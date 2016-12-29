Contrary Part 2 (excerpts)
Contrary Part 2 (excerpts) by Sehu Kessa Saa Tabansi (AKA A. P. Pew) Eating three meals aday and still being hungry, Being a nation of obesity but still spending money, And laughing at white sitcoms when nothing’s really funny. Proud of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence in history while living off oppressed…
Court Battle Against Climate Crisis Culpability
We Hold These Truths to be Self-Evident by James Hansen and Sophie Kivlehan (excerpts from video transcript) http://www.columbia.edu/~jeh1/mailings/2016/20161209_Transcript.pdf I’m Jim Hansen, director of Climate Science, Awareness and Solutions Program at Columbia Univ. Earth Institute, and this is my granddaughter, Sophie. I’m Sophie Kivlehan. I’m one of 21 young people who, along with my grandfather, filed…
Chris Hedges on the Demagogue in Chief
Demagogue in Chief by Chris Hedges for Truthdig http://www.truthdig.com/report/item/demagogue-in-chief_20161211 Change Links graphic by Jeffrey Hirsch. (We only had room for excerpts in the print edition. Here’s the link to Hedges’s whole essay.)
Colombia: Peace in the Shadow of Genocide
Colombia: Peace in the Shadow of Genocide Colombia: Peace in the Shadow of Genocide by Dan Kovalik – December 14, 2016 A follow-up on our brief report last month on the No vote rejecting the Colombia peace accords between the government and the FARC guerrillas, which has now been revived in modified form by…
Applications being accepted for 2017 China Solidarity Delegation
Applications being accepted for 2017 March/July 10-Days Activist to China Solidarity Delegation (Beijing, Shanghai). Participants must pay for travel and related costs. http://www.ChinaDelegation.org China: Understand Chinese Society, History, Culture, Economic and Politics (10 Days), two delegations: Friday March 24-Sunday April 2, 2017 or Friday June 30-Sunday July 9, 2017 e-mail: ActivistWeb@gmail.com Phone: (213)403-0131 Lee Siu Hin National Coordinator/Co-Founder…
Stop LAPD Spying Coalition Events this month
Stop LAPD Spying Coalition Be a thought, strategic, and action partner! Increasingly counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency tactics and programs are getting incorporated into domestic policing. The Los Angeles Police Department is one the most militarized police department’s in the country with a massive Architecture of Surveillance that targets Black and Brown communities through programs like Suspicious…
CALENDAR OF http://laughtears.com/ EVENTS
CALENDAR OF http://laughtears.com/ EVENTS Jan 3 TUES 6pm McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club MDR library 4533 admirality way free Jan 14 SAT 4-6pm MESS – Filmmaker Henry Schipper interview at unurban 3301 pico FREE http://laughtears.com/mess.html Jan 15 SUN 7:30pm Subversive Cinema at beyond baroque 681 venice blvd, free (essential = ADAM CURTIS- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HyperNormalisation = POLITICAL FILM and discussion) Jan 18 Wed, 6-9pm: MOM- MEDIA DISCUSSION at beyond baroque 681 venice blvd venice ca FREE Jan 22,…
US-sponsored Fake News in Syria
by John Parker So, now Snopes is buckling from the barrage of pressure from the U.S. ruling class and challenges anyone who dare say that the U.S. is manufacturing lies about Syria, specifically Aleppo. Well, here’s my answer to them: It’s too bad your Snopes reporter Bathanie Markus didn’t come to the meeting held at…