonwealth, Fullerton

Satellite event for National Science. Update: the Rally is now insured

and permitted! This is a family-friendly event to support

evidence-based science. This is a follow-up to our successful

Fullerton March for Science last year, which drew nearly 2,000

participants. We envision the event to be primarily a rally (to reduce

permit costs). But those able to will be invited to march on the

sidewalk with your banners and signs west on Commonwealth from City

Hall to Library Lane, north on Library Lane to Amerige, east on

Amerige to Highland, then south on Amerige back to Commonwealth. (Note

that the Faces of Fullerton event will be running from 10 AM to 3 PM

at the Plaza on Wilshire on the same day as our event, so we are

keeping our activities at or near City Hall so as not to interfere.

Also Rally participants are encouraged to check out Faces of Fullerton

after our event ends.) For more info FullertonRallyforScience2018. com.

http://ocprogressiveevents. info/#Apr14rs

Sun 15

IfNotNow LA Orientation Training, 9a-7:30p, LA Workers Center (Casa Roja), 1251 S St Andrews Pl, LA 90019. Interested in being part of a vibrant Jewish community that stands for your values and opposes the occupation of Palestinian territories? Ready to join the #JewishResistance to transform our American-Jewish community’s support for the occupation into freedom and dignity for all?? Join IfNotNow LA for our 7th Orientation Training. We’ll go over IfNotNow’s vision, strategy and story. Register: https://goo.gl/forms/6TNIKTGasUhT3LOf1

HAMMER FORUM: Ted Lieu: The Trump-Russia Investigation, 2p, Hammer Museum, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) discusses Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 elections. Lieu serves on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He previously served in the JAG corps of the US Air Force before joining Munger, Tolles & Olson as a litigator. Moderated by Ian Masters, journalist, documentary filmmaker, and KPFK 90.7 FM radio host. free.

Conference call discussion 5p, with Dolores Delgado Campbell, Sacramento DSA, of the film Dolores. Register here: https://act.dsausa.org/signup/film-discussion-dolores/ Peter Bratt’s Dolores tells the story of Dolores Huerta. . . . Co-founder of the first farmworkers union with Cesar Chavez, she tirelessly let the fight for racial and labor justice, becoming one of the most defiant feminists of the 20th century.” Delgado Campbell is a Chicana, feminist, labor union activist of 40 years, former co-chair of DSA’s Latino Commission (1983-2004) and professor emeritus of Women’s History and Chicano History. She worked with Huerta as organizers with the United Farm Workers of America in the 1970s. The film will be shown on PBS March 27. Check your local listings, or watch online after Mar 27: http://www.pbs.org/independentlens/films/dolores-huerta/

Pacific Coast International Short Film Festival IV, 7-10p, James R. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Dr, Torrance, 90503. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pacific-coast-international-short-film-festival-iv-torrance-ca-tickets-37570810305

The Future Left Reading Group: Platform Capitalism, 5-8p, 1011 North Broadway, unit #203, LA 90012. The future of the left is often discussed without many considerations of the way contemporary emerging culture has shifted and altered the conditions for which we understand politics. A major shift to consider is the way digital technologies and platforms have become a new data economy mining and shaping the future of cultural, political and social lives but it is rarely discussed. Come discuss what this means with The Future Left Reading group–focusing on Nick Srnicek’s prescient Platform Capitalism. The platform has been the new model for the development of not just technology companies but as well as models government and business, urging structures to become leaner and more austere, disruptive and innovative, and leaving us to wonder how long such a model can persist. Please contact thefutureleft@gmail.com or The Future Left Facebook page to get a copy of the readings. Also, feel free to contribute by bringing snacks, water, beer or wine, and a cash donation for such contributions if you would like. https://www.facebook.com/events/541609216210005/ https://www.facebook.com/thefutureleft/

*NEW* New Apr 15 Sunday 1-3:30pm, Santa Ana: OC Racial Justice Collaborative

Gentrification Workshop @ Youth-on-the-Move, Inc. Hqt., 1850 E. 17th

Street #103

Join us for a workshop on gentrification presented by Chican@s Unidos

and Protege Santa Ana – Against Gentrification. Gentrification is a

process in which local, working class people and businesses get pushed

out by developers, realtors, and investors to make room for wealthier

people and larger businesses. This process is particularly harmful to

working class communities of color, who are met with increased

policing, unaffordable housing and evictions, and the overall

cleansing of our cultures. We welcome you to bring your own snacks or

snacks to share! There is a large free parking lot directly behind the

building off of 16th St. http://ocprogressiveevents. info/#Apr15rjc

Mon 16

FSPLA Movement Mondays – Public Study Group on “Labor History: A Key to Unlocking Workers’ Power Today.” – see Ongoing Events, Movement Mondays.

Tue 17

Stop LAPD Spying Coalition General Meeting, 6p, Los Angeles Community Action Network (LACAN): 838 E. 6th St, LA 90021 (cross street Gladys). http://www.stoplapdspying.org https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying/ https://twitter.com/stoplapdspying

*NEW* 7:30pm, Irvine: Cousins Club of OC: Josef Avesar

“Surviving Peace” @ Irvine Ranch Water District Community Room, 15500

Sand Canyon Ave.

Josef Avesar, attorney and director of the film “Surviving Peace”,

will speak on a critical peace issue. When Israel was established in

1948, Thousands of Palestinians lost their homes and property and

became refugees. The recent Gaza protest in which some Palestinians

were killed by Israeli soldiers, called for their right of return. Mr.

Avesar will suggest solutions for a peaceful outcome. Discussion will

follow. The entrance is on the far left of the parking lot, and

“Community Meeting Room” is on the door. Annual Cousin Club dues are

$10. Support for 2018 is appreciated.

http://ocprogressiveevents. info/#Apr17cc

Wed 18

MOM – Meditations on Media, discussion, 6-9p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291, free. http://venicewake.org/Events/current.html

HomewardLA at The Broadwater, 8-10p, The Broadwater, 1078 Lillian Way, LA 90038. Ticket Information: http://hlabroadwater.brownpapertickets.com. Join us on April 16th or 18th at the Broadwater for one of over 20 productions happening throughout LA! Together we will experience stories from the lives of those who strive to find their way home, increase awareness around the homeless crisis facing Los Angeles, and raise funds for The Midnight Mission, an amazing nonprofit organization on Skid Row. Featuring Taylor Bennett, Kevin Brown, Rodnesha Green, Heather Klinke, Moises Rodriquez and others, musicians Taylor Baugh, Kyle Stefanski. https://www.facebook.com/events/289536418247047/?event_time_id=289536421580380

Thu 19

Earth Day L.A. 2018, 11a-3p, free, ?Grand Park, DTLA (between Hill & Spring, 1st & Temple).

“Queer Historical Mixtape” – Screening + Q&A. 7-8:30p, Occidental College, Choi Auditorium, 1600 Campus Rd, LA 90041. Extraordinary short film comprised of footage found in the San Francisco GLBT archives. The filmmakers, Celeste Chan and Irina Contrera, will participate in a postscreening Q&A. After months digging and unearthing the archival memory of queer life, Celeste and Irina have pieced together a film that traverses bars, protests, street life, activism and the underground world of queer culture. ACT UP marches and early AIDS vigils, as well as documentation of the news in the late 70’s in the Bay Area. Most footage re-sites manifest destiny and queerness/gayness, queer and trans person of color bodies, femme bodies as entertainment, gentrification and the policing of black and brown bodies at the expense of Gay Liberation. Furthermore, the project asks who gets to remembered? Who gets to be archived?

https://www.oxy.edu/events/queer-historical-mixtape-screening-qa This screening is made possible with the generous support of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Whittier Peace 3rd Thursday Teach-In, 7p. See Apr. 5th listing for address. We will continue showing the astounding documentary film series: A Very Heavy Agenda. Even if you missed our screening of Part 1 at our January 4th Movie Night, you can attend 3rd Thursdays for the next few months and learn much from the rest of this film series. Tonight we finish Part 3:

Maintaining the World Order Who are the Neo-Cons? How have they influenced the agenda and actions of the American Empire? In this astounding documentary series they tell us exactly who and what they are in their own words. Filmmaker Robbie Martin’s exceptional insight, video editing and music composition talent makes this series not just a documentary but a work of art. Viewing this documentary series is being a witness to history.

Suzy Williams and Michael Jost, 7:30-8:15p, Genghis Cohen, 740 N. Fairfax Ave, LA. 90046 323 – 653-0640, http://www.genghiscohen.com, $15. http://www.facebook.com/events/2078935179008411/

Fri 20

12th Annual Golden West College Peace Conference, 8:30a-5p, Golden West College, 15744 Goldenwest St, Huntington Beach 92647. Free to GWC students, $15 other students, $25 general admission ($40 at door). Tix: http://www.gwchbfoundation.com The 2018 Peace Conference will focus on the vital role of economics in helping to shape societies defined by social justice, environmental sustainability, and cultural equity. Areas of Inquiry: Ethical Business Models, Sustainable Communities, Artificial Intelligence and Our Future, Economic Growth vs. Societal Well-Being, Social and Environmental Justice, Real vs. Hidden Costs of Healthcare. *Registration fee includes vegan breakfast and lunch, plus conference materials and gifts, free parking (Lots B and C). This is a zero waste event.

*NEW* National School Walkout & Protest, 1-4p, LAUSD Headquarters, 333 South Beaudry Ave, LA 90017. Students and student allies nationwide will walk out to demand gun reform in America. Join us at LAUSD to ensure that our lives are made a priority. Please join #MarchForOurLivesLA, Students March, ACLU SFV, West Valley Resistance, March and Rally and many other grassroots organizations, as we forge ahead in our next step demanding safer schools, including mandated and regulated school safety policies and the elimination of random searches of students.

Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1967340616927702/

West Valley Resistance ASAP

https://www.facebook.com/WVR.ASAP/

Sat 21

Earth Day 2018, 10a-2p, Highland Park, 6150 Piedmont Av, LA 90042. free. Earth-friendly fun at 3rd Annual Citywide EARTH DAY LA! LA Sanitation will again bring our trucks for kids to explore, and we’ll have plenty of educational (and fun!) exhibits for the whole family to learn about sustainability. Last year we had over 50 exhibitors, and there will be more this year. In the spirit of environmental awareness, we hope that you will consider taking public transportation to the event. You can plan your arrival at http://www.metro.net. With free food, fun, giveaways, and entertainment, you won’t want to miss this! Free. Info: http://www.lacitysan.org/earthdayla

LA Times Festival of Books at USC http://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/

Race Relay, race relations dialogue circle, 3 -5:30, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City 90230. Free Event . . Free Parking behind the building! Refreshments served. Anyone 15 years or older is welcome to join us. Race Relay is based on the premise that Story is Medicine . . . so join us in our Circle of Dialogue – as we respectfully share our stories, inspire, educate, and encourage each other and heal together the wounds that bind us.

Sun 22

LA Times Festival of Books at USC http://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/

The Housing Crisis in LA and Beyond: From Economic Roots to Organizing Perspectives for Today, 6:30-8:30p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd., CC 90230, (free parking in rear) press #22 at door to enter. Speakers: Paul Lactont, LA Tenants Union; Chris Gardner, International Marxist-Humanist Organization ; Omar Pye, Long Beach tenant activist. Sponsored by the West Coast Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization <arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org>, http://www.imhojournal.org, https://www.facebook.com/groups/imhorg/, https://www.facebook.com/LAMarxists/

Seven Dudley Cinema, 7p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. Nicole Macdonald’s (in person) compelling Last Days of Chinatown (2017, 60m) looks at who and what remains in Detroit’s Corridor. https://vimeo.com/243563283, free. http://www.facebook.com/events/213125796091771/

*NEW* Documentary Screening and Discussion: Tribal Justice (2017), 1:30p, The Autry Museum in Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027-1462

https://theautry.org/visit/maps-and-directions admission: Included With Museum Admission / Free for Autry Members. In this documentary produced and directed by Anne Makepeace, two Native American judges reach back to traditional concepts of law in an effort to reduce incarceration rates, foster greater safety for their communities, and create a more positive future for youth. By addressing the root causes of crime, the judges model restorative systems that work—motivating mainstream courts across the country to take notice. A conversation with the filmmaker, Yurok Chief Justice Abby Abinanti, and Chief Justice Claudette White follows the screening. Run Time: 87 minutes https://theautry.org/events/film-and-television/documentary-screening-and-discussion-tribal-justice-2017

*NEW* Screenings At Bernie’s Coffee shop: Anita Speaking Truth To Power, 7-10p, Johnie’s Coffee Shop, 6101 Wilshire Blvd, LA 90048.

In 1991, Anita Hill endures attacks on her own character and

credibility after she accuses Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of

lewd conduct.

FILM TRAILER:

https://youtu.be/DGrWaCCVfq0

**This event is POT LUCK, so please try to bring a snack or beverage to share.**

_________________

This screening, and all #ScreeningsAtBernies, will be open to all! The

purpose of these screenings is to bring people together to learn about

these important issues. The screenings team is committed to covering

as wide a range of topics as possible with this series. If there’s any

film you’re interested in screening, please shoot us a message and

let’s book it!

In solidarity,

The #ScreeningsAtBernies Team

https://www.facebook.com/ Berniescoffeeshop/

Mon 23

Laughtears Salon, 6-9p, 212 Pier, Santa Monica 90405. free – politics, art, culture discussion with Gerry Fialka. http://www.laughtears.com

Richard Wolff — Trump, Capitalism’s Crisis, and a New Way Forward, 7p, Occidental College, 1600 Campus Road, Choi Auditorium, LA, $25 • Seniors $12.50 • Free for students with Oxy ID RSVP: Here. Author most recently of Capitalism’s Crisis Deepens: Essays on the Global Economic Meltdown and Democracy at Work: A Cure for Capitalism, Wolff will discuss how US capitalism’s instability and deepening inequality since the 1970s has destroyed its “middle class,” overturned its old politics (Trump), and sharply divided its culture. “Basic social change is underway,” he says. “There is a new way forward if we stop denying capitalism’s decline as the problem we must solve.” Sponsors: Democracy@Work • LA Progressive, Occidental College Office of Community Engagement. Info: dick_and_sharon@laprogressive. com • 213.434.4643

Tue 24

LA School Garden Conference 2018 hosted by Monteclaro Cultural & Community Medicine Foundation, Inc. 9a-4:30p, California Endowment Center, 1000 N. Alameda Street, LA 90012.

Nurturing Every Child’s Desire To Learn And Grow, Featuring workshops, panels, and discussions to showcase and network community garden programs in Los Angeles. Exclusively connect with other local organizations to share resources, write grants, and fundraise. Free,, Space Limited, RSVP today: info@teachme.foundation

March for Justice hosted by Unified Young Armenians, 10a-12n, Little Armenia, LA. The March for Justice, as for the past 17 years, will begin at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs’ Square, intersection of Hollywood Blvd & Western Ave. Tens of thousands of community members, human rights activists, high-ranking politicians, and religious leaders. UYA is a non-partisan, non-religious, non-profit grassroots youth organization. Its goal is to unify the community, encourage activism among the Armenian youth, as well as to advocate for justice and human rights. https://www.facebook.com/events/1898292893546113/

Wed 25

Intersectionality of Reproductive and Civil Rights, sponsored by Women Lawyers Association of LA, 6:30p, Feminist Majority Foundation, 433 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills 90212. https://www.facebook.com/events/2097135643848872/

The End of Policing in L.A., Book talk with Alex Vitale, moderated by Critical Resistance, 7:30p, Skylight Books, 1818 N. Vermont Ave. LA 90027

Please share the Facebook event widely: https://www.facebook.com/events/198492797548280/

Thu 26

10th Annual Labor, Social, and Environmental Justice Fair, 9a-4p, sponsored by the Labor Studies Department and the Labor and Social Justice Club, CSU Dominguez Hills, Loker Student Union – East Walkway, 1000 E Victoria St, Carson 90747. Info: vprice@csudh.edu or by fax: 310-516-3339. Applications to table due by April 3.

What Will Trump’s Trade Wars Do to the U.S. Economy? A Zócalo/UCLA Anderson Event, 7:30p, National Center for the Preservation of Democracy, 111 N. Central Ave, LA 90012, Moderated by Natalie Kitroeff, Economy Reporter, The New York Times. The US is moving towards more protectionist policies – abandoning a system of free trade that America itself had built. Nationalists in the White House and labor unions are embracing tariffs to protect older industries, like steel and aluminum, while some economists encourage trade protections for America’s intellectual property and new technologies like artificial intelligence. What does greater protectionism look like in 21st century America? Are there advantages to raising tariffs? And in what ways will American businesses, workers, and consumers feel the consequences of protectionism and resulting trade wars? UCLA Anderson economist Ed Leamer, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Trade and Compliance in the Obama administration Michael Camuñez, and Director of the University of California Agricultural Issues Center Daniel Sumner visit Zócalo to discuss how a newly protectionist America will affect Americans.

A free, hosted reception with the evening’s featured guests will follow the program.

UCLA Animals in Labs March, 11a-2p, UCLA at Le Conte and Westwood, Join Progress for Science (P4S), Los Angeles for Animals, and Liberation Los Angeles at UCLA for the annual World Week for Animals in Laboratories march through the campus of UCLA in solidarity with and on behalf of all animals who suffer at the hands of misguided, money-orientated bad science. March through campus and to Murphy Hall where the Chancellor’s office is. We will pass the vivisection labs on our return to the meet up spot. https://www.facebook.com/events/1898385930235126/

Fri 27

Sat 28

Amnesty International Southern CA State Meeting, 11a-4p, Amnesty International Los Angeles Office, 1340 East 6th St, Suite 518, LA 90021. Join us for Amnesty International’s Southern California State Meeting. The spring convening is a great way to learn more about global human rights issues and how to campaign on these issues at a local level. Activists will be coming together from all over the state to participate in hands-on learning and engaging conversations. This is a great way to meet people, engage in action, and share resources and ideas for protecting human rights at home and abroad. Now is the time to be heard! https://www.facebook.com/events/176062126518625/

Occidental College 2018 Women’s Theater Festival, 7:30-9p, Occidental College, Keck Theater, 1600 Campus Rd, LA, 90041, free. The 2018 Women’s Festival is a one night festival featuring seven female students directing the works of female playwrights. Each director has chosen a 15 minute section from a play of their choice. Scene selections for the festival are from a diverse group of contemporary female playwrights, including a play written by one of the directors in the festival. The central focus of the festival is to examine the following theme: the untraditional woman, does she exist? https://www.oxy.edu/events/womens-theater-festival

ORGANIZER PRESENTATION AND DISCUSSION of “The End of Policing” with Los Angeles organizers, 2-4:30p, Los Angeles Poverty Department,

250 S. Broadway, LA 90012 Please share the Facebook event widely: Featuring: Ivette Alé, Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB coalition); Kim McGill, Youth Justice Coalition; Alex S. Vitale, author of The End of Policing; and Critical Resistance LA with Los Angeles organizers, 2-4:30p, Los Angeles Poverty Department,250 S. Broadway, LA 90012 Please share the Facebook event widely: https://www.facebook.com/events/776195035923966/ . Books for sale. 100% of book sales go to CRLA thanks to generous Verso Books donation.The End of Policing;

Alternatives to Capitalism: From Concept to Practice. 3-5p, Southern CA Library for Social Studies, 6120 S. Vermont Av, L.A. 90044, Panel: Olufemi Taiwo, Ph.D. candidate at UCLA; Frieda Afary, Alliance of Middle Eastern Socialist; Omar Abbas, biomedical research, UC Riverside student. Info: 310-210-3748. They will discuss “market socialism,” Marx’s alternative to state capitalism, targeting racism, sexism and alienation; and healthcare under alternatives to capitalism.

Sun 29

“Fifth Sunday” brunch discussion on how anti-capitalists, anti-imperialists and/or anti-authoritarians, can engage with, learn from, and influence growing mass social movements, resistance, and community and labor organizing in the Trump era of proto-fascism, emdless war, patriarchal backlash and more naked white supremacy. Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230, 12n-3p, potluck, free. Dial 22 for entry. If interested, contact changelinks2@gmail.com or call 747-666-7278, with suggestions for participants and possible questions for small-group discussion.

Panel discussion: The Fascist Threat: From The Global To The Local, 6-9p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City 90230, press #22 for entry. Speakers: Ali Kiani, International Marxist-Humanist Organization, on war and authoritarianism in Middle East; Jaime Garcia, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition, on the surveillance state; Mimi Soltysik, Socialist Party, on alt right speakers on campus; Michael Novick, Anti-Racist Action LA, on the roots of fascism in colonialism. Hosted by LA Coalition for Peace, Revolution & Social Justice. Info: http://www.cprsj.wordpress.com

Mon 30

Free Mumia Abu-Jamal and All Political Prisoners! Action to be determined on occasion of court hearing in PA on Mumia’s effort to win a trial because of the failure of a DA who became a PA judge to recuse himself from earlier appeals (a violation of a standard established by the US Supreme Court). Info: 323-636-7388, antiracistaction_la@yahoo.com

Upcoming

*NEW* Tue, May 1 2018 May Day March Orange County – 4p, Sasscer Park, Santa

Ana (500 W. Santa Ana Blvd @ Ross St). Fight fascism! Stand with

immigrants and works to fight for dignity where we work and live.

http://ocdmc.org/ http://ocprogressiveevents.info/#May01mdc

Sun May 06 Free Red Fawn protest, 3:30p, south side of LA City Hall, 200 N. Spring St, LA 90012 https://www.facebook.com/SovereignWomenNation/photos/a.375502886148923.1073741829.309581659407713/560529644312912/